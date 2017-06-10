Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 7 highlights - Video
Criterium du Dauphine: Kennaugh wins at Alpe d'Huez
Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh rode to victory on historic l'Alpe d'Huez from an early breakaway during stage 7 at the Criterium du Dauphine, while his teammate Chris Froome lost more time to overall leader Richie Porte (BMC Racing).
Related Articles
Criterium du Dauphine: Kennaugh wins at Alpe d'Huez
Dauphine: Contador drops Froome but remains focused on performance over results
Dauphine: Froome dropped on Alpe d'Huez as Porte raises Tour de France expectations
Kennaugh bolsters Tour de France selection hopes with Dauphine win
Dauphine: Porte predicts Froome and Valverde to attack on final stage
Dauphine: Bardet spreads his wings on Alpe d'Huez
Kennaugh joined compatriot Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) alone off the front as the lone remnants of the early breakaway. The pair made their way up the final ascent, where Kennaugh easily outdistanced the bigger rider by the finish.
Behind the leaders, the general classification battle continued to play out, as Porte marked his rivals up the final climb before launching his own attack over the final kilometres. By the finish line, the Australian gained valuable seconds over his GC rivals with one stage remaining.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy