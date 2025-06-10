Recommended reading

Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 stage 4 time trial start times

Individual time trial starts at 14:15 CET local time with race leader and discipline's under-23 world champion Iván Romeo the last rider off at 16:45

CHARANTONNAY FRANCE JUNE 10 Ivan Romeo of Spain and Team Movistar celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025 Stage 3 a 2072km stage from Brioude to Charantonnay UCIWT on June 10 2025 in Charantonnay France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ivan Romeo (Movistar) leads the Critérium du Dauphiné heading into the stage 4 individual time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

After escaping from the day's breakaway on stage 3, Movistar's Iván Romeo heads into the 17.4-kilometre individual time trial from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray on Wednesday with a solid lead in the overall classification in the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Romeo has a lead of just over one minute on favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates XRG), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and world and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep). As the under-23 time trial world champion, there is every chance that Romeo will come out of stage 4 still in the maillot jaune.

Stage 4 start times
OrderRiderStart time
1Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates XRG)14:15:00
2Johan Price Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:16:00
3Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step)14:17:00
4Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X Mobility)14:18:00
5Michael Hepburn (Jayco Alula)14:19:00
6Enzo Leijnse (Picnic Postnl)14:20:00
7Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious)14:21:00
8Ludovic Robeet (Cofidis)14:22:00
9Lars Boven (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:23:00
10Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)14:24:00
11Paul Ourselin (Cofidis)14:25:00
12Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike)14:26:00
13Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-Easypost)14:27:00
14Alessandro de Marchi (Jayco Alula)14:28:00
15Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates XRG)14:29:00
16Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek)14:30:00
17Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal Quick-Step)14:31:00
18Ben Healy (EF Education-Easypost)14:32:00
19Tom Paquot (Intermarché-Wanty)14:33:00
20Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike)14:34:00
21Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech)14:35:00
22Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-Easypost)14:36:00
23Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team)14:37:00
24Nicolya Vinokurov (XDS Astana Team)14:38:00
25Oliver Naesen (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)14:39:00
26Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech)14:40:00
27Romain Combaud (Picnic Postnl)14:41:00
28Tobias Svendsen Foss (Ineos Grenadiers)14:42:00
29Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:43:00
30Michael Shea Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers)14:44:00
31Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick-Step)14:45:00
32Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike)14:46:00
33Nadav Raisberg (Israel-Premier Tech)14:47:00
34Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious)14:48:00
35Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team)14:49:00
36Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech)14:50:00
37Bjoern Koerdt (Picnic Postnl)14:51:00
38Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)14:52:00
39Dylan Teuns (Cofidis)14:53:00
40Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)14:54:00
41Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates XRG)14:55:00
42Matteo Vercher (Totalenergies)14:56:00
43Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:57:00
44Pierre Thierry (Arkea-B&B Hotels)14:58:00
45Pascal Eenkhoorn (Soudal Quick-Step)14:59:00
46Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates XRG)15:00:00
47Christopher Hamilton (Picnic Postnl)15:01:00
48Fabian Weiss (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)15:02:00
49Matis Louvel (Israel-Premier Tech)15:03:00
50Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility)15:04:00
51Victor Guernalec (Arkea-B&B Hotels)15:05:00
52Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek)15:06:00
53Michel Ries (Arkea-B&B Hotels)15:07:00
54Alexander Hajek (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)15:08:00
55Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)15:09:00
56Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Ineos Grenadiers)15:10:00
57Dion Allan Smith (Intermarché-Wanty)15:11:00
58Robert Stannard (Bahrain Victorious)15:12:00
59Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)15:13:00
60Henok Mulueberhan (XDS Astana Team)15:14:00
61Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)15:15:00
62Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-B&B Hotels)15:16:00
63Lucas Eriksson (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)15:17:00
64Anthony Turgis (Totalenergies)15:18:00
65Samuel Watson (Ineos Grenadiers)15:19:00
66Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility)15:20:00
67Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty)15:21:00
68Mick van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)15:22:00
69Valentin Paret Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step)15:23:00
70Michel Hessmann (Movistar Team)15:24:00
71Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-B&B Hotels)15:25:00
72Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)15:26:00
73Maxim van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)15:27:00
74Alex Baudin (EF Education-Easypost)15:28:00
75Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco Alula)15:29:00
76Hannes Wilksch (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)15:30:00
77Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)15:31:00
78Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)15:32:00
79Darren van Bekkum (XDS Astana Team)15:33:00
80Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers)15:34:00
81Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar Team)15:35:00
82Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ)15:36:00
83Asbjørn Hellemose (Jayco Alula)15:37:00
84Koen Bouwman (Jayco Alula)15:38:00
85Ben Zwiehoff (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)15:39:00
86Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG)15:40:00
87Fabien Doubey (Totalenergies)15:41:00
88Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty)15:42:00
89Dries de Pooter (Intermarché-Wanty)15:43:00
90Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek)15:44:00
91Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana Team)15:45:00
92Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarché-Wanty)15:46:00
93Louis Rouland (Arkea-B&B Hotels)15:47:00
94Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)15:48:00
95Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Picnic Postnl)15:49:00
96Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)15:50:00
97Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (XDS Astana Team)15:51:00
98Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates XRG)15:52:00
99Clément Russo (Groupama-FDJ)15:53:00
100Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team)15:54:00
101Emanuel Buchmann (Cofidis)15:55:00
102Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)15:56:00
103Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious)15:57:00
104Mathieu Burgaudeau (Totalenergies)15:58:00
105Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)15:59:00
106Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility)16:00:00
107Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)16:01:00
108Jordan Jegat (Totalenergies)16:02:00
109Clément Braz Afonso (Groupama-FDJ)16:03:00
110Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easypost)16:04:00
111Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis)16:05:00
112Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)16:06:00
113Romain Bardet (Picnic Postnl)16:07:00
114Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)16:08:00
115Archie Ryan (EF Education-Easypost)16:09:00
116Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)16:10:00
117Michael Valgren (EF Education-Easypost)16:11:00
118Pierre Latour (Totalenergies)16:12:00
119Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek)16:13:00
120Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Groupama-FDJ)16:14:00
121Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ)16:15:00
122Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)16:16:00
123Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers)16:17:00
124Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)16:18:00
125Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)16:19:00
126Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)16:20:00
127Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike)16:21:00
128Max Poole (Picnic Postnl)16:22:00
129Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)16:23:00
130Enric Mas (Movistar Team)16:24:00
131Alexey Lutsenko (Israel-Premier Tech)16:25:00
132ake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech)16:26:00
133Aurélien Paret Peintre (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)16:27:00
134Simone Velasco (XDS Astana Team)16:28:00
135Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)16:29:00
136Clement Venturini (Arkea-B&B Hotels)16:30:00
137Emilien Jeanniere (Totalenergies)16:31:00
138Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team)16:32:00
139Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)16:33:00
140Anders Foldager (Jayco Alula)16:34:00
141Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)16:35:00
142Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)16:36:00
143Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates XRG)16:37:00
144Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)16:38:00
145Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)16:39:00
146Eddie Dunbar (Jayco Alula)16:40:00
147Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)16:41:00
148Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)16:42:00
149Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team)16:43:00
150Louis Barre (Intermarché-Wanty)16:44:00
151Ivan Romeo (Movistar Team)16:45:00
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

