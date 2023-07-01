Giro Donne: Annemiek van Vleuten solos into pink with emphatic stage 2 win

Image 1 of 6 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 of the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty) Annemiek van Vleuten on the attack at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins the sprint for second place. (Image credit: Getty) Marianna Vos (Jumbo-Visma) at the finish (Image credit: Getty) Annemiek van Vleuten assesses the damage behind after her stage winning attack. (Image credit: Getty) Gaia Realini leads the pursuit of Van Vleuten (Image credit: Getty)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) made the most of the Passo della Colla on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Donne to claim the first maglia rosa of the race following the cancellation of the previous day’s opening time trial.

The Dutchwoman attacked on the last part of the climb to go solo, win the stage and take the overall lead.

Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) tried to chase the world champion but were caught by the next group in the final kilometres. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) won the sprint for second against Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), 45 seconds behind Van Vleuten.

Adding the time bonifications, Van Vleuten now holds a 48-second GC lead on Uttrup Ludwig, with Labous third at 50 seconds and Longo Borghini fourth at 54 seconds.

