Criterium du Dauphine: Alaphilippe wins stage 4
Moscon moves into race lead as Kwiatkowski gapped
Stage 4: Chazey-sur-Ain - Lans-en-Vercors
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) claimed victory on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the first mountain day of the 2018 race. Alaphilippe held onto a late attack from Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) on the punchy final climb of Lens-en-Vercors before jumping from third wheel to take the stage win.
Martin, who had initiated the move just outside the final kilometre, finished second with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finishing third and fourth respectively. Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was dropped when Martin attacked and lost the race lead, but the jersey would stay within the team with Gianni Moscon taking up the race lead. Kwiatkowski and Thomas remain in the top three just six seconds behind the Italian.
"I'm super happy. The Dauphine is a very high-level race, and all the riders are in top shape. In a few weeks, there will be the Tour de France, so it is not easy to win," Alaphilippe said. "From today, the course is very difficult and today was the only day that I was able to go for the win. I told Bob Jungels that I wanted to do something today and I did it. My legs felt good all day, and so I went full gas in the last five kilometres.
"My last race was Liege, so I've had a long break since then. I went to altitude camp for three weeks. The feelings were a bit weird after not racing for so long, but we know why we're here, and we're extremely motivated for the Tour. I'm going to try and help Bob until Sunday, but I'm not going to give up anything myself either.
"I don't want to be pessimistic, but I don't think that the course is good for me. I'm more of a puncheur, not a climber, and the course here is very hard. The goal here was to win a stage, so I've done my job. Hopefully, Bob will do the rest."
It was an edge of the seat finale to the stage with the last member of the day's breakaway – which only made it clear after 80 kilometres of breathless racing – still off the front with a kilometre to go. Dario Cataldo (Astana) had gone solo on the Col du Mont Noir and still held a slim margin over the ever-diminishing peloton as he passes under the flamme rouge.
An attack from Martin inside the final kilometre cut down what was left of the Italian's advantage. He took with him Alaphilippe, Bardet and Thomas as the yellow jersey of Kwiatkowski fell back. Alaphilippe bided his time before launching his move with the line in sight. Once he put the hammer down, there was little doubt that he would cross the line in first place.
How it happened
The day started with four abandons, including two more from Team Sunweb, who have now lost four of their seven starters. More riders, though not from Sunweb, would climb off before the end of the day. Following two time trials and two sprint stages, the peloton turned towards the mountains for stage 4. The opening stretch of the day would be flat before the first unclassified climbs and the three ascents of the day, including the hors categorie Col du Mont Noir.
The desire to get into the break was high and a relentless pace was set as rider upon rider tried to get away before getting caught. The average speed would be a pacey 52kph in the opening hour and it would do some damage in the peloton, splitting the group into multiple factions. It was panic stations for Romain Bardet when he missed the split but a mad scramble from his team brought him back into the fold.
After more than 80 kilometres of racing, Dario Cataldo (Astana), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) finally broke clear of the peloton. Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept), Simon Clarke (EF-Drapac) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) would eventually join them to make it an eight-man move.
As the race hit the Col du Mont Noir with just under 60 kilometres to go, the action picked up again. Up front, Eiking struck out from the breakaway, while AG2R La Mondiale took charge on the front of the peloton. Katusha's Ian Boswell attacked and was joined by Edward Ravisi of UAE Team Emirates. Eiking also gained some company with Cataldo bridging the gap on the steep climb while Bryan Coquard, followed by others, slipped back.
Cataldo went on to drop Eiking with 44 kilometres remaining while Boswell and Ravisi mopped up the dropped riders from the breakaway. The pair was still two minutes behind the Italian while the peloton was more than three minutes back.
Team Sky set the pace in the chase behind, as they had done for most of the day. Cataldo had started the day just 2:15 behind so was a genuine threat to the leader's jersey of Kwiatkowski. As they hit the top of the climb, Cataldo still had 2:45 on the bunch. That would be cut down briefly on the descent as Cataldo took a careful line down the twisting slope.
The rain would hit, but thankfully for all, it held off until they had completed the challenging descent. As the rain fell with just over 20 kilometres remaining, Cataldo had increased his lead to over three minutes. The rain eventually abated as Jonathan Castroviejo and Tao Geoghegan Hart churned the pace on the front of the peloton, cutting down the time gap to Cataldo bit by bit.
With 10 kilometres to go, the peloton had Cataldo at just over two minutes. Cofidis' Nicolas Edet took the moment on a short rise to attempt to bridge the gap, while AG2R La Mondiale's Oliver Naesen took to the front of the bunch. Team Sky would soon come back to the front, and as the final climb began some five kilometres later, Cataldo's lead had dropped to 1:40 while Edet's effort came to an end.
Meanwhile, the peloton was whittled down bit by bit with the steep gradient and the fast pace and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) was an early victim with two kilometres remaining. Cataldo had to dig deep to try and hold off the pack behind but with just over a kilometre to go it now stood at 30 seconds and the attacks began again.
Guillaume Martin launched a move from well back in the bunch, grinding his way off the front of the bunch. His move ignited a strong chase from Pierre Latour that brought him back and put the yellow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski in trouble. With 400 metres to go, Dan Martin made his move and Cataldo's hopes for victory had a pin firmly put in them.
Kwiatkowski was unable to tag onto the attack and could only watch as Martin and his three companions go up the road. Alaphilippe would get the jump on the others to take the win with Latour leading the second group over the line while Kwiatkowski gave away 17 seconds and his race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4:26:58
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:08
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|20
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|23
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:32
|27
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:51
|28
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:10
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:24
|32
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:40
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|36
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|37
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:29
|39
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:14
|42
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:23
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:03:55
|45
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:48
|46
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|48
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:27
|50
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:34
|51
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:04
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:09
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:14
|55
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:51
|57
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:15
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:25
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:17
|68
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:34
|69
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:11
|70
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:35
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:38
|72
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|77
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|80
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|89
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:34
|92
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:20:56
|93
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|104
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|105
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|112
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|113
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|116
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|119
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|122
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|123
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|124
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|128
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|132
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:07
|134
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:09
|135
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:15
|136
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|137
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:18
|138
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:22
|139
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:22:35
|DNS
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNS
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|5
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:27:03
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:03
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|10
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:15
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:43
|14
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:22
|15
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:59
|16
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:46
|17
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:10
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:30
|20
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:33
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:51
|24
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:10
|37
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:13
|38
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:22:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:21:19
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:50
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:33
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:10
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:06
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:07:54
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:08:01
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:16
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:17
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:08
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:38
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:40
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:27
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:42
|17
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:32
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:35
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:56
|20
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:13
|21
|Vital Concept Club
|0:39:04
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:56:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|13:55:30
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:48
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:05
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:11
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:04
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:08
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:11
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|18
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:36
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:40
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:47
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:49
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:50
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:58
|26
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:07
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|28
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:10
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|30
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|31
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:53
|32
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:03
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:13
|34
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:42
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:10
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:17
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:23
|38
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:07
|39
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:06:30
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:33
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:49
|43
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:55
|44
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:30
|45
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:39
|46
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:58
|47
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:56
|48
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:03
|49
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:10:06
|50
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:25
|51
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:36
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:59
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:07
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:09
|55
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:26
|56
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:43
|57
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:59
|58
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:16
|59
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:34
|60
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:59
|61
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:09
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:45
|63
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:46
|64
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:26
|65
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|66
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:45
|67
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:43
|68
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:48
|69
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:03
|70
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:08
|71
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:40
|72
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:09
|73
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:39
|74
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:41
|75
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:01
|76
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:04
|77
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:22:30
|78
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:35
|79
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:44
|80
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:59
|81
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:21
|82
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:49
|83
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:50
|84
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:24:02
|85
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:24:10
|87
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:32
|88
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:38
|89
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:47
|90
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:24:58
|92
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:14
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:59
|94
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:10
|95
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:17
|96
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:26:40
|97
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:00
|98
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:12
|99
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:27:21
|100
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:30
|101
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:36
|102
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:27:45
|103
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:27:55
|104
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:43
|105
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:28:46
|106
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:28:47
|107
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:37
|108
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:53
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:05
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:12
|111
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:38
|112
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:50
|114
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:57
|115
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:35
|116
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:50
|117
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:56
|118
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:57
|119
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:32:58
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:12
|121
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:35
|122
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:43
|123
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:57
|124
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:58
|125
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:23
|126
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:48
|127
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:15
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:26
|129
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:55
|130
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:03
|131
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:14
|132
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:27
|133
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:39:05
|134
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:39:31
|135
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:42:09
|136
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:45
|137
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:46:48
|138
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:28
|139
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:47:56
|140
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|16
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|20
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|26
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|4
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|5
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|8
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|11
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|15
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|17
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|13:55:30
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|5
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|6
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:36
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:50
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:58
|9
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:07
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:53
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:55
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:39
|14
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:56
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:46
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:48
|17
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:40
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:09
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:01
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:04
|21
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:50
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:32
|23
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:47
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:10
|25
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:17
|26
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:00
|27
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:36
|28
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:53
|29
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:38
|30
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:35
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:50
|32
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:57
|33
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:58
|34
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:23
|35
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:55
|36
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:42:09
|37
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:46:48
|38
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|40:33:28
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:33
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:41
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:27
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:52
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:10:16
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:26
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:08
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:44
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:33
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:23
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:15:51
|15
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:17:34
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:16
|17
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:00
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:15
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:18
|20
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:29
|21
|Vital Concept Club
|1:03:39
|22
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:04
