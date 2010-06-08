Haedo blasts to sprint win
Contador stays in yellow
Stage 2: Annonay - Bourg-Saint-Andéol
Juan José Haedo of Team Saxo Bank turned on the afterburners to win the field sprint deciding stage two's finish in Bourg-Saint-Andéol. The 29-year-old Argentinean found a gap along the left edge of the road and took a clear victory over Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam) and stage one winner Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini).
The victory was Haedo's fourth of the season, after the Mumbai Cyclothon, a stage in the Volta a Catalunya and his win in the Rund um Köln in April.
"It was a great sprint in the end, but thanks to my team - they prepared me perfectly and I've got to dedicate this to my team. This is a big one though and there was a lot of pressure. It was a pleasure," said Haedo. "The sprint was pretty hectic as we hit the headwind on the finish line but I found a perfect spot in the left side of the road and I could pass everyone and take a team victory."
Prologue winner Alberto Contador remains in the yellow jersey and leads Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) by two seconds and Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) by five seconds on general classification.
While stage two was considered the only stage favourable to the peloton's sprinters, a five-man break made a spirited attempt to steal the day for themselves. Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stéphane Augé (Cofidis), Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) attacked early in the 177km journey from Annonay to Bourg-Saint-Andéol after the field crossed the first of four categorised climbs, the category 4 Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay, at kilometre 11.
The five escapees soon reached their maximum advantage, more than eight minutes, after 35km of racing. Astana, the team of race leader Alberto Contador, had decided not to defend their yellow jersey and the squads with sprinters, primarily Team Saxo Bank and Milram, took up the pace-making duties at the head of the peloton.
Ever so gradually, the quintet's lead began to decrease and after topping the category 2 Col du Benas, the stage's final climb, the break's lead dropped inside of four minutes for the first time with 53km remaining to the finish.
After making the gradual descent from the Col du Benas's summit, the break now had to fend off a motivated peloton itching for a field sprint. Team Sky, Quick Step and Cervelo TestTeam began to assist Saxo Bank and Milram in the chase over the stage's final 35km of rolling terrain. The break refused to concede and continued to work smoothly approaching Bourg-Saint-Andéol. Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had additional impetus to maintain their advantage as he was the virtual leader on the road, having started the day 34 seconds behind Contador on general classification.
Despite the quintet's best efforts, the peloton's desire for a field sprint was too much to counter and the five leaders were swept up in sight of the flamme rouge. Team Sky led the peloton under the 1km-to-go banner, Cervelo TestTeam unseated the British ProTour squad at the front, then Sky fought back to head the charge to the line. Saxo Bank's Juan José Haedo, however, rocketed up the left hand side of the road along the barriers with an impressive burst of speed to take stage honours.
The efforts of Bram Tankink (Rabobank) did not go un-rewarded on the day as the 31-year-old Dutchman out-dueled breakaway companion Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale) for the mountains classification lead, earning 23 points to the Frenchman's 22.
Tomorrow will be a day for the GC contenders as the peloton faces a lengthy 49km individual time trial from Monteux to Sorgues.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4:24:10
|2
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|7
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|19
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|21
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|24
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|26
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|30
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|33
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|37
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|40
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|42
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|43
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|45
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|46
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|51
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|52
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|56
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|57
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|58
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|62
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|63
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|64
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|66
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|71
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|72
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|73
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|75
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|76
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|77
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|78
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|79
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|80
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|81
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|83
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|84
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|87
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|88
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|90
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|91
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|93
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|95
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|98
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|103
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|104
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|105
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|106
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|107
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|108
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|109
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|110
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|112
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|113
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|114
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|116
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|117
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|119
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|121
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|123
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|124
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|125
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|126
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|128
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|129
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|130
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|131
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|132
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|133
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|134
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|135
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|136
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|137
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|138
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|139
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|140
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|141
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|142
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|143
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|144
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|145
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|146
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|148
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|149
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|150
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|151
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|152
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:41
|153
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:54
|154
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:05
|155
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|156
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:31
|157
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|158
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:58
|159
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:02:06
|160
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:29
|161
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:10
|163
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|164
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|165
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|166
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|167
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|168
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|169
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|170
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:12:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|pts
|2
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|6
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|15
|7
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|11
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|12
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|13
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|14
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|15
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|17
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|18
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3
|19
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|20
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|3
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|3
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|5
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|3
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|4
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Milram
|13:12:30
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Garmin - Transitions
|5
|Lampre - Farnese
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|7
|Saur-Sojasun
|8
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Footon-Servetto
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Astana
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Francaise Des Jeux
|16
|Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|18
|Rabobank
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Team Radioshack
|21
|Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|9:20:08
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:02
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:00:05
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:12
|6
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:16
|13
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:17
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:18
|17
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:19
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:20
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:21
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:23
|23
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:24
|24
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:25
|25
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:26
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:28
|29
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|30
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:30
|31
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:00:31
|32
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:32
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:00:33
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:34
|41
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|42
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:00:36
|44
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:37
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:38
|46
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|47
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|48
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:39
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:40
|50
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|52
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|53
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:49
|54
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|56
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:14
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:23
|58
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:24
|59
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:26
|60
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:01:27
|61
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:33
|62
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|63
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|64
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:37
|65
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|66
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:39
|67
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:40
|68
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:41
|69
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:44
|72
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:45
|73
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:46
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:47
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|76
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:49
|78
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|79
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|80
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:53
|81
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|82
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:54
|83
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:55
|84
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:56
|85
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|86
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|88
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|89
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:57
|90
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:58
|91
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|93
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:03
|94
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|95
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|96
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:05
|97
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:06
|98
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:07
|99
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:08
|100
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:13
|101
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:14
|102
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|103
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:19
|104
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:22
|105
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:25
|106
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:26
|107
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|108
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:32
|109
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|110
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:37
|111
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:44
|112
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:50
|113
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:57
|114
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:05
|115
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:13
|116
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:24
|117
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:26
|118
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:34
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:43
|120
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:53
|121
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:03:59
|122
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:12
|123
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:47
|124
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:01
|125
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|126
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:06
|127
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|128
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|129
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:07
|130
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:09
|131
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:13
|132
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|133
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:05:32
|134
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:56
|135
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:58
|136
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:08
|137
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:09
|138
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:06:10
|139
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:11
|140
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:17
|141
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:22
|142
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:25
|143
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:27
|144
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|145
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|146
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:34
|147
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:06:42
|148
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:43
|149
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|150
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:07:00
|151
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:08
|152
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:23
|153
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:07:40
|154
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:41
|155
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:42
|156
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|157
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:07:51
|158
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:01
|159
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:16
|160
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:07
|161
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:10:19
|162
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:44
|163
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:52
|164
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:25
|165
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:26
|166
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|167
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:37
|168
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:40
|169
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:53
|170
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:25:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|52
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|3
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|25
|6
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|25
|8
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|11
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|20
|13
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|15
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|15
|16
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|15
|17
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|18
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|20
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|23
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|24
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|25
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|26
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|27
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|28
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|30
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|31
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|32
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|33
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|34
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|36
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|37
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|38
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|39
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|40
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|41
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|43
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|44
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|45
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|3
|46
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|48
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|49
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|50
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|51
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|52
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|1
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|4
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|6
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|8
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|3
|10
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|12
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|13
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|17
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|18
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|19
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|28:01:17
|2
|Astana
|0:00:08
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:09
|4
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|5
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:19
|6
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:24
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:29
|8
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:38
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:42
|10
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:08
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:26
|12
|Team Sky
|0:01:28
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:01:29
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Team Milram
|0:01:34
|16
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:37
|17
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:48
|18
|Footon-Servetto
|0:02:18
|19
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:02:29
|20
|Rabobank
|0:02:44
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:48
|22
|Team Radioshack
|0:06:50
