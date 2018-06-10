Image 1 of 37 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas and Romain Bardet on the podium in the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Tao Geoghegan Hart leads Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 The final stage of the Criteirum du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 The snow-peaked Alps loom ahead of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 Bob Jungels crashed but finished (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Romain Bardet launches a move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 Romain Bardet attacks with Adam Yates on his wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 Adam Yates wins the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Geraint Thomas survived punctures and attacks to win the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 Romain Bardet on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) overall winner of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas and Romain Bardet on the podium in the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 BMC's Patrick Bevin on the descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 Daryl Impey and Geraint Thomas at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Brice Feillu and Damiano Caruso (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Team Sky help Thomas get back on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 Geraint Thomas behind the Team Sky train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) chases back after a puncture (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) after stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) overall winner of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) survived two punctures and several late attacks to win the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Welshman struggled in the final kilometre of the last mountain stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc as Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked but he was able to make a measured effort and hold onto the victory.

Yates caught and passed Dani Navarro (Cofidis) just 50 metres from the line to win the stage and also gained some time on Thomas. However, Thomas topped the final classification, beating Yates by 1:00.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked several times on the final climb and even when Thomas suffered his second puncture the Frenchman was chased down and controlled each time. Bardet finished third overall, 1:47 down on Thomas. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) cracked on the final climb after the final attacks but finished fourth overall at 2:35. Damiano Caruso (BMC) was fifth at 2:44 after an intense week of racing and four consecutive days in the French Alps.

Thomas and Team Sky set up their overall victory with a dominant performance in the mid-week 35km team time trial. The leader's yellow jersey went from prologue time trial winner Michael Kwiatkowski to Gianni Moscon and then Thomas. The British team was able to count on the minute they gained on their rivals and use their strength as a team, in particular that of last man Tao Geoghegan Hart, to set a painful tempo and control their rivals in the four important mountain stages.

On Saturday and Sunday, Bardet and Dan Martin tried a series of different attacks but Geoghegan Hart and others were there to help Thomas every time and ensure he secured overall success.

Thomas is due to be the joint team leader with Chris Froome at the Tour de France, which begins on July 7 and confirmed his Grand Tour credentials by taking his second WorldTour stage race victory.

"This is my biggest victory on the road. It's kind of surreal, it doesn't really sink in because I never let myself really believe I'd win. I was always thinking of the next stage or the next climb," Thomas explained.

"This is a massive race. I never dreamt of winning this when I turned professional with Barloworld and was racing on the track. It's a different life. But it's an amazing feeling, the guys were incredible. I owe them so much for this victory, especially the way they rode today after I had two punctures. They were calm and kept me calm, so I had confidence in them. Luckily I had the legs to finish it off."

Thomas will now enjoy some easy days in the saddle to recover, spend some time doing reconnaissance and then freshen-up for the Tour de France.

"I can start looking forward to July now," he said.

Adam Yates was also looking forward to July. His stage victory boosted his morale and ensured him second overall behind Thomas.

"The Tour de France has been my goal since the start of the season, but Volta a Catalunya set things back. I made a good recovery though and I'm in good shape, ready for the next training block ahead of Tour," he said.

"It was a hard stage, especially back to back with yesterday's, which was hard too. Recovery went well and I knew in the final I needed to wait a bit, the past few days I went too early and I needed to wait, wait, wait, bide my time and kick for the line," he said.

A final day out in the Alps

The final 136km stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc was the fourth and final mountain stage of the race, giving a final chance for a breakaway to take the glory and a final chance for Thomas' rivals to attack him.

The stage distance was relatively short but it included 7 categorised climbs and over 4000 metres of climbing.

Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) was the first to attack after just six kilometres but he was caught and a break of six riders eventually formed the move that almost won the day.

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac) made up the move.

Team Sky let them hang off the front on the Cormet de Roselend, covering the same climb as Saturday's stage from the opposite direction.

Thomas had his first puncture in the valley after the descent allowing the breakaway to gain a maximum of 3:20. After that Bardet's AG2R La Mondiale teammates took over on the Col des Saisies bringing the gap down to 1:50.

On the descent, Thomas had a second flat, perhaps after hitting a hole in the road. He got a wheel from Moscon but had to chase, with AG2R believing the race was on. Team Sky eventually dragged their leader back on so that he could vent his anger on Bardet but the final two-step climb to the finish was looming.

The break of six managed to stay clear but then fell apart on the climb, with two kilometres at a 13 per cent gradient. Gaudu tried a solo move but was soon caught and passed by Navarro, who had saved his legs for a final blast.

Behind, Bardet attacked Thomas several times but lacked the real power to get away and was brought to heel several times by Geoghegan Hart. The GC group reformed and Martin tried some attacks, perhaps to try to take a podium place but that left him tired when Bardet and then Yates went with him. Thomas, despite what seemed like a gear problem, joined them and the strongest three emerged in the final kilometres of the race.

Navarro was still away and seemingly set for a deserved solo victory. However, Yates and Mitchelton-Scott were ruthless, holding back before launching a final 500-metre sprint attack.

The British rider saw Navarro and managed to pass him with 50 metres to go to snatch the stage victory.

Bardet gapped Thomas but it was not enough to stop the Welshman winning the overall classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3:51:34 2 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:04 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:19 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:28 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:41 11 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:50 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:17 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:35 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:03 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:07 17 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:20 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:31 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:34 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:54 21 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:06 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:18 24 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:53 26 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:47 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:04 28 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:37 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:59 32 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:19 33 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:34 34 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:42 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:53 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:28 37 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:51 38 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:07 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:09:19 42 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:18 43 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 44 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:48 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:11 46 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 49 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:25 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:30 51 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:14 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:28 55 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 56 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 57 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 59 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 62 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 68 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 69 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 73 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 74 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 75 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:28 76 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:55 78 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:03 79 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 80 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 84 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 85 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 87 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 89 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 91 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 92 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 93 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 94 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 98 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 100 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 102 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:59 103 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:33 104 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:13 105 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:28 106 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:30 107 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:28:50 108 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:17 109 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:30:19 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:36 112 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates DNF Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida DNF Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors DNF Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors DNF Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNF Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 pts 2 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 5 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Cormet de Roseland (Cat. 1), km. 43 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 pts 2 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 6 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la route des Villes (Cat. 3), km. 64.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 3 - Col des Saisies (Cat. 1), km. 88.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 4 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 4 - Côte des Amerands (Cat. 1), km. 126.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 4 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 5 - Montée du Bettex (Cat. 1), km. 136 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:52:02 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:22 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:35 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:39 7 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:52 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:38 9 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:52 10 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:19 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:36 12 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:39 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:02 14 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:00 15 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 18 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:00 19 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:35 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 23 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:31 26 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:45 27 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:02 28 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:49 29 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:51

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 11:41:33 2 Team Sky 0:00:24 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:21 5 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:37 6 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:56 7 BMC Racing Team 0:09:43 8 Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:59 9 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:21:48 10 Lotto Soudal 0:21:58 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:22:00 12 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:27 13 Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:09 14 Astana Pro Team 0:28:38 15 Dimension Data 0:29:35 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:32 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:30:34 18 Movistar Team 0:36:09 19 Quick-Step Floors 0:37:58 20 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:42:15 21 Vital Concept Club 1:05:16

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 24:43:12 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:00 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:22 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:31 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:45 11 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:21 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:54 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:05 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:34 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:00 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:25 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:48 18 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:15:40 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:52 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:03 22 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:20:34 23 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:21:04 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:12 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:24 26 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:26 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:23:36 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:27:10 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:42 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:28:10 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:17 32 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:40 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:36:59 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:16 35 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:40:02 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:58 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:41:36 38 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:42:07 39 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:14 40 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:44:47 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:16 42 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:45:51 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:48:20 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:49:50 45 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:38 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:50:43 48 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:50:49 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:28 51 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:55 53 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:35 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:56:53 55 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:29 56 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:30 57 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:59:39 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:12 59 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:03:57 60 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:38 61 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1:04:51 62 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:05:21 63 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 1:08:09 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:08:43 65 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:09:13 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:10:01 67 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:10:42 68 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:11:27 69 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:11:41 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:51 71 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:11:56 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:12:10 73 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:13:02 74 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:15:09 75 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 1:15:34 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:16:08 77 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:09 78 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:16:50 79 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 1:17:27 80 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:17:43 81 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:19:21 82 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:19:24 83 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:31 84 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:23:29 85 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:24 86 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:25:39 87 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:26:06 88 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:23 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:27:30 90 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:28:25 91 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:28:31 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:01 93 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:32:31 94 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:46 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:33:31 96 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:34:12 97 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:38 98 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:37:09 99 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:39:10 100 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:40:30 101 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:40:35 102 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:43:58 103 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:44:00 104 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:16 105 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:45:27 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:45:38 107 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:46:53 108 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:47:59 109 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:50:09 110 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:50:39 111 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 2:07:01 112 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:11:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 45 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 42 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 40 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 37 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 36 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 31 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 13 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 16 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 17 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 18 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 12 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 24 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 28 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 6 29 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 30 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 33 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 35 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 26 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 25 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 25 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 19 11 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 12 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 18 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 19 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 20 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 5 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 3 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 33 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 34 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 36 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 38 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 39 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 41 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 42 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24:47:17 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:16 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:49 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:00 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:29 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:55 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:20 8 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:08 9 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:16:29 10 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:21 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:34:11 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:46:33 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:46:38 14 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 15 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:23 16 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:24 17 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:07:36 18 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:08:57 19 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:04 20 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 1:13:22 21 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:15:19 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:22:01 23 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:24:20 24 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:33 25 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:35:05 26 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:41:22 27 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:46:04 28 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:46:34 29 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:07:13