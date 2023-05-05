Giro d'Italia Donne - Past winners 2023

Champions 1988-2022

GC podium for 2022 (LtoR): Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) in second place, race winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Mavi Garcia of (UAE Team ADQ) in third place
GC podium for 2022 (LtoR): Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) in second place, race winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Mavi Garcia of (UAE Team ADQ) in third place

Giro d'Italia Donne - Past Winners

2022Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2021Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2020Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2019Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2018Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2017Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2016Megan Guarnier (USA)
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2014Marianne Vos (Ned)
2013Mara Abbott (USA)
2012Marianne Vos (Ned)
2011Marianne Vos (Ned)
2010Mara Abbott (USA)
2009Claudia Hausler (Ger)
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2007Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2006Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2005Nicole Brandli (Swi)
2004Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2003Nicole Braendli (Sui)
2002Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
2001Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)
2000Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1999Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1997Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1996Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1995Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1994Michela Fanini (Ita)
1993Lenka Ilavska (Slo)
1992No race held
1991No race held
1990Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1989Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)
1988Maria Canins (Ita)

