Criterium du Dauphine: Impey wins stage 1

Kwiatkowski keeps race lead as South African champ moves into second

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) won the high-speed finish into Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert after several late attacks on the climb above the spectacular Granget dam reduced the peloton to just 65 riders and eliminated the pure sprinters.

The South African national champion followed the right wheels in the run-in to the finish, jumping past race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) before sprinting along the barriers to beat Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Patrick Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by several bike lengths.

Kwiatkowski finished fifth in the same time as Impey and retained the leader's yellow jersey after winning Sunday's prologue time trial. However, Impey is now just two seconds down in the overall classification. All the expected overall contenders finished in the front group.

It was Impey's fourth victory of the 2018 season. He won the overall classification of the Tour Down Under in January and the road race and time trial titles in South Africa in February. He admitted that his latest win came thanks to instinct and by overcoming the feeling that he was not on a good day.

"I actually didn't feel very good and told Alex Edmondson that he should go for the finale himself. I surprised myself at the end. I found myself in a good position and decided to go with 200 metres to go. It was a long way out but I had good legs," Impey explained post-stage.

"To beat guys like Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe just before the Tour de France is a nice step in my career. To win at the Dauphine – it's a big race - so I'm really chuffed. Sometimes the guys think you're going to be one of the favourites but to believe it is a different thing. Today I just kept fighting to the end. It was nice to show myself that I could be there."

A nervous finale

Following Sunday's 6.6km prologue time trial, the 151 rider-peloton was keen to start road racing, with Monday's 179km rolling stage from Valence to Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert a chance for the fast finishers before the four decisive mountain stages later in the race. The race went off without Sunweb's Chris Hamilton and Laurens ten Dam, who were ill.

The break of the stage formed after just five kilometres, with Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Lawson Craddock (EF-Education First-Drapac) jumping away. Their lead reached six minutes after 50km of racing, with Feillu cresting the first three categorized climbs first to ensure he pulled on the blue polka-dot climbers' jersey.

After Team Sky set a steady pace, Vital Concept and Quick-Step Floors took over the chase mid-stage, reducing the gap to three minutes when the riders collected lunch at the feed zone after 77.5km. Johan Le Bon and Britain's James Knox did much of the hard work on the front in the second half of the stage, bringing the gap down to a manageable minute as the final 28km and two rolling finishing circuits approached.
Edet, Feillu and Craddock passed the finishing area with a lead of 45 seconds with the peloton determined to close them down.

The twisting country roads and some summer rain made for a nervous finish, with several crashes during the two laps. Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Luke Pibernik (Bahrain-Merida) went down with 18km to race. Both got going again but Reijnen finished 12 minutes down and in serious pain after landing on his shoulder. French talent David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was also caught up in another spill.

Edet and Craddock were the last to be caught with 11km to go but the race soon exploded when Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) and then Dylan Teuns (BMC) attacked on the final climb with five kilometres to go. Team Sky controlled the attacks for Kwiatkowski but when Alaphilippe hit the front, the Polish rider moved too, with teammate Geraint Thomas and Michael Valgren (Astana) briefly forming what looked like a very dangerous move. However, the fast descent in the final kilometres saw the race come back together as the overall contenders and their teammates fought for position.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tried his luck with a solo attack with one kilometre to go but he was quickly controlled by Gianni Moscon (Team Sky).

The likes of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) were out of contention due to the late attacks and so the stage win was very much up for grabs. Lotto Soudal did a lot of work in the final kilometres for Tiesj Benoot and Jens Keukeleire but both were swamped as the downhill run-in launched the riders at speed.

Impey carefully stayed on the wheels but was well-placed and then hit-out slightly early, coming off Kwiatkowski's wheel. It was a risky move but worked out as Alaphilippe could not match him and Ackermann lost speed after touching elbows with Kwiatkowski.

The South African had doubts about his form but his powerful sprint allowed him to win by several bike lengths, meaning there was no doubt who was the stage winner.

Impey explained he is no betting man but it would be unwise to bet against him on Tuesday's 180km hilly stage from Montebrison to Belleville, north of Lyon.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott4:24:26
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
16Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
21Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
32Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
33Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
34Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
35Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
36Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
38Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
40Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
41Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
44Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
47Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
48Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
50Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
53Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
56Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
64Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
65Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
66Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:22
67Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
69Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
70Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
71Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:19
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
74Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
75Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
76Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
78Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
79Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
80Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
81Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
84Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
86Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:02:35
89Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
90Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
91Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
93Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
94Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
96Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
97Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
99Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
100Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:51
101Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
102Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:02:56
103Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
104Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
105Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
106Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:46
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
110Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
112Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:34
114Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
115Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
116Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
117Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
118Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
119Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
120Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
121Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
122Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
123Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
126Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
127Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
128Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
129Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:52
133Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:54
134Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:06
135Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
136Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:06:36
137Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:46
138Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
139Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
141Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
143Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
144Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
145James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:06:51
146Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:52
147David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
148Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
149Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:09:45
150Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:09
151Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
DNSChristopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNSLaurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott25pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors22
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
10Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team6

Col de Leyrisse (Cat 2), km. 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Col de Désaignes (Cat. 3), km. 46
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Côte de Saint-Agrève (Cat. 3), km. 54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Côte de Terrière (Cat. 4), km. 89.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Côte de la Croix de Marlet (Cat. 4), km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Côte du Barrage de Grangent (Cat. 4), km. 163
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Côte du Barrage de Grangent (Cat. 4), km. 175
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:24:26
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
10Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
13Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
18Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:19
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
20Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
22Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:35
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
25Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:51
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
27Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:46
30Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:34
31Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
34Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:06
35Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:06:36
36Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:46
37Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
38James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:06:51
39Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:52
40David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale13:13:18
2Quick-Step Floors
3Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Lotto Soudal
5UAE Team Emirates
6BMC Racing Team
7EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Team Sky
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Mitchelton-Scott
11Bora-Hansgrohe
12Movistar Team
13Astana Pro Team
14Trek-Segafredo
15Groupama-FDJ
16Katusha-Alpecin
17Dimension Data
18Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:40
19Bahrain-Merida0:02:38
20Vital Concept Club0:05:10
21LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:27
22Team Sunweb0:05:53

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4:31:51
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:02
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:03
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:07
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:13
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:16
13Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:17
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:18
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
18Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:19
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
21Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
22Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:22
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
26Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
27Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:24
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
31Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
32Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:28
37Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
38Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
40Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
41Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:30
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
44Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
45Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
46Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
48Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:35
49Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
50Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
52Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:37
54Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
57Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:44
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:45
59Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:46
60Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:47
62Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
63Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:49
64Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:52
65Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:58
66Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:00
67Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
68Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:07
69Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:15
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:16
71Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:24
72Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:32
73Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:33
74Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:37
75Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
77Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
78Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:41
79Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
80Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
81Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
82Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:49
83Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:55
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:57
85Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:59
86Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:04
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:10
88Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:41
89Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:46
90Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:54
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:03:01
92Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:03:04
93Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:07
94Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:03:09
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:03:10
96Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:11
97Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:12
98Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:19
99Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:26
100Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:28
101Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:30
102Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:03:42
103Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:56
104Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:04
105Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:06
107Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:04:08
108Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:14
109Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:18
110Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:21
111Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:24
112Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:35
113Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:37
114Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:04:39
115Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:04:47
116Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:48
117Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:49
119Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:01
120Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:02
121Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
122Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:07
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:05:08
124Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
125Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
126Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:05:12
127Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:14
128Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:15
129Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
130Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:16
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:19
132Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:25
133Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:05:30
134Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:30
135Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:48
136Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:06:53
137Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:08
138Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:09
139Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:18
140Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:20
141Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:21
142Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:25
143Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:27
144James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:07:32
145Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:44
146Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:18
147David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:25
148Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:33
149Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:19
150Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:53
151Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:22:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky31pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott25
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors22
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
8Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky10
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
13Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team6
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
15Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky4:31:54
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
5Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
11Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:32
13Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
14Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:43
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:49
17Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:12
18Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:30
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:34
20Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
21Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
22Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:43
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:04
24Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:23
25Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:03:39
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:53
27Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:11
30Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:45
31Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:59
32Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:11
33Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:12
34Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:27
35Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:06:50
36Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:06
37Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:18
38James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:07:29
39Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:15
40David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:22
41Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:35:45
2Lotto Soudal0:00:17
3BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
5Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
6Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
7Movistar Team0:00:44
8Groupama-FDJ0:00:46
9Astana Pro Team0:00:48
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:50
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
12Dimension Data0:00:54
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
14Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
15UAE Team Emirates0:01:18
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
17Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:41
18Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:29
19Bahrain-Merida0:03:39
20LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:44
21Vital Concept Club0:06:09
22Team Sunweb0:06:41

 

