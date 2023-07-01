Giro Donne: Annemiek van Vleuten solos into pink with emphatic stage 2 win

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Dutchwoman attacks over Passo della Colla to claim 100th victory and first maglia rosa of race

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) made the most of the Passo della Colla on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Donne to claim the first maglia rosa of the race following the cancellation of the previous day’s opening time trial.

The Dutchwoman attacked on the last part of the climb to go solo, win the stage and take the overall lead.

Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) tried to chase the world champion but were caught by the next group in the final kilometres. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) won the sprint for second against Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), 45 seconds behind Van Vleuten.

Adding the time bonifications, Van Vleuten now holds a 48-second GC lead on Uttrup Ludwig, with Labous third at 50 seconds and Longo Borghini fourth at 54 seconds.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

