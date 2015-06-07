Teklehaimanot earns MTN-Qhubeka's first WorldTour jersey

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot moved into the mountains jersey after a day in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot took most of the mountains points (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 TEKLEHAIMANOT Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Kennaugh holds off the charging field to take stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

MTN-Qhubeka scored its first-ever jersey in a WorldTour race Sunday at the Criterium du Dauphine when Daniel Teklehaimanot infiltrated the early breakaway and climbed into the polka-dot jersey of the best climber.

Teklehaimanot and four others jumped clear of the bunch after about 10km of racing. The Eritrean slipped away from the rest of the escapees over the early climbs to take the mountain classification points, locking up the jersey with two KOMs remaining.

"It was a really good day in front for me and the team," Teklehaimanot said. "My legs were feeling strong all day on the climbs so I was able to go for the KOM points. Our group of four worked well together so we could stay away for all the climbs.

"It was only on the last two laps that I started to get tired but already I had enough points to get the jersey. I am really happy for the team and also personally to have this jersey."

With the sprinters’ teams targeting a stage win, however, the breakaway was ultimately brought back into the fold. Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) snuck away from the bunch and managed to hold off the field for the stage win, while MTN’s Edvald Boasson Hagen benefited from a strong leadout to finish second in the bunch sprint for third on the day.

"The team did great to set me up for the sprint with a strong leadout," he said. "I was feeling good and I was happy with the sprint I was able to do but Pete just managed to stay away. Overall it was a good day for our team and we are happy with our performance. I am looking forward to the coming days now."