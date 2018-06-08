Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Dan Martin wins in Valmorel

Geraint Thomas takes overall race lead

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of Critérium du Dauphiné at Valmorel, while Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead after placing second behind the Irishman atop the hors categorie climb to the finish.

Martin chose his moment sagely when he launched a forceful attack with a shade under three kilometres to go, shortly after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had splintered the front group with a probing move that only Thomas, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Martin could immediately follow.

When the pace briefly abated, Martin punched his way clear and quickly established a lead over the remnants of the front group, where Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart delivered another impressive cameo on this Dauphiné by taking control in support of Thomas. Their teammate and overnight leader Gianni Moscon, meanwhile, was among those irretrievably jettisoned off the back, with the Italian conceding over a minute by the summit.

"I knew that if I attacked, they might let me go because I was a little bit further back on general classification after the team time trial, so I took the opportunity," Martin said afterwards. "I saw everyone was in the red after Yates attacked and I thought I'd try. I was surprised how strong I was in the last three kilometres there."

Martin's 13-second lead as he approached the flamme rouge had all the appearances of a winning margin, but he had to withstand a late fightback from Thomas, who accelerated viciously once Geoghegan Hart had swung off.

Bardet was the only rider able to track Thomas' move, but his resistance was short-lived, as the Welshman pulled away from him in the big ring and proceeded to make dramatic inroads into Martin's lead as the road levelled out nearer the summit.

Despite almost pausing to celebrate a little too soon, Martin had enough in hand to win by 4 seconds from Thomas. Yates claimed third on the stage, 15 seconds back, just ahead of Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Bardet.

Martin has endured a mixed debut campaign at UAE Team Emirates. After a subdued spring, he looked to have hit his stride at Liège-Bastogne-Liège only for a puncture to end his challenge at the foot of the Côte de Saint-Nicolas. The Dauphiné is his first race since placing 10th at the Tour de Romandie, and his second-place finish behind former teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) on Thursday was an indication of his form.

There are still two more mountain stages in which Martin can expect to move up from his current 14th position overall, but no matter how his Dauphiné finishes, Martin will approach the Tour de France – where he placed 6th last year – buoyed by his performances to this point.

"It's been a difficult season for me and the team. I've been feeling good all year, but it just hasn't worked out, so it's just fantastic to work out today," Martin said. "I'm really surprised. My training went perfectly the last few weeks, but I didn't plan on being in top, top condition here. My performance has been a bit of a surprise and I'm very happy. I'd prefer to be in this position then to be in difficulty and worrying about the Tour."

In the general classification, Thomas now holds a commanding lead of 1:09 over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team), who placed 7th at 24 seconds on the stage. Moscon lies in third place overall, on the same time as Caruso.

Thomas' place atop the Team Sky hierarchy for the remainder of the Dauphiné is now clear, after Michal Kwiatkowski slipped to 5th overall at 1:15. Adam Yates remains a threat in 6th place at 1:18, while Bardet is now 1:53 off the pace in 7th overall.

How it unfolded

The brevity of the stage and the climb of the Côte de Naysord in the opening kilometres meant that warming up on the rollers was de rigueur for the Dauphiné peloton at the start in Grenoble. As soon as the flag was dropped, there was an immediate flurry of attacks, but unlike on Thursday, the early break managed to extricate itself from the bunch without undue difficulty.

Some 30 riders were initially in the move, but it was whittled down to nine men further up the Naysord, where king of the mountains leader Dario Cataldo (Astana) led over the top. Cataldo was joined in the break by Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

Come the second ascent of the Côte de Mouilles after 20 kilometres, the escapees had a lead of two minutes over the peloton, where Team Sky were dictating the tempo in defence of Gianni Moscon's overall lead. The effervescent Edet pipped Cataldo to maximum points atop the Mouilles, and the Italian opted shortly afterwards to sit up and wait for the main peloton.

Almost 100 kilometres of valley road followed, during which the break padded its lead out to a maximum of three minutes before Bora-Hansgrohe put their shoulders to the wheel and helped to peg them back. Bahrain-Merida's Heinrich Haussler was prominent in working to bring the gap down to within a minute on the final approach to the climb to Valmorel.

Once on the ascent, De Plus accelerated, bringing Edet and Ravasi with him, while Sky took up the reins again at the head of the peloton, with Classics specialist Dylan van Baarle riding on the lower slopes to whittle down the group of favourites.

Mitchelton-Scott took over midway up the 11km haul to the finish, with Robert Power and Damien Howsen clawing back Edet, the last survivor of the break. Marc Soler (Movistar) tested the waters with an attack 3.7 kilometres from home before the much-anticipated acceleration from Yates arrived shortly afterwards.

That attack helped to define the day's stage, with Moscon slipping backwards as the front group fragmented, ultimately losing 1:13 on the stage. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) came in 16th on the stage, 59 seconds down, roughly in line with his track record of maintaining a relatively low profile on the Dauphiné as he builds towards the Tour.

Up ahead, meanwhile, Martin's aggression was rewarded with his first win since the opening stage of last year's Volta ao Algarve, while Thomas put himself in a commanding position atop the overall standings, though there are two short and potentially explosive days in the high mountains still to come, starting with Saturday's leg to La Rosière, a dress rehearsal for stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3:21:19
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:04
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:15
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
5Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:26
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:59
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:01:02
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:05
19Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:07
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:13
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:35
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:02:04
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:47
28Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:07
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:11
30Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
32Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:31
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
34Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:50
35Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:55
36Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:35
37Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
38Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:53
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
41Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
42Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:36
43Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:56
44Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:07
45Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:06:13
46Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
47Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:03
48Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:08:09
51James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
52Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
54Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:08:31
56Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:34
57Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:08:54
58Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
59Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:06
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
62Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
63Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:43
64Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
65Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:25
67Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
68Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:48
70Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
71Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
73Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
74Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
76Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
77Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
79Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
81Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:27
82Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
83Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
84Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
88Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
89Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
92Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
93Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
95Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
98Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
99Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
100Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
101Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
102Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
104Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
105Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
106Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
107Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
108Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
109Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:16:23
110Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
112Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
115Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
117Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
119Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
120Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
121Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
122Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
124Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
125Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
126Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
127Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
128Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
129Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
130Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
132Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:27
134Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
135Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:47
136Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:29
137Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:34
138Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
139Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:55
DNFRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
5Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Naysord, km. 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
3Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col des Mouilles, km. 19.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 (HC) Valmorel, km. 131.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
5Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:21:45
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:16
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:39
7Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:47
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
11Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:41
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:45
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:10
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:37
15Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:07:43
18Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:08
19Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:17
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:59
21Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:22
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
23Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:01
25Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
28Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:15:57
29Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
32Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
33Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:21
36Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:06:19
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
3Groupama-FDJ0:04:18
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:21
5Quick-Step Floors0:07:09
6UAE Team Emirates0:07:16
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:31
8Mitchelton-Scott0:08:04
9BMC Racing Team0:09:56
10Trek-Segafredo0:12:14
11Katusha-Alpecin0:12:18
12Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:30
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:59
14Astana Pro Team0:14:30
15Movistar Team0:15:09
16Bahrain-Merida0:15:18
17Dimension Data0:22:29
18Lotto Soudal0:23:26
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:56
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:48
21Vital Concept Club0:31:06

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17:16:53
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:10
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:15
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:18
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:03
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:23
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:24
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:26
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:30
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:14
17Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:20
18Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:22
19Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:37
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:44
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:03:51
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:15
23Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:42
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:04:50
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:52
26Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:14
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:56
28Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:30
29Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:12
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:17
31Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:42
32Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:58
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:10
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:31
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:12:38
36Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:12:47
37Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:53
38Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:07
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:09
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:16:15
41Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:35
42Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:48
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:07
44Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:32
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:35
46Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:55
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:10
48Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:21
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:36
50Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:21:53
51Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:48
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:52
53Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:24:02
54Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:20
55Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:21
56Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:50
57Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:45
58Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:48
59Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:16
60Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:27:16
61Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:30
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:27:32
63Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:36
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:47
65Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:27:49
66James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:27:53
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:26
68Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:38
69Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:28:57
70Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:47
71Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:29:54
72Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:00
73Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:30:10
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:31:18
75Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:31:20
76David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:13
77Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:23
78Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:25
79Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:33:30
80Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:33:48
81Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:35:06
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:35:17
83Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:34
84Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:35:54
85Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:56
86Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:16
87Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:36:22
88Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:36:32
89Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:59
90Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:37:09
91Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:31
92Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:07
93Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:38:44
94Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
95Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:12
96Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:40:01
97Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:21
98Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:22
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:27
100Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:37
101Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:41:22
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:41:56
103Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:42:03
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:37
105Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:55
106Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:44:04
107Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:44:09
108Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:00
109Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:45:06
110Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:17
111Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:27
112Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:46:12
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:46:24
114Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:47:01
115Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:47:13
116Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:47:57
117Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:48:16
118Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:48:19
119Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:48:21
120Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:16
121Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:49:20
122Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:49:31
123Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:33
124Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:17
125Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:51:42
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:51:49
127Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:52:07
128Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:52:34
129Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:53:18
130Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:22
131Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:33
132Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:55:24
133Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:55:50
134Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:58:28
135Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:18
136Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:03:19
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:04:51
138Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:05:13
139Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:09:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott45pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe45
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors37
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky31
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates27
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team16
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
15Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky12
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
24Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
26Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team6
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
29Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
32Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
33Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team23pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates18
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
8Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
9Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
11Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin8
12Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data5
17Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club5
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
21Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2
25Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
26Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
27Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
30Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky17:18:02
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:11
6Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:28
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:42
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:06
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:33
10Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:05
11Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:33
12Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:49
13Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:46
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:53
15Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:36
16Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:27
17James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:26:44
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:28:51
19David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:04
20Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:25
21Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:47
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:07
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:35:23
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:50
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:22
26Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:35
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:46
28Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:44:08
29Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:45:03
30Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:45:52
31Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:07
32Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:49:24
33Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:08
34Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:50:33
35Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:52:09
36Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:57:19
37Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club1:04:04
38Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:08:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky50:39:47
2AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:48
4Quick-Step Floors0:13:42
5Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:12
6UAE Team Emirates0:17:08
7Astana Pro Team0:18:25
8Katusha-Alpecin0:23:26
9BMC Racing Team0:25:19
10Movistar Team0:25:25
11Trek-Segafredo0:25:47
12Mitchelton-Scott0:27:04
13Groupama-FDJ0:27:33
14Fortuneo-Samsic0:30:04
15Lotto Soudal0:33:52
16Dimension Data0:38:20
17Bahrain-Merida0:40:36
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:32
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:12
20LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:28
21Vital Concept Club1:34:45
22Team Sunweb2:18:06

 

