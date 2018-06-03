Kwiatkowski wins Criterium du Dauphine prologue
Team Sky rider takes overall lead as teammate Geraint Thomas crashes
Prologue: Valence -
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) won the Critérium du Dauphiné prologue, finishing the 6.6-kilometre course in a time of 07:25. The Polish national time trial champion edged out Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) by a single second with fellow Team Sky rider Gianni Moscon rounding out the top three.
Kwiatkowski’s win makes him the first race leader, while Moscon heads up the young rider competition. Kwiatkowski has not raced since a disappointing run at the Ardennes Classics at the end of April, and while the win came as a bit of a surprise, he was confident of his good form coming into the race.
"After 40 days without racing of course it is a bit of a surprise but I know how hard I was training to be in a good shape here at the Dauphine and also preparing for the Tour. You have to always come to the start thinking about the win or otherwise you're not able to perform well," Kwiatkowski said before stepping on the podium.
It wasn't all good for Team Sky on the opening day with Geraint Thomas crashing during his run and losing more than 20 seconds. Had he not come down, Thomas would have been close to, if not ahead, of the time set by Kwiatkowski. Despite this, Kwiatkowski says that he and Thomas still share the leadership at Team Sky.
"I know where it happened. It was on a really fast bend and you had to be really careful. I hope that he's alright because I know that G can fight for the win in this race. I hope that he is OK," explained Kwiatkowski.
"Both of us, Geraint and myself have come here to see how the shape is growing before the Tour and it's of course my advantage to win the prologue but the harder stages are at the end of the race. There are some hard mountain finishes and a team time trial. For sure, we're looking forward to race hard but at the moment I just want to enjoy this victory. It was my birthday yesterday and as well this is probably the last time trial in the national jersey. I will try to defend it at the national championships in a couple of weeks but it is always a nice feeling."
How it unfolded
The 2018 Criterium du Dauphine saw the return of the prologue with a short 6.6km run around Valence. The first riders set off just after midday with Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) setting the early benchmark with his time of 7:30. However, his time at the top wouldn't last too long with Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) carrying his good form out of the Giro d'Italia and besting the Belgian by four seconds.
Van Emden enjoyed a long stint in the hotseat as the general classification contenders battled it out amongst themselves. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) put in solid efforts to finish just a second apart in the final standings. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) was one of the strongest GC riders losing just 14 seconds to the eventual winner Kwiatkowski.
It was clear that Kwiatkowski was going strong when he was the only rider to match Alex Edmonson's (Mitchelton-Scott) time at the first intermediate check. While Edmondson slowed slightly in the second half, Kwiatkowski kept his pace to edge out Van Emden by just a second.
Thomas looked like he might be able to beat his teammate to the line, but it all went pear-shaped as he rounded a righthand bend. Thomas' bike went out from under him and he hit the tarmac at speed before sliding into a fence at the side of the road.
He lost a bit of skin and some skinsuit but he was able to get back on the same bike quickly and continue his run. However, the crash put him 21 seconds back and equal on time with Adam Yates and Pello Bilbao. The Welshman will see it as a lost opportunity to gain time on his rivals.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:07:25
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:05
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:07
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:12
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:13
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:14
|18
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:16
|25
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|28
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|31
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|34
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|37
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|40
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|41
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:22
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|49
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:24
|57
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|58
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|61
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|63
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:27
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|71
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|73
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|74
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:30
|79
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|80
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|81
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|82
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|83
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|85
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|86
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:34
|88
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|92
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|96
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|98
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|101
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|104
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|105
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|109
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|112
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:38
|114
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|115
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|117
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|118
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|120
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|122
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|124
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|127
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:44
|128
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:45
|130
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|131
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|132
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|133
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|134
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|137
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:00:49
|140
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:50
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|142
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|144
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|145
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|146
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:52
|147
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|148
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:53
|149
|RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:55
|150
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:56
|151
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|152
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:01:00
|153
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:28
|2
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:08
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:11
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|6
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:14
|7
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|11
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|18
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|19
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|22
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:29
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|25
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:31
|27
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|28
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|29
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|31
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:34
|34
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|35
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:38
|36
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|39
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|41
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:48
|42
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|43
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:22:27
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|3
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:50
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|16
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:00:59
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:01
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:18
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|21
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:41
|22
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:49
