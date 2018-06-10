Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Thomas secures overall victory

Welshman beats Bardet and Adam Yates, who snatches final stage

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) survived two punctures and several late attacks to win the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Welshman struggled in the final kilometre of the last mountain stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc as Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked but he was able to make a measured effort and hold onto the victory.

Yates caught and passed Dani Navarro (Cofidis) just 50 metres from the line to win the stage and also gained some time on Thomas. However, Thomas topped the final classification, beating Yates by 1:00.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked several times on the final climb and even when Thomas suffered his second puncture the Frenchman was chased down and controlled each time. Bardet finished third overall, 1:47 down on Thomas. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) cracked on the final climb after the final attacks but finished fourth overall at 2:35. Damiano Caruso (BMC) was fifth at 2:44 after an intense week of racing and four consecutive days in the French Alps.

Thomas and Team Sky set up their overall victory with a dominant performance in the mid-week 35km team time trial. The leader's yellow jersey went from prologue time trial winner Michael Kwiatkowski to Gianni Moscon and then Thomas. The British team was able to count on the minute they gained on their rivals and use their strength as a team, in particular that of last man Tao Geoghegan Hart, to set a painful tempo and control their rivals in the four important mountain stages.
On Saturday and Sunday, Bardet and Dan Martin tried a series of different attacks but Geoghegan Hart and others were there to help Thomas every time and ensure he secured overall success.

Thomas is due to be the joint team leader with Chris Froome at the Tour de France, which begins on July 7 and confirmed his Grand Tour credentials by taking his second WorldTour stage race victory.

"This is my biggest victory on the road. It's kind of surreal, it doesn't really sink in because I never let myself really believe I'd win. I was always thinking of the next stage or the next climb," Thomas explained.

"This is a massive race. I never dreamt of winning this when I turned professional with Barloworld and was racing on the track. It's a different life. But it's an amazing feeling, the guys were incredible. I owe them so much for this victory, especially the way they rode today after I had two punctures. They were calm and kept me calm, so I had confidence in them. Luckily I had the legs to finish it off."

Thomas will now enjoy some easy days in the saddle to recover, spend some time doing reconnaissance and then freshen-up for the Tour de France.

"I can start looking forward to July now," he said.

Adam Yates was also looking forward to July. His stage victory boosted his morale and ensured him second overall behind Thomas.

"The Tour de France has been my goal since the start of the season, but Volta a Catalunya set things back. I made a good recovery though and I'm in good shape, ready for the next training block ahead of Tour," he said.

"It was a hard stage, especially back to back with yesterday's, which was hard too. Recovery went well and I knew in the final I needed to wait a bit, the past few days I went too early and I needed to wait, wait, wait, bide my time and kick for the line," he said.

A final day out in the Alps

The final 136km stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc was the fourth and final mountain stage of the race, giving a final chance for a breakaway to take the glory and a final chance for Thomas' rivals to attack him.

The stage distance was relatively short but it included 7 categorised climbs and over 4000 metres of climbing.

Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) was the first to attack after just six kilometres but he was caught and a break of six riders eventually formed the move that almost won the day.

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac) made up the move.

Team Sky let them hang off the front on the Cormet de Roselend, covering the same climb as Saturday's stage from the opposite direction.

Thomas had his first puncture in the valley after the descent allowing the breakaway to gain a maximum of 3:20. After that Bardet's AG2R La Mondiale teammates took over on the Col des Saisies bringing the gap down to 1:50.

On the descent, Thomas had a second flat, perhaps after hitting a hole in the road. He got a wheel from Moscon but had to chase, with AG2R believing the race was on. Team Sky eventually dragged their leader back on so that he could vent his anger on Bardet but the final two-step climb to the finish was looming.

The break of six managed to stay clear but then fell apart on the climb, with two kilometres at a 13 per cent gradient. Gaudu tried a solo move but was soon caught and passed by Navarro, who had saved his legs for a final blast.

Behind, Bardet attacked Thomas several times but lacked the real power to get away and was brought to heel several times by Geoghegan Hart. The GC group reformed and Martin tried some attacks, perhaps to try to take a podium place but that left him tired when Bardet and then Yates went with him. Thomas, despite what seemed like a gear problem, joined them and the strongest three emerged in the final kilometres of the race.

Navarro was still away and seemingly set for a deserved solo victory. However, Yates and Mitchelton-Scott were ruthless, holding back before launching a final 500-metre sprint attack.

The British rider saw Navarro and managed to pass him with 50 metres to go to snatch the stage victory.

Bardet gapped Thomas but it was not enough to stop the Welshman winning the overall classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3:51:34
2Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:14
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:19
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:28
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:41
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:50
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:17
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:35
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:03
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:50
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:07
17Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:20
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:31
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:34
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:54
21Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:06
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:18
24Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:20
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:04:53
26Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:47
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:04
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
29Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:37
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:06:59
32Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:19
33Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:34
34Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:42
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:07:53
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:28
37Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:51
38Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:07
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:09:19
42Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:18
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
44Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:48
45Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:11
46Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
49Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:25
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:30
51Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
52Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:14
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:28
55Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
56Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
57Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
59Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
61Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
62Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
67Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
68James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
69Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
70Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
73Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
74Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
75Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:28
76Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:55
78Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:03
79Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
80Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
81Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
82Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
83Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
84Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
85Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
86Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
87Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
89Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
91Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
92Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
93Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
94Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
98Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
99Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
100Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
102Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:59
103Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:25:33
104Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:13
105Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:28
106Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:28:30
107Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:28:50
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:17
109Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:30:19
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:32:36
112Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFSven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFIvan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAlex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFLars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15pts
2Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates5
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Cormet de Roseland (Cat. 1), km. 43
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10pts
2Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
6Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la route des Villes (Cat. 3), km. 64.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 3 - Col des Saisies (Cat. 1), km. 88.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
4Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 4 - Côte des Amerands (Cat. 1), km. 126.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
4Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 5 - Montée du Bettex (Cat. 1), km. 136
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:52:02
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:22
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:35
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:22
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:39
7Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:52
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:38
9Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:52
10Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:19
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:36
12Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:39
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:02
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:18:00
15Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
18Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:00
19Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:35
20Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
22Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
23Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
25Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:31
26Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:45
27Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:28:02
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:49
29Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:51

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates11:41:33
2Team Sky0:00:24
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:21
5Groupama-FDJ0:04:37
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:56
7BMC Racing Team0:09:43
8Katusha-Alpecin0:12:59
9Fortuneo-Samsic0:21:48
10Lotto Soudal0:21:58
11Trek-Segafredo0:22:00
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:27
13Mitchelton-Scott0:24:09
14Astana Pro Team0:28:38
15Dimension Data0:29:35
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:32
17Bahrain-Merida0:30:34
18Movistar Team0:36:09
19Quick-Step Floors0:37:58
20LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:15
21Vital Concept Club1:05:16

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky24:43:12
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:00
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:05
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:22
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:31
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:45
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:21
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:54
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:07:05
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:34
15Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:00
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:25
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:10:48
18Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:13
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:15:40
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:52
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:16:03
22Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:20:34
23Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:21:04
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:21:12
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:22:24
26Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:26
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:23:36
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:27:10
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:42
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:28:10
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:17
32Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:40
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:36:59
34Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:16
35Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:40:02
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:58
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:41:36
38Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:42:07
39Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:14
40Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:44:47
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:16
42Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:45:51
43Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:48:20
44Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:49:50
45David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:38
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:50:43
48Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:50:49
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:28
51Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
52Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:55
53Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:35
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:56:53
55Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:57:29
56Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:58:30
57Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:59:39
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:00:12
59Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:03:57
60Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:38
61Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:51
62Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:05:21
63Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team1:08:09
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:08:43
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:09:13
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:10:01
67Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:10:42
68Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:11:27
69Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:11:41
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:11:51
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:11:56
72Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:12:10
73Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:13:02
74Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:15:09
75Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1:15:34
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:16:08
77Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:16:09
78Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:16:50
79James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors1:17:27
80Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:17:43
81Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:19:21
82Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1:19:24
83Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:20:31
84Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:23:29
85Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:24
86Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:25:39
87Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:26:06
88Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:27:23
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:27:30
90Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin1:28:25
91Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:28:31
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:30:01
93Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:32:31
94Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:46
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1:33:31
96Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:34:12
97Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:38
98Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:37:09
99Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:39:10
100Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:40:30
101Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:35
102Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:43:58
103Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:44:00
104Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:44:16
105Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:45:27
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida1:45:38
107Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:46:53
108Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:47:59
109Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:50:09
110Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:50:39
111Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club2:07:01
112Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2:11:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott45pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates42
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky40
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors37
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott36
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky31
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe25
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
13Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team16
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
17Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
18Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky12
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
28Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team6
29Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
30Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
32Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
33Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
35Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team53pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team37
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky26
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates25
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic25
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott22
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ21
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo20
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors19
11Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates18
12Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin18
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
18Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
20Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
21Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo5
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
27Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club5
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky3
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
33Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
34Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
36Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
38Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
39Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
41Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24:47:17
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:16
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:49
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:03:00
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:29
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:55
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:20
8Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:08
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:16:29
10Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:21
11Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:11
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:46:33
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:46:38
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
15Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:48:23
16Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:53:24
17Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:07:36
18Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:08:57
19Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:12:04
20James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors1:13:22
21Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1:15:19
22Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:22:01
23Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin1:24:20
24Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team1:31:33
25Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:35:05
26Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:41:22
27Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:46:04
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:46:34
29Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2:07:13

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky73:17:36
2UAE Team Emirates0:07:18
3AG2R La Mondiale0:10:50
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:39
5Katusha-Alpecin0:37:11
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:43:49
7Groupama-FDJ0:44:36
8BMC Racing Team0:53:22
9Astana Pro Team0:54:13
10Mitchelton-Scott0:58:35
11Quick-Step Floors1:06:28
12Trek-Segafredo1:07:44
13Fortuneo-Samsic1:09:33
14Lotto Soudal1:11:52
15Movistar Team1:27:06
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:36:03
17LottoNl-Jumbo1:37:45
18Dimension Data1:44:06
19Bora-Hansgrohe1:49:59
20Bahrain-Merida1:58:03
21Vital Concept Club3:53:30

 

