Criterium du Dauphine: Alaphilippe wins stage 4

Moscon moves into race lead as Kwiatkowski gapped

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) claimed victory on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the first mountain day of the 2018 race. Alaphilippe held onto a late attack from Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) on the punchy final climb of Lens-en-Vercors before jumping from third wheel to take the stage win.

Martin, who had initiated the move just outside the final kilometre, finished second with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finishing third and fourth respectively. Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was dropped when Martin attacked and lost the race lead, but the jersey would stay within the team with Gianni Moscon taking up the race lead. Kwiatkowski and Thomas remain in the top three just six seconds behind the Italian.

"I'm super happy. The Dauphine is a very high-level race, and all the riders are in top shape. In a few weeks, there will be the Tour de France, so it is not easy to win," Alaphilippe said. "From today, the course is very difficult and today was the only day that I was able to go for the win. I told Bob Jungels that I wanted to do something today and I did it. My legs felt good all day, and so I went full gas in the last five kilometres.

"My last race was Liege, so I've had a long break since then. I went to altitude camp for three weeks. The feelings were a bit weird after not racing for so long, but we know why we're here, and we're extremely motivated for the Tour. I'm going to try and help Bob until Sunday, but I'm not going to give up anything myself either.

"I don't want to be pessimistic, but I don't think that the course is good for me. I'm more of a puncheur, not a climber, and the course here is very hard. The goal here was to win a stage, so I've done my job. Hopefully, Bob will do the rest."

It was an edge of the seat finale to the stage with the last member of the day's breakaway – which only made it clear after 80 kilometres of breathless racing – still off the front with a kilometre to go. Dario Cataldo (Astana) had gone solo on the Col du Mont Noir and still held a slim margin over the ever-diminishing peloton as he passes under the flamme rouge.

An attack from Martin inside the final kilometre cut down what was left of the Italian's advantage. He took with him Alaphilippe, Bardet and Thomas as the yellow jersey of Kwiatkowski fell back. Alaphilippe bided his time before launching his move with the line in sight. Once he put the hammer down, there was little doubt that he would cross the line in first place.

How it happened

The day started with four abandons, including two more from Team Sunweb, who have now lost four of their seven starters. More riders, though not from Sunweb, would climb off before the end of the day. Following two time trials and two sprint stages, the peloton turned towards the mountains for stage 4. The opening stretch of the day would be flat before the first unclassified climbs and the three ascents of the day, including the hors categorie Col du Mont Noir.

The desire to get into the break was high and a relentless pace was set as rider upon rider tried to get away before getting caught. The average speed would be a pacey 52kph in the opening hour and it would do some damage in the peloton, splitting the group into multiple factions. It was panic stations for Romain Bardet when he missed the split but a mad scramble from his team brought him back into the fold.

After more than 80 kilometres of racing, Dario Cataldo (Astana), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) finally broke clear of the peloton. Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept), Simon Clarke (EF-Drapac) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) would eventually join them to make it an eight-man move.

As the race hit the Col du Mont Noir with just under 60 kilometres to go, the action picked up again. Up front, Eiking struck out from the breakaway, while AG2R La Mondiale took charge on the front of the peloton. Katusha's Ian Boswell attacked and was joined by Edward Ravisi of UAE Team Emirates. Eiking also gained some company with Cataldo bridging the gap on the steep climb while Bryan Coquard, followed by others, slipped back.

Cataldo went on to drop Eiking with 44 kilometres remaining while Boswell and Ravisi mopped up the dropped riders from the breakaway. The pair was still two minutes behind the Italian while the peloton was more than three minutes back.

Team Sky set the pace in the chase behind, as they had done for most of the day. Cataldo had started the day just 2:15 behind so was a genuine threat to the leader's jersey of Kwiatkowski. As they hit the top of the climb, Cataldo still had 2:45 on the bunch. That would be cut down briefly on the descent as Cataldo took a careful line down the twisting slope.

The rain would hit, but thankfully for all, it held off until they had completed the challenging descent. As the rain fell with just over 20 kilometres remaining, Cataldo had increased his lead to over three minutes. The rain eventually abated as Jonathan Castroviejo and Tao Geoghegan Hart churned the pace on the front of the peloton, cutting down the time gap to Cataldo bit by bit.

With 10 kilometres to go, the peloton had Cataldo at just over two minutes. Cofidis' Nicolas Edet took the moment on a short rise to attempt to bridge the gap, while AG2R La Mondiale's Oliver Naesen took to the front of the bunch. Team Sky would soon come back to the front, and as the final climb began some five kilometres later, Cataldo's lead had dropped to 1:40 while Edet's effort came to an end.

Meanwhile, the peloton was whittled down bit by bit with the steep gradient and the fast pace and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) was an early victim with two kilometres remaining. Cataldo had to dig deep to try and hold off the pack behind but with just over a kilometre to go it now stood at 30 seconds and the attacks began again.

Guillaume Martin launched a move from well back in the bunch, grinding his way off the front of the bunch. His move ignited a strong chase from Pierre Latour that brought him back and put the yellow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski in trouble. With 400 metres to go, Dan Martin made his move and Cataldo's hopes for victory had a pin firmly put in them.

Kwiatkowski was unable to tag onto the attack and could only watch as Martin and his three companions go up the road. Alaphilippe would get the jump on the others to take the win with Latour leading the second group over the line while Kwiatkowski gave away 17 seconds and his race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:26:58
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:08
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:17
20Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:22
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
23Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
27Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:51
28Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:02
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:10
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:24
32Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:40
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
36Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:20
37Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:29
39Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
41Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:14
42Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:23
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:55
45Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:48
46Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
49James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:05:27
50Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:34
51Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:04
52Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
53Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:09
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:07:14
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:07:51
57Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
59Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:15
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
62Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
63Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
64Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
65Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:10:25
66Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:17
68Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:34
69Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:11
70David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:35
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:38
72Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
75Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
76Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
77Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
78Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
79Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
82Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
83Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
84Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
86Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
87Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
89Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
90Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:18:34
92Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:20:56
93Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
94Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
95Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
96Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
97Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
99Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
103Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
104Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
105Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
106Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
112Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
113Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
116Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
117Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
118Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
119Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
120Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
121Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
122Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
123Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
124Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
126Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
128Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
129Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
130Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
131Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
132Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:07
134Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:09
135Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:15
136Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
137Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:18
138Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:21:22
139Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:22:35
DNSManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNSFloris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFJos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNSJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFCorentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates12
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky2
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Col de Toutes Aures, km. 102
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Mountain 2 (HC) Col du Mont Noir, km. 143.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
4Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin8
5Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
6Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club5
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
9Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2), km. 181
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:27:03
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:03
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
6Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17
7Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:22
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
9Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:46
10Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:57
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:19
12Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:15
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:43
14James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:05:22
15Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:59
16Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:46
17Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:10
18Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:30
20Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:33
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
23Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:20:51
24Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
25Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
29Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
34Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
36Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:10
37Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:13
38Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:22:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:21:19
2Astana Pro Team0:01:19
3Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:50
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:33
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
6Quick-Step Floors0:05:10
7UAE Team Emirates0:06:06
8Dimension Data0:07:54
9Movistar Team0:08:01
10Katusha-Alpecin0:08:16
11Lotto Soudal0:09:17
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:08
13Trek-Segafredo0:11:38
14Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:40
15BMC Racing Team0:14:27
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:42
17Mitchelton-Scott0:17:32
18Bahrain-Merida0:19:35
19Groupama-FDJ0:20:56
20LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:13
21Vital Concept Club0:39:04
22Team Sunweb0:56:24

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky13:55:30
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:06
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:48
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:01:05
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:11
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:04
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:08
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:11
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:36
20Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:40
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:47
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:49
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:02:50
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:58
26Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:07
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:09
28Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:10
29Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
30Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
31Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:53
32Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:03
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:13
34Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:42
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:10
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:17
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:23
38Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:07
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:06:30
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:33
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
42Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:07:49
43Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:55
44Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:30
45Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:39
46Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:58
47Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:56
48Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:03
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:10:06
50Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:25
51Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:36
52Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:59
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:07
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:12:09
55Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:26
56Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:43
57Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:59
58Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:16
59Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:13:34
60Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:14:59
61Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:09
62Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:45
63Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:46
64Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:26
65Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
66Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:45
67Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:19:43
68James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:19:48
69Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:03
70Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:08
71Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:40
72Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:09
73Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:39
74Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:41
75Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:01
76Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:04
77Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:22:30
78Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:35
79Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:44
80Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:59
81Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:23:21
82Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:49
83Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:50
84Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:24:02
85Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:24:10
87Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:32
88Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:24:38
89Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:47
90Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:24:58
92Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:14
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:25:59
94Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:10
95Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:17
96Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:26:40
97Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:00
98Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:27:12
99Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:27:21
100Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:27:30
101Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:36
102Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:27:45
103Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:27:55
104Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:43
105Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:28:46
106Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:28:47
107Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:37
108Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:29:53
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:30:05
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:30:12
111Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:31:38
112Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
113Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:50
114Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:57
115David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:35
116Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:50
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:56
118Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:57
119Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:32:58
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:33:12
121Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:35
122Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:43
123Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:57
124Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:58
125Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:23
126Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:35:48
127Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:36:15
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:36:26
129Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:55
130Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:03
131Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:14
132Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:27
133Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:39:05
134Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:39:31
135Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:42:09
136Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:45
137Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:46:48
138Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:47:28
139Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:47:56
140Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott45pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe45
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors37
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky31
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team16
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky12
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates12
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
22Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team6
24Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
26Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
4Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
5Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
7Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin8
8Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
11Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club5
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
15Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
16Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
17Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky13:55:30
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
5Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
6Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:36
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:50
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:58
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:07
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:53
12Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:55
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:39
14Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:56
15Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:46
16James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:19:48
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:40
18Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:09
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:01
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:04
21Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:50
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:32
23Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:47
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:10
25Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:17
26Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:00
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:36
28Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:29:53
29Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:31:38
30David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:35
31Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:50
32Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:57
33Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:58
34Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:23
35Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:55
36Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:42:09
37Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:46:48
38Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky40:33:28
2Astana Pro Team0:03:55
3Quick-Step Floors0:06:33
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:41
5AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:27
7UAE Team Emirates0:09:52
8Movistar Team0:10:16
9Lotto Soudal0:10:26
10Katusha-Alpecin0:11:08
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:44
12Trek-Segafredo0:13:33
13BMC Racing Team0:15:23
14Dimension Data0:15:51
15Fortuneo-Samsic0:17:34
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:16
17Mitchelton-Scott0:19:00
18Groupama-FDJ0:23:15
19Bahrain-Merida0:25:18
20LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:29
21Vital Concept Club1:03:39
22Team Sunweb1:28:04

 

