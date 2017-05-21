Moolman-Pasio wins Emakumeen Bira
South African takes out final stage, overall with solo move
Stage 5: Errentería - Errentería
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2:32:33
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:13
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:38
|4
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:50
|5
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|8
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10:10:54
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:10
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:12
|4
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:21
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:01:40
|6
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
|0:01:43
|7
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|8
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|9
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|10
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
