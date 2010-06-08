Image 1 of 22 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) salutes the crowd from the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 22 Alberto Contador (Astana) gives his trademark salute from the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 22 Haedo blasted from the back to the stage win like he had a rocket booster. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 22 Stage winner Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) makes his way to the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 22 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) knows he's got the stage won. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 22 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) earns his fourth win of the season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 22 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) sprinted to victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné's second stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 22 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) won in Bourg-Saint-Andéol with an impressive final burst of speed. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 22 Alberto Contador (Astana), winner of the prologue, has had a monopoly on the yellow jersey thus far. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 22 Race leader Alberto Contador gets some assistance with his yellow jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 22 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in the Dauphiné's second stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 22 Team Sky's Davide Vigano and Edvald Boasson Hagen after the stage finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 22 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the mountains competition in the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 22 Alberto Contador (Astana) still in yellow after stage 2 of the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 22 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 22 Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) on the podium after his stage win in the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 22 JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 22 JJ Haedo sprints to the win in stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 22 Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) wins stage two over Martin Reimer (Cervelo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 22 Haedo celebrates his win in the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 22 JJ Haedo, winner of stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 22 Grega Bole (Lampre) in the green jersey in the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Juan José Haedo of Team Saxo Bank turned on the afterburners to win the field sprint deciding stage two's finish in Bourg-Saint-Andéol. The 29-year-old Argentinean found a gap along the left edge of the road and took a clear victory over Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam) and stage one winner Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

The victory was Haedo's fourth of the season, after the Mumbai Cyclothon, a stage in the Volta a Catalunya and his win in the Rund um Köln in April.

"It was a great sprint in the end, but thanks to my team - they prepared me perfectly and I've got to dedicate this to my team. This is a big one though and there was a lot of pressure. It was a pleasure," said Haedo. "The sprint was pretty hectic as we hit the headwind on the finish line but I found a perfect spot in the left side of the road and I could pass everyone and take a team victory."

Prologue winner Alberto Contador remains in the yellow jersey and leads Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) by two seconds and Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) by five seconds on general classification.

While stage two was considered the only stage favourable to the peloton's sprinters, a five-man break made a spirited attempt to steal the day for themselves. Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stéphane Augé (Cofidis), Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) attacked early in the 177km journey from Annonay to Bourg-Saint-Andéol after the field crossed the first of four categorised climbs, the category 4 Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay, at kilometre 11.

The five escapees soon reached their maximum advantage, more than eight minutes, after 35km of racing. Astana, the team of race leader Alberto Contador, had decided not to defend their yellow jersey and the squads with sprinters, primarily Team Saxo Bank and Milram, took up the pace-making duties at the head of the peloton.

Ever so gradually, the quintet's lead began to decrease and after topping the category 2 Col du Benas, the stage's final climb, the break's lead dropped inside of four minutes for the first time with 53km remaining to the finish.

After making the gradual descent from the Col du Benas's summit, the break now had to fend off a motivated peloton itching for a field sprint. Team Sky, Quick Step and Cervelo TestTeam began to assist Saxo Bank and Milram in the chase over the stage's final 35km of rolling terrain. The break refused to concede and continued to work smoothly approaching Bourg-Saint-Andéol. Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had additional impetus to maintain their advantage as he was the virtual leader on the road, having started the day 34 seconds behind Contador on general classification.

Despite the quintet's best efforts, the peloton's desire for a field sprint was too much to counter and the five leaders were swept up in sight of the flamme rouge. Team Sky led the peloton under the 1km-to-go banner, Cervelo TestTeam unseated the British ProTour squad at the front, then Sky fought back to head the charge to the line. Saxo Bank's Juan José Haedo, however, rocketed up the left hand side of the road along the barriers with an impressive burst of speed to take stage honours.

The efforts of Bram Tankink (Rabobank) did not go un-rewarded on the day as the 31-year-old Dutchman out-dueled breakaway companion Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale) for the mountains classification lead, earning 23 points to the Frenchman's 22.

Tomorrow will be a day for the GC contenders as the peloton faces a lengthy 49km individual time trial from Monteux to Sorgues.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4:24:10 2 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 6 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 7 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 11 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 14 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 18 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 19 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 21 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 23 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 24 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 26 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 29 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 30 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 32 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 33 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 34 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 37 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 40 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 42 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 43 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 45 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 46 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 51 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 52 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 55 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 56 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 57 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 58 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 62 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 63 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 64 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 66 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 69 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 71 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 72 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 73 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 75 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 76 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 77 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 78 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 79 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 80 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 81 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 82 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 83 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 84 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 87 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 88 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 90 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 91 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 93 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 95 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 98 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 99 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 100 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 103 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 104 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 105 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 106 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 108 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 109 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 110 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 112 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 113 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 114 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 116 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 117 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 119 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 120 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 121 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 123 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 124 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 125 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 126 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 128 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 129 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 130 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 131 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 132 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 133 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 134 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 135 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 136 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 138 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 139 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 140 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 141 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 142 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 143 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 144 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 145 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 146 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 147 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:22 148 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 149 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:24 150 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 151 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 152 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:41 153 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:54 154 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:05 155 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 156 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:31 157 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 158 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:58 159 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:02:06 160 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:29 161 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 162 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:10 163 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 164 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 165 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 166 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 167 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 168 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 169 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 170 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:12:11

Sprint 1 - Le Cheylard, km. 63.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint 2 - Privas, km. 109.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 3 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 pts 2 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 22 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 16 6 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 15 7 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 11 11 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 12 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 9 13 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 8 14 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 15 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 6 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 17 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 18 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3 19 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 2 20 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 1

Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay - 11.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Col des Nonières - 54.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 3 3 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Col du Moulin-à-Vent - 102.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 10 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 3 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 5 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 6 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5

Col du Benas - 124.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 10 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 3 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 4 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Milram 13:12:30 2 Katusha Team 3 Cervelo Test Team 4 Garmin - Transitions 5 Lampre - Farnese 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 7 Saur-Sojasun 8 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 9 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Footon-Servetto 11 Team HTC - Columbia 12 Astana 13 Team Sky 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Francaise Des Jeux 16 Liquigas-Doimo 17 Quick Step Cycling Team 18 Rabobank 19 Team Saxo Bank 20 Team Radioshack 21 Caisse d'Epargne 22 Ag2R-La Mondiale

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 9:20:08 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:02 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:05 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:12 6 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 10 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:16 13 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:17 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:18 17 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:19 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:20 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:21 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:23 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:24 24 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:25 25 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 27 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:26 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:28 29 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:29 30 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:30 31 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:00:31 32 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 33 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:32 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:00:33 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:34 41 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 42 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:00:36 44 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:37 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:38 46 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 47 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 48 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:39 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:40 50 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 52 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 53 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:49 54 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 56 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:01:14 57 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:23 58 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:24 59 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:26 60 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:01:27 61 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:33 62 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 63 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 64 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:37 65 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 66 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:01:39 67 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:40 68 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:41 69 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:44 72 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:45 73 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:46 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:47 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 76 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:49 78 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 79 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:51 80 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:53 81 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 82 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:54 83 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:55 84 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:56 85 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 86 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 88 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 89 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:57 90 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:01:58 91 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:03 94 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 95 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:04 96 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:05 97 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:06 98 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:07 99 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:08 100 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:13 101 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:14 102 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 103 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:19 104 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:22 105 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:25 106 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:26 107 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:30 108 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:02:32 109 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:33 110 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:02:37 111 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:02:44 112 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:50 113 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:57 114 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:05 115 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:13 116 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:24 117 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:26 118 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:34 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:43 120 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:53 121 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:03:59 122 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:12 123 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:47 124 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:01 125 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 126 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:06 127 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 128 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 129 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:07 130 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:09 131 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:13 132 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:27 133 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:05:32 134 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:56 135 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:58 136 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:08 137 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:09 138 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 0:06:10 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:11 140 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:17 141 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:22 142 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:25 143 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:27 144 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:30 145 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 146 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:34 147 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:06:42 148 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:43 149 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 150 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:07:00 151 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:07:08 152 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:23 153 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:07:40 154 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:07:41 155 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:42 156 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 157 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:07:51 158 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:01 159 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:16 160 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:10:07 161 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:10:19 162 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:44 163 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:52 164 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:25 165 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:26 166 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 167 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:37 168 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:40 169 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:53 170 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 52 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 3 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 25 6 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 25 8 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 25 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 22 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 22 11 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 22 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 20 13 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 16 15 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 15 16 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 15 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 14 18 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 14 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 20 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 24 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 25 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 26 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 11 27 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 28 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 11 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 30 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 31 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 32 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 33 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 7 34 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 36 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 37 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 6 38 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5 39 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 40 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 41 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 43 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 44 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 45 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 3 46 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 3 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 49 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 2 50 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 51 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 52 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 1 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 23 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 4 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 6 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 7 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 8 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 4 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 3 10 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 3 11 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 12 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 13 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 17 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 18 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 19 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1