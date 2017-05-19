Trending

Garfoot goes solo in Emakumeen Bira

Australian takes stage, race lead over teammate Spratt

Katrin Garfoot crossing the line for ninth place at La Flèche Wallonne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women2:01:04
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:34
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
6Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
7Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
8Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
9Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
10Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women5:47:06
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:12
3Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini0:00:17
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:40
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
7Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas0:00:47
8Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:48
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
10Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:53

