Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 7 highlights - Video

Criterium du Dauphine: Kennaugh wins at Alpe d'Huez

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on the podium at Alpe d'Huez.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh rode to victory on historic l'Alpe d'Huez from an early breakaway during stage 7 at the Criterium du Dauphine, while his teammate Chris Froome lost more time to overall leader Richie Porte (BMC Racing).

Kennaugh joined compatriot Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) alone off the front as the lone remnants of the early breakaway. The pair made their way up the final ascent, where Kennaugh easily outdistanced the bigger rider by the finish.

Behind the leaders, the general classification battle continued to play out, as Porte marked his rivals up the final climb before launching his own attack over the final kilometres. By the finish line, the Australian gained valuable seconds over his GC rivals with one stage remaining.