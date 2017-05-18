Trending

Spratt gets away to take Emakumeen Bira stage, overall lead

Bastianelli drops to third behind teammate Santesteban

Race leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women2:28:12
2Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini0:00:02
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:26
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
5Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
6Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
9Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
10Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women3:45:40
2Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini0:00:05
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:22
4Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:28
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:32
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
7Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:35
8Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
9Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:36
10Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano

