Criterium du Dauphine: Team Sky win team time trial
Kwiatkowski moves back into race lead
Stage 3: Pont-de-Vaux - Louhans-Châteaurenaud (TTT)
Team Sky took back control of the overall classification at the Critérium du Dauphiné, winning the 35km team time trial stage by 37 seconds and so putting Michal Kwiatkowski back in the leader's yellow jersey.
Team Sky set a time of 36:33 beating BMC Racing by 37 seconds, with Lotto Soudal third at 52 seconds. Mitchelton-Scott finished fourth, at a distant 56 seconds.
The time gaps mean Kwiatkowski is back in the leader's yellow jersey after he lost it to Daryl Impey after stage 2. He leads teammate Gianni Moscon by three seconds, with Castroviejo third at nine seconds and Geraint Thomas fourth overall at 21 seconds. Many of Team Sky's overall rivals are already more than a minute behind.
Team Sky fielded a tried and trusted seven-rider squad for the 35km team time trial, with Gianni Moscon, Kwiatkowski, and Castroviejo all national time trial champions. Geraint Thomas is an excellent time triallist and won the opening time trial at last year's Tour de France, while Luke Rowe, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Dylan van Baarle are all skilled rouleur riders.
Team Sky set the fastest times at the 14km and 24.5km time checks, continually increasing their advantage as their rivals suffered and lost riders. They were calculated to have covered the tailwind assisted 35km course at an average speed of 57.456 km/h, with times showing they rode a negative split – going faster in the second half than they did in the first.
Quick-Step Floors tried to start fast but soon lost two riders, limiting their performance despite the presence of Bob Jungels. The Belgian team finished fifth at 1:01.
Team Sky were more metronomic, only losing Rowe late on. Geoghegan Hart and van Baarle briefly lost contact in the final two kilometres but fought to get back in case of any problems amongst their teammates.
Kwiatkowski pulled on the yellow jersey but was happy to have won as part of the team, especially after his late crash on Tuesday.
"I'm so happy. I came up with no major issues after yesterday's crash. If I had picked one stage that I would like to win in this Dauphine, it's the team time trial. It's always a wonderful feeling to win together with the team. I think we rode a perfect stage," the Polish rider said, explaining Team Sky's strategy.
"We rode, technically, a perfect race. We used all the guys throughout the entire course. These 35km were really demanding, all the time changing rhythm and speed. I'm so happy. The prologue showed us that on paper we were probably the strongest, but it's a different thing to be out there and perform well. I'm so happy we could do it."
A shake-up in the overall classification
The team time trial results shook up the overall classification, putting four Team Sky riders in the top four positions but also distancing many of Team Sky's overall rivals.
Damiano Caruso is now the closest threat, with the BMC leader 52 seconds down on Kwiatkowski. Jungles is at 1:08 and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is at 1:17.
Romain Bardet and his AG2R La Mondiale teammates limited their losses by finishing seventh at 1:29, putting the French climber at 1:52.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lost time and 14 places in the overall classification and is now 40th at 2:28. Dan Martin and his UAE Team Emirates squad lost 2:28, putting the Irishman a significant 2:57 down overall.
Team Sky's dominance against the clock will no doubt set off alarm bells amongst their rivals for the Tour de France. A similar, if more technical, 35km team time trial comes on stage 3 around Cholet. If Team Sky can gain similar time gaps in just over a month's time, their rivals will be in a handicap race for the rest of Grand Boucle.
At the Critérium du Dauphiné, Team Sky will no doubt work on their race and nutrition strategy for the next four mountain stages in the hope that Kwiatkowski or Thomas can match the climbing prowess of Bardet, Martin, Jungels et al.
Thursday's mountain stage finishes in Lans-en-Vercors after a tough 181km. The final 50km includes the 17.5km hors categorie Col du Mont Noir, with the finish atop a short but steep 7.5 per cent climb.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:36:33
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:56
|5
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:01
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|10
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:32
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:33
|16
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|19
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:42
|20
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|21
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:04
|23
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|24
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:16
|25
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:19
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:27
|27
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:28
|28
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|29
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:46
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:10
|31
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:19
|33
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:24
|35
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:27
|36
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:35
|37
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:39
|38
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:39
|39
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:56
|40
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:36:33
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:56
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:01
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:26
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|9
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:32
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:33
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:04
|17
|Vital Concept Club
|0:02:20
|18
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:25
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:27
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:28
|21
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:10
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9:28:21
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:54
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:08
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:09
|12
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:16
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|15
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:19
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:37
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:42
|18
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:45
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:53
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:55
|23
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:56
|25
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:00
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:07
|30
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:11
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:12
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:14
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|36
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:16
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:17
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:18
|39
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:28
|41
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|42
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:47
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:53
|44
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:57
|46
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:04
|47
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|49
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:13
|50
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:14
|51
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:22
|52
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:25
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:30
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:41
|55
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:47
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:49
|57
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:53
|58
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:54
|59
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:56
|60
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:59
|61
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:02
|62
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:03
|64
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:04:13
|65
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:24
|66
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|67
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:45
|68
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:06
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:14
|70
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|71
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|72
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:41
|73
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:46
|74
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:42
|75
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:51
|76
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:07:00
|78
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:07:10
|79
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:14
|80
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:33
|81
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:36
|82
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:42
|83
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:07:48
|84
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:58
|85
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:01
|86
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:02
|87
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:04
|88
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:08
|89
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:44
|90
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:52
|91
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:54
|92
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:08
|93
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:20
|94
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:27
|95
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:35
|96
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:59
|98
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:05
|99
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:20
|100
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:27
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:51
|102
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:05
|103
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:12
|105
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:43
|106
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:11
|107
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:12
|108
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:13
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:26
|110
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:45
|111
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:12:54
|112
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:58
|113
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:00
|114
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:03
|115
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:12
|116
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:13
|117
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:32
|118
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:38
|119
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:14:42
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:49
|121
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:03
|122
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:17
|123
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:30
|124
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:41
|125
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:56
|126
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:13
|127
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:03
|128
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:07
|129
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:10
|130
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:11
|131
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:16
|132
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:42
|133
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:01
|134
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:11
|135
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:31
|136
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:39
|137
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:18:46
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:08
|139
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:34
|140
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:48
|141
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:24
|142
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:20
|143
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:24:24
|144
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:43
|145
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:27:11
|146
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:27:43
|147
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|16
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|14
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|18
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|20
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|22
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|pts
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|4
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|7
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|8
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|9:28:24
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:13
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:16
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|8
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:53
|9
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:13
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:44
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:52
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:02
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:53
|15
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:59
|16
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:00
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:22
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:43
|20
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:12
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:39
|22
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:48
|23
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:39
|24
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:05
|25
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:02
|26
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:40
|27
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:09
|28
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:57
|29
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:10
|30
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:29
|31
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:35
|32
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:10
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:07
|34
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:08
|35
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:08
|36
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:36
|37
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:21
|38
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:24:21
|39
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:27:40
|40
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|27:12:09
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:28
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:19
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:34
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:36
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:46
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|16
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:51
|17
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:54
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:43
|19
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:16
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:07:57
|21
|Vital Concept Club
|0:24:35
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:31:40
