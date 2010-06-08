Trending

Haedo blasts to sprint win

Contador stays in yellow

Image 1 of 22

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) salutes the crowd from the podium.

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) salutes the crowd from the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 22

Alberto Contador (Astana) gives his trademark salute from the podium.

Alberto Contador (Astana) gives his trademark salute from the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 22

Haedo blasted from the back to the stage win like he had a rocket booster.

Haedo blasted from the back to the stage win like he had a rocket booster.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 22

Stage winner Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) makes his way to the podium.

Stage winner Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) makes his way to the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 22

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) knows he's got the stage won.

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) knows he's got the stage won.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 22

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) earns his fourth win of the season.

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) earns his fourth win of the season.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 22

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) sprinted to victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné's second stage.

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) sprinted to victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné's second stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 22

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) won in Bourg-Saint-Andéol with an impressive final burst of speed.

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) won in Bourg-Saint-Andéol with an impressive final burst of speed.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 22

Alberto Contador (Astana), winner of the prologue, has had a monopoly on the yellow jersey thus far.

Alberto Contador (Astana), winner of the prologue, has had a monopoly on the yellow jersey thus far.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 22

Race leader Alberto Contador gets some assistance with his yellow jersey.

Race leader Alberto Contador gets some assistance with his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 22

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in the Dauphiné's second stage.

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in the Dauphiné's second stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 22

Team Sky's Davide Vigano and Edvald Boasson Hagen after the stage finish.

Team Sky's Davide Vigano and Edvald Boasson Hagen after the stage finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 22

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the mountains competition in the Dauphine.

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the mountains competition in the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 22

Alberto Contador (Astana) still in yellow after stage 2 of the Dauphine.

Alberto Contador (Astana) still in yellow after stage 2 of the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 22

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 22

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) on the podium after his stage win in the Dauphine.

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) on the podium after his stage win in the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 22

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank)

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 22

JJ Haedo sprints to the win in stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

JJ Haedo sprints to the win in stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 22

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) wins stage two over Martin Reimer (Cervelo)

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) wins stage two over Martin Reimer (Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 22

Haedo celebrates his win in the Dauphine.

Haedo celebrates his win in the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 22

JJ Haedo, winner of stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine.

JJ Haedo, winner of stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 22

Grega Bole (Lampre) in the green jersey in the Dauphine.

Grega Bole (Lampre) in the green jersey in the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Juan José Haedo of Team Saxo Bank turned on the afterburners to win the field sprint deciding stage two's finish in Bourg-Saint-Andéol. The 29-year-old Argentinean found a gap along the left edge of the road and took a clear victory over Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam) and stage one winner Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

The victory was Haedo's fourth of the season, after the Mumbai Cyclothon, a stage in the Volta a Catalunya and his win in the Rund um Köln in April.

"It was a great sprint in the end, but thanks to my team - they prepared me perfectly and I've got to dedicate this to my team. This is a big one though and there was a lot of pressure. It was a pleasure," said Haedo. "The sprint was pretty hectic as we hit the headwind on the finish line but I found a perfect spot in the left side of the road and I could pass everyone and take a team victory."

Prologue winner Alberto Contador remains in the yellow jersey and leads Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) by two seconds and Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) by five seconds on general classification.

While stage two was considered the only stage favourable to the peloton's sprinters, a five-man break made a spirited attempt to steal the day for themselves. Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stéphane Augé (Cofidis), Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) attacked early in the 177km journey from Annonay to Bourg-Saint-Andéol after the field crossed the first of four categorised climbs, the category 4 Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay, at kilometre 11.

The five escapees soon reached their maximum advantage, more than eight minutes, after 35km of racing. Astana, the team of race leader Alberto Contador, had decided not to defend their yellow jersey and the squads with sprinters, primarily Team Saxo Bank and Milram, took up the pace-making duties at the head of the peloton.

Ever so gradually, the quintet's lead began to decrease and after topping the category 2 Col du Benas, the stage's final climb, the break's lead dropped inside of four minutes for the first time with 53km remaining to the finish.

After making the gradual descent from the Col du Benas's summit, the break now had to fend off a motivated peloton itching for a field sprint. Team Sky, Quick Step and Cervelo TestTeam began to assist Saxo Bank and Milram in the chase over the stage's final 35km of rolling terrain. The break refused to concede and continued to work smoothly approaching Bourg-Saint-Andéol. Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had additional impetus to maintain their advantage as he was the virtual leader on the road, having started the day 34 seconds behind Contador on general classification.

Despite the quintet's best efforts, the peloton's desire for a field sprint was too much to counter and the five leaders were swept up in sight of the flamme rouge. Team Sky led the peloton under the 1km-to-go banner, Cervelo TestTeam unseated the British ProTour squad at the front, then Sky fought back to head the charge to the line. Saxo Bank's Juan José Haedo, however, rocketed up the left hand side of the road along the barriers with an impressive burst of speed to take stage honours.

The efforts of Bram Tankink (Rabobank) did not go un-rewarded on the day as the 31-year-old Dutchman out-dueled breakaway companion Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale) for the mountains classification lead, earning 23 points to the Frenchman's 22.

Tomorrow will be a day for the GC contenders as the peloton faces a lengthy 49km individual time trial from Monteux to Sorgues.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4:24:10
2Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
6Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
7Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
11Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
12Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
14Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
15Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
18Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
19Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
20Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
21Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
23Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
24Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
26Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
27Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
28Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
30Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
31Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
32Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
33Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
34Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
37Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
38Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
40Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
42Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
43Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
45Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
46Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
48Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
51Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
52Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
55David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
56Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
57Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
58Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
60Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
62Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
64Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
66Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
67Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
68Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
69Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
71Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
72Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
73Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
75Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
76Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
77Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
78Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
79Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
80Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
81Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
82Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
83Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
84Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
87Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
88Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
90Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
91Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
93David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
95Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
96Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
97Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
98Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
100Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
103Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
104Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
105Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
106Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
108Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
109Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
110Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
111Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
112Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
113Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
114Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
116Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
117Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
119Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
120Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
121Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
123Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
124Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
125Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
126Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
128Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
129Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
130Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
131David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
132Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
133Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
134Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
135Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
136Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
138Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
139Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
140Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
141Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
142Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
143Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
144Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
145Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
146Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
147John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:22
148Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
149Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:24
150Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
151Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
152Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:41
153David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:54
154Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:01:05
155Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
156Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:31
157Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
158Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:58
159Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:02:06
160David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:29
161Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
162Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:04:10
163André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
164Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
165Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
166Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
167Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
168Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
169Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
170Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:12:11

Sprint 1 - Le Cheylard, km. 63.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint 2 - Privas, km. 109.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
3Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25pts
2Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team22
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram16
6Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step15
7Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions11
11Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha10
12Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom9
13Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team8
14Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
15Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram6
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
17Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
18Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3
19Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia2
20Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha1

Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay - 11.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha3pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Col des Nonières - 54.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank3
3Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Col du Moulin-à-Vent - 102.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank10pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
3Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
5Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne6
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5

Col du Benas - 124.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank10pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
3Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
4Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne7
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Milram13:12:30
2Katusha Team
3Cervelo Test Team
4Garmin - Transitions
5Lampre - Farnese
6Omega Pharma - Lotto
7Saur-Sojasun
8Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
9Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Footon-Servetto
11Team HTC - Columbia
12Astana
13Team Sky
14Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Francaise Des Jeux
16Liquigas-Doimo
17Quick Step Cycling Team
18Rabobank
19Team Saxo Bank
20Team Radioshack
21Caisse d'Epargne
22Ag2R-La Mondiale

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana9:20:08
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:02
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:05
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:10
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:00:12
6Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
7Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
10David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
11Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:00:16
13Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:17
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:18
17Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
18Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:19
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
20Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:20
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:21
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:23
23Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:00:24
24Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:00:25
25David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
27Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:26
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:28
29Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:29
30Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:30
31Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:00:31
32Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
33Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:00:32
35Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
37Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:00:33
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:34
41Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
42Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:00:36
44Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:37
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:38
46Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
47Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:39
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:40
50Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
52Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
53Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:49
54Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
56Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:01:14
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:23
58Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:24
59Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:26
60Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:01:27
61Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:33
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
63Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
64Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:37
65Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
66Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:01:39
67Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:40
68Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:41
69Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:44
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:45
73Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:46
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:47
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
76Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
77Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:01:49
78Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
79Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:51
80Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:53
81Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
82Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:54
83Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:55
84Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:56
85Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
86Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
88Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
89Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:57
90Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:01:58
91Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:03
94Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
95Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:04
96Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:05
97Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:06
98Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:07
99Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:08
100Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:13
101Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:14
102Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
103Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:02:19
104Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:22
105Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:02:25
106Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:02:26
107John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:30
108Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:02:32
109Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:33
110Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:02:37
111Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:02:44
112Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:02:50
113Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:57
114Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:05
115Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:13
116Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:24
117Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:26
118Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:03:34
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:43
120Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:53
121Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:03:59
122David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:12
123Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:47
124Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:01
125Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
126Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:06
127Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
128Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
129Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:07
130Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:09
131Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:05:13
132Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:27
133Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:05:32
134Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:05:56
135Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:58
136Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:08
137Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:06:09
138Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank0:06:10
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:11
140Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:17
141Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:06:22
142Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:06:25
143Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:27
144Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:30
145Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
146Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:34
147Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:06:42
148Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:43
149Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
150Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:07:00
151Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:07:08
152Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:07:23
153Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:07:40
154Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:07:41
155Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:42
156Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
157Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:07:51
158Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:09:01
159Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:09:16
160David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:10:07
161Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:10:19
162Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:44
163Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:52
164Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:25
165Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:26
166Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
167Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:37
168Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:40
169André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:53
170Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:25:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini52pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team50
3Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana25
6Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step25
8Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram25
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia22
10Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia22
11Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team22
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack20
13Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram16
15Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne15
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step15
17Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team14
18Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team14
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
20Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
24Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
25Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
26David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions11
27Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne11
28Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions11
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
30Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha10
31Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
33Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne7
34Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
36Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
37Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank6
38Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne5
39Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
40Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
41Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
43Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
44Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
45Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step3
46Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank3
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
49Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia2
50Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
51Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
52Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha1
54Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank23pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
4Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
6Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux9
8Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step4
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana3
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha3
11Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3
12Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
13Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
14Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
17Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
18Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
19Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step Cycling Team28:01:17
2Astana0:00:08
3Garmin - Transitions0:00:09
4Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:16
5Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:19
6Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:24
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:29
8Francaise Des Jeux0:00:38
9Team HTC - Columbia0:00:42
10Caisse d'Epargne0:01:08
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:26
12Team Sky0:01:28
13Katusha Team0:01:29
14Liquigas-Doimo
15Team Milram0:01:34
16Saur-Sojasun0:01:37
17Cervelo Test Team0:01:48
18Footon-Servetto0:02:18
19Lampre - Farnese0:02:29
20Rabobank0:02:44
21Team Saxo Bank0:04:48
22Team Radioshack0:06:50

