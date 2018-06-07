Image 1 of 48 AG2R La Mondiale lead Romain Bardet during stage 4 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 AG2R La Mondiale lead Romain Bardet during stage 4 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 The breakaway during stage 4 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Christian Eiking (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Edvald Boasson Hagen in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) leads Criteirum du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 AG2R La Mondiale and Romain Bardet are closely followed by Team Sky at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Dario Cataldo (Astana) goes Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) claimed victory on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the first mountain day of the 2018 race. Alaphilippe held onto a late attack from Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) on the punchy final climb of Lens-en-Vercors before jumping from third wheel to take the stage win.

Martin, who had initiated the move just outside the final kilometre, finished second with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finishing third and fourth respectively. Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was dropped when Martin attacked and lost the race lead, but the jersey would stay within the team with Gianni Moscon taking up the race lead. Kwiatkowski and Thomas remain in the top three just six seconds behind the Italian.

"I'm super happy. The Dauphine is a very high-level race, and all the riders are in top shape. In a few weeks, there will be the Tour de France, so it is not easy to win," Alaphilippe said. "From today, the course is very difficult and today was the only day that I was able to go for the win. I told Bob Jungels that I wanted to do something today and I did it. My legs felt good all day, and so I went full gas in the last five kilometres.

"My last race was Liege, so I've had a long break since then. I went to altitude camp for three weeks. The feelings were a bit weird after not racing for so long, but we know why we're here, and we're extremely motivated for the Tour. I'm going to try and help Bob until Sunday, but I'm not going to give up anything myself either.

"I don't want to be pessimistic, but I don't think that the course is good for me. I'm more of a puncheur, not a climber, and the course here is very hard. The goal here was to win a stage, so I've done my job. Hopefully, Bob will do the rest."

It was an edge of the seat finale to the stage with the last member of the day's breakaway – which only made it clear after 80 kilometres of breathless racing – still off the front with a kilometre to go. Dario Cataldo (Astana) had gone solo on the Col du Mont Noir and still held a slim margin over the ever-diminishing peloton as he passes under the flamme rouge.

An attack from Martin inside the final kilometre cut down what was left of the Italian's advantage. He took with him Alaphilippe, Bardet and Thomas as the yellow jersey of Kwiatkowski fell back. Alaphilippe bided his time before launching his move with the line in sight. Once he put the hammer down, there was little doubt that he would cross the line in first place.

How it happened

The day started with four abandons, including two more from Team Sunweb, who have now lost four of their seven starters. More riders, though not from Sunweb, would climb off before the end of the day. Following two time trials and two sprint stages, the peloton turned towards the mountains for stage 4. The opening stretch of the day would be flat before the first unclassified climbs and the three ascents of the day, including the hors categorie Col du Mont Noir.

The desire to get into the break was high and a relentless pace was set as rider upon rider tried to get away before getting caught. The average speed would be a pacey 52kph in the opening hour and it would do some damage in the peloton, splitting the group into multiple factions. It was panic stations for Romain Bardet when he missed the split but a mad scramble from his team brought him back into the fold.

After more than 80 kilometres of racing, Dario Cataldo (Astana), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) finally broke clear of the peloton. Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept), Simon Clarke (EF-Drapac) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) would eventually join them to make it an eight-man move.

As the race hit the Col du Mont Noir with just under 60 kilometres to go, the action picked up again. Up front, Eiking struck out from the breakaway, while AG2R La Mondiale took charge on the front of the peloton. Katusha's Ian Boswell attacked and was joined by Edward Ravisi of UAE Team Emirates. Eiking also gained some company with Cataldo bridging the gap on the steep climb while Bryan Coquard, followed by others, slipped back.

Cataldo went on to drop Eiking with 44 kilometres remaining while Boswell and Ravisi mopped up the dropped riders from the breakaway. The pair was still two minutes behind the Italian while the peloton was more than three minutes back.

Team Sky set the pace in the chase behind, as they had done for most of the day. Cataldo had started the day just 2:15 behind so was a genuine threat to the leader's jersey of Kwiatkowski. As they hit the top of the climb, Cataldo still had 2:45 on the bunch. That would be cut down briefly on the descent as Cataldo took a careful line down the twisting slope.

The rain would hit, but thankfully for all, it held off until they had completed the challenging descent. As the rain fell with just over 20 kilometres remaining, Cataldo had increased his lead to over three minutes. The rain eventually abated as Jonathan Castroviejo and Tao Geoghegan Hart churned the pace on the front of the peloton, cutting down the time gap to Cataldo bit by bit.

With 10 kilometres to go, the peloton had Cataldo at just over two minutes. Cofidis' Nicolas Edet took the moment on a short rise to attempt to bridge the gap, while AG2R La Mondiale's Oliver Naesen took to the front of the bunch. Team Sky would soon come back to the front, and as the final climb began some five kilometres later, Cataldo's lead had dropped to 1:40 while Edet's effort came to an end.

Meanwhile, the peloton was whittled down bit by bit with the steep gradient and the fast pace and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) was an early victim with two kilometres remaining. Cataldo had to dig deep to try and hold off the pack behind but with just over a kilometre to go it now stood at 30 seconds and the attacks began again.

Guillaume Martin launched a move from well back in the bunch, grinding his way off the front of the bunch. His move ignited a strong chase from Pierre Latour that brought him back and put the yellow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski in trouble. With 400 metres to go, Dan Martin made his move and Cataldo's hopes for victory had a pin firmly put in them.

Kwiatkowski was unable to tag onto the attack and could only watch as Martin and his three companions go up the road. Alaphilippe would get the jump on the others to take the win with Latour leading the second group over the line while Kwiatkowski gave away 17 seconds and his race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:26:58 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:08 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:17 20 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:22 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:27 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 25 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 27 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:51 28 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:02 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:10 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:24 32 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:40 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 36 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 37 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:29 39 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:14 42 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:23 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:03:55 45 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:48 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 47 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 48 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:27 50 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:34 51 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:04 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:09 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:07:14 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:51 57 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:15 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 62 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 63 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 64 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 65 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:25 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:17 68 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:34 69 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:11 70 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:35 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:38 72 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 74 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 77 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 79 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 80 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 83 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 84 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 86 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 87 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 89 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 90 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:34 92 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:20:56 93 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 96 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 105 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 106 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 109 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 112 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 113 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 116 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 117 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 118 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 121 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 122 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 123 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 124 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 126 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 128 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 129 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 132 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:07 134 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:09 135 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:15 136 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 137 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:18 138 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:22 139 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:22:35 DNS Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors DNF Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNS Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb DNS Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb DNF Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 2 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Col de Toutes Aures, km. 102 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 2 (HC) Col du Mont Noir, km. 143.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 8 5 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2), km. 181 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:27:03 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:03 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:17 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46 10 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:57 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:19 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:15 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:43 14 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:22 15 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:59 16 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:46 17 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:10 18 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:30 20 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:33 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 23 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:51 24 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:10 37 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:13 38 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:22:30

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:21:19 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 3 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:50 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:33 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:30 6 Quick-Step Floors 0:05:10 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:06 8 Dimension Data 0:07:54 9 Movistar Team 0:08:01 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:16 11 Lotto Soudal 0:09:17 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:08 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:11:38 14 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:40 15 BMC Racing Team 0:14:27 16 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:42 17 Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:32 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:19:35 19 Groupama-FDJ 0:20:56 20 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:13 21 Vital Concept Club 0:39:04 22 Team Sunweb 0:56:24

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 13:55:30 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:48 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:05 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:11 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:04 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:08 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:11 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:36 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:40 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:47 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:49 23 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:50 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 25 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:58 26 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:07 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:09 28 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:10 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:11 30 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 31 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:53 32 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:03 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:13 34 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:42 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:10 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:17 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:23 38 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:07 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:06:30 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:33 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:46 42 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:49 43 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:55 44 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:30 45 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:39 46 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:58 47 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:56 48 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:03 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:10:06 50 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:25 51 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:36 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:59 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:07 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:12:09 55 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:26 56 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:43 57 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:59 58 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:16 59 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:13:34 60 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:59 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:09 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:45 63 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:46 64 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:18:26 65 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 66 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:45 67 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:19:43 68 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:48 69 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:03 70 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:08 71 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:40 72 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:09 73 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:39 74 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:41 75 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:01 76 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:04 77 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:22:30 78 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:35 79 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:44 80 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:59 81 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:21 82 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:49 83 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:50 84 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:24:02 85 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:24:10 87 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:32 88 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:38 89 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:47 90 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:24:58 92 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:14 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:59 94 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:10 95 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:17 96 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:26:40 97 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:00 98 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:12 99 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:27:21 100 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:30 101 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:36 102 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:27:45 103 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:27:55 104 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:43 105 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:28:46 106 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:28:47 107 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:37 108 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:53 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:05 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:12 111 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:38 112 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 113 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:50 114 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:57 115 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:35 116 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:50 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:56 118 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:57 119 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:32:58 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:12 121 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:35 122 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:43 123 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:57 124 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:58 125 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:23 126 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:48 127 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:15 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:26 129 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:55 130 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:03 131 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:14 132 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:27 133 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:39:05 134 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:39:31 135 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:42:09 136 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:45 137 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:46:48 138 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:28 139 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:47:56 140 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 45 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 37 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 31 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 16 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 12 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 12 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 20 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 6 24 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 26 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 4 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 5 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 8 8 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 11 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 15 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1 21 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 13:55:30 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 5 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 6 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:36 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:50 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:58 9 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:07 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:11 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:53 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:55 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:39 14 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:56 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:46 16 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:48 17 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:40 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:09 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:01 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:04 21 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:50 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:32 23 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:47 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:10 25 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:17 26 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:00 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:36 28 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:53 29 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:38 30 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:35 31 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:50 32 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:57 33 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:58 34 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:23 35 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:55 36 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:42:09 37 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:46:48 38 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:23