Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) showcased his talent with victory on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Belleville en Beaujolais, beating Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) into second place, while Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) moved into the yellow and blue jersey of overall leader after taking third in the reduced bunch sprint.

The breathless finale of the stage was marred by a crash involving previous leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), who went down alone in the final two kilometres. Though his jersey was ripped and his left elbow bloodied, Kwiatkowski was able to remount and complete the stage. As the incident took place inside the final three kilometres, he was awarded the same time as the front group, but he would lose his jersey to Impey, who picked up a four-second time bonus at the finish.

After placing third behind Impey on stage 1, Ackermann was reluctant to make the same errors again here, and he held his nerve when Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) opened the sprint from distance. Ackermann bided his time and then came off the wheel of Boasson Hagen to claim an emphatic sprint win.

“Yesterday I made a mistake and came from the font. Today, I decided to go from the back. I came with high speed and everything was perfect. It’s amazing that I won the race,” Ackermann said afterwards.

Impey, an impressive winner on Monday, was unable to make up the ground and had to settle for third place. Naesen held on for fourth ahead of fellow countryman Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal), while Julien Simon (Cofidis) took sixth.

As on Monday, a notably reduced peloton contested the finishing sprint after the field had been whittled down by a combination of high speeds and hilly terrain in the final hour of racing, with a number of recognised sprinters dropped on the last ascent. Bryan Coquard’s Vital Concept team had been prominent in controlling the break through the day, but the Frenchman was among the many riders jettisoned out the back when Lotto Soudal upped the pace on the final ascent, the category 3 Col du Fût d'Avenas.

“It was a really hard finale, there was a long last climb with 30km to go,” said the 24-year-old Ackermann. “I’m really, really happy that I was in the [front] group and then the team brought me to the best position ever.”

Impey had declared himself surprised to claim victory on stage 1, but he set out on Tuesday mindful that the leader’s jersey was within his grasp, having started the day just 2 seconds behind Kwiatkowski.

“I would obviously have liked to have won again today but to take the time bonus and so get the yellow jersey is a massive bonus for today,” Impey said. “It was quite a tricky finale. We used all of our guys to bring the lone attacker back, so I had to surf myself in the sprint. I thought I was on a good wheel in Keukeleire but we hesitated a little and the other guys got the jump on us.”

How it unfolded

The stage was animated by a four-man move Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The quartet attacked at kilometre zero and built up a maximum lead of 6:40 in the flat opening half of the stage.

Vital Concept were prominent in chasing the escapees on the more rugged terrain later on, which brought the Dauphiné through Beaujolais wine country. Their efforts on the succession of third and fourth category climbs that punctuated the second half of the stage helped to bring the break’s lead back to within more manageable dimensions.

Backaert was dropped from the break on the Col de Crie with 44km remaining, but the leaders still had three minutes in hand on the chasing bunch at that point. Perichon, Duchesne and Stalnov saw their lead diminish rapidly thereafter as Lotto Soudal surged to the front on the Col du Fût d'Avenas.

Lotto’s forcing saw sprinters such as Coquard and Phil Bauhaus unceremoniously dumped from the peloton, and it also triggered a flurry of attacks from the front of the peloton, with Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) among those on the offensive.

Impey’s Mitchelton-Scott team brought some order to affairs on the run-in, where the break began to fragment, though Stalnov stuck resolutely to his task when even Duchesne and Perichon had relented. The Kazakhstani rider grimly maintained an advantage over the bunch all the way into the final kilometre before his resistance was eventually snuffed out.

By that point, Kwiatkowski had already hit the ground, though the Pole reported no lasting damage when he spoke to reporters outside the Team Sky bus at the finish. “I probably went a bit too quick into the roundabout, maybe one pedal revolution too much, trying to catch Geraint Thomas' wheel, and yeah, I was directly on the ground," Kwiatkowski said.

Kwiatkowski lies second overall, two seconds behind Impey, ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal, 35km team time trial to Louhans.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:19:57 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 15 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 17 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 42 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 43 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 45 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 46 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 47 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 51 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 58 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 59 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 64 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 66 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 67 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 71 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 78 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 80 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 81 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 82 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:55 83 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 85 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 87 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:21 88 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:18 89 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 90 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:05:22 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 92 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 95 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 96 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 97 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 98 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 101 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 102 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 104 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 105 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 106 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 107 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 110 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 112 RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 114 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 116 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 117 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 118 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 120 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 121 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 123 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:01 124 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 125 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:56 127 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 128 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 136 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 137 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 138 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 140 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 141 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 142 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 143 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 144 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:13:15 145 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 146 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:18:30 147 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 148 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 20 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 10 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6

KOM 1 - Col de Cambuse - 87.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 2 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM2 - Col de la Croix de Marchanpt - 108 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 2 pts 2 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM 3 - Côte de Régnié-Durette - 121.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 1

KOM 4 - Col de Crie - 136.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 2 pts 2 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM 5 - Col du Fût d'Avenas - 151 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 2 pts 2 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:19:57 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 16 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:55 25 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 26 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:22 27 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 28 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 30 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:01 33 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:56 34 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:18:30 39 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 40 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12:59:51 2 Bora - Hansgrohe 3 Astana Pro Team 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 8 Mitchelton - Scott 9 Trek - Segafredo 10 Bahrain - Merida 11 Groupama - FDJ 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 14 Team Sky 15 Quick - Step Floors 16 UAE Team Emirates 17 Movistar Team 18 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 19 Team Katusha Alpecin 20 Team Dimension Data 0:05:22 21 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:16:06 22 Team Sunweb 0:21:40

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 8:51:46 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:05 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:09 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:14 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 13 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 16 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 18 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 23 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 27 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 30 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:30 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:31 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:32 40 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 41 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36 43 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:37 44 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38 45 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 46 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:39 48 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 51 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:49 54 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:00:51 55 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 56 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:01:02 57 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:09 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:17 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:01:18 60 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:01:34 61 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:35 62 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39 63 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 64 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 65 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 66 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:01 67 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 68 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:09 69 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:12 70 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:21 71 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:55 72 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 73 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:04:11 74 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:04:15 75 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:16 76 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 77 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:26 78 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:04:41 79 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:04 80 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 81 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:17 82 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:32 83 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:37 84 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:05:41 85 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:05:44 86 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:06:09 88 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:11 89 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:06:22 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:29 91 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:39 92 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:01 93 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:05 94 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:06 95 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:13 96 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:20 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:21 98 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:27 99 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:34 100 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:46 101 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:55 102 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:18 103 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:25 104 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:38 105 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:08:52 106 RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:54 107 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:28 108 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:30 109 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:32 110 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:33 111 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:42 112 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:10:01 113 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:12 114 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 115 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:31 116 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:32 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:36 119 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:31 120 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:37 121 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:22 122 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:40 123 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:45 124 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:51 125 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:39 126 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:44 127 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:50 128 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:42 129 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:49 130 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:57 131 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:02 132 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:21 133 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:33 134 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:15:43 135 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:46 136 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:47 137 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:59 138 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:06 139 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:17 140 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:16:23 141 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:06 142 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:07 143 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:18 144 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:18:47 145 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:21:58 146 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:51 147 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:02 148 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:25:25

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 45 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 31 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 22 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 16 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 14 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 10 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 17 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 18 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 19 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 20 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 6 21 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 9 pts 2 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 9 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 4 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 7 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 8:51:51 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 11 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:32 12 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 13 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 15 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:12 17 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:30 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:34 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:04 20 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:11 22 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:59 23 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:11 24 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:01 25 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:13 26 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:33 27 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:23 28 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:07 29 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:26 30 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:35 31 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:40 32 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:39 33 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:37 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:44 35 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:52 36 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:57 37 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:02 38 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:21:53 39 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:24:57 40 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:25:20