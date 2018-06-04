Image 1 of 49 Darryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Grangent dam on stage 1 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 49 The peloton rolls out for stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski congratulations stage winner Daryl Impey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 Bob Jungels in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) suffered a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 49 Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 49 Luka Pibernik (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 49 Dylan Teuns (BMC) launches an attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 49 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 49 A crash Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) won the high-speed finish into Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert after several late attacks on the climb above the spectacular Granget dam reduced the peloton to just 65 riders and eliminated the pure sprinters.

The South African national champion followed the right wheels in the run-in to the finish, jumping past race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) before sprinting along the barriers to beat Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Patrick Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by several bike lengths.

Kwiatkowski finished fifth in the same time as Impey and retained the leader's yellow jersey after winning Sunday's prologue time trial. However, Impey is now just two seconds down in the overall classification. All the expected overall contenders finished in the front group.

It was Impey's fourth victory of the 2018 season. He won the overall classification of the Tour Down Under in January and the road race and time trial titles in South Africa in February. He admitted that his latest win came thanks to instinct and by overcoming the feeling that he was not on a good day.

"I actually didn't feel very good and told Alex Edmondson that he should go for the finale himself. I surprised myself at the end. I found myself in a good position and decided to go with 200 metres to go. It was a long way out but I had good legs," Impey explained post-stage.

"To beat guys like Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe just before the Tour de France is a nice step in my career. To win at the Dauphine – it's a big race - so I'm really chuffed. Sometimes the guys think you're going to be one of the favourites but to believe it is a different thing. Today I just kept fighting to the end. It was nice to show myself that I could be there."

A nervous finale

Following Sunday's 6.6km prologue time trial, the 151 rider-peloton was keen to start road racing, with Monday's 179km rolling stage from Valence to Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert a chance for the fast finishers before the four decisive mountain stages later in the race. The race went off without Sunweb's Chris Hamilton and Laurens ten Dam, who were ill.

The break of the stage formed after just five kilometres, with Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Lawson Craddock (EF-Education First-Drapac) jumping away. Their lead reached six minutes after 50km of racing, with Feillu cresting the first three categorized climbs first to ensure he pulled on the blue polka-dot climbers' jersey.

After Team Sky set a steady pace, Vital Concept and Quick-Step Floors took over the chase mid-stage, reducing the gap to three minutes when the riders collected lunch at the feed zone after 77.5km. Johan Le Bon and Britain's James Knox did much of the hard work on the front in the second half of the stage, bringing the gap down to a manageable minute as the final 28km and two rolling finishing circuits approached.

Edet, Feillu and Craddock passed the finishing area with a lead of 45 seconds with the peloton determined to close them down.

The twisting country roads and some summer rain made for a nervous finish, with several crashes during the two laps. Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Luke Pibernik (Bahrain-Merida) went down with 18km to race. Both got going again but Reijnen finished 12 minutes down and in serious pain after landing on his shoulder. French talent David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was also caught up in another spill.

Edet and Craddock were the last to be caught with 11km to go but the race soon exploded when Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) and then Dylan Teuns (BMC) attacked on the final climb with five kilometres to go. Team Sky controlled the attacks for Kwiatkowski but when Alaphilippe hit the front, the Polish rider moved too, with teammate Geraint Thomas and Michael Valgren (Astana) briefly forming what looked like a very dangerous move. However, the fast descent in the final kilometres saw the race come back together as the overall contenders and their teammates fought for position.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tried his luck with a solo attack with one kilometre to go but he was quickly controlled by Gianni Moscon (Team Sky).

The likes of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) were out of contention due to the late attacks and so the stage win was very much up for grabs. Lotto Soudal did a lot of work in the final kilometres for Tiesj Benoot and Jens Keukeleire but both were swamped as the downhill run-in launched the riders at speed.

Impey carefully stayed on the wheels but was well-placed and then hit-out slightly early, coming off Kwiatkowski's wheel. It was a risky move but worked out as Alaphilippe could not match him and Ackermann lost speed after touching elbows with Kwiatkowski.

The South African had doubts about his form but his powerful sprint allowed him to win by several bike lengths, meaning there was no doubt who was the stage winner.

Impey explained he is no betting man but it would be unwise to bet against him on Tuesday's 180km hilly stage from Montebrison to Belleville, north of Lyon.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4:24:26 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 21 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 22 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 24 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 33 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 34 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 35 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 36 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 38 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 44 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 47 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 48 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 50 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 51 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 53 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 56 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 63 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 65 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:22 67 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 70 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 73 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 74 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 75 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 76 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 77 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 78 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 79 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 81 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 82 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:02:35 89 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 90 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 93 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 96 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 97 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 99 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 100 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:51 101 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 102 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:56 103 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 104 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 105 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 110 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 112 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:34 114 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 116 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 117 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 118 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 119 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 120 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 123 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 126 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 127 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 128 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:52 133 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:54 134 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:06 135 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 136 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:06:36 137 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:46 138 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 139 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 141 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 143 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 144 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 145 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:51 146 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:52 147 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 148 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 149 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:09:45 150 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:09 151 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo DNS Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb DNS Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 25 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 22 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 10 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 6

Col de Leyrisse (Cat 2), km. 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Col de Désaignes (Cat. 3), km. 46 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Côte de Saint-Agrève (Cat. 3), km. 54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Côte de Terrière (Cat. 4), km. 89.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Côte de la Croix de Marlet (Cat. 4), km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Côte du Barrage de Grangent (Cat. 4), km. 163 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Côte du Barrage de Grangent (Cat. 4), km. 175 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:24:26 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 10 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 13 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 18 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:19 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 20 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:35 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:51 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 30 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:34 31 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:06 35 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:06:36 36 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:46 37 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:51 39 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:52 40 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 13:13:18 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Lotto Soudal 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 BMC Racing Team 7 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Team Sky 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Mitchelton-Scott 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Movistar Team 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 Groupama-FDJ 16 Katusha-Alpecin 17 Dimension Data 18 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:40 19 Bahrain-Merida 0:02:38 20 Vital Concept Club 0:05:10 21 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:27 22 Team Sunweb 0:05:53

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4:31:51 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:02 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:07 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:13 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 13 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:17 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:18 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 21 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:22 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 26 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:24 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 31 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26 32 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:28 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 38 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:30 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 44 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 45 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 46 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 48 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:35 49 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 50 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 52 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 54 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:44 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:45 59 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 60 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 62 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:49 64 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:52 65 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:58 66 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:00 67 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 68 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:07 69 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:15 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:16 71 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:24 72 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:32 73 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:33 74 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:37 75 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 77 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 78 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:41 79 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 80 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 82 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:49 83 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:55 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:57 85 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:59 86 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:10 88 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:41 89 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:46 90 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:01 92 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:04 93 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:07 94 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:09 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:10 96 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:11 97 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:12 98 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:19 99 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:03:26 100 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:03:28 101 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:30 102 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:42 103 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:56 104 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:04 105 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:06 107 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:08 108 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:14 109 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:18 110 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:21 111 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:24 112 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:35 113 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:37 114 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:04:39 115 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:47 116 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:48 117 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:49 119 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:01 120 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:02 121 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 122 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:07 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:08 124 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 125 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:05:12 127 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:14 128 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:15 129 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 130 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:16 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:19 132 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:25 133 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:05:30 134 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:30 135 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:48 136 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:06:53 137 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:08 138 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:09 139 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:18 140 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:20 141 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:21 142 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:25 143 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:27 144 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:32 145 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44 146 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:18 147 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:25 148 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:33 149 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:19 150 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:53 151 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 31 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 25 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 22 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 10 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 13 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 6 14 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4:31:54 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 5 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 10 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 11 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:32 13 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 14 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 17 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:12 18 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:30 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:34 20 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 21 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 22 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:43 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:04 24 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:03:23 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:39 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 28 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:11 30 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:45 31 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:59 32 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:11 33 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:12 34 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:27 35 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:06:50 36 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:06 37 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:18 38 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:29 39 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:15 40 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:22 41 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:30