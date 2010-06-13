Brajkovic wins the Critérium du Dauphiné
Boasson Hagen wins final stage in Sallanches
Stage 7: Allevard-les-Bains - Sallanches
Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky took a classy solo win on the final day of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Janez Brajkovic of RadioShack won the overall classification to claim the biggest victory in his career.
Related Articles
Brajkovic's victory almost certainly earned him a place in the RadioShack team for the Tour de France that will hope to beat Alberto Contador as comprehensively as the little Slovenian did in the Alps during the seven-day race. Contador was well beaten and finished 1:41 behind Brajkovic with HTC-Columbia youngster Tejay Van Garderen taking an impressive third at 2:41.
Boasson Hagen was in the break that escaped the peloton mid-stage and then attacked alone on the tough finishing circuit that hosted the 1980 world championships won by Bernhard Hinault. Footon-Servetto's Arkaitz Duran was second, 27 seconds down, with Egor Silin of Katusha third, five seconds later.
Van Garderen led the group of favourites across the finish line at 40 seconds, with Contador right behind him. Brajkovic let the others in the group go ahead, comfortably rolling into the finish and quietly celebrating his victory at the end of the group.
Boasson Hagen happy, Brajkovic modest
Boasson Hagen celebrated his stage win by pointing at his Team Sky jersey. He had a difficult spring because of an Achilles heel injury but now looks back on track for his Tour de France debut in July. It was his fourth win of the 2010 season.
"It was hard to close the gap on the break but I'm really happy that I made it," he said.
“It's nice to race on this circuit (where Bernhard Hinault won his world title in 1980) but it's really hard. But I felt good today."
Brajkovic got a big hug from RadioShack teammate Chris Horner, a few seconds after crossing the line, and was also congratulated by Van Garderen.
“This is the biggest success of my career. The guys did an awesome job this week, they were just great," Brajkovic said.
"We were a little bit lucky that the break got away, we took a few risks but we had everything under control. Alberto decided not to attack today, perhaps he didn't want to risk crashing on the downhill so it was perfect for us."
Brajkovic was surprisingly modest after his very convincing victory over Contador.
"The Dauphine is a really hard race with a quality field but it's a month before the Tour de France. We shouldn't forget that the top riders come here and they are not in their very top shape, while I am close to my best. Things have gone good so far. I hope I can do the Tour this year, and if not this year, some other year. I'd like to try for the overall in that."
Contador sprinted to finish ahead of Brajkovic on the stage, and secured the green jersey for points. The King of the Mountains was won by Egoi Martinez of Euskaltel-Euskadi, and his Basque team also claimed the team classification.
Ironically the top three riders at the end were also the top three in the prologue, although not in the same order. Contador win it ahead of Van Garderen and Brajkovic and kept the yellow jersey until the stage three time trial. The Spaniard surprisingly had a poor race against the clock, losing 1:46 to Brajkovic, who blasted his way through the 49 km course to take the race lead. David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) was second in the time trial and moved up to second. However the Scot dropped out of the top three on the very next stage, and Contador used a win on L'Alpe d'Huez to jump to second ahead of Van Garderen. He tried to topple Brajkovic but the he stepped up in style and responded to all of Contador's attacks to secure overall victory.
An ever-changing escape group
Rain made the final stage difficult and the five climbs of the Côte de Dormancy added to the pain of the final stage.
However that did not stop the attacks early on. A group of eight riders got away only two kilometres into the stage. Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Christophe Brandt (Omega Pharma Lotto), Christian Meier (Garmin Transitions), Kevin De Weert (Quick Step), Stephane Augé, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Dominik Roels (Milram) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel) had a minimal lead, and the group fell apart on the first climb.
Just before the summit, a new group formed, with Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Kevin De Weert (Quick Step) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel), Francisco Perget (Caisse d’Epargne), Egor Silin (Katusha), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas), Christophe Le Mével (Française des Jeux), Sébastien Minard (Cofidis), Laurent Lefèvre (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Footon Servetto), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), and Remi Pauriol (Cofidis).
This group stayed together, but went into the closing circuit with only a two-minute lead. The five laps were 11km each, and included the 9.2 percent Côte de Domancy each time. And if that wasn't enough difficulty, the rain started to fall heavily.
The group shrank as the race neared the finish, breaking apart completely on the penultimate lap, as the sun came out again. The break was down to five riders: Boasson Hagen, Le Mevel, Silin, Duran and Santaromita.
Duran took off with 16km to go. He couldn't stay away though, and Boasson Hagen drove the small group over the finish line into the last lap with only a 50 second lead over the field. The peloton fancied their chances of catching them but then the young Norwegian attacked on the final lap, riding furiously on the wet roads in the rain. Duran gave chase and came close, but couldn't catch the Team Sky rider, and so Boasson Hagen soloed in for his fifth win of the season and his first since returning from injuries.
His season is clearly back on track and ready for his debut at the Tour de France just like Brajkovic. Alberto Contador will also be in France but he must be hoping he will have much better form.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:39:43
|2
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:27
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:34
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:40
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:50
|12
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:00
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:02
|14
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|15
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:04
|22
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|29
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:11
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:45
|31
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:47
|32
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|33
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:02:01
|34
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:13
|35
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:22
|36
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:26
|37
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|39
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|40
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|42
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|43
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:38
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:02
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:03:06
|48
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|51
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|52
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|53
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|57
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:11
|59
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:29
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:33
|61
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:44
|62
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:47
|63
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:01
|64
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|65
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:32
|67
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:47
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|69
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|70
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|71
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:40
|75
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:48
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:28
|77
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|78
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:57
|79
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:08:30
|80
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:08:33
|84
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|85
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|86
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:11
|87
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:53
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|91
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|94
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|DNF
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|DNS
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|3
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|15
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|9
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|10
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|11
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|12
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|14
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|15
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|16
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|17
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|20
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|9
|3
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|7
|5
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|3
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|pts
|2
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|pts
|2
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|pts
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Française Des Jeux
|11:01:49
|2
|Astana
|0:00:15
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:32
|4
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|5
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:30
|6
|Rabobank
|0:03:14
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:18
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:04:00
|10
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:08
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:32
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:04
|13
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:08
|14
|Team Radioshack
|0:07:23
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:46
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:36
|17
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:41
|18
|Quick Step
|0:18:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|28:06:28
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:41
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:41
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:46
|5
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:17
|6
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:23
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:16
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:06:20
|10
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:57
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:09
|12
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:08:19
|13
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:08:41
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:09:14
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:19
|16
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:20
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:31
|18
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:33
|19
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:34
|20
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:11:24
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:50
|22
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:06
|23
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:31
|24
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:56
|25
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:14:08
|26
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:14:29
|27
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:14:58
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:14
|29
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:17:15
|30
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:17:20
|31
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:18
|32
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:20
|33
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:20:30
|34
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:48
|35
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:22
|36
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:10
|37
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:22:35
|38
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:47
|39
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:05
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:28
|41
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:25:02
|42
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:26:07
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:26:08
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:34
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:06
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:28:24
|47
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:31
|48
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:32
|49
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:29:18
|50
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:29:34
|51
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:42
|52
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:18
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:33:40
|54
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:33:54
|55
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:34:30
|56
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:34:37
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:35:58
|58
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:36:21
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:37:03
|60
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:10
|61
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:39:34
|62
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:39:57
|63
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:43:42
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:43:47
|65
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:33
|66
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:21
|67
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:45:25
|68
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:45:43
|69
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:46:52
|70
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:48:03
|71
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:48:44
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:50:53
|73
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:52:28
|74
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:53:36
|75
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:54:34
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:56:50
|77
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:57:07
|78
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:57:57
|79
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:59:22
|80
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:16
|81
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:00:45
|82
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:01:52
|83
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:01:55
|84
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:02:18
|85
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:03:07
|86
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:03:44
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:05:57
|88
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:06:24
|89
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:06:43
|90
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|1:07:53
|91
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:09:33
|92
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|1:13:42
|93
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:14:00
|94
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:19:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|pts
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|33
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|32
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|5
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|26
|6
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|7
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|8
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|9
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|10
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|11
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|20
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|15
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|16
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|17
|17
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|18
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|19
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|14
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|22
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|23
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|25
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|27
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|28
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|29
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|31
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|33
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|34
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|35
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|36
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|6
|37
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|38
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|39
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|40
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|42
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|43
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|44
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|45
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|48
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|98
|pts
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|98
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|72
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|71
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|8
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|48
|9
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|12
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|13
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|39
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|38
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|31
|16
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|18
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|27
|20
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|27
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|25
|23
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|24
|24
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|26
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|27
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|21
|28
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|29
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|30
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|32
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|33
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|34
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|35
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|37
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|38
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|39
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|40
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|41
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|43
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|44
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|45
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|47
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|50
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|52
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|53
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|55
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|57
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|58
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|60
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|62
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|1
|63
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84:39:25
|2
|Astana
|0:04:03
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:45
|4
|Française Des Jeux
|0:06:46
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:13:12
|6
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:38
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:04
|8
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:21:24
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:37
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:08
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:26:16
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:32:36
|13
|Team Radioshack
|0:32:55
|14
|Quick Step
|0:34:03
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:40
|16
|Rabobank
|0:47:20
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:53:04
|18
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:36:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy