How to watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné – Live streams, TV coverage, broadcasters

Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard, and Tadej Pogačar will face off at the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné

Watch the Critérium du Dauphiné, the major week-long stage race warm-up for the Tour de France, from June 8-15, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

The UCI WorldTour stage racing season will continue on June 9-15 with a visit to France and the 77th edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The race is a vital tuneup ahead of July's Tour de France, and features a mixture of sprint days, mountain stages, and a time trial.

Look out for a big pre-Tour battle between Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and his yellow jersey rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also racing in the fight for overall victory.

The quartet will be joined on the start list by a host of other GC contenders, including Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Matthias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Enric Mas (Movistar), Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and the Bahrain Victorious pairing of Santiago Buitrago and Lenny Martínez.

The race will kick off with a trio of sprinty and punchy days to Montluçon, Issoire, and Charantonnay before a 17.7km time trial on stage 4. The next day to Mâcon is another for the sprinters and puncheurs before the final three stages bring the GC fight to the forefront.

Stage 6 to Combloux ends with a 2.7km, 7.7% climb, while the multi-mountain stage 7 features three HC-rated climbs, including the finisher to Valmeinier 1800 (16.2km at 6.8%). The race concludes with a race to the summit finish of Plateau du Mont-Cenis (9.7km at 7%).

The race is available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Critérium du Dauphiné for free?

The 2025 edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné is being broadcast for free in Australia, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS has the rights to the race in Australia, with all eight stages available through the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

In Belgium, the action will be aired live on VRT and RTBF, while Spanish viewers can watch the race on RTVE, or on EITB in the Basque Country. If you're in Italy, meanwhile, you can watch via RAI Play online.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during the Critérium du Dauphiné? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Critérium du Dauphiné through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, the specific TNT Sports channel will vary daily. Online, all stages are available to watch on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné in the USA

The Critérium du Dauphiné has live coverage in the USA on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service of broadcasting giant NBC, which has the rights to the Tour de France and with it many of the races run by the same organiser, ASO.

You can get Peacock for $7.99/month or $79.99/year if you don't mind ads, or you could go for Peacock Premium Plus (no ads) for $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné in Canada

In Canada, the Critérium du Dauphiné is being shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Can I watch the Critérium du Dauphiné in Australia?

Fans in Australia can tune in to SBS to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné for free via the network's streaming service.

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné stage start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Distance Stage Times (CET) June 8, 2025 1: Domérat - Montluçon 195.8km 10:00 - 14:50 June 9, 2025 2: Prémilhat - Issoire 204.6km 12:00 - 17:12 June 10, 2025 3: Brioude - Charantonnay 207.2km 12:00 - 17:11 June 11, 2025 4: Charmes-sur-Rhône - Saint-Péray 17.4km ITT 14:15 - 17:10 June 12, 2025 5: Saint-Priest - Mâcon 183km 12:35 - 17:10 June 13, 2025 6: Valserhône - Combloux 126.7km 13:50 - 17:10 June 14, 2025 7: Grand-Algueblanche - Valmeinier 1800 131.6km 11:55 - 16:26 June 15, 2025 8: Val-d'Arc - Plateau du Mont-Cenis 133.3km 13:25 - 17:11