Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 stage 4 time trial start times

After escaping from the day's breakaway on stage 3, Movistar's Iván Romeo heads into the 17.4-kilometre individual time trial from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray on Wednesday with a solid lead in the overall classification in the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Romeo has a lead of just over one minute on favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates XRG), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and world and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep). As the under-23 time trial world champion, there is every chance that Romeo will come out of stage 4 still in the maillot jaune.

During the Tour de Romandie, Romeo lost 40 seconds to Evenepoel over 17.1 kilometres, and with the yellow jersey at stake, he will bury himself to limit his losses.

Heading down the starting ramp last, Romeo will have the time checks of all of the favourites as a reference point. He'll be chasing seven of his breakaway companions as he sets out at 16:45 CET.

Evenepoel's start time at 16:33 kicks off the heart of the action, when we will find out how Romeo measures up against the best in the world. Vingegaard leaves two minutes later, followed by Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), while Pogačar, the best-placed of the top GC riders, starts at 16:37 CET.

Of the early starters, look for Johan Price Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) - the second starter of the day at 14:16 - as a likely hot seat warmer. Keep an eye on Victor Campenaerts, who will want to set a quick time as a reference for Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Vingegaard.

In the second half of the start list, Americans Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) - who was second in the Dauphiné last year - head out on course at 16:17 and 16:18, respectively.

