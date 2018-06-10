Criterium du Dauphine: Thomas secures overall victory
Welshman beats Bardet and Adam Yates, who snatches final stage
Stage 7: Moûtiers - Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) survived two punctures and several late attacks to win the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné.
The Welshman struggled in the final kilometre of the last mountain stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc as Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked but he was able to make a measured effort and hold onto the victory.
Yates caught and passed Dani Navarro (Cofidis) just 50 metres from the line to win the stage and also gained some time on Thomas. However, Thomas topped the final classification, beating Yates by 1:00.
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked several times on the final climb and even when Thomas suffered his second puncture the Frenchman was chased down and controlled each time. Bardet finished third overall, 1:47 down on Thomas. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) cracked on the final climb after the final attacks but finished fourth overall at 2:35. Damiano Caruso (BMC) was fifth at 2:44 after an intense week of racing and four consecutive days in the French Alps.
Thomas and Team Sky set up their overall victory with a dominant performance in the mid-week 35km team time trial. The leader's yellow jersey went from prologue time trial winner Michael Kwiatkowski to Gianni Moscon and then Thomas. The British team was able to count on the minute they gained on their rivals and use their strength as a team, in particular that of last man Tao Geoghegan Hart, to set a painful tempo and control their rivals in the four important mountain stages.
On Saturday and Sunday, Bardet and Dan Martin tried a series of different attacks but Geoghegan Hart and others were there to help Thomas every time and ensure he secured overall success.
Thomas is due to be the joint team leader with Chris Froome at the Tour de France, which begins on July 7 and confirmed his Grand Tour credentials by taking his second WorldTour stage race victory.
"This is my biggest victory on the road. It's kind of surreal, it doesn't really sink in because I never let myself really believe I'd win. I was always thinking of the next stage or the next climb," Thomas explained.
"This is a massive race. I never dreamt of winning this when I turned professional with Barloworld and was racing on the track. It's a different life. But it's an amazing feeling, the guys were incredible. I owe them so much for this victory, especially the way they rode today after I had two punctures. They were calm and kept me calm, so I had confidence in them. Luckily I had the legs to finish it off."
Thomas will now enjoy some easy days in the saddle to recover, spend some time doing reconnaissance and then freshen-up for the Tour de France.
"I can start looking forward to July now," he said.
Adam Yates was also looking forward to July. His stage victory boosted his morale and ensured him second overall behind Thomas.
"The Tour de France has been my goal since the start of the season, but Volta a Catalunya set things back. I made a good recovery though and I'm in good shape, ready for the next training block ahead of Tour," he said.
"It was a hard stage, especially back to back with yesterday's, which was hard too. Recovery went well and I knew in the final I needed to wait a bit, the past few days I went too early and I needed to wait, wait, wait, bide my time and kick for the line," he said.
A final day out in the Alps
The final 136km stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc was the fourth and final mountain stage of the race, giving a final chance for a breakaway to take the glory and a final chance for Thomas' rivals to attack him.
The stage distance was relatively short but it included 7 categorised climbs and over 4000 metres of climbing.
Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) was the first to attack after just six kilometres but he was caught and a break of six riders eventually formed the move that almost won the day.
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac) made up the move.
Team Sky let them hang off the front on the Cormet de Roselend, covering the same climb as Saturday's stage from the opposite direction.
Thomas had his first puncture in the valley after the descent allowing the breakaway to gain a maximum of 3:20. After that Bardet's AG2R La Mondiale teammates took over on the Col des Saisies bringing the gap down to 1:50.
On the descent, Thomas had a second flat, perhaps after hitting a hole in the road. He got a wheel from Moscon but had to chase, with AG2R believing the race was on. Team Sky eventually dragged their leader back on so that he could vent his anger on Bardet but the final two-step climb to the finish was looming.
The break of six managed to stay clear but then fell apart on the climb, with two kilometres at a 13 per cent gradient. Gaudu tried a solo move but was soon caught and passed by Navarro, who had saved his legs for a final blast.
Behind, Bardet attacked Thomas several times but lacked the real power to get away and was brought to heel several times by Geoghegan Hart. The GC group reformed and Martin tried some attacks, perhaps to try to take a podium place but that left him tired when Bardet and then Yates went with him. Thomas, despite what seemed like a gear problem, joined them and the strongest three emerged in the final kilometres of the race.
Navarro was still away and seemingly set for a deserved solo victory. However, Yates and Mitchelton-Scott were ruthless, holding back before launching a final 500-metre sprint attack.
The British rider saw Navarro and managed to pass him with 50 metres to go to snatch the stage victory.
Bardet gapped Thomas but it was not enough to stop the Welshman winning the overall classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:51:34
|2
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:04
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:41
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:17
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:50
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:07
|17
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:20
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:31
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:34
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:54
|21
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:06
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:18
|24
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:20
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:53
|26
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:47
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:04
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:37
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:59
|32
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:19
|33
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:34
|34
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:42
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:53
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:28
|37
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:51
|38
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:07
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:19
|42
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:18
|43
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:48
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:11
|46
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|49
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:25
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:30
|51
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:14
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:28
|55
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|56
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|57
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|68
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|73
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|74
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|75
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:28
|76
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:55
|78
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:03
|79
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|84
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|85
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|93
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|94
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|98
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|100
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|101
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|102
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:59
|103
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:33
|104
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:13
|105
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:28
|106
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:30
|107
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:28:50
|108
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:17
|109
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:30:19
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:36
|112
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|6
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|4
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|4
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:52:02
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:35
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:22
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:39
|7
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:52
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:38
|9
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:52
|10
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:19
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:36
|12
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:39
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:02
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:00
|15
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:00
|19
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:35
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:31
|26
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:45
|27
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:02
|28
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:49
|29
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:41:33
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:24
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:21
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:37
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:56
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:43
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:59
|9
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:21:48
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:58
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:00
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:27
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:09
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28:38
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:29:35
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:32
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:34
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:36:09
|19
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:58
|20
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:15
|21
|Vital Concept Club
|1:05:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|24:43:12
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:00
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:05
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:22
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:31
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:45
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:21
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:54
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:05
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:34
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:00
|16
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:25
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:48
|18
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:13
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:15:40
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:52
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:03
|22
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:20:34
|23
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:04
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:12
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:24
|26
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:26
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:36
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:27:10
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:42
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:28:10
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:17
|32
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:40
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:36:59
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:16
|35
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:02
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:58
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:36
|38
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:42:07
|39
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:14
|40
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:47
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:16
|42
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:45:51
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:48:20
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:49:50
|45
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:38
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50:43
|48
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:50:49
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:28
|51
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:55
|53
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:35
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:53
|55
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:29
|56
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:30
|57
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:39
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:00:12
|59
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:03:57
|60
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:38
|61
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:51
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:21
|63
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:09
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:43
|65
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:09:13
|66
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:10:01
|67
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:10:42
|68
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:11:27
|69
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:11:41
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:51
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:11:56
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:12:10
|73
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:13:02
|74
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:15:09
|75
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:15:34
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:16:08
|77
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:16:09
|78
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:16:50
|79
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|1:17:27
|80
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:17:43
|81
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:21
|82
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:19:24
|83
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:31
|84
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:23:29
|85
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:24
|86
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:25:39
|87
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:26:06
|88
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:23
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:30
|90
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:28:25
|91
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:28:31
|92
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:30:01
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:32:31
|94
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:46
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:33:31
|96
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:34:12
|97
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:38
|98
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:37:09
|99
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:39:10
|100
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:40:30
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:35
|102
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:43:58
|103
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:44:00
|104
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:16
|105
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:27
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:45:38
|107
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:46:53
|108
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:47:59
|109
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:50:09
|110
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:50:39
|111
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|2:07:01
|112
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:11:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|13
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|16
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|17
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|28
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|30
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|32
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|33
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|35
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|37
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|25
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|11
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|12
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|19
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|20
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|33
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|34
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|36
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|38
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|39
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|41
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|42
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24:47:17
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:49
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:00
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:29
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:55
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:20
|8
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:08
|9
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:16:29
|10
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:21
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:11
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:46:33
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:46:38
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:48:23
|16
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:24
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:07:36
|18
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:08:57
|19
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:04
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|1:13:22
|21
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:15:19
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:22:01
|23
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:24:20
|24
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:31:33
|25
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:35:05
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:22
|27
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:46:04
|28
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:46:34
|29
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:07:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|73:17:36
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:18
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:50
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:39
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:11
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:43:49
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:36
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:53:22
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54:13
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:58:35
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:06:28
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:44
|13
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:09:33
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11:52
|15
|Movistar Team
|1:27:06
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:36:03
|17
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:37:45
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:44:06
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:49:59
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:58:03
|21
|Vital Concept Club
|3:53:30
