Image 1 of 28 Runner up Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with winner Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 28 USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) races home to fifth place for the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) zips to the finish in sixth place as he worked to keep his green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 28 Egor Silin (Katusha) finishes third for the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 28 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Footon-Servetto) takes second place for the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) after crossing the line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 Bernard Hinault (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 The final overall podium: Alberto Contador (Astana) in second, Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) in first and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 The top three men on the GC congratulate each other. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) leads Alberto Contador (Astana) rides in the peloton on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) gives a two-armed victory salute, too. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) enjoys his stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) raises an arm in triumph. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) crosses the line, safely keeping his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 28 Stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 Race winner Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) won the points jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 28 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel - Euskadi) took the mountains classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on his way to the finish on the final day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium after winning the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) rides in green as points leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) leads yellow jersey wearer Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) wins the final stage of Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 The favorites mark each other in the bunch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on his way to a stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium after winning the overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) rides toward a stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) takes the finale of the Critérium du Dauphiné. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky took a classy solo win on the final day of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Janez Brajkovic of RadioShack won the overall classification to claim the biggest victory in his career.

Brajkovic's victory almost certainly earned him a place in the RadioShack team for the Tour de France that will hope to beat Alberto Contador as comprehensively as the little Slovenian did in the Alps during the seven-day race. Contador was well beaten and finished 1:41 behind Brajkovic with HTC-Columbia youngster Tejay Van Garderen taking an impressive third at 2:41.

Boasson Hagen was in the break that escaped the peloton mid-stage and then attacked alone on the tough finishing circuit that hosted the 1980 world championships won by Bernhard Hinault. Footon-Servetto's Arkaitz Duran was second, 27 seconds down, with Egor Silin of Katusha third, five seconds later.

Van Garderen led the group of favourites across the finish line at 40 seconds, with Contador right behind him. Brajkovic let the others in the group go ahead, comfortably rolling into the finish and quietly celebrating his victory at the end of the group.

Boasson Hagen happy, Brajkovic modest

Boasson Hagen celebrated his stage win by pointing at his Team Sky jersey. He had a difficult spring because of an Achilles heel injury but now looks back on track for his Tour de France debut in July. It was his fourth win of the 2010 season.

"It was hard to close the gap on the break but I'm really happy that I made it," he said.

“It's nice to race on this circuit (where Bernhard Hinault won his world title in 1980) but it's really hard. But I felt good today."

Brajkovic got a big hug from RadioShack teammate Chris Horner, a few seconds after crossing the line, and was also congratulated by Van Garderen.

“This is the biggest success of my career. The guys did an awesome job this week, they were just great," Brajkovic said.

"We were a little bit lucky that the break got away, we took a few risks but we had everything under control. Alberto decided not to attack today, perhaps he didn't want to risk crashing on the downhill so it was perfect for us."

Brajkovic was surprisingly modest after his very convincing victory over Contador.

"The Dauphine is a really hard race with a quality field but it's a month before the Tour de France. We shouldn't forget that the top riders come here and they are not in their very top shape, while I am close to my best. Things have gone good so far. I hope I can do the Tour this year, and if not this year, some other year. I'd like to try for the overall in that."

Contador sprinted to finish ahead of Brajkovic on the stage, and secured the green jersey for points. The King of the Mountains was won by Egoi Martinez of Euskaltel-Euskadi, and his Basque team also claimed the team classification.

Ironically the top three riders at the end were also the top three in the prologue, although not in the same order. Contador win it ahead of Van Garderen and Brajkovic and kept the yellow jersey until the stage three time trial. The Spaniard surprisingly had a poor race against the clock, losing 1:46 to Brajkovic, who blasted his way through the 49 km course to take the race lead. David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) was second in the time trial and moved up to second. However the Scot dropped out of the top three on the very next stage, and Contador used a win on L'Alpe d'Huez to jump to second ahead of Van Garderen. He tried to topple Brajkovic but the he stepped up in style and responded to all of Contador's attacks to secure overall victory.

An ever-changing escape group

Rain made the final stage difficult and the five climbs of the Côte de Dormancy added to the pain of the final stage.

However that did not stop the attacks early on. A group of eight riders got away only two kilometres into the stage. Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Christophe Brandt (Omega Pharma Lotto), Christian Meier (Garmin Transitions), Kevin De Weert (Quick Step), Stephane Augé, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Dominik Roels (Milram) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel) had a minimal lead, and the group fell apart on the first climb.

Just before the summit, a new group formed, with Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Kevin De Weert (Quick Step) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel), Francisco Perget (Caisse d’Epargne), Egor Silin (Katusha), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas), Christophe Le Mével (Française des Jeux), Sébastien Minard (Cofidis), Laurent Lefèvre (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Footon Servetto), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), and Remi Pauriol (Cofidis).

This group stayed together, but went into the closing circuit with only a two-minute lead. The five laps were 11km each, and included the 9.2 percent Côte de Domancy each time. And if that wasn't enough difficulty, the rain started to fall heavily.

The group shrank as the race neared the finish, breaking apart completely on the penultimate lap, as the sun came out again. The break was down to five riders: Boasson Hagen, Le Mevel, Silin, Duran and Santaromita.

Duran took off with 16km to go. He couldn't stay away though, and Boasson Hagen drove the small group over the finish line into the last lap with only a 50 second lead over the field. The peloton fancied their chances of catching them but then the young Norwegian attacked on the final lap, riding furiously on the wet roads in the rain. Duran gave chase and came close, but couldn't catch the Team Sky rider, and so Boasson Hagen soloed in for his fifth win of the season and his first since returning from injuries.

His season is clearly back on track and ready for his debut at the Tour de France just like Brajkovic. Alberto Contador will also be in France but he must be hoping he will have much better form.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:39:43 2 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:27 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:34 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:40 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 11 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:50 12 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:00 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:02 14 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 15 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:04 22 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 29 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:01:11 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:45 31 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:47 32 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 33 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:02:01 34 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:13 35 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:22 36 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:26 37 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 38 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 39 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 40 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 42 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 43 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:38 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:02 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:03:06 48 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 51 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 52 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 53 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 56 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 57 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:11 59 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:29 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:33 61 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:44 62 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:47 63 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:01 64 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 65 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:32 67 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:47 68 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 69 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 70 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:04 71 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:40 75 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:48 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:07:28 77 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 78 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:57 79 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:08:30 80 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 83 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:08:33 84 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 85 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 86 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:10:11 87 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:53 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 91 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 92 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 94 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step DNF Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram DNF Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne DNF Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step DNF Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne DNF Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram DNF Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne DNF Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram DNF Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step DNF Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team DNF Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana DNF Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana DNF Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank DNF Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step DNF Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team DNF Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team DNF Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team DNF Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo DNF David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions DNF Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions DNF Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack DNF Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack DNF Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack DNF Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank DNS Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Sprint 1 - Praz-sur-Arly # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 3 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 1

Sprint 2 - Sallanches # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 3 pts 2 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1

Sprint 3 (finish) - Sallanches # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 16 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 15 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 9 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 10 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 11 11 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 12 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 9 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 14 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 15 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 16 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 17 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 4 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 20 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Rafforts # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 10 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 9 3 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 7 5 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 5

Mountain 2 - Côte de Domancy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 3 3 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Domancy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 pts 2 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Domancy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 pts 2 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Domancy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 pts 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 6 - Côte de Domancy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Française Des Jeux 11:01:49 2 Astana 0:00:15 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:32 4 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:28 5 BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:30 6 Rabobank 0:03:14 7 Garmin - Transitions 0:03:18 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 9 Team Katusha 0:04:00 10 Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:08 11 Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:32 12 Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:04 13 Saur - Sojasun 0:05:08 14 Team Radioshack 0:07:23 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:46 16 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:36 17 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:41 18 Quick Step 0:18:44

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 28:06:28 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:41 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:41 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:46 5 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:17 6 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:23 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:16 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:06:20 10 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:57 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:09 12 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:08:19 13 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:08:41 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:14 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:19 16 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:10:20 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:31 18 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:33 19 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:34 20 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:11:24 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:50 22 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:06 23 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:31 24 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:56 25 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:14:08 26 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:14:29 27 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:14:58 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:14 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:17:15 30 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:17:20 31 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:18 32 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:20 33 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:20:30 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:48 35 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:22 36 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:22:10 37 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:35 38 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:47 39 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:05 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:28 41 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:25:02 42 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:26:07 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:08 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:34 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:06 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:24 47 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:31 48 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:32 49 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:29:18 50 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:29:34 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:42 52 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:18 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:33:40 54 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:33:54 55 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:34:30 56 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:34:37 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:35:58 58 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:36:21 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:37:03 60 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:10 61 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:39:34 62 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:39:57 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:42 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:43:47 65 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:33 66 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:45:21 67 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:45:25 68 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:45:43 69 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:46:52 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:48:03 71 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:48:44 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:50:53 73 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:52:28 74 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:53:36 75 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:54:34 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:56:50 77 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:07 78 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:57:57 79 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:59:22 80 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:16 81 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:00:45 82 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:01:52 83 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:01:55 84 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:02:18 85 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:03:07 86 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:03:44 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:05:57 88 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:06:24 89 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:06:43 90 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 1:07:53 91 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:09:33 92 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 1:13:42 93 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:14:00 94 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:19:03

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 33 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 32 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 29 5 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 26 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 24 7 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 23 8 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 9 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 22 10 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 11 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 20 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 15 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 16 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 17 17 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 18 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 16 19 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 15 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 14 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 22 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 13 23 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 25 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 27 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 28 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 29 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 31 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 33 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 34 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 35 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 36 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 6 37 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 6 38 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 6 39 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5 40 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 3 42 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 43 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 2 44 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 45 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 48 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 98 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 98 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 72 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 71 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 8 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 48 9 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 48 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 45 12 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 13 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 39 14 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 38 15 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 31 16 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 18 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 27 19 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 27 20 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 27 21 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 25 23 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 24 24 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 26 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 22 27 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 21 28 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 29 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 30 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 32 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 34 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 35 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 37 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 12 38 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 11 39 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 40 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 41 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 43 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 44 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 45 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 47 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 5 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 50 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 4 52 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 4 53 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 55 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 57 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 58 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 2 59 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 60 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 1 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1 62 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 1 63 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1