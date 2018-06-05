Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Impey takes overall lead as Kwiatkowski crashes

Ackermann wins stage 2 sprint in Belleville en Beaujolais

Image 1 of 27

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Team Sky and Geraint Thomas during stage 2 at Criterium du Dauphine

Team Sky and Geraint Thomas during stage 2 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was in the overall lead during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was in the overall lead during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team) makes a last run for the line, after being in the day's breakaway during stage 2

Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team) makes a last run for the line, after being in the day's breakaway during stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Mitchelton-Scott lead the field during stage 2 with Daryl Impey

Mitchelton-Scott lead the field during stage 2 with Daryl Impey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Mitchelton-Scott lead the field during stage 2 with Daryl Impey

Mitchelton-Scott lead the field during stage 2 with Daryl Impey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

The reduced bunch sprint during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

The reduced bunch sprint during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 reduced bunch sprint at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 reduced bunch sprint at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team) hands on as the last breakaway rider to be caught during stage 2

Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team) hands on as the last breakaway rider to be caught during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed while wearing the leader's jersey at the end of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third and picked up a time bonus to move into overall lead at Criterium du Dauphine

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third and picked up a time bonus to move into overall lead at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) also leads the points classification at Criterium du Dauphine

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) also leads the points classification at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third and picked up a time bonus to move into overall lead at Criterium du Dauphine

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third and picked up a time bonus to move into overall lead at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

Stage 2 breakaway - Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo Samsic), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)

Stage 2 breakaway - Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo Samsic), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo Samsic) leads the breakaway at stage 2 Criterium du Dauphine

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo Samsic) leads the breakaway at stage 2 Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Stage 2 breakaway - Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo Samsic), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)

Stage 2 breakaway - Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo Samsic), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

Team Sky lead the peloton in stage 2

Team Sky lead the peloton in stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

Stage 2 breakaway - Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo Samsic), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)

Stage 2 breakaway - Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo Samsic), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) showcased his talent with victory on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Belleville en Beaujolais, beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) into second place, while Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) moved into the yellow and blue jersey of overall leader after taking third in the reduced bunch sprint.

Related Articles

Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 2 highlights - Video

Kwiatkowski loses Dauphine lead after late crash on stage 2

Impey takes the initiative to move into yellow at Criterium du Dauphine

Boasson Hagen joins sprint battle at Criterium du Dauphine

The breathless finale of the stage was marred by a crash involving previous leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), who went down alone in the final two kilometres. Though his jersey was ripped and his left elbow bloodied, Kwiatkowski was able to remount and complete the stage. As the incident took place inside the final three kilometres, he was awarded the same time as the front group, but he would lose his jersey to Impey, who picked up a four-second time bonus at the finish.

After placing third behind Impey on stage 1, Ackermann was reluctant to make the same errors again here, and he held his nerve when Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) opened the sprint from distance. Ackermann bided his time and then came off the wheel of Boasson Hagen to claim an emphatic sprint win.

“Yesterday I made a mistake and came from the font. Today, I decided to go from the back. I came with high speed and everything was perfect. It’s amazing that I won the race,” Ackermann said afterwards.

Impey, an impressive winner on Monday, was unable to make up the ground and had to settle for third place. Naesen held on for fourth ahead of fellow countryman Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal), while Julien Simon (Cofidis) took sixth.

As on Monday, a notably reduced peloton contested the finishing sprint after the field had been whittled down by a combination of high speeds and hilly terrain in the final hour of racing, with a number of recognised sprinters dropped on the last ascent. Bryan Coquard’s Vital Concept team had been prominent in controlling the break through the day, but the Frenchman was among the many riders jettisoned out the back when Lotto Soudal upped the pace on the final ascent, the category 3 Col du Fût d'Avenas.

“It was a really hard finale, there was a long last climb with 30km to go,” said the 24-year-old Ackermann. “I’m really, really happy that I was in the [front] group and then the team brought me to the best position ever.”

Impey had declared himself surprised to claim victory on stage 1, but he set out on Tuesday mindful that the leader’s jersey was within his grasp, having started the day just 2 seconds behind Kwiatkowski.

“I would obviously have liked to have won again today but to take the time bonus and so get the yellow jersey is a massive bonus for today,” Impey said. “It was quite a tricky finale. We used all of our guys to bring the lone attacker back, so I had to surf myself in the sprint. I thought I was on a good wheel in Keukeleire but we hesitated a little and the other guys got the jump on us.”

How it unfolded

The stage was animated by a four-man move Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The quartet attacked at kilometre zero and built up a maximum lead of 6:40 in the flat opening half of the stage.

Vital Concept were prominent in chasing the escapees on the more rugged terrain later on, which brought the Dauphiné through Beaujolais wine country. Their efforts on the succession of third and fourth category climbs that punctuated the second half of the stage helped to bring the break’s lead back to within more manageable dimensions.

Backaert was dropped from the break on the Col de Crie with 44km remaining, but the leaders still had three minutes in hand on the chasing bunch at that point. Perichon, Duchesne and Stalnov saw their lead diminish rapidly thereafter as Lotto Soudal surged to the front on the Col du Fût d'Avenas.

Lotto’s forcing saw sprinters such as Coquard and Phil Bauhaus unceremoniously dumped from the peloton, and it also triggered a flurry of attacks from the front of the peloton, with Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) among those on the offensive.

Impey’s Mitchelton-Scott team brought some order to affairs on the run-in, where the break began to fragment, though Stalnov stuck resolutely to his task when even Duchesne and Perichon had relented. The Kazakhstani rider grimly maintained an advantage over the bunch all the way into the final kilometre before his resistance was eventually snuffed out.

By that point, Kwiatkowski had already hit the ground, though the Pole reported no lasting damage when he spoke to reporters outside the Team Sky bus at the finish. “I probably went a bit too quick into the roundabout, maybe one pedal revolution too much, trying to catch Geraint Thomas' wheel, and yeah, I was directly on the ground," Kwiatkowski said.

Kwiatkowski lies second overall, two seconds behind Impey, ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal, 35km team time trial to Louhans.

Cyclingnews Films' second production CRESCENDO is available to buy or rent on Vimeo.

CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:19:57
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
14Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
17Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
25Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
26Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
36Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
42Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
43Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
45Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
46Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
47Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
49Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
51Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
52Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
57Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
58Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
59Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
64Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
66Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
67Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
68Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
69Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
71Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
76Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
77Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
80Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
81Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
82Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:55
83James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
85Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
87Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:21
88Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:18
89Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
90Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:05:22
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
92Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
94Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
95Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
96Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
97Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
98Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
101Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
102Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
105Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
107Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
108Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
110Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
112RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
114David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
116Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
117Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
118Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
120Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
121Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
123Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:09:01
124Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
125Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:56
127Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
128Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
130Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
134Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
136Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
137Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
138Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
140Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
141Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
142Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
143Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
144Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:15
145Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
146Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:30
147Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
148Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe25pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott20
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team10
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6

KOM 1 - Col de Cambuse - 87.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro2pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM2 - Col de la Croix de Marchanpt - 108 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro2pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

KOM 3 - Côte de Régnié-Durette - 121.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro1

KOM 4 - Col de Crie - 136.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro2pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

KOM 5 - Col du Fût d'Avenas - 151 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro2pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:19:57
2Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
6Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
16Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
21Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:55
25James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
26Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:22
27Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
30David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:09:01
33Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:56
34Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
35Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
36Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
37Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
38Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:30
39Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
40Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:59:51
2Bora - Hansgrohe
3Astana Pro Team
4AG2R La Mondiale
5BMC Racing Team
6Lotto Soudal
7Team Fortuneo - Samsic
8Mitchelton - Scott
9Trek - Segafredo
10Bahrain - Merida
11Groupama - FDJ
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
14Team Sky
15Quick - Step Floors
16UAE Team Emirates
17Movistar Team
18Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
19Team Katusha Alpecin
20Team Dimension Data0:05:22
21Vital Concept Cycling Club0:16:06
22Team Sunweb0:21:40

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott8:51:46
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:02
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:05
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:09
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:14
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
13Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
16Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:21
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
18Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
19Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:24
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
27Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
30Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:30
35Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:31
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
38Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
39Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:32
40Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
41Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:34
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:36
43Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:37
44Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:38
45Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
46Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
47Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:39
48Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:46
51Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:48
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
54Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:00:51
55Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:54
56Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:01:02
57Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:09
58Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:01:18
60Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:01:34
61Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:35
62Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:39
63Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
65Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
66Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:01
67Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
68Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:09
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:03:12
70Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:21
71Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:55
72Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
73Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:04:11
74Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:04:15
75Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:16
76Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
77Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:26
78Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:04:41
79Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:04
80Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
81Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:17
82Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:32
83Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:37
84Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:05:41
85Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:05:44
86Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:09
88Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:11
89Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:06:22
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:29
91Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:39
92Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:01
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:07:05
94Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:07:06
95Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:13
96Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:20
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:07:21
98Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:27
99Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:34
100Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:46
101Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:55
102Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:18
103Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:08:25
104James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:08:38
105Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:52
106RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:54
107Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:28
108Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:30
109Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:09:32
110Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:33
111Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:42
112Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:10:01
113Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:12
114Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
115Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:31
116Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:10:32
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
118Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:36
119Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:31
120Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:11:37
121Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:22
122Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:40
123Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:12:45
124Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:51
125Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:13:39
126Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:44
127Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:13:50
128Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:42
129David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:49
130Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:14:57
131Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:02
132Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:21
133Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:33
134Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:15:43
135Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:46
136Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:47
137Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:59
138Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:06
139Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:17
140Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:16:23
141Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:06
142Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:07
143Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:18
144Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:47
145Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:21:58
146Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:23:51
147Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:02
148Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:25:25

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott45pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe45
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky31
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors22
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team16
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
13Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
14Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky10
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
20Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team6
21Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro9pts
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro9
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
4Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
7Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky8:51:51
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
11Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:32
12Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
13Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:43
15Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:49
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:12
17Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:30
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:34
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:04
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:53
21Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:11
22Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:59
23Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:11
24Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:07:01
25Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:13
26James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:08:33
27Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:23
28Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:07
29Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:26
30Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:35
31Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:12:40
32Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:39
33Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:37
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:44
35Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:14:52
36Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:57
37Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:02
38Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:21:53
39Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:24:57
40Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:25:20

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky26:35:36
2Lotto Soudal0:00:17
3BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Quick - Step Floors0:00:22
5Trek - Segafredo0:00:29
6Mitchelton - Scott0:00:32
7Movistar Team0:00:44
8Groupama - FDJ0:00:46
9Astana Pro Team0:00:48
10Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:00:50
11Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:51
12AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
13Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:03
14UAE Team Emirates0:01:18
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:41
17Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:02:29
18Bahrain - Merida0:03:39
19Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:05:44
20Team Dimension Data0:06:16
21Vital Concept Cycling Club0:22:15
22Team Sunweb0:28:21

 

Latest on Cyclingnews