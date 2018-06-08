Image 1 of 48 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads a group to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 48 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 48 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins in Valmorel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 48 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 48 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 48 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 48 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 48 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) took the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) was the last man from the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Marc Soler (Movistar) puts in a dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas, attentive near the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) leads the charge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Damiano Caruso (BMC) comes in ahead of Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 48 Dario Cataldo (Astana) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Dario Cataldo (Astana) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Bora-Hansgrohe lead the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 Stage 5 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Dario Cataldo in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 48 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in the lead at the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 48 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 48 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey at the Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine to Valmorel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Michal Kwiatkowski rides ahead of race leader Gianni Moscon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Alex Edmondson (MItchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of Critérium du Dauphiné at Valmorel, while Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead after placing second behind the Irishman atop the hors categorie climb to the finish.

Martin chose his moment sagely when he launched a forceful attack with a shade under three kilometres to go, shortly after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had splintered the front group with a probing move that only Thomas, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Martin could immediately follow.

When the pace briefly abated, Martin punched his way clear and quickly established a lead over the remnants of the front group, where Team Sky's Tao Geoghegan Hart delivered another impressive cameo on this Dauphiné by taking control in support of Thomas. Their teammate and overnight leader Gianni Moscon, meanwhile, was among those irretrievably jettisoned off the back, with the Italian conceding over a minute by the summit.

"I knew that if I attacked, they might let me go because I was a little bit further back on general classification after the team time trial, so I took the opportunity," Martin said afterwards. "I saw everyone was in the red after Yates attacked and I thought I'd try. I was surprised how strong I was in the last three kilometres there."

Martin's 13-second lead as he approached the flamme rouge had all the appearances of a winning margin, but he had to withstand a late fightback from Thomas, who accelerated viciously once Geoghegan Hart had swung off.

Bardet was the only rider able to track Thomas' move, but his resistance was short-lived, as the Welshman pulled away from him in the big ring and proceeded to make dramatic inroads into Martin's lead as the road levelled out nearer the summit.

Despite almost pausing to celebrate a little too soon, Martin had enough in hand to win by 4 seconds from Thomas. Yates claimed third on the stage, 15 seconds back, just ahead of Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Bardet.

Martin has endured a mixed debut campaign at UAE Team Emirates. After a subdued spring, he looked to have hit his stride at Liège-Bastogne-Liège only for a puncture to end his challenge at the foot of the Côte de Saint-Nicolas. The Dauphiné is his first race since placing 10th at the Tour de Romandie, and his second-place finish behind former teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) on Thursday was an indication of his form.

There are still two more mountain stages in which Martin can expect to move up from his current 14th position overall, but no matter how his Dauphiné finishes, Martin will approach the Tour de France – where he placed 6th last year – buoyed by his performances to this point.

"It's been a difficult season for me and the team. I've been feeling good all year, but it just hasn't worked out, so it's just fantastic to work out today," Martin said. "I'm really surprised. My training went perfectly the last few weeks, but I didn't plan on being in top, top condition here. My performance has been a bit of a surprise and I'm very happy. I'd prefer to be in this position then to be in difficulty and worrying about the Tour."

In the general classification, Thomas now holds a commanding lead of 1:09 over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team), who placed 7th at 24 seconds on the stage. Moscon lies in third place overall, on the same time as Caruso.

Thomas' place atop the Team Sky hierarchy for the remainder of the Dauphiné is now clear, after Michal Kwiatkowski slipped to 5th overall at 1:15. Adam Yates remains a threat in 6th place at 1:18, while Bardet is now 1:53 off the pace in 7th overall.

How it unfolded

The brevity of the stage and the climb of the Côte de Naysord in the opening kilometres meant that warming up on the rollers was de rigueur for the Dauphiné peloton at the start in Grenoble. As soon as the flag was dropped, there was an immediate flurry of attacks, but unlike on Thursday, the early break managed to extricate itself from the bunch without undue difficulty.

Some 30 riders were initially in the move, but it was whittled down to nine men further up the Naysord, where king of the mountains leader Dario Cataldo (Astana) led over the top. Cataldo was joined in the break by Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

Come the second ascent of the Côte de Mouilles after 20 kilometres, the escapees had a lead of two minutes over the peloton, where Team Sky were dictating the tempo in defence of Gianni Moscon's overall lead. The effervescent Edet pipped Cataldo to maximum points atop the Mouilles, and the Italian opted shortly afterwards to sit up and wait for the main peloton.

Almost 100 kilometres of valley road followed, during which the break padded its lead out to a maximum of three minutes before Bora-Hansgrohe put their shoulders to the wheel and helped to peg them back. Bahrain-Merida's Heinrich Haussler was prominent in working to bring the gap down to within a minute on the final approach to the climb to Valmorel.

Once on the ascent, De Plus accelerated, bringing Edet and Ravasi with him, while Sky took up the reins again at the head of the peloton, with Classics specialist Dylan van Baarle riding on the lower slopes to whittle down the group of favourites.

Mitchelton-Scott took over midway up the 11km haul to the finish, with Robert Power and Damien Howsen clawing back Edet, the last survivor of the break. Marc Soler (Movistar) tested the waters with an attack 3.7 kilometres from home before the much-anticipated acceleration from Yates arrived shortly afterwards.

That attack helped to define the day's stage, with Moscon slipping backwards as the front group fragmented, ultimately losing 1:13 on the stage. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) came in 16th on the stage, 59 seconds down, roughly in line with his track record of maintaining a relatively low profile on the Dauphiné as he builds towards the Tour.

Up ahead, meanwhile, Martin's aggression was rewarded with his first win since the opening stage of last year's Volta ao Algarve, while Thomas put himself in a commanding position atop the overall standings, though there are two short and potentially explosive days in the high mountains still to come, starting with Saturday's leg to La Rosière, a dress rehearsal for stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3:21:19 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 5 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:02 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:05 19 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:13 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:04 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:47 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:07 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:11 30 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 32 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:31 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 34 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:50 35 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:55 36 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:35 37 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 38 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:53 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 42 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:36 43 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:56 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:07 45 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:06:13 46 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 47 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:03 48 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:09 51 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 52 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 55 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:08:31 56 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:34 57 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:08:54 58 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 59 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:06 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:43 64 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 65 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:25 67 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 68 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:48 70 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 77 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 78 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 79 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 81 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:27 82 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 83 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 84 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 88 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 89 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 92 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 93 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 95 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 98 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 99 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 101 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 104 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 105 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 106 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 107 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 108 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 109 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:23 110 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 115 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 117 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 119 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 120 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 122 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 124 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 126 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 127 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 128 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 129 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 130 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:27 134 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 135 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:47 136 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:18:29 137 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:34 138 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 139 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:55 DNF Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Naysord, km. 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col des Mouilles, km. 19.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Valmorel, km. 131.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:21:45 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:39 7 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:47 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:41 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:45 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:10 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:37 15 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:43 18 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:08 19 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:17 20 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:59 21 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:22 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:01 25 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 27 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 28 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:57 29 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:21 36 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:18:03

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:06:19 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 3 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:18 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:21 5 Quick-Step Floors 0:07:09 6 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:16 7 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:31 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:04 9 BMC Racing Team 0:09:56 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:12:14 11 Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:18 12 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:30 13 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:59 14 Astana Pro Team 0:14:30 15 Movistar Team 0:15:09 16 Bahrain-Merida 0:15:18 17 Dimension Data 0:22:29 18 Lotto Soudal 0:23:26 19 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:56 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:48 21 Vital Concept Club 0:31:06

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17:16:53 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:10 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:15 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:03 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:23 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:24 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:26 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:30 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:14 17 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:20 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:22 19 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:37 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:44 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:51 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:15 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:42 24 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:50 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:52 26 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:14 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:56 28 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:30 29 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:12 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:17 31 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:42 32 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:58 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:10 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:31 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:38 36 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:12:47 37 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:53 38 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:07 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:09 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:16:15 41 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:35 42 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:48 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:07 44 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:32 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:35 46 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:55 47 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:10 48 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:21 49 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:36 50 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:21:53 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:48 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:52 53 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:24:02 54 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:20 55 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:21 56 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:50 57 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:45 58 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:48 59 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:16 60 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:27:16 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:30 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:27:32 63 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:36 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:47 65 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:27:49 66 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:53 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:26 68 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:38 69 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:28:57 70 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:47 71 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:29:54 72 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:00 73 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:30:10 74 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:18 75 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:31:20 76 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:13 77 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:23 78 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:25 79 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:33:30 80 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:33:48 81 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:35:06 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:17 83 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:34 84 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:35:54 85 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:56 86 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:16 87 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:36:22 88 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:36:32 89 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:59 90 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:09 91 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:31 92 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:07 93 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:44 94 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:12 96 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:01 97 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:21 98 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:22 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:27 100 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:37 101 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:22 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:56 103 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:42:03 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:37 105 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:55 106 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:44:04 107 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:44:09 108 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:00 109 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:45:06 110 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:17 111 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:27 112 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:12 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:46:24 114 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:47:01 115 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:47:13 116 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:47:57 117 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:48:16 118 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:48:19 119 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:48:21 120 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:16 121 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:49:20 122 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:49:31 123 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:33 124 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:17 125 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:51:42 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:49 127 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:07 128 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:34 129 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:53:18 130 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:22 131 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:33 132 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:55:24 133 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:55:50 134 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:58:28 135 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:18 136 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:03:19 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:51 138 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:05:13 139 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:09:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 45 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 37 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 31 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 27 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 15 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 12 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 24 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 26 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 6 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 29 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 32 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 33 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 18 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 8 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 9 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 11 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 8 12 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 17 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 21 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2 25 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 26 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 27 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 30 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 17:18:02 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:11 6 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:28 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:42 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:06 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:33 10 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:05 11 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:33 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:49 13 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:46 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:53 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:36 16 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:27 17 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:44 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:51 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:04 20 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:34:25 21 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:47 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:07 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:35:23 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:50 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:22 26 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:35 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:46 28 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:44:08 29 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:03 30 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:52 31 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:07 32 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:24 33 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:08 34 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:50:33 35 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:52:09 36 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:57:19 37 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1:04:04 38 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:08:44