Trending

Van Vleuten wins stage 4 of Emakumeen Bira

Garfoot retains GC lead

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women1:50:47
2Nikola Nosková (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:06
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
7Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
8Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
9Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:24
10Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women7:37:59
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women0:00:28
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:30
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
5Nikola Nosková (Cze) Bepink Cogeas0:00:35
6Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
8Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek0:00:53
9Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:01:00
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews