Kwiatkowski wins Criterium du Dauphine prologue

Team Sky rider takes overall lead as teammate Geraint Thomas crashes

Image 1 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after winning Criterium du Dauphine prologue

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after winning Criterium du Dauphine prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) takes overall lead at Criterium du Dauphine after winning prologue

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) takes overall lead at Criterium du Dauphine after winning prologue
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Oscaro)

Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Oscaro)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Adam Yates put in a good performance

Adam Yates put in a good performance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Pello Bilbao (Astana)

Pello Bilbao (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Gianni Moscon leads the white jersey competition

Gianni Moscon leads the white jersey competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski also leads the points competition

Michal Kwiatkowski also leads the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski's prize for victory

Michal Kwiatkowski's prize for victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Hugo Houle (Astana)

Hugo Houle (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates)

Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing)

Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Jesus Herrada had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction before the start

Jesus Herrada had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Full focus from Michal Kwiatkowski

Full focus from Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott)

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates)

Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Illnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Illnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo)

Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Franco Pellizzoti (Bahrain-Merida)

Franco Pellizzoti (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

Teisj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Teisj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott)

Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

Jos van Emden enjoyed a long stint in the hot seat

Jos van Emden enjoyed a long stint in the hot seat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Laurens ten Dam (Team Sunweb)

Laurens ten Dam (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo)

Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

European champion Victory Campenaerts

European champion Victory Campenaerts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) won the Critérium du Dauphiné prologue, finishing the 6.6-kilometre course in a time of 07:25. The Polish national time trial champion edged out Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) by a single second with fellow Team Sky rider Gianni Moscon rounding out the top three.

Kwiatkowski’s win makes him the first race leader, while Moscon heads up the young rider competition. Kwiatkowski has not raced since a disappointing run at the Ardennes Classics at the end of April, and while the win came as a bit of a surprise, he was confident of his good form coming into the race.

"After 40 days without racing of course it is a bit of a surprise but I know how hard I was training to be in a good shape here at the Dauphine and also preparing for the Tour. You have to always come to the start thinking about the win or otherwise you're not able to perform well," Kwiatkowski said before stepping on the podium.

It wasn't all good for Team Sky on the opening day with Geraint Thomas crashing during his run and losing more than 20 seconds. Had he not come down, Thomas would have been close to, if not ahead, of the time set by Kwiatkowski. Despite this, Kwiatkowski says that he and Thomas still share the leadership at Team Sky.

"I know where it happened. It was on a really fast bend and you had to be really careful. I hope that he's alright because I know that G can fight for the win in this race. I hope that he is OK," explained Kwiatkowski.

"Both of us, Geraint and myself have come here to see how the shape is growing before the Tour and it's of course my advantage to win the prologue but the harder stages are at the end of the race. There are some hard mountain finishes and a team time trial. For sure, we're looking forward to race hard but at the moment I just want to enjoy this victory. It was my birthday yesterday and as well this is probably the last time trial in the national jersey. I will try to defend it at the national championships in a couple of weeks but it is always a nice feeling."

How it unfolded

The 2018 Criterium du Dauphine saw the return of the prologue with a short 6.6km run around Valence. The first riders set off just after midday with Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) setting the early benchmark with his time of 7:30. However, his time at the top wouldn't last too long with Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) carrying his good form out of the Giro d'Italia and besting the Belgian by four seconds.

Van Emden enjoyed a long stint in the hotseat as the general classification contenders battled it out amongst themselves. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) put in solid efforts to finish just a second apart in the final standings. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) was one of the strongest GC riders losing just 14 seconds to the eventual winner Kwiatkowski.

It was clear that Kwiatkowski was going strong when he was the only rider to match Alex Edmonson's (Mitchelton-Scott) time at the first intermediate check. While Edmondson slowed slightly in the second half, Kwiatkowski kept his pace to edge out Van Emden by just a second.

Thomas looked like he might be able to beat his teammate to the line, but it all went pear-shaped as he rounded a righthand bend. Thomas' bike went out from under him and he hit the tarmac at speed before sliding into a fence at the side of the road.

He lost a bit of skin and some skinsuit but he was able to get back on the same bike quickly and continue his run. However, the crash put him 21 seconds back and equal on time with Adam Yates and Pello Bilbao. The Welshman will see it as a lost opportunity to gain time on his rivals.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:07:25
2Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:01
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:03
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:07
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
11Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:12
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:13
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
16Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:14
18Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:16
25Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:17
28Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:18
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
31Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
34Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
36Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
37Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
40Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
41Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
42Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:22
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
49Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
51Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
52Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
53Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
55Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
56Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:24
57Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
58Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
59Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
61Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
62Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
66Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:27
67Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
68Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
71Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
72Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
73Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
78Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:30
79Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
80Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
81Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
82Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
83Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
84Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
85Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
86David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:34
88Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
91Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
92Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
93Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
94Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
95Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
96Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
98Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
99Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
100Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
101Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
103Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
104Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
105Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
106Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
108Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:37
109Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
112Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:00:38
114Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
115Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
117Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
118Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
120Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
121Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
122James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
123Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
124Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
125Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
126Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
127Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:44
128Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
129Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:45
130Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
131Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
132Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
133Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:46
134Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
135Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:47
137Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
138Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
139Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:00:49
140Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:51
142Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
143Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
144Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
145Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
146Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:52
147Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
148Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:53
149RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:55
150Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:56
151Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
152Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:01:00
153Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:30

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15pts
2Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky10
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:07:28
2Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:08
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:11
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
6Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:14
7Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
11Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
13Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
15Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:21
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
18Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
19Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
22Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:29
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
25David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:31
27Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
28Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
29Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
31Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:34
34Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
35James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:00:38
36Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
37Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:43
39Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
40Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
41Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:48
42Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
43Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:49

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:22:27
2Lotto Soudal0:00:17
3LottoNl-Jumbo
4BMC Racing Team0:00:19
5Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
7Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
8Movistar Team0:00:44
9Groupama-FDJ0:00:46
10Astana Pro Team0:00:48
11Team Sunweb
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:50
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
14Dimension Data0:00:54
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
16Vital Concept Cycling Club0:00:59
17Bahrain-Merida0:01:01
18Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
19UAE Team Emirates0:01:18
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
21Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:41
22Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:49

