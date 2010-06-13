Trending

Brajkovic wins the Critérium du Dauphiné

Boasson Hagen wins final stage in Sallanches

Image 1 of 28

Runner up Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with winner Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack)

Runner up Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with winner Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 28

USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) races home to fifth place for the stage.

USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) races home to fifth place for the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana) zips to the finish in sixth place as he worked to keep his green jersey.

Alberto Contador (Astana) zips to the finish in sixth place as he worked to keep his green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 28

Egor Silin (Katusha) finishes third for the stage.

Egor Silin (Katusha) finishes third for the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 28

Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Footon-Servetto) takes second place for the stage.

Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Footon-Servetto) takes second place for the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) after crossing the line.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) after crossing the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 28

Bernard Hinault

Bernard Hinault
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 28

The final overall podium: Alberto Contador (Astana) in second, Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) in first and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia)

The final overall podium: Alberto Contador (Astana) in second, Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) in first and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 28

The top three men on the GC congratulate each other.

The top three men on the GC congratulate each other.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 28

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) leads Alberto Contador (Astana) rides in the peloton on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) leads Alberto Contador (Astana) rides in the peloton on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) gives a two-armed victory salute, too.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) gives a two-armed victory salute, too.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) enjoys his stage win.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) enjoys his stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) raises an arm in triumph.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) raises an arm in triumph.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 28

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) crosses the line, safely keeping his yellow jersey.

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) crosses the line, safely keeping his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 28

Stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on the podium

Stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 28

Race winner Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) on the podium.

Race winner Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana) won the points jersey.

Alberto Contador (Astana) won the points jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 28

Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel - Euskadi) took the mountains classification.

Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel - Euskadi) took the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 28

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on his way to the finish on the final day.

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on his way to the finish on the final day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 28

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium after winning the Critérium du Dauphiné

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium after winning the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana) rides in green as points leader.

Alberto Contador (Astana) rides in green as points leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana) leads yellow jersey wearer Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack)

Alberto Contador (Astana) leads yellow jersey wearer Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) wins the final stage of Critérium du Dauphiné

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) wins the final stage of Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 28

The favorites mark each other in the bunch.

The favorites mark each other in the bunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on his way to a stage win.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on his way to a stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 28

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium after winning the overall.

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium after winning the overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) rides toward a stage win.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) rides toward a stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) takes the finale of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) takes the finale of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky took a classy solo win on the final day of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Janez Brajkovic of RadioShack won the overall classification to claim the biggest victory in his career.

Related Articles

Brajkovic storms to time trial victory at the Dauphiné

Van Garderen targets Dauphiné top ten

Brajkovic comfortable in captain's role

Contador happy to add L’Alpe d’Huez to his palmares

Brajkovic's victory almost certainly earned him a place in the RadioShack team for the Tour de France that will hope to beat Alberto Contador as comprehensively as the little Slovenian did in the Alps during the seven-day race. Contador was well beaten and finished 1:41 behind Brajkovic with HTC-Columbia youngster Tejay Van Garderen taking an impressive third at 2:41.

Boasson Hagen was in the break that escaped the peloton mid-stage and then attacked alone on the tough finishing circuit that hosted the 1980 world championships won by Bernhard Hinault. Footon-Servetto's Arkaitz Duran was second, 27 seconds down, with Egor Silin of Katusha third, five seconds later.

Van Garderen led the group of favourites across the finish line at 40 seconds, with Contador right behind him. Brajkovic let the others in the group go ahead, comfortably rolling into the finish and quietly celebrating his victory at the end of the group.

Boasson Hagen happy, Brajkovic modest

Boasson Hagen celebrated his stage win by pointing at his Team Sky jersey. He had a difficult spring because of an Achilles heel injury but now looks back on track for his Tour de France debut in July. It was his fourth win of the 2010 season.

"It was hard to close the gap on the break but I'm really happy that I made it," he said.

“It's nice to race on this circuit (where Bernhard Hinault won his world title in 1980) but it's really hard. But I felt good today."

Brajkovic got a big hug from RadioShack teammate Chris Horner, a few seconds after crossing the line, and was also congratulated by Van Garderen.

“This is the biggest success of my career. The guys did an awesome job this week, they were just great," Brajkovic said.

"We were a little bit lucky that the break got away, we took a few risks but we had everything under control. Alberto decided not to attack today, perhaps he didn't want to risk crashing on the downhill so it was perfect for us."

Brajkovic was surprisingly modest after his very convincing victory over Contador.

"The Dauphine is a really hard race with a quality field but it's a month before the Tour de France. We shouldn't forget that the top riders come here and they are not in their very top shape, while I am close to my best. Things have gone good so far. I hope I can do the Tour this year, and if not this year, some other year. I'd like to try for the overall in that."

Contador sprinted to finish ahead of Brajkovic on the stage, and secured the green jersey for points. The King of the Mountains was won by Egoi Martinez of Euskaltel-Euskadi, and his Basque team also claimed the team classification.

Ironically the top three riders at the end were also the top three in the prologue, although not in the same order. Contador win it ahead of Van Garderen and Brajkovic and kept the yellow jersey until the stage three time trial. The Spaniard surprisingly had a poor race against the clock, losing 1:46 to Brajkovic, who blasted his way through the 49 km course to take the race lead. David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) was second in the time trial and moved up to second. However the Scot dropped out of the top three on the very next stage, and Contador used a win on L'Alpe d'Huez to jump to second ahead of Van Garderen. He tried to topple Brajkovic but the he stepped up in style and responded to all of Contador's attacks to secure overall victory.

An ever-changing escape group

Rain made the final stage difficult and the five climbs of the Côte de Dormancy added to the pain of the final stage.

However that did not stop the attacks early on. A group of eight riders got away only two kilometres into the stage. Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Christophe Brandt (Omega Pharma Lotto), Christian Meier (Garmin Transitions), Kevin De Weert (Quick Step), Stephane Augé, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Dominik Roels (Milram) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel) had a minimal lead, and the group fell apart on the first climb.

Just before the summit, a new group formed, with Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Kevin De Weert (Quick Step) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel), Francisco Perget (Caisse d’Epargne), Egor Silin (Katusha), Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas), Christophe Le Mével (Française des Jeux), Sébastien Minard (Cofidis), Laurent Lefèvre (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Footon Servetto), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), and Remi Pauriol (Cofidis).

This group stayed together, but went into the closing circuit with only a two-minute lead. The five laps were 11km each, and included the 9.2 percent Côte de Domancy each time. And if that wasn't enough difficulty, the rain started to fall heavily.

The group shrank as the race neared the finish, breaking apart completely on the penultimate lap, as the sun came out again. The break was down to five riders: Boasson Hagen, Le Mevel, Silin, Duran and Santaromita.

Duran took off with 16km to go. He couldn't stay away though, and Boasson Hagen drove the small group over the finish line into the last lap with only a 50 second lead over the field. The peloton fancied their chances of catching them but then the young Norwegian attacked on the final lap, riding furiously on the wet roads in the rain. Duran gave chase and came close, but couldn't catch the Team Sky rider, and so Boasson Hagen soloed in for his fifth win of the season and his first since returning from injuries.

His season is clearly back on track and ready for his debut at the Tour de France just like Brajkovic. Alberto Contador will also be in France but he must be hoping he will have much better form.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:39:43
2Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:27
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:34
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:40
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
11Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:50
12Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:00
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:02
14Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
15Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:01:04
22Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
23Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
24Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
29Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:01:11
30Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:45
31Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:47
32Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
33Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:02:01
34Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:13
35Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:22
36Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:26
37Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
38Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
39Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
40David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
42David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
43Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
44Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:38
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:02
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:03:06
48Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
50Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
51Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
52David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
53Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
54Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
56Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
57Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:03:11
59Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:29
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:33
61Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:03:44
62Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:47
63Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:01
64Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
65Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:32
67Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:47
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
69Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
70Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:04
71Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:40
75Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:48
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:07:28
77Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
78Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:57
79Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:08:30
80Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
82Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
83Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:08:33
84Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
85Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
86Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:10:11
87Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:53
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
91Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
92Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
94Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFJeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFReine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFJohn-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFKévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
DNFStéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFDominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFVitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFMauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFJorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFJose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFMauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
DNFAitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
DNFJean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFYannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFDavid Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFAndré Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFBenjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
DNFSebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFLaszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFNikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFFrank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
DNFDavide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
DNFDaniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
DNFOscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
DNFBrian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
DNFMarkel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
DNSFrancisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Sprint 1 - Praz-sur-Arly
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
3Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1

Sprint 2 - Sallanches
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank3pts
2Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1

Sprint 3 (finish) - Sallanches
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team25pts
2Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto22
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha20
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia16
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana15
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
9Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
10Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack11
11Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
12Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne9
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini8
14Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux7
15Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
16Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
17Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank4
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
20Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Rafforts
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne10pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne9
3Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step7
5Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank5

Mountain 2 - Côte de Domancy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram3
3Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Domancy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux4pts
2Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Domancy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux4pts
2Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Domancy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto4pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 6 - Côte de Domancy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
3Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
4Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Française Des Jeux11:01:49
2Astana0:00:15
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:32
4Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:28
5BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:30
6Rabobank0:03:14
7Garmin - Transitions0:03:18
8AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
9Team Katusha0:04:00
10Liquigas-Doimo0:04:08
11Caisse d'Epargne0:04:32
12Team HTC - Columbia0:05:04
13Saur - Sojasun0:05:08
14Team Radioshack0:07:23
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:46
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:36
17Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:41
18Quick Step0:18:44

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack28:06:28
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:41
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:41
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:46
5Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:17
6Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:23
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:16
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:06:20
10Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:57
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:09
12Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:08:19
13Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:08:41
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:14
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:19
16Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:10:20
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:31
18Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:33
19Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:34
20Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:11:24
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:50
22David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:06
23Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:31
24Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:56
25Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:14:08
26Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:14:29
27Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:14:58
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:14
29Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:17:15
30Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:17:20
31Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:18
32Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:20
33Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:20:30
34Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:48
35Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:22
36Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:22:10
37Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:22:35
38Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:47
39Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:05
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:28
41Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:25:02
42David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:26:07
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:26:08
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:34
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:06
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:28:24
47Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:28:31
48Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:32
49Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:29:18
50Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:29:34
51Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:31:42
52Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:18
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:33:40
54Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:33:54
55Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:34:30
56Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:34:37
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:35:58
58Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:36:21
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:37:03
60Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:10
61Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:39:34
62Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:39:57
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:42
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:43:47
65Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:33
66Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:45:21
67Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:45:25
68Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:45:43
69Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:46:52
70Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:48:03
71Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:48:44
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:50:53
73Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:52:28
74Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:53:36
75Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:54:34
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:56:50
77Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:07
78Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:57:57
79Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:59:22
80Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:16
81David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:00:45
82Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:01:52
83Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:01:55
84Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:02:18
85Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:03:07
86Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:03:44
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:05:57
88Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:06:24
89Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:06:43
90Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank1:07:53
91Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:09:33
92Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack1:13:42
93Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:14:00
94Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:19:03

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi55pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack33
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana32
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom29
5Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux26
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team24
7Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank23
8Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
9Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne22
10Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
11Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana20
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
15Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
16Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto17
17Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
18Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo16
19Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne15
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram14
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
22Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne13
23Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
25Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne11
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
27Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux10
28Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
29Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux9
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
31Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
33Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
34David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
35Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
36Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step6
37Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions6
38Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank6
39Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack5
40Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
41Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram3
42Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
43Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia2
44Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
45Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
46Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
48Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana98pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack98
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia72
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini71
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team70
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale69
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto51
8Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom48
9Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne48
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom47
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team45
12Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun45
13Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram39
14Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto38
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux31
16Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi30
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi30
18Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo27
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank27
20Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne27
21Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana25
23Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step24
24Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux23
25Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
26Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team22
27Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack21
28Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne19
29Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
30Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank17
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
32Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
34Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
35Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
37Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank12
38Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions11
39David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
40Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha8
41Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux7
43Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
44Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux7
45Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
47Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions5
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
50Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank4
52Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank4
53Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
55Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
57Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
58Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia2
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
60Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions1
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1
62Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha1
63Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi84:39:25
2Astana0:04:03
3AG2R La Mondiale0:04:45
4Française Des Jeux0:06:46
5Team Katusha0:13:12
6BBox Bouygues Telecom0:13:38
7Team HTC - Columbia0:14:04
8Caisse d'Epargne0:21:24
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:37
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:08
11Saur - Sojasun0:26:16
12Liquigas-Doimo0:32:36
13Team Radioshack0:32:55
14Quick Step0:34:03
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:40
16Rabobank0:47:20
17Garmin - Transitions0:53:04
18Lampre-Farnese Vini1:36:04

 

Latest on Cyclingnews