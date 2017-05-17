Trending

Bastianelli wins Emakumeen Bira opening stage

Archibald, Elvin out-sprinted by Italian

Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) won Omloop van het Hageland

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini1:17:38
2Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
4Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
5Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
7Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Michela Balducci (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
10Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
11Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
12Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
13Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
15Nikola Noskova (Cze) BePink Cogeas

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini1:17:38
2Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:06
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
6Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini0:00:09
7Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:10
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
10Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
11Michela Balducci (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
12Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
13Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
14Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
15Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

