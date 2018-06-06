Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Team Sky win team time trial

Kwiatkowski moves back into race lead

Team Sky took back control of the overall classification at the Critérium du Dauphiné, winning the 35km team time trial stage by 37 seconds and so putting Michal Kwiatkowski back in the leader's yellow jersey.

Team Sky set a time of 36:33 beating BMC Racing by 37 seconds, with Lotto Soudal third at 52 seconds. Mitchelton-Scott finished fourth, at a distant 56 seconds.

The time gaps mean Kwiatkowski is back in the leader's yellow jersey after he lost it to Daryl Impey after stage 2. He leads teammate Gianni Moscon by three seconds, with Castroviejo third at nine seconds and Geraint Thomas fourth overall at 21 seconds. Many of Team Sky's overall rivals are already more than a minute behind.

Team Sky fielded a tried and trusted seven-rider squad for the 35km team time trial, with Gianni Moscon, Kwiatkowski, and Castroviejo all national time trial champions. Geraint Thomas is an excellent time triallist and won the opening time trial at last year's Tour de France, while Luke Rowe, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Dylan van Baarle are all skilled rouleur riders.

Team Sky set the fastest times at the 14km and 24.5km time checks, continually increasing their advantage as their rivals suffered and lost riders. They were calculated to have covered the tailwind assisted 35km course at an average speed of 57.456 km/h, with times showing they rode a negative split – going faster in the second half than they did in the first.

Quick-Step Floors tried to start fast but soon lost two riders, limiting their performance despite the presence of Bob Jungels. The Belgian team finished fifth at 1:01.

Team Sky were more metronomic, only losing Rowe late on. Geoghegan Hart and van Baarle briefly lost contact in the final two kilometres but fought to get back in case of any problems amongst their teammates.

Kwiatkowski pulled on the yellow jersey but was happy to have won as part of the team, especially after his late crash on Tuesday.

"I'm so happy. I came up with no major issues after yesterday's crash. If I had picked one stage that I would like to win in this Dauphine, it's the team time trial. It's always a wonderful feeling to win together with the team. I think we rode a perfect stage," the Polish rider said, explaining Team Sky's strategy.

"We rode, technically, a perfect race. We used all the guys throughout the entire course. These 35km were really demanding, all the time changing rhythm and speed. I'm so happy. The prologue showed us that on paper we were probably the strongest, but it's a different thing to be out there and perform well. I'm so happy we could do it."

A shake-up in the overall classification

The team time trial results shook up the overall classification, putting four Team Sky riders in the top four positions but also distancing many of Team Sky's overall rivals.

Damiano Caruso is now the closest threat, with the BMC leader 52 seconds down on Kwiatkowski. Jungles is at 1:08 and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is at 1:17.

Romain Bardet and his AG2R La Mondiale teammates limited their losses by finishing seventh at 1:29, putting the French climber at 1:52.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lost time and 14 places in the overall classification and is now 40th at 2:28. Dan Martin and his UAE Team Emirates squad lost 2:28, putting the Irishman a significant 2:57 down overall.

Team Sky's dominance against the clock will no doubt set off alarm bells amongst their rivals for the Tour de France. A similar, if more technical, 35km team time trial comes on stage 3 around Cholet. If Team Sky can gain similar time gaps in just over a month's time, their rivals will be in a handicap race for the rest of Grand Boucle.

At the Critérium du Dauphiné, Team Sky will no doubt work on their race and nutrition strategy for the next four mountain stages in the hope that Kwiatkowski or Thomas can match the climbing prowess of Bardet, Martin, Jungels et al.

Thursday's mountain stage finishes in Lans-en-Vercors after a tough 181km. The final 50km includes the 17.5km hors categorie Col du Mont Noir, with the finish atop a short but steep 7.5 per cent climb.

Brief Results

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:36:33
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:56
5Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:01
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
10Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
11Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
12Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:32
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:33
16Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
19Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:42
20Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:49
21Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:04
23Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
24Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:16
25Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:02:19
26Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:27
27Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:28
28Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
29Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:46
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:10
31Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
32Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:19
33Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:24
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:27
36Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:35
37Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:39
38Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:39
39James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:05:56
40Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:36:33
2BMC Racing Team0:00:37
3Lotto Soudal0:00:52
4Mitchelton-Scott0:00:56
5Quick-Step Floors0:01:01
6Trek-Segafredo0:01:26
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
8Movistar Team0:01:31
9LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:32
10Groupama-FDJ0:01:33
11Dimension Data0:01:41
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:44
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:45
14Astana Pro Team0:01:48
15Katusha-Alpecin0:01:49
16Bahrain-Merida0:02:04
17Vital Concept Club0:02:20
18Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:25
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:27
20UAE Team Emirates0:02:28
21Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:10
22Team Sunweb0:03:19

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky9:28:21
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:03
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:00:09
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:21
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
7Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:01:08
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:09
12Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:16
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:37
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:42
18Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:01:45
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:51
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:53
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:55
23Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:56
25Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:00
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
28Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:07
30Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:09
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:11
32Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:12
33Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:14
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:15
36Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:16
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:17
38Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:18
39Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:28
41Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:37
42Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:47
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:53
44Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
45Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:57
46Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:04
47Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:05
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
49Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:13
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:14
51Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:22
52Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:25
53Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:41
55Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:47
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:49
57Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:03:53
58Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:54
59Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:56
60Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:59
61Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:02
62Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:03
64Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:04:13
65Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:24
66Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:29
67Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:04:45
68Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:05:06
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:05:14
70Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
71Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
72Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:41
73Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:46
74Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:42
75Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:51
76Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
77Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:07:00
78Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:07:10
79Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:14
80Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:33
81Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:36
82Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:42
83Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:07:48
84Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:58
85Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:01
86Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:02
87Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:04
88Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:08
89Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:44
90Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:52
91Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:54
92Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:09:08
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:20
94Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:09:27
95Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:35
96Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:59
98Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:05
99Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:20
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:10:27
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:51
102Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:05
103Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
104Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:12
105Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:43
106Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:11
107Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:12
108Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:13
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:26
110Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:12:45
111Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:12:54
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:58
113Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:00
114Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:03
115Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:12
116Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:13
117James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:14:32
118Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:38
119Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:14:42
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:14:49
121Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:15:03
122Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:17
123Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:15:30
124Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:15:41
125Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:56
126Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:13
127Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:03
128Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:07
129Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:10
130Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:11
131Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:16
132Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:42
133Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:01
134David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:11
135Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:31
136Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:18:39
137Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:18:46
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:08
139Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:34
140Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:48
141Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:24
142Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:20
143Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:24:24
144Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:26:43
145Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:27:11
146Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:27:43
147Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott45pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe45
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky31
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors22
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team16
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
13Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
14Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky10
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
20Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team6
21Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
22Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9pts
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
4Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
7Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky9:28:24
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:13
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:16
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:34
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
8Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:53
9Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
10Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:13
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:44
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:52
13Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:02
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:53
15Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:59
16Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:00
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:22
19Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:43
20Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:12
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:39
22Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:48
23Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:39
24Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:09:05
25Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:02
26Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:40
27Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:09
28Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:57
29Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:10
30James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:14:29
31Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:35
32Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:10
33Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:07
34Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:08
35David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:08
36Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:18:36
37Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:21
38Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:24:21
39Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:27:40
40Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky27:12:09
2BMC Racing Team0:00:56
3Lotto Soudal0:01:09
4Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
5Mitchelton-Scott0:01:28
6Trek-Segafredo0:01:55
7Movistar Team0:02:15
8Groupama-FDJ0:02:19
9AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:34
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:36
12Astana Pro Team
13Katusha-Alpecin0:02:52
14UAE Team Emirates0:03:46
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:51
17Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:54
18Bahrain-Merida0:05:43
19LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:16
20Dimension Data0:07:57
21Vital Concept Club0:24:35
22Team Sunweb0:31:40

 

