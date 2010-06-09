Image 1 of 43 Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) led through all time checks and won the 49km individual time trial at the Dauphine. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 43 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in a strong effort to move into second overall. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 43 A happy Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) after winning the Dauphiné's third stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 43 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 43 Alberto Contador (Astana) couldn't get into a good rhythm during the 49km time trial and surrendered the race lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 43 Overnight race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) finished sixth and dropped to fourth overall. Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) powered to victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné's 49km individual time trial and took over the general classification lead from former teammate Alberto Contador (Astana).

Despite having to get a bike change 15km into the stage, the Slovenian time trial champion set the fastest time at both intermediate splits and stopped the clock in 1:01:51, besting runner-up David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) by 26 seconds and third-placed Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) by 43 seconds.

American Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) put in a good effort in the longest time trial of his career to finish fourth, 53 seconds back, while Denis Menchov (Rabobank) slotted in for fifth place, 55 seconds down on Brajkovic.

"I knew my condition was really at top level for the moment, so I dreamed a bit of a victory, but after I saw the course this morning, the dream was far away," said Brajkovic, the 2004 U23 time trial world champion. "There was a lot of wind and the roads were so bad. I really thought I would be too light for this job. On the other hand, I like long distance time trials. I need a long warm-up period.

"A pity I lost some 30 seconds because of my bike change. Fortunately Alain Gallopin kept motivating me. My team director was a superb coach. He was incredible and yelled me to the victory."

"At the top of the Côte de la Roque-sur-Pernes Jani had to change his bike because one of the two aero extensions came loose," said Gallopin. "That situation was too dangerous. He was in the lead at that moment and lost his morale. We presumed Contador would not have his best fitness level yet so this was our chance to take the stage victory and the jersey.

"I told Jani not to panic and to stay calm. I convinced him to use a lower gear than he normally does. This is a big success for Jani and the team. Jani deserves this. He is obsessed about training. Sometimes he does too much and misses some freshness at the races. Let's hope this can be a new start for Jani's career."

Alberto Contador, who started the day with only a five-second lead over Brajkovic on general classification, passed through the first time check 31 seconds behind the Slovenian and steadily lost time throughout the course to finish in sixth place, 1:46 off the pace. The reigning Tour de France champion played down his result on a parcours characterized by rough roads and windy conditions.

"I couldn't get into the right rhythm. I tried to take the pace, especially at first," said Contador. "It was an extremely rough road and although I thought to push a little at the end, it was a not super day".

Contador reiterated that he's treating the Critérium du Dauphiné as training for the Tour de France and that he chose not to take any risks on the corners once he knew he was well off the pace of Brajkovic. "As I said since the first day, the goal here is to get ready for the Tour and, as in previous years, the way I have been preparing is ideal. The fight for the general classification is for other riders, in my case I will dedicate myself to see a little from behind, as a spectator".

Brajkovic's effort moved him from third to first on general classification. Millar, runner-up on the stage, is also second place on general classification, 36 seconds back, while Van Garderen dropped from second to third and trails Brajkovic by 50 seconds. Contador dropped from first to fourth, 1:41 behind Brajkovic.

Millar said he was actually pleased with the result, saying he aimed for the win but finished with too much energy left. "I felt good out there on the road and finished strong and fresh, which perhaps wasn't the ideal way to finish a 49km TT! But a good sign considering the mountainous days ahead.

"The TT itself was demanding, [with] horrible bumpy roads into a block headwind, it felt so slow and I was very surprised when I came through the first time check so fast. I maybe relaxed a bit too much after that for the final part of the climb, but that meant I was very fast in the final."

The technical nature of the course may have led Contador to ease up and avoid too many risks, but Millar took the oppositie approach. "I almost crashed twice, my wife was in the following car and wasn't too impressed with my death defying antics," he said."Tomorrow I'll give everything and after that we'll decide how we'll tackle the rest of the race."

The peloton tackles the Critérium du Dauphiné's longest stage tomorrow, 210km from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Risoul, and with it the first taste of the mountains. The stage gradually gains in elevation for the entire day, culminating with the only classified climb, the 12.4km, category 1 climb to the finish in Risoul.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 1:01:51 2 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:26 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:43 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:53 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:55 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:46 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:56 8 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:09 9 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:02:14 10 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:15 11 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:16 12 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:02:27 13 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:31 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:34 15 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:39 16 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:44 17 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:47 19 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:52 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:54 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:02:56 22 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:03 23 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:04 24 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:07 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:09 26 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:11 27 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:16 28 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:17 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:19 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:21 31 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:24 32 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:28 33 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 34 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:33 35 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:39 36 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:41 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:47 39 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:48 40 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:51 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:53 43 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:57 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:59 45 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:08 46 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:09 47 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:11 48 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:14 49 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:15 50 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 51 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:04:17 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:20 53 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:04:26 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 55 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 56 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:29 57 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:30 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 59 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:33 60 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:40 61 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:42 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:43 63 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:45 64 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:47 65 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:48 66 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:50 67 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 69 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:53 70 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:04:57 71 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:01 72 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:05:15 73 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 75 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:17 76 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 77 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:20 79 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:21 80 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:22 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:05:26 82 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 83 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:05:27 84 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:28 85 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:31 86 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:05:38 87 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:39 88 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:41 89 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:43 91 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 92 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:05:44 93 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:49 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:05:51 95 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:52 97 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:56 98 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:58 99 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:59 101 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:00 102 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:04 103 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:09 104 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:06:10 106 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:11 107 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:13 108 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:16 109 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 110 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:19 111 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:21 112 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:26 113 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:06:27 114 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:28 115 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:06:31 116 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:34 117 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:37 118 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:43 119 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 120 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:48 121 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:50 122 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:54 123 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:06:58 124 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:02 125 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:07:03 126 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:04 127 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 128 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:07:05 129 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:07:09 130 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 131 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:10 132 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:17 133 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:07:25 134 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 135 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:07:28 136 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:34 137 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:07:38 138 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:39 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:44 140 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 141 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 142 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:07:45 143 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 144 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:49 145 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:50 146 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:51 147 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:59 148 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 149 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 150 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:07 151 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:11 152 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:12 153 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:16 154 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:17 155 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 156 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:21 157 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:27 158 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:37 159 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 0:08:38 161 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:49 162 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:08:51 163 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:08:55 164 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:57 165 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:10:32 166 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:05 167 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:02 HD Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions DNS Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 25 pts 2 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 22 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 18 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 16 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 15 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 8 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 13 9 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 12 10 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 11 11 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10 12 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 9 13 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 15 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 16 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 17 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 19 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 1

Côte de la Roque-sur-Pernes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 4 pts 2 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 2 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Columbia 3:10:57 2 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:30 3 Team Radioshack 0:01:45 4 Garmin - Transitions 0:01:52 5 Team Katusha 0:01:55 6 Rabobank 0:02:37 7 Astana 0:03:35 8 Quick Step 0:04:12 9 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:04:19 10 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:43 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:22 12 Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:05 13 Team Milram 0:06:13 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 15 Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:23 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:35 17 Saur - Sojasun 0:06:36 18 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:00 19 Cervelo Test Team 0:08:20 20 Française Des Jeux 0:09:54 21 Footon-Servetto 0:12:09 22 Team Saxo Bank 0:14:13

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 10:22:04 2 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:36 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:50 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:41 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:01 6 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:20 7 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:45 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:47 9 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:49 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 11 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:58 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:03:01 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:03 14 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:05 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:21 16 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:25 17 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:34 19 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:35 20 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:37 21 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:03:49 22 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:53 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:54 24 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:58 25 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:03 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:04 28 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:04:05 29 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:20 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:22 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:04:30 32 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:41 33 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:42 34 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:44 35 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 36 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:04:53 37 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:01 39 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:04 40 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:09 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:12 43 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:17 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:20 45 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 46 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:21 47 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:29 48 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:35 49 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:40 50 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:05:41 51 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 52 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:50 53 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:57 54 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:59 55 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:01 56 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:08 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:06:09 59 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:06:12 61 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 62 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:16 63 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:23 64 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:26 65 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:28 66 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:29 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:31 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:33 69 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:06:37 70 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:39 71 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:43 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:06:45 73 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:48 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:55 75 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:57 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:08 77 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:07:11 78 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:07:20 79 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:26 80 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:29 81 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:31 82 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:32 83 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:36 84 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:07:47 85 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:48 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:49 87 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:07:55 88 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 89 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:57 90 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:58 91 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:08:00 92 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:05 93 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:06 94 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:09 95 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:08:15 96 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:08:18 97 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:22 98 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:28 99 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:08:37 100 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:46 101 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:08:50 102 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:51 103 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:58 104 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:15 105 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:16 106 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:35 107 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:36 108 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:09:52 110 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 0:09:53 111 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 112 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:09 113 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:20 114 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:30 115 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:33 116 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:39 117 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:42 118 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:46 119 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:50 120 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:11:05 121 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:06 122 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:11:07 123 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:22 124 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:11:27 125 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:29 126 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:11:30 127 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:51 128 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:52 129 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:55 130 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:12:00 131 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:12:01 132 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:04 133 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:07 134 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:14 135 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:46 136 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:12:50 137 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:52 138 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:57 139 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:13:01 140 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:13:05 141 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:08 142 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:24 143 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:28 144 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 0:13:39 145 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:43 146 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:13:46 147 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:13:51 148 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:13:53 149 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:03 150 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:09 151 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:36 152 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:50 153 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:12 154 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:15:15 155 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:15:21 156 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:15:40 157 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:01 158 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:16:28 159 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:17:36 160 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:18:19 161 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:50 162 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:03 163 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:44 164 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:19:46 165 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:31 166 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:53 167 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:38:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 52 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 45 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 40 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 40 6 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 38 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 33 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 9 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 26 11 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 12 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 24 13 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 22 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 15 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 16 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 16 18 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 19 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 15 20 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 15 21 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 14 23 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 25 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 26 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 12 27 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 28 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 12 29 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 30 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 31 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 33 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 34 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 9 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 36 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 37 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 38 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 8 39 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 40 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 41 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 6 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 6 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 44 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 45 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5 46 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 47 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 48 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 49 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 50 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 3 53 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 55 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 2 56 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 57 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 58 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1 59 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 1 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 23 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 4 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 6 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 7 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 4 9 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 4 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 3 11 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 3 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3 13 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 2 15 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 16 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 17 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 20 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 21 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 22 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1