Bastianelli wins Emakumeen Bira opening stage
Archibald, Elvin out-sprinted by Italian
Stage 1: Iurreta - Iurreta
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|1:17:38
|2
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|4
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|5
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|7
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
|10
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|11
|Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|12
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|13
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|15
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) BePink Cogeas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|1:17:38
|2
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:06
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:09
|7
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:10
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|10
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|11
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
|12
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|13
|Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|14
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|15
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
