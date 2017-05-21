Trending

Moolman-Pasio wins Emakumeen Bira

South African takes out final stage, overall with solo move

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla)

(Image credit: Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2:32:33
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women0:00:13
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:38
4Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek0:00:50
5Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team0:01:21
6Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
8Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
9Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:41

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team10:10:54
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women0:00:10
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:12
4Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek0:01:21
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:01:40
6Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas0:01:43
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
8Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team0:02:10
9Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:02:19
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team

