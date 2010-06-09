Brajkovic takes stage and overall lead at the Critérium du Dauphiné
Millar second, Contador has a bad day and slips to fourth overall
Stage 3: Monteux - Sorgues (ITT)
Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) powered to victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné's 49km individual time trial and took over the general classification lead from former teammate Alberto Contador (Astana).
Despite having to get a bike change 15km into the stage, the Slovenian time trial champion set the fastest time at both intermediate splits and stopped the clock in 1:01:51, besting runner-up David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) by 26 seconds and third-placed Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) by 43 seconds.
American Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) put in a good effort in the longest time trial of his career to finish fourth, 53 seconds back, while Denis Menchov (Rabobank) slotted in for fifth place, 55 seconds down on Brajkovic.
"I knew my condition was really at top level for the moment, so I dreamed a bit of a victory, but after I saw the course this morning, the dream was far away," said Brajkovic, the 2004 U23 time trial world champion. "There was a lot of wind and the roads were so bad. I really thought I would be too light for this job. On the other hand, I like long distance time trials. I need a long warm-up period.
"A pity I lost some 30 seconds because of my bike change. Fortunately Alain Gallopin kept motivating me. My team director was a superb coach. He was incredible and yelled me to the victory."
"At the top of the Côte de la Roque-sur-Pernes Jani had to change his bike because one of the two aero extensions came loose," said Gallopin. "That situation was too dangerous. He was in the lead at that moment and lost his morale. We presumed Contador would not have his best fitness level yet so this was our chance to take the stage victory and the jersey.
"I told Jani not to panic and to stay calm. I convinced him to use a lower gear than he normally does. This is a big success for Jani and the team. Jani deserves this. He is obsessed about training. Sometimes he does too much and misses some freshness at the races. Let's hope this can be a new start for Jani's career."
Alberto Contador, who started the day with only a five-second lead over Brajkovic on general classification, passed through the first time check 31 seconds behind the Slovenian and steadily lost time throughout the course to finish in sixth place, 1:46 off the pace. The reigning Tour de France champion played down his result on a parcours characterized by rough roads and windy conditions.
"I couldn't get into the right rhythm. I tried to take the pace, especially at first," said Contador. "It was an extremely rough road and although I thought to push a little at the end, it was a not super day".
Contador reiterated that he's treating the Critérium du Dauphiné as training for the Tour de France and that he chose not to take any risks on the corners once he knew he was well off the pace of Brajkovic. "As I said since the first day, the goal here is to get ready for the Tour and, as in previous years, the way I have been preparing is ideal. The fight for the general classification is for other riders, in my case I will dedicate myself to see a little from behind, as a spectator".
Brajkovic's effort moved him from third to first on general classification. Millar, runner-up on the stage, is also second place on general classification, 36 seconds back, while Van Garderen dropped from second to third and trails Brajkovic by 50 seconds. Contador dropped from first to fourth, 1:41 behind Brajkovic.
Millar said he was actually pleased with the result, saying he aimed for the win but finished with too much energy left. "I felt good out there on the road and finished strong and fresh, which perhaps wasn't the ideal way to finish a 49km TT! But a good sign considering the mountainous days ahead.
"The TT itself was demanding, [with] horrible bumpy roads into a block headwind, it felt so slow and I was very surprised when I came through the first time check so fast. I maybe relaxed a bit too much after that for the final part of the climb, but that meant I was very fast in the final."
The technical nature of the course may have led Contador to ease up and avoid too many risks, but Millar took the oppositie approach. "I almost crashed twice, my wife was in the following car and wasn't too impressed with my death defying antics," he said."Tomorrow I'll give everything and after that we'll decide how we'll tackle the rest of the race."
The peloton tackles the Critérium du Dauphiné's longest stage tomorrow, 210km from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Risoul, and with it the first taste of the mountains. The stage gradually gains in elevation for the entire day, culminating with the only classified climb, the 12.4km, category 1 climb to the finish in Risoul.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|1:01:51
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:26
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:53
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:55
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:46
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|8
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:09
|9
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:02:14
|10
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:15
|11
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:16
|12
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:02:27
|13
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:31
|14
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|15
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:39
|16
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:44
|17
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:47
|19
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:52
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:54
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:56
|22
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:03
|23
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:04
|24
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:07
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:09
|26
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:11
|27
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:16
|28
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:17
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:19
|30
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:21
|31
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:24
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:28
|33
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|34
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:33
|35
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:39
|36
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:41
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:47
|39
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:03:48
|40
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:51
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:53
|43
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:57
|44
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:59
|45
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:08
|46
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:09
|47
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:11
|48
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:14
|49
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|50
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|51
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:17
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:20
|53
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:04:26
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|55
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|56
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:29
|57
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|59
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:33
|60
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:40
|61
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:42
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:43
|63
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:45
|64
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:47
|65
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:48
|66
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:50
|67
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|69
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:53
|70
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:57
|71
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:01
|72
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:15
|73
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|75
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:17
|76
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:20
|79
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:21
|80
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:22
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:05:26
|82
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|83
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:05:27
|84
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:28
|85
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:31
|86
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:05:38
|87
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:39
|88
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:41
|89
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:43
|91
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|92
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:05:44
|93
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:51
|95
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:52
|97
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:56
|98
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:58
|99
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:59
|101
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:00
|102
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:04
|103
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|104
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|105
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:10
|106
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:11
|107
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:13
|108
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:16
|109
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|110
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:19
|111
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:21
|112
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:26
|113
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:06:27
|114
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:28
|115
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:06:31
|116
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:34
|117
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:37
|118
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:43
|119
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|120
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|121
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:50
|122
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:54
|123
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:06:58
|124
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:02
|125
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:03
|126
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:04
|127
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|128
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:05
|129
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:07:09
|130
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|131
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:10
|132
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:17
|133
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:25
|134
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|135
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:07:28
|136
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:34
|137
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:07:38
|138
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:39
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:44
|140
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|141
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:45
|143
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|144
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:49
|145
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:50
|146
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:51
|147
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:59
|148
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:03
|149
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|150
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:07
|151
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:11
|152
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:12
|153
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:16
|154
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:17
|155
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|156
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:21
|157
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:27
|158
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:37
|159
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|0:08:38
|161
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:49
|162
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:51
|163
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:55
|164
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:57
|165
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:32
|166
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:05
|167
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:02
|HD
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|25
|pts
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|16
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|15
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|9
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|12
|10
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|11
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|12
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|9
|13
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|14
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|15
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|16
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|17
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|19
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|4
|pts
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3:10:57
|2
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:45
|4
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:52
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|6
|Rabobank
|0:02:37
|7
|Astana
|0:03:35
|8
|Quick Step
|0:04:12
|9
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:19
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:43
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:22
|12
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:05
|13
|Team Milram
|0:06:13
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|15
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:23
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:35
|17
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:36
|18
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:00
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:20
|20
|Française Des Jeux
|0:09:54
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:12:09
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|10:22:04
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:36
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:50
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:41
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:20
|7
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:45
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:47
|9
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:49
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|11
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:58
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:03:01
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:03
|14
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:05
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:21
|16
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:25
|17
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:34
|19
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:35
|20
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:37
|21
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:03:49
|22
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:53
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:54
|24
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:58
|25
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:03
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:04
|28
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|29
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:20
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:22
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:30
|32
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|33
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:42
|34
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:44
|35
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|36
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:04:53
|37
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:01
|39
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:04
|40
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:09
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:12
|43
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:17
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:20
|45
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:21
|47
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:29
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:35
|49
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:40
|50
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:41
|51
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|52
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:50
|53
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:57
|54
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:59
|55
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:01
|56
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:08
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:06:09
|59
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:06:12
|61
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|62
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:16
|63
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:23
|64
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:26
|65
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:28
|66
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:29
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:31
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:33
|69
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:37
|70
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:39
|71
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:43
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:45
|73
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:48
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:55
|75
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:57
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|77
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:07:11
|78
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:07:20
|79
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:26
|80
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:29
|81
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:31
|82
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:32
|83
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:36
|84
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:47
|85
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|86
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:49
|87
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:55
|88
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|89
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:57
|90
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:58
|91
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:08:00
|92
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:05
|93
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:06
|94
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:09
|95
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:08:15
|96
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:18
|97
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:22
|98
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:28
|99
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:08:37
|100
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:46
|101
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:08:50
|102
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:51
|103
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:58
|104
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:15
|105
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|106
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:35
|107
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:36
|108
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:09:52
|110
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:09:53
|111
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:09
|113
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:20
|114
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:30
|115
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:33
|116
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|117
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:42
|118
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:46
|119
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:50
|120
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:11:05
|121
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:06
|122
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:11:07
|123
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:22
|124
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:11:27
|125
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:29
|126
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:30
|127
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:51
|128
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:52
|129
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:55
|130
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:12:00
|131
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:12:01
|132
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:04
|133
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:07
|134
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:14
|135
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:46
|136
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:12:50
|137
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:52
|138
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:57
|139
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:13:01
|140
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:13:05
|141
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:08
|142
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:24
|143
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:28
|144
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|0:13:39
|145
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:43
|146
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:13:46
|147
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:51
|148
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:13:53
|149
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:03
|150
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:09
|151
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:36
|152
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:50
|153
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:12
|154
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:15:15
|155
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:21
|156
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:15:40
|157
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:01
|158
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:16:28
|159
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:17:36
|160
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:18:19
|161
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:50
|162
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:03
|163
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:44
|164
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:19:46
|165
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:31
|166
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:53
|167
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:38:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|52
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|45
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|40
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|6
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|9
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|26
|11
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|12
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|13
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|15
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|16
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|18
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|19
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|15
|20
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|15
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|22
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|23
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|25
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|26
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|12
|27
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|28
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|12
|29
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|30
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|31
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|33
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|34
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|36
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|37
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|38
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|39
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|40
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|41
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|44
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|45
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|46
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|47
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|48
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|49
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|50
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|53
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3
|54
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|55
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|56
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|57
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|58
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|59
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|1
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|4
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|6
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|4
|9
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|3
|11
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|13
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|15
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|16
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|17
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|20
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|21
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|22
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|31:12:56
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:19
|3
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:02:42
|5
|Astana
|0:03:01
|6
|Quick Step
|0:03:30
|7
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:56
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:25
|9
|Rabobank
|0:04:39
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:09
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:51
|12
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:31
|13
|Team Milram
|0:07:05
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:10
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:19
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:31
|17
|Team Radioshack
|0:07:53
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:26
|19
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:47
|20
|Française Des Jeux
|0:09:50
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:13:45
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:19
