Pinarello takes Dogma off-road with new GR race bike, transitions Grevil to long-haul adventure

I have an admission. When I was in Emporia in early June, hunting down new bikes at Unbound, I missed one.

A handful of the brand's sponsored athletes were in Kansas aboard custom-painted versions of the new Pinarello Grevil F, and I broke its cover after spending time with Axelle Dubau-Prévot in downtown Emporia.

But there was another bike hovering around too; the Pinarello Dogma GR, with former WorldTour leadout man turned privateer gravel racer, Ramon Sinkeldam.

Today, it's time for both of those new bikes to go public, and in doing so, Pinarello has expanded its gravel bike range to four models, with the two new bikes sitting alongside the Granger and the electric Nytro.

The Dogma GR features tyre clearance of 45mm at the front, and 42mm at the rear (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The all-new Pinarello Dogma GR

Starting with the new bike, Pinarello says its new Dogma GR "blends the speed of the Dogma F, the off-road handling of the Crossista, and the power transmission of the Dogma XC."

It borrows the high-modulus M40X carbon fibre from the Dogma F; comes with a new gravel-focussed Talon Ultra GR cockpit from Pinarello's sister brand MOST; and features integrated storage on the down tube.

It hasn't followed in the footsteps of the competition by offering enormous tyre clearance though, as the clearance stands at 45mm in the front and 42mm at the rear.

Fitting in roughly between the Dogma X and the Grevil, the new Dogma GR is unashamedly a bike made for racing. Like the new Cervelo Aspero-5 or the slightly older Ridley Kanzo Fast, it's all-in on aerodynamics, with the bike's aesthetics closely resembling the Dogma F.

However, at the bike's recent launch event with the media last month, the brand was keen to emphasise its handling characteristics, stating that it borrows cues from the Crossista's geometry and utilises a new Most Ultrafast Gravel cockpit up front.

It states that the aim was to "always keep the bike in traction," and with that in mind, the focus was on the bike's vibration absorption through the cockpit and a newly designed seatpost that offers 8mm of rearward flex. Alongside that, it was given a snappy 50mm rake across all size ranges, matching that of the Specialized Crux, while being 5mm shorter than the Allied Able and the Cannondale Super X.

The MOST Talon Gravel cockpit features a pair of direct mount screw holes that can be used to house a time trial cockpit (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The brand consulted with its pro athletes for direction and feedback, including Tom Pidcock, Connor Swift, as well as the aforementioned Dubau-Prévôt and Sinkeldam.

Swift, who has been racing the brand's Dogma X road-first endurance bike at races like the Gralloch and the UCI Gravel World Championships, specifically requested a bike that would be "responsive out of the saddle, but able to absorb vibrations when seated," Pinarello told Cyclingnews.

The new bike has a claimed frame weight of 960 grams, and Pinarello says the top-tier spec, with SRAM Red AXS, weighs in at 7.35kg.

The Dogma GR uses Pinarello's highest-spec carbon fibre, called M40X, which elsewhere can only be found in the Dogma F.

The brand claims this offers a tensile strength around 16% higher than the Torayca T1100 fibre, and 30% higher than the T900 used in the top-tier Grevil frames, allowing it to achieve more strength with less material.

There are plenty of Dogma F traits, but the top tube mounting point and down tube storage door are gravel-specific features (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Alongside this, the Dogma GR borrows the E-TICR headset design, which, put simply, uses an elliptical steerer tube and places the cables in front to minimise the width. This, in turn, allowed Pinarello to make the head tube narrower and adopt the same protruding 'nose cone' at the front of the head tube for an aerodynamic boost.

This elliptical steerer means a suspension fork is not compatible, and neither is a dropper post, thanks to that D-shaped post at the rear.

Complete with the bike comes a bento box, which mounts onto the top tube for quick access to spares or snacks when racing, as well as a storage sleeve, which slides into the down tube through a small door positioned above the bottle cage. Handily, this makes it accessible while riding, unlike the access point on most other bikes, which sit behind the down tube bottle, or on the Allied Able, which sits down by the bottom bracket.

The perhaps-surprise feature of the Dogma GR is that at the centre of the new Ultrafast Gravel cockpit is a pair of mounting bolts that allow the integration of Pinarello's new, proprietary time trial cockpit, itself complete with adjustable reach and stack on both the extensions and the elbow pads.

Pinarello Dogma GR pricing and range

The new frame is available in two builds - both of which top-tier specs - with either SRAM Red XPLR AXS or Shimano Dura-Ace – notably not the new GRX Wireless, although that may follow.

Both will be priced at €14,000. A frameset alone will also be available, priced at €6,700.

The Grevil F sticks with 50mm of tyre clearance (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Grevil F

Rather than an all-new model, the new Grevil F is an update to the existing model, and it, too, can accommodate Pinarello's new time trial extension add-on, albeit with a clamp around the handlebar on either side of the stem.

That might seem an odd place to start, but it sets the scene for where Pinarello has positioned the bike, which is a "modular bike with maximum customisation, with an ecosystem of solutions and accessories."

That includes mudguards, and an 'Aero Load System' made up of an aero frame bag, top tube bento bag, and even a rear pannier rack for a bag out back. On top of this there are mounts on the underside of the down tube for a third bottle, plus three mounts on either fork leg for storage there too.

Where the Dogma GR is optimal for races under five hours such as UCI Gravel World Series races, Pinarello says the Grevil is set for longer races like Unbound, the Traka, Migration Race, Fastest-Known-Time (FKT) attempts, and as Pinarello puts it, "super-long-distance solo races."

That doesn't mean it's all-in on aero though. In fact, the Dogma GR is the more aero of the two, but with comfort, accessories and aerodynamics combined, Pinarello says the Grevil is the bike that you can ride from sunrise to sunset, in races, adventures and everything in between.

The biggest visual difference is the newly-dropped seatstays. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

But being honest, at first glance, the bike doesn't appear all too different from the old one. The seat stays are dropped lower, the tubes are less wobbly and wavy, but otherwise it still looks like a Grevil, and the tyre clearance remains unchanged at 50mm.

I'll admit, though, that that's probably a little unfair, since very few parts of the frame have been left untouched. It's been given a totally new down tube, with a wider profile to better enshroud larger bottles for an aerodynamic advantage, and the same storage door found on the Dogma GR above.

The storage compartment also has a multi-tool mount on the inner face of the door (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The head tube has been overhauled too, taking advantage of the TICR headset, albeit with a round steerer tube rather than elliptical, to allow for a narrower head tube. This round steerer tube means a front suspension fork is compatible.

The seat tube is narrower too, with the same D-shaped seatpost from the Dogma GR above, meaning a dropper post won't work. However, here, that seatpost works in combination with the dropped seat stays to offer a little bit of extra flex. Pinarello says the Grevil F offers around 10mm of movement to absorb vibrations and bumps, compared to the Dogma GR's 8mm.

And while the Dogma GR is only available in that top-tier M40X carbon, the Grevil F frame is available in three different layups, dependent on the price point and spec level.

The top-tier Grevil F9 and the second-tier F7 come with T900 carbon, the F5 and F3 get T700, while the F1 gets T600. In layman's terms, this essentially means the more expensive the bike, the higher tensile strength of its carbon fibre, meaning less of it can be used to achieve the same stiffness, resulting in a lighter bike with more stiffness – and thus power transfer – under load.

A lower spec carbon, while generally heavier, doesn't necessarily mean it's all-around worse, though. The vibration absorption of the lower modulus is generally better, making for a slightly more comfortable ride on those more entry-level models.

Tyre clearance at the front is officially rated at 50mm, but can likely take more. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Pinarello Grevil F pricing and range

Speaking of the models, the F9 tops the range at €11,000, complete with SRAM Red XPLR, DT Swiss GRC 1400 wheels, and Pinarello's own carbon handlebar, weighing in at 7.9kg.

Switching to the F7 with SRAM Force XPLR, Pinarello's own 'MOST Ultra Fast' wheels will bring the price down to €7,200. The F7 is also available with GRX and those same wheels at €7,200.

Stepping down a carbon level to the F5 and your only groupset choice is SRAM Rival XPLR. This is complete with those same MOST wheels, an alloy handlebar replaces carbon, and it's priced at €5,600.

The F3, priced at €4,300, is available with either SRAM Apex or Shimano GRX 820 (2X). This comes with Fulcrum Soniq wheels and the same alloy handlebars as above.

The entry-level Grevil F1 is priced at €3,500, and comes with Shimano GRX 610 (2X), the Fulcrum Soniq wheels, and the same alloy handlebars.

Both new bikes are available to purchase online and in stores right away.