Van Vleuten wins stage 4 of Emakumeen Bira
Garfoot retains GC lead
Stage 4: Etxarri Aranatz - Etxarri Aranatz
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|1:50:47
|2
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|7
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|8
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:24
|10
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|7:37:59
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:28
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:30
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
|0:00:35
|6
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|7
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:53
|9
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|10
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
