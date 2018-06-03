Image 1 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after winning Criterium du Dauphine prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) takes overall lead at Criterium du Dauphine after winning prologue (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Oscaro) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Adam Yates put in a good performance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Pello Bilbao (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Gianni Moscon leads the white jersey competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski also leads the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski's prize for victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Hugo Houle (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Jesus Herrada had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Full focus from Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Illnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 Franco Pellizzoti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 Teisj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 49 Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 49 Jos van Emden enjoyed a long stint in the hot seat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 49 Laurens ten Dam (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 49 Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 49 European champion Victory Campenaerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 49 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 49 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) won the Critérium du Dauphiné prologue, finishing the 6.6-kilometre course in a time of 07:25. The Polish national time trial champion edged out Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) by a single second with fellow Team Sky rider Gianni Moscon rounding out the top three.

Kwiatkowski’s win makes him the first race leader, while Moscon heads up the young rider competition. Kwiatkowski has not raced since a disappointing run at the Ardennes Classics at the end of April, and while the win came as a bit of a surprise, he was confident of his good form coming into the race.

"After 40 days without racing of course it is a bit of a surprise but I know how hard I was training to be in a good shape here at the Dauphine and also preparing for the Tour. You have to always come to the start thinking about the win or otherwise you're not able to perform well," Kwiatkowski said before stepping on the podium.

It wasn't all good for Team Sky on the opening day with Geraint Thomas crashing during his run and losing more than 20 seconds. Had he not come down, Thomas would have been close to, if not ahead, of the time set by Kwiatkowski. Despite this, Kwiatkowski says that he and Thomas still share the leadership at Team Sky.

"I know where it happened. It was on a really fast bend and you had to be really careful. I hope that he's alright because I know that G can fight for the win in this race. I hope that he is OK," explained Kwiatkowski.

"Both of us, Geraint and myself have come here to see how the shape is growing before the Tour and it's of course my advantage to win the prologue but the harder stages are at the end of the race. There are some hard mountain finishes and a team time trial. For sure, we're looking forward to race hard but at the moment I just want to enjoy this victory. It was my birthday yesterday and as well this is probably the last time trial in the national jersey. I will try to defend it at the national championships in a couple of weeks but it is always a nice feeling."

How it unfolded

The 2018 Criterium du Dauphine saw the return of the prologue with a short 6.6km run around Valence. The first riders set off just after midday with Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) setting the early benchmark with his time of 7:30. However, his time at the top wouldn't last too long with Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) carrying his good form out of the Giro d'Italia and besting the Belgian by four seconds.

Van Emden enjoyed a long stint in the hotseat as the general classification contenders battled it out amongst themselves. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) put in solid efforts to finish just a second apart in the final standings. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) was one of the strongest GC riders losing just 14 seconds to the eventual winner Kwiatkowski.

It was clear that Kwiatkowski was going strong when he was the only rider to match Alex Edmonson's (Mitchelton-Scott) time at the first intermediate check. While Edmondson slowed slightly in the second half, Kwiatkowski kept his pace to edge out Van Emden by just a second.

Thomas looked like he might be able to beat his teammate to the line, but it all went pear-shaped as he rounded a righthand bend. Thomas' bike went out from under him and he hit the tarmac at speed before sliding into a fence at the side of the road.

He lost a bit of skin and some skinsuit but he was able to get back on the same bike quickly and continue his run. However, the crash put him 21 seconds back and equal on time with Adam Yates and Pello Bilbao. The Welshman will see it as a lost opportunity to gain time on his rivals.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:07:25 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:01 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:07 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 11 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:12 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:13 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:14 18 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 25 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:17 28 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:18 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 31 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 34 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 36 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 37 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 40 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 41 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:22 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 49 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 51 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 55 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 56 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24 57 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 59 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 61 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 68 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 71 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:30 79 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 80 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 81 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 82 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 85 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 86 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:34 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 91 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 92 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 95 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 96 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 98 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 100 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 101 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 102 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 103 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 104 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 105 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 106 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 108 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 109 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:38 114 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 115 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 117 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 118 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 120 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 122 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 123 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 124 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 125 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 126 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:42 127 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:44 128 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 129 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:45 130 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 131 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 132 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 133 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 134 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 137 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 139 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:00:49 140 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 142 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 143 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 144 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 145 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 146 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:52 147 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 148 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:53 149 RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55 150 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:56 151 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 152 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:01:00 153 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:30

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 10 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:28 2 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:08 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:11 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 6 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:14 7 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 11 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 18 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 19 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 22 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:29 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 25 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 27 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 28 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 31 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 34 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 35 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:38 36 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 39 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 41 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:48 42 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 43 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:49

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 0:22:27 2 Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 3 LottoNl-Jumbo 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 5 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 7 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:32 8 Movistar Team 0:00:44 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46 10 Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 11 Team Sunweb 12 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:50 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 14 Dimension Data 0:00:54 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 16 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:00:59 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:01 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:18 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:27 21 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:41 22 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:49

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:07:25 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:01 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:07 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 11 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:12 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:13 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:14 18 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 25 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:17 28 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:18 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 31 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 34 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 36 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 37 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 40 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 41 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:22 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 49 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 51 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 55 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 56 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24 57 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 59 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 61 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 68 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 71 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:30 79 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 80 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 81 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 82 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 85 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 86 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:34 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 91 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 92 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 95 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 96 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 98 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 100 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 101 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 102 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 103 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 104 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 105 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 106 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 108 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 109 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:38 114 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 115 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 117 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 118 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 120 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 122 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 123 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 124 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 125 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 126 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:42 127 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:44 128 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 129 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:45 130 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 131 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 132 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 133 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 134 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 137 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 139 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:00:49 140 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 142 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 143 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 144 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 145 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 146 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:52 147 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 148 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:53 149 RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55 150 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:56 151 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 152 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:01:00 153 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:30

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 10 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:28 2 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:08 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:11 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 6 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:14 7 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 11 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 18 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 19 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 22 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:29 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 25 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 27 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 28 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 31 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 34 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 35 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:38 36 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 39 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 41 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:48 42 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 43 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:49