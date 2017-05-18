Spratt gets away to take Emakumeen Bira stage, overall lead
Bastianelli drops to third behind teammate Santesteban
Stage 2: Markina-Xemein - Markina-Xemein
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|2:28:12
|2
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:02
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:26
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|5
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|6
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|9
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|10
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|3:45:40
|2
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:05
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:22
|4
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:32
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:35
|8
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|9
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|10
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
