Garfoot goes solo in Emakumeen Bira
Australian takes stage, race lead over teammate Spratt
Stage 3: Antzuola - Antzuola
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|2:01:04
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:34
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|6
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
|7
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|8
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
|9
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|10
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|5:47:06
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:12
|3
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:17
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:40
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|7
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
|0:00:47
|8
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
