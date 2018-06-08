Critérium du Dauphiné: Dan Martin wins in Valmorel
Geraint Thomas takes overall race lead
Stage 5: Grenoble - Valmorel
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of Critérium du Dauphiné at Valmorel, while Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead after placing second behind the Irishman atop the hors categorie climb to the finish.
Martin chose his moment sagely when he launched a forceful attack with a shade under three kilometres to go, shortly after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had splintered the front group with a probing move that only Thomas, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Martin could immediately follow.
When the pace briefly abated, Martin punched his way clear and quickly established a lead over the remnants of the front group, where Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart delivered another impressive cameo on this Dauphiné by taking control in support of Thomas. Their teammate and overnight leader Gianni Moscon, meanwhile, was among those irretrievably jettisoned off the back, with the Italian conceding over a minute by the summit.
"I knew that if I attacked, they might let me go because I was a little bit further back on general classification after the team time trial, so I took the opportunity," Martin said afterwards. "I saw everyone was in the red after Yates attacked and I thought I'd try. I was surprised how strong I was in the last three kilometres there."
Martin's 13-second lead as he approached the flamme rouge had all the appearances of a winning margin, but he had to withstand a late fightback from Thomas, who accelerated viciously once Geoghegan Hart had swung off.
Bardet was the only rider able to track Thomas' move, but his resistance was short-lived, as the Welshman pulled away from him in the big ring and proceeded to make dramatic inroads into Martin's lead as the road levelled out nearer the summit.
Despite almost pausing to celebrate a little too soon, Martin had enough in hand to win by 4 seconds from Thomas. Yates claimed third on the stage, 15 seconds back, just ahead of Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Bardet.
Martin has endured a mixed debut campaign at UAE Team Emirates. After a subdued spring, he looked to have hit his stride at Liège-Bastogne-Liège only for a puncture to end his challenge at the foot of the Côte de Saint-Nicolas. The Dauphiné is his first race since placing 10th at the Tour de Romandie, and his second-place finish behind former teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) on Thursday was an indication of his form.
There are still two more mountain stages in which Martin can expect to move up from his current 14th position overall, but no matter how his Dauphiné finishes, Martin will approach the Tour de France – where he placed 6th last year – buoyed by his performances to this point.
"It's been a difficult season for me and the team. I've been feeling good all year, but it just hasn't worked out, so it's just fantastic to work out today," Martin said. "I'm really surprised. My training went perfectly the last few weeks, but I didn't plan on being in top, top condition here. My performance has been a bit of a surprise and I'm very happy. I'd prefer to be in this position then to be in difficulty and worrying about the Tour."
In the general classification, Thomas now holds a commanding lead of 1:09 over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team), who placed 7th at 24 seconds on the stage. Moscon lies in third place overall, on the same time as Caruso.
Thomas' place atop the Team Sky hierarchy for the remainder of the Dauphiné is now clear, after Michal Kwiatkowski slipped to 5th overall at 1:15. Adam Yates remains a threat in 6th place at 1:18, while Bardet is now 1:53 off the pace in 7th overall.
How it unfolded
The brevity of the stage and the climb of the Côte de Naysord in the opening kilometres meant that warming up on the rollers was de rigueur for the Dauphiné peloton at the start in Grenoble. As soon as the flag was dropped, there was an immediate flurry of attacks, but unlike on Thursday, the early break managed to extricate itself from the bunch without undue difficulty.
Some 30 riders were initially in the move, but it was whittled down to nine men further up the Naysord, where king of the mountains leader Dario Cataldo (Astana) led over the top. Cataldo was joined in the break by Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).
Come the second ascent of the Côte de Mouilles after 20 kilometres, the escapees had a lead of two minutes over the peloton, where Team Sky were dictating the tempo in defence of Gianni Moscon's overall lead. The effervescent Edet pipped Cataldo to maximum points atop the Mouilles, and the Italian opted shortly afterwards to sit up and wait for the main peloton.
Almost 100 kilometres of valley road followed, during which the break padded its lead out to a maximum of three minutes before Bora-Hansgrohe put their shoulders to the wheel and helped to peg them back. Bahrain-Merida's Heinrich Haussler was prominent in working to bring the gap down to within a minute on the final approach to the climb to Valmorel.
Once on the ascent, De Plus accelerated, bringing Edet and Ravasi with him, while Sky took up the reins again at the head of the peloton, with Classics specialist Dylan van Baarle riding on the lower slopes to whittle down the group of favourites.
Mitchelton-Scott took over midway up the 11km haul to the finish, with Robert Power and Damien Howsen clawing back Edet, the last survivor of the break. Marc Soler (Movistar) tested the waters with an attack 3.7 kilometres from home before the much-anticipated acceleration from Yates arrived shortly afterwards.
That attack helped to define the day's stage, with Moscon slipping backwards as the front group fragmented, ultimately losing 1:13 on the stage. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) came in 16th on the stage, 59 seconds down, roughly in line with his track record of maintaining a relatively low profile on the Dauphiné as he builds towards the Tour.
Up ahead, meanwhile, Martin's aggression was rewarded with his first win since the opening stage of last year's Volta ao Algarve, while Thomas put himself in a commanding position atop the overall standings, though there are two short and potentially explosive days in the high mountains still to come, starting with Saturday's leg to La Rosière, a dress rehearsal for stage 11 of the Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3:21:19
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:15
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|5
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:59
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:02
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|19
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:07
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:13
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:35
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:04
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:47
|28
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:07
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:11
|30
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|32
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:31
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|34
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:50
|35
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:55
|36
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:35
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|38
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:53
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|42
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:36
|43
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:56
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:07
|45
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:13
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|47
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:03
|48
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:09
|51
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:08:31
|56
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:34
|57
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:08:54
|58
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|59
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:06
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:43
|64
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:25
|67
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|68
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:48
|70
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|77
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|79
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|80
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:27
|82
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|88
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|89
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|93
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|95
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|98
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|99
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|100
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|102
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|104
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|105
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:23
|110
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|117
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|120
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|122
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|126
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|127
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:27
|134
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:47
|136
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:29
|137
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:34
|138
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|139
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:55
|DNF
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:21:45
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|7
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:41
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:45
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:10
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:37
|15
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:43
|18
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:08
|19
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:17
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:59
|21
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:22
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:01
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:57
|29
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:21
|36
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:06:19
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:18
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:21
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:09
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:16
|7
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:31
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:04
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:56
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:14
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:18
|12
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:30
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:59
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:30
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:15:09
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:18
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:22:29
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:26
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:56
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:48
|21
|Vital Concept Club
|0:31:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17:16:53
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:10
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:18
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:03
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:23
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:24
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:26
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:30
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:14
|17
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:20
|18
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:22
|19
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:37
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:44
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:51
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:15
|23
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:42
|24
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:50
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:52
|26
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:14
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:56
|28
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:30
|29
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:12
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:17
|31
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:42
|32
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:58
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:10
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:31
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:38
|36
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:47
|37
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:53
|38
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:07
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:09
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:16:15
|41
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:35
|42
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:48
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:07
|44
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:32
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:35
|46
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:55
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:10
|48
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:21
|49
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:36
|50
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:21:53
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:48
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:52
|53
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:24:02
|54
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:20
|55
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:21
|56
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:50
|57
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:45
|58
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:48
|59
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:16
|60
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:27:16
|61
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:30
|62
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:32
|63
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:36
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:47
|65
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:27:49
|66
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:53
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:26
|68
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:38
|69
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:57
|70
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:47
|71
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:29:54
|72
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:00
|73
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:30:10
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:18
|75
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:31:20
|76
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:13
|77
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:23
|78
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:25
|79
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:33:30
|80
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:33:48
|81
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:06
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:17
|83
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:34
|84
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:35:54
|85
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:56
|86
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:16
|87
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:36:22
|88
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:36:32
|89
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:59
|90
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:09
|91
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:31
|92
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:07
|93
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:38:44
|94
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:12
|96
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:01
|97
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:21
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:22
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:27
|100
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:37
|101
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:22
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:56
|103
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:42:03
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:37
|105
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:55
|106
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:44:04
|107
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:44:09
|108
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:00
|109
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:45:06
|110
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:17
|111
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:27
|112
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:12
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:46:24
|114
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:01
|115
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:13
|116
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:57
|117
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:48:16
|118
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:48:19
|119
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:48:21
|120
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:16
|121
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:20
|122
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:49:31
|123
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:33
|124
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:17
|125
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:51:42
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:49
|127
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:07
|128
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:34
|129
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:18
|130
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:22
|131
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:33
|132
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:55:24
|133
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:55:50
|134
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:58:28
|135
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:18
|136
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:03:19
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:51
|138
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:05:13
|139
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:09:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|16
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|15
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|24
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|26
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|29
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|33
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|8
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|9
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|11
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|12
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|17
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|21
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|25
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|26
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|27
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|30
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|17:18:02
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:11
|6
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:28
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:06
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:33
|10
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:05
|11
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:33
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:49
|13
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:46
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:53
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:36
|16
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:27
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:44
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:51
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:04
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:25
|21
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:47
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:07
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:35:23
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:50
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:22
|26
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:35
|27
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:46
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:44:08
|29
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:03
|30
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:52
|31
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:07
|32
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:24
|33
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:08
|34
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50:33
|35
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:09
|36
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:57:19
|37
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1:04:04
|38
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:08:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|50:39:47
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:48
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:42
|5
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:12
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:08
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:25
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:26
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:19
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:25:25
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:47
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:04
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:33
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:30:04
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:33:52
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:38:20
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:40:36
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:32
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:12
|20
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:28
|21
|Vital Concept Club
|1:34:45
|22
|Team Sunweb
|2:18:06
