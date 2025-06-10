Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 stage 4 time trial start times
Individual time trial starts at 14:15 CET local time with race leader and discipline's under-23 world champion Iván Romeo the last rider off at 16:45
After escaping from the day's breakaway on stage 3, Movistar's Iván Romeo heads into the 17.4-kilometre individual time trial from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray on Wednesday with a solid lead in the overall classification in the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné.
Romeo has a lead of just over one minute on favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates XRG), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and world and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep). As the under-23 time trial world champion, there is every chance that Romeo will come out of stage 4 still in the maillot jaune.
During the Tour de Romandie, Romeo lost 40 seconds to Evenepoel over 17.1 kilometres, and with the yellow jersey at stake, he will bury himself to limit his losses.
Heading down the starting ramp last, Romeo will have the time checks of all of the favourites as a reference point. He'll be chasing seven of his breakaway companions as he sets out at 16:45 CET.
Evenepoel's start time at 16:33 kicks off the heart of the action, when we will find out how Romeo measures up against the best in the world. Vingegaard leaves two minutes later, followed by Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), while Pogačar, the best-placed of the top GC riders, starts at 16:37 CET.
Of the early starters, look for Johan Price Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) - the second starter of the day at 14:16 - as a likely hot seat warmer. Keep an eye on Victor Campenaerts, who will want to set a quick time as a reference for Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Vingegaard.
In the second half of the start list, Americans Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) - who was second in the Dauphiné last year - head out on course at 16:17 and 16:18, respectively.
|Order
|Rider
|Start time
|1
|Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
|14:15:00
|2
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:16:00
|3
|Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step)
|14:17:00
|4
|Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X Mobility)
|14:18:00
|5
|Michael Hepburn (Jayco Alula)
|14:19:00
|6
|Enzo Leijnse (Picnic Postnl)
|14:20:00
|7
|Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious)
|14:21:00
|8
|Ludovic Robeet (Cofidis)
|14:22:00
|9
|Lars Boven (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:23:00
|10
|Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)
|14:24:00
|11
|Paul Ourselin (Cofidis)
|14:25:00
|12
|Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|14:26:00
|13
|Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-Easypost)
|14:27:00
|14
|Alessandro de Marchi (Jayco Alula)
|14:28:00
|15
|Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
|14:29:00
|16
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek)
|14:30:00
|17
|Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal Quick-Step)
|14:31:00
|18
|Ben Healy (EF Education-Easypost)
|14:32:00
|19
|Tom Paquot (Intermarché-Wanty)
|14:33:00
|20
|Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|14:34:00
|21
|Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:35:00
|22
|Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-Easypost)
|14:36:00
|23
|Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)
|14:37:00
|24
|Nicolya Vinokurov (XDS Astana Team)
|14:38:00
|25
|Oliver Naesen (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)
|14:39:00
|26
|Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:40:00
|27
|Romain Combaud (Picnic Postnl)
|14:41:00
|28
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Ineos Grenadiers)
|14:42:00
|29
|Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:43:00
|30
|Michael Shea Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers)
|14:44:00
|31
|Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick-Step)
|14:45:00
|32
|Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|14:46:00
|33
|Nadav Raisberg (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:47:00
|34
|Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious)
|14:48:00
|35
|Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team)
|14:49:00
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:50:00
|37
|Bjoern Koerdt (Picnic Postnl)
|14:51:00
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|14:52:00
|39
|Dylan Teuns (Cofidis)
|14:53:00
|40
|Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)
|14:54:00
|41
|Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
|14:55:00
|42
|Matteo Vercher (Totalenergies)
|14:56:00
|43
|Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:57:00
|44
|Pierre Thierry (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
|14:58:00
|45
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Soudal Quick-Step)
|14:59:00
|46
|Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
|15:00:00
|47
|Christopher Hamilton (Picnic Postnl)
|15:01:00
|48
|Fabian Weiss (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|15:02:00
|49
|Matis Louvel (Israel-Premier Tech)
|15:03:00
|50
|Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility)
|15:04:00
|51
|Victor Guernalec (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
|15:05:00
|52
|Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek)
|15:06:00
|53
|Michel Ries (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
|15:07:00
|54
|Alexander Hajek (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:08:00
|55
|Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:09:00
|56
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:10:00
|57
|Dion Allan Smith (Intermarché-Wanty)
|15:11:00
|58
|Robert Stannard (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:12:00
|59
|Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|15:13:00
|60
|Henok Mulueberhan (XDS Astana Team)
|15:14:00
|61
|Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
|15:15:00
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
|15:16:00
|63
|Lucas Eriksson (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|15:17:00
|64
|Anthony Turgis (Totalenergies)
|15:18:00
|65
|Samuel Watson (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:19:00
|66
|Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility)
|15:20:00
|67
|Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty)
|15:21:00
|68
|Mick van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:22:00
|69
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step)
|15:23:00
|70
|Michel Hessmann (Movistar Team)
|15:24:00
|71
|Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
|15:25:00
|72
|Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)
|15:26:00
|73
|Maxim van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:27:00
|74
|Alex Baudin (EF Education-Easypost)
|15:28:00
|75
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco Alula)
|15:29:00
|76
|Hannes Wilksch (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|15:30:00
|77
|Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|15:31:00
|78
|Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|15:32:00
|79
|Darren van Bekkum (XDS Astana Team)
|15:33:00
|80
|Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:34:00
|81
|Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar Team)
|15:35:00
|82
|Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:36:00
|83
|Asbjørn Hellemose (Jayco Alula)
|15:37:00
|84
|Koen Bouwman (Jayco Alula)
|15:38:00
|85
|Ben Zwiehoff (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:39:00
|86
|Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
|15:40:00
|87
|Fabien Doubey (Totalenergies)
|15:41:00
|88
|Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty)
|15:42:00
|89
|Dries de Pooter (Intermarché-Wanty)
|15:43:00
|90
|Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek)
|15:44:00
|91
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana Team)
|15:45:00
|92
|Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarché-Wanty)
|15:46:00
|93
|Louis Rouland (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
|15:47:00
|94
|Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|15:48:00
|95
|Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Picnic Postnl)
|15:49:00
|96
|Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)
|15:50:00
|97
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (XDS Astana Team)
|15:51:00
|98
|Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
|15:52:00
|99
|Clément Russo (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:53:00
|100
|Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team)
|15:54:00
|101
|Emanuel Buchmann (Cofidis)
|15:55:00
|102
|Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
|15:56:00
|103
|Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:57:00
|104
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Totalenergies)
|15:58:00
|105
|Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:59:00
|106
|Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility)
|16:00:00
|107
|Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)
|16:01:00
|108
|Jordan Jegat (Totalenergies)
|16:02:00
|109
|Clément Braz Afonso (Groupama-FDJ)
|16:03:00
|110
|Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easypost)
|16:04:00
|111
|Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis)
|16:05:00
|112
|Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)
|16:06:00
|113
|Romain Bardet (Picnic Postnl)
|16:07:00
|114
|Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|16:08:00
|115
|Archie Ryan (EF Education-Easypost)
|16:09:00
|116
|Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)
|16:10:00
|117
|Michael Valgren (EF Education-Easypost)
|16:11:00
|118
|Pierre Latour (Totalenergies)
|16:12:00
|119
|Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek)
|16:13:00
|120
|Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Groupama-FDJ)
|16:14:00
|121
|Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ)
|16:15:00
|122
|Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)
|16:16:00
|123
|Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers)
|16:17:00
|124
|Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|16:18:00
|125
|Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)
|16:19:00
|126
|Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)
|16:20:00
|127
|Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|16:21:00
|128
|Max Poole (Picnic Postnl)
|16:22:00
|129
|Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)
|16:23:00
|130
|Enric Mas (Movistar Team)
|16:24:00
|131
|Alexey Lutsenko (Israel-Premier Tech)
|16:25:00
|132
|ake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech)
|16:26:00
|133
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)
|16:27:00
|134
|Simone Velasco (XDS Astana Team)
|16:28:00
|135
|Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:29:00
|136
|Clement Venturini (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
|16:30:00
|137
|Emilien Jeanniere (Totalenergies)
|16:31:00
|138
|Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)
|16:32:00
|139
|Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
|16:33:00
|140
|Anders Foldager (Jayco Alula)
|16:34:00
|141
|Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|16:35:00
|142
|Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)
|16:36:00
|143
|Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
|16:37:00
|144
|Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)
|16:38:00
|145
|Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)
|16:39:00
|146
|Eddie Dunbar (Jayco Alula)
|16:40:00
|147
|Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|16:41:00
|148
|Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:42:00
|149
|Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team)
|16:43:00
|150
|Louis Barre (Intermarché-Wanty)
|16:44:00
|151
|Ivan Romeo (Movistar Team)
|16:45:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
