Criterium du Dauphine: Impey wins stage 1
Kwiatkowski keeps race lead as South African champ moves into second
Stage 1: Valence - Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert
Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) won the high-speed finish into Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert after several late attacks on the climb above the spectacular Granget dam reduced the peloton to just 65 riders and eliminated the pure sprinters.
Related Articles
The South African national champion followed the right wheels in the run-in to the finish, jumping past race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) before sprinting along the barriers to beat Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Patrick Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by several bike lengths.
Kwiatkowski finished fifth in the same time as Impey and retained the leader's yellow jersey after winning Sunday's prologue time trial. However, Impey is now just two seconds down in the overall classification. All the expected overall contenders finished in the front group.
It was Impey's fourth victory of the 2018 season. He won the overall classification of the Tour Down Under in January and the road race and time trial titles in South Africa in February. He admitted that his latest win came thanks to instinct and by overcoming the feeling that he was not on a good day.
"I actually didn't feel very good and told Alex Edmondson that he should go for the finale himself. I surprised myself at the end. I found myself in a good position and decided to go with 200 metres to go. It was a long way out but I had good legs," Impey explained post-stage.
"To beat guys like Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe just before the Tour de France is a nice step in my career. To win at the Dauphine – it's a big race - so I'm really chuffed. Sometimes the guys think you're going to be one of the favourites but to believe it is a different thing. Today I just kept fighting to the end. It was nice to show myself that I could be there."
A nervous finale
Following Sunday's 6.6km prologue time trial, the 151 rider-peloton was keen to start road racing, with Monday's 179km rolling stage from Valence to Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert a chance for the fast finishers before the four decisive mountain stages later in the race. The race went off without Sunweb's Chris Hamilton and Laurens ten Dam, who were ill.
The break of the stage formed after just five kilometres, with Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Lawson Craddock (EF-Education First-Drapac) jumping away. Their lead reached six minutes after 50km of racing, with Feillu cresting the first three categorized climbs first to ensure he pulled on the blue polka-dot climbers' jersey.
After Team Sky set a steady pace, Vital Concept and Quick-Step Floors took over the chase mid-stage, reducing the gap to three minutes when the riders collected lunch at the feed zone after 77.5km. Johan Le Bon and Britain's James Knox did much of the hard work on the front in the second half of the stage, bringing the gap down to a manageable minute as the final 28km and two rolling finishing circuits approached.
Edet, Feillu and Craddock passed the finishing area with a lead of 45 seconds with the peloton determined to close them down.
The twisting country roads and some summer rain made for a nervous finish, with several crashes during the two laps. Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Luke Pibernik (Bahrain-Merida) went down with 18km to race. Both got going again but Reijnen finished 12 minutes down and in serious pain after landing on his shoulder. French talent David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was also caught up in another spill.
Edet and Craddock were the last to be caught with 11km to go but the race soon exploded when Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) and then Dylan Teuns (BMC) attacked on the final climb with five kilometres to go. Team Sky controlled the attacks for Kwiatkowski but when Alaphilippe hit the front, the Polish rider moved too, with teammate Geraint Thomas and Michael Valgren (Astana) briefly forming what looked like a very dangerous move. However, the fast descent in the final kilometres saw the race come back together as the overall contenders and their teammates fought for position.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tried his luck with a solo attack with one kilometre to go but he was quickly controlled by Gianni Moscon (Team Sky).
The likes of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) were out of contention due to the late attacks and so the stage win was very much up for grabs. Lotto Soudal did a lot of work in the final kilometres for Tiesj Benoot and Jens Keukeleire but both were swamped as the downhill run-in launched the riders at speed.
Impey carefully stayed on the wheels but was well-placed and then hit-out slightly early, coming off Kwiatkowski's wheel. It was a risky move but worked out as Alaphilippe could not match him and Ackermann lost speed after touching elbows with Kwiatkowski.
The South African had doubts about his form but his powerful sprint allowed him to win by several bike lengths, meaning there was no doubt who was the stage winner.
Impey explained he is no betting man but it would be unwise to bet against him on Tuesday's 180km hilly stage from Montebrison to Belleville, north of Lyon.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:24:26
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|21
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|22
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|38
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|50
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|63
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:22
|67
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|70
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|73
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|76
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|77
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|82
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:35
|89
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|97
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|99
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|100
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:51
|101
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|102
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:56
|103
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|104
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|105
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:46
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|110
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:34
|114
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|118
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|123
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|126
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|127
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:52
|133
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:54
|134
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:06
|135
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|136
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:36
|137
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|138
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|139
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|141
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|143
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|145
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:51
|146
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:52
|147
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|148
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|149
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:09:45
|150
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:09
|151
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|10
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:24:26
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|18
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:19
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:35
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|25
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:51
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|30
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:34
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:06
|35
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:36
|36
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:46
|37
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:51
|39
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:52
|40
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:13:18
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Dimension Data
|18
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:40
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:38
|20
|Vital Concept Club
|0:05:10
|21
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:27
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4:31:51
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:02
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:07
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:16
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:19
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:22
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|26
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:24
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|31
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|32
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:28
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|38
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:30
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|44
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|45
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|46
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:34
|48
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:35
|49
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|50
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|54
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:44
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:45
|59
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|60
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|62
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:49
|64
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:52
|65
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|66
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:00
|67
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|68
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:07
|69
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:15
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:16
|71
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:24
|72
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:32
|73
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:33
|74
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:37
|75
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|78
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|79
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|80
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|83
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:55
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:57
|85
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:59
|86
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:10
|88
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:41
|89
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:46
|90
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:01
|92
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:04
|93
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:07
|94
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:09
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:10
|96
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:11
|97
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:12
|98
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:19
|99
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:03:26
|100
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:03:28
|101
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:30
|102
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:42
|103
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:56
|104
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:04
|105
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:06
|107
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:08
|108
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:14
|109
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:18
|110
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:21
|111
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|112
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:35
|113
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:37
|114
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:39
|115
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:47
|116
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:48
|117
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:49
|119
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:01
|120
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:02
|121
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|122
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:07
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:08
|124
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|125
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:12
|127
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:14
|128
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:15
|129
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:16
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:19
|132
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:25
|133
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:30
|134
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:30
|135
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:48
|136
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:53
|137
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:08
|138
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:09
|139
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:18
|140
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:20
|141
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:21
|142
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:25
|143
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:27
|144
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:32
|145
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:44
|146
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:18
|147
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:25
|148
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:33
|149
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:19
|150
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:53
|151
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|13
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|14
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4:31:54
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|5
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|7
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|11
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|13
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|14
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|17
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:12
|18
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|20
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|21
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:43
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|24
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:03:23
|25
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:39
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|28
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:11
|30
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:45
|31
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|32
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:11
|33
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:12
|34
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:27
|35
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:50
|36
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:06
|37
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:18
|38
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:29
|39
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:15
|40
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:22
|41
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:35:45
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:50
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:18
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|17
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:41
|18
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:29
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:39
|20
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:44
|21
|Vital Concept Club
|0:06:09
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy