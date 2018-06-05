Criterium du Dauphine: Impey takes overall lead as Kwiatkowski crashes
Ackermann wins stage 2 sprint in Belleville en Beaujolais
Stage 2: Montbrison - Belleville en Beaujolais
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) showcased his talent with victory on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Belleville en Beaujolais, beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) into second place, while Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) moved into the yellow and blue jersey of overall leader after taking third in the reduced bunch sprint.
The breathless finale of the stage was marred by a crash involving previous leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), who went down alone in the final two kilometres. Though his jersey was ripped and his left elbow bloodied, Kwiatkowski was able to remount and complete the stage. As the incident took place inside the final three kilometres, he was awarded the same time as the front group, but he would lose his jersey to Impey, who picked up a four-second time bonus at the finish.
After placing third behind Impey on stage 1, Ackermann was reluctant to make the same errors again here, and he held his nerve when Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) opened the sprint from distance. Ackermann bided his time and then came off the wheel of Boasson Hagen to claim an emphatic sprint win.
“Yesterday I made a mistake and came from the font. Today, I decided to go from the back. I came with high speed and everything was perfect. It’s amazing that I won the race,” Ackermann said afterwards.
Impey, an impressive winner on Monday, was unable to make up the ground and had to settle for third place. Naesen held on for fourth ahead of fellow countryman Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal), while Julien Simon (Cofidis) took sixth.
As on Monday, a notably reduced peloton contested the finishing sprint after the field had been whittled down by a combination of high speeds and hilly terrain in the final hour of racing, with a number of recognised sprinters dropped on the last ascent. Bryan Coquard’s Vital Concept team had been prominent in controlling the break through the day, but the Frenchman was among the many riders jettisoned out the back when Lotto Soudal upped the pace on the final ascent, the category 3 Col du Fût d'Avenas.
“It was a really hard finale, there was a long last climb with 30km to go,” said the 24-year-old Ackermann. “I’m really, really happy that I was in the [front] group and then the team brought me to the best position ever.”
Impey had declared himself surprised to claim victory on stage 1, but he set out on Tuesday mindful that the leader’s jersey was within his grasp, having started the day just 2 seconds behind Kwiatkowski.
“I would obviously have liked to have won again today but to take the time bonus and so get the yellow jersey is a massive bonus for today,” Impey said. “It was quite a tricky finale. We used all of our guys to bring the lone attacker back, so I had to surf myself in the sprint. I thought I was on a good wheel in Keukeleire but we hesitated a little and the other guys got the jump on us.”
How it unfolded
The stage was animated by a four-man move Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The quartet attacked at kilometre zero and built up a maximum lead of 6:40 in the flat opening half of the stage.
Vital Concept were prominent in chasing the escapees on the more rugged terrain later on, which brought the Dauphiné through Beaujolais wine country. Their efforts on the succession of third and fourth category climbs that punctuated the second half of the stage helped to bring the break’s lead back to within more manageable dimensions.
Backaert was dropped from the break on the Col de Crie with 44km remaining, but the leaders still had three minutes in hand on the chasing bunch at that point. Perichon, Duchesne and Stalnov saw their lead diminish rapidly thereafter as Lotto Soudal surged to the front on the Col du Fût d'Avenas.
Lotto’s forcing saw sprinters such as Coquard and Phil Bauhaus unceremoniously dumped from the peloton, and it also triggered a flurry of attacks from the front of the peloton, with Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) among those on the offensive.
Impey’s Mitchelton-Scott team brought some order to affairs on the run-in, where the break began to fragment, though Stalnov stuck resolutely to his task when even Duchesne and Perichon had relented. The Kazakhstani rider grimly maintained an advantage over the bunch all the way into the final kilometre before his resistance was eventually snuffed out.
By that point, Kwiatkowski had already hit the ground, though the Pole reported no lasting damage when he spoke to reporters outside the Team Sky bus at the finish. “I probably went a bit too quick into the roundabout, maybe one pedal revolution too much, trying to catch Geraint Thomas' wheel, and yeah, I was directly on the ground," Kwiatkowski said.
Kwiatkowski lies second overall, two seconds behind Impey, ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal, 35km team time trial to Louhans.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:19:57
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|42
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|43
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|47
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|65
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|67
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|73
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|80
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|81
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|82
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:55
|83
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|85
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|87
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:21
|88
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:18
|89
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|90
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:05:22
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|95
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|96
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|97
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|98
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|102
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|112
|RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|114
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|116
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|118
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|120
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|123
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:01
|124
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:56
|127
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|136
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|137
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|140
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|141
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|143
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:15
|145
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|146
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:30
|147
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|148
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|2
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|2
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|2
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|2
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:19:57
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:55
|25
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|26
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:22
|27
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:01
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:56
|34
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:30
|39
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|40
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:59:51
|2
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|8
|Mitchelton - Scott
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|Bahrain - Merida
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Quick - Step Floors
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|19
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:05:22
|21
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:16:06
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:21:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|8:51:46
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:09
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|16
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:21
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|18
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|27
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|30
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:30
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:31
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:32
|40
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|41
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:34
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:36
|43
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:37
|44
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:38
|45
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|48
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|51
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|54
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:00:51
|55
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|56
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:01:02
|57
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:09
|58
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:17
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:01:18
|60
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:01:34
|61
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|62
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:39
|63
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|66
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|67
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|68
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:09
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:12
|70
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:21
|71
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|72
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|73
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:04:11
|74
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:04:15
|75
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:16
|76
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:26
|78
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:41
|79
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:04
|80
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|81
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:17
|82
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:32
|83
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:37
|84
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:05:41
|85
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:44
|86
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:06:09
|88
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:11
|89
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:06:22
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:29
|91
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:39
|92
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:01
|93
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:05
|94
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:06
|95
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:13
|96
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:20
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:21
|98
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:27
|99
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:34
|100
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:46
|101
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:55
|102
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:18
|103
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:25
|104
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:38
|105
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:52
|106
|RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:54
|107
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:28
|108
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:30
|109
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:32
|110
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:33
|111
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:42
|112
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:10:01
|113
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:12
|114
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|115
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:31
|116
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:32
|117
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:36
|119
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:31
|120
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:37
|121
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:22
|122
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:40
|123
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:45
|124
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:51
|125
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:39
|126
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:44
|127
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:50
|128
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:42
|129
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:49
|130
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:57
|131
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:02
|132
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:21
|133
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:33
|134
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:15:43
|135
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:46
|136
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:47
|137
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:59
|138
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:06
|139
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:17
|140
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:16:23
|141
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:06
|142
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:07
|143
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:18
|144
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:47
|145
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:21:58
|146
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:51
|147
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:02
|148
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:25:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|16
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|14
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|18
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|20
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|22
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|9
|pts
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|9
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|4
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|7
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|8
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|8:51:51
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|11
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|12
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|13
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|15
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:12
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:11
|22
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|23
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:11
|24
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:01
|25
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:13
|26
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:33
|27
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:23
|28
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:07
|29
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|30
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:35
|31
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:40
|32
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:39
|33
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:37
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:44
|35
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:52
|36
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:57
|37
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:02
|38
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:21:53
|39
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:24:57
|40
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:25:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|26:35:36
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:22
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:29
|6
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:32
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00:46
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|10
|Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:00:50
|11
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:03
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:18
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:41
|17
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:02:29
|18
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:03:39
|19
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:05:44
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:06:16
|21
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:22:15
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:28:21
