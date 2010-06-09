Trending

Brajkovic takes stage and overall lead at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Millar second, Contador has a bad day and slips to fourth overall

Image 1 of 43

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) led through all time checks and won the 49km individual time trial at the Dauphine.

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) led through all time checks and won the 49km individual time trial at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 43

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in a strong effort to move into second overall.

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in a strong effort to move into second overall.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 43

A happy Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) after winning the Dauphiné's third stage.

A happy Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) after winning the Dauphiné's third stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 43

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 43

Alberto Contador (Astana) couldn't get into a good rhythm during the 49km time trial and surrendered the race lead.

Alberto Contador (Astana) couldn't get into a good rhythm during the 49km time trial and surrendered the race lead.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 43

Overnight race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) finished sixth and dropped to fourth overall.

Overnight race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) finished sixth and dropped to fourth overall.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 43

Slovenian time trial champion Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) en route to victory in the Dauphiné's third stage.

Slovenian time trial champion Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) en route to victory in the Dauphiné's third stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 43

French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rolls down the ramp.

French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rolls down the ramp.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 9 of 43

Alberto Contador attracts a big crowd to the Astana bus.

Alberto Contador attracts a big crowd to the Astana bus.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 10 of 43

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) takes over the race lead at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) takes over the race lead at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 43

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) earned the leader's yellow jersey after winning the stage three time trial.

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) earned the leader's yellow jersey after winning the stage three time trial.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 43

Slovenia's Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium in the leader's yellow jersey.

Slovenia's Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 43

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky) put in a strong ride in the 49km time trial.

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky) put in a strong ride in the 49km time trial.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 43

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finished seventh in the time trial, 1:56 off the pace.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finished seventh in the time trial, 1:56 off the pace.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 43

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) finished second in the time trial and moves into second on general classification.

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) finished second in the time trial and moves into second on general classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 43

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky) is awarded the green jersey for leading the points classification.

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky) is awarded the green jersey for leading the points classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 43

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is the new leader of the points classification.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is the new leader of the points classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 43

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) remains in the polka-dot jersey for another stage.

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) remains in the polka-dot jersey for another stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 43

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) dons the polka-dot jersey for leading the mountains classification.

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) dons the polka-dot jersey for leading the mountains classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 43

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the mountains classification.

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 43

Alberto Contador warms up for the Dauphine time trial.

Alberto Contador warms up for the Dauphine time trial.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 22 of 43

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) gets his number pinned while warming up.

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) gets his number pinned while warming up.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 23 of 43

Christophe Le Mevel (FdJ) jumps on his bike for the Dauphine TT.

Christophe Le Mevel (FdJ) jumps on his bike for the Dauphine TT.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 24 of 43

Chris Horner stays hydrated while warming up for the time trial.

Chris Horner stays hydrated while warming up for the time trial.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 25 of 43

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) kept cool under a tent while warming up.

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) kept cool under a tent while warming up.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 26 of 43

The Euskaltel-Euskadi team gets ready for the time trial

The Euskaltel-Euskadi team gets ready for the time trial
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 27 of 43

Cyril Dessel and Sylvain Calzati chat before the time trial.

Cyril Dessel and Sylvain Calzati chat before the time trial.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 28 of 43

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the mountains classification after three stages.

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the mountains classification after three stages.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 43

Chris Horner (Radioshack)

Chris Horner (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 43

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 43

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 43

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia)

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 43

Laszlo Bodrogi (Katusha)

Laszlo Bodrogi (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 43

Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

Denis Menchov (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 43

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) showed some form in the time trial.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) showed some form in the time trial.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 43

Geraint Thomas (Sky) put in a strong ride.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) put in a strong ride.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 43

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) celebrates at the Dauphine after winning the time trial.

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) celebrates at the Dauphine after winning the time trial.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 43

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack)

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 43

Janez Brajkovic dons the yellow jersey after his time trial win.

Janez Brajkovic dons the yellow jersey after his time trial win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 43

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) in yellow at the Dauphine.

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) in yellow at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 43

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) took the time trial win and overall lead.

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) took the time trial win and overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 43

Alberto Contador (Astana) lost the overall lead of the Dauphine in the 49km time trial.

Alberto Contador (Astana) lost the overall lead of the Dauphine in the 49km time trial.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 43

Alberto Contador (Astana) did not have the best day.

Alberto Contador (Astana) did not have the best day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) powered to victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné's 49km individual time trial and took over the general classification lead from former teammate Alberto Contador (Astana).

Despite having to get a bike change 15km into the stage, the Slovenian time trial champion set the fastest time at both intermediate splits and stopped the clock in 1:01:51, besting runner-up David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) by 26 seconds and third-placed Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) by 43 seconds.

American Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) put in a good effort in the longest time trial of his career to finish fourth, 53 seconds back, while Denis Menchov (Rabobank) slotted in for fifth place, 55 seconds down on Brajkovic.

"I knew my condition was really at top level for the moment, so I dreamed a bit of a victory, but after I saw the course this morning, the dream was far away," said Brajkovic, the 2004 U23 time trial world champion. "There was a lot of wind and the roads were so bad. I really thought I would be too light for this job. On the other hand, I like long distance time trials. I need a long warm-up period.

"A pity I lost some 30 seconds because of my bike change. Fortunately Alain Gallopin kept motivating me. My team director was a superb coach. He was incredible and yelled me to the victory."

"At the top of the Côte de la Roque-sur-Pernes Jani had to change his bike because one of the two aero extensions came loose," said Gallopin. "That situation was too dangerous. He was in the lead at that moment and lost his morale. We presumed Contador would not have his best fitness level yet so this was our chance to take the stage victory and the jersey.

"I told Jani not to panic and to stay calm. I convinced him to use a lower gear than he normally does. This is a big success for Jani and the team. Jani deserves this. He is obsessed about training. Sometimes he does too much and misses some freshness at the races. Let's hope this can be a new start for Jani's career."

Alberto Contador, who started the day with only a five-second lead over Brajkovic on general classification, passed through the first time check 31 seconds behind the Slovenian and steadily lost time throughout the course to finish in sixth place, 1:46 off the pace. The reigning Tour de France champion played down his result on a parcours characterized by rough roads and windy conditions.

"I couldn't get into the right rhythm. I tried to take the pace, especially at first," said Contador. "It was an extremely rough road and although I thought to push a little at the end, it was a not super day".

Contador reiterated that he's treating the Critérium du Dauphiné as training for the Tour de France and that he chose not to take any risks on the corners once he knew he was well off the pace of Brajkovic. "As I said since the first day, the goal here is to get ready for the Tour and, as in previous years, the way I have been preparing is ideal. The fight for the general classification is for other riders, in my case I will dedicate myself to see a little from behind, as a spectator".

Brajkovic's effort moved him from third to first on general classification. Millar, runner-up on the stage, is also second place on general classification, 36 seconds back, while Van Garderen dropped from second to third and trails Brajkovic by 50 seconds. Contador dropped from first to fourth, 1:41 behind Brajkovic.

Millar said he was actually pleased with the result, saying he aimed for the win but finished with too much energy left. "I felt good out there on the road and finished strong and fresh, which perhaps wasn't the ideal way to finish a 49km TT! But a good sign considering the mountainous days ahead.

"The TT itself was demanding, [with] horrible bumpy roads into a block headwind, it felt so slow and I was very surprised when I came through the first time check so fast. I maybe relaxed a bit too much after that for the final part of the climb, but that meant I was very fast in the final."

The technical nature of the course may have led Contador to ease up and avoid too many risks, but Millar took the oppositie approach. "I almost crashed twice, my wife was in the following car and wasn't too impressed with my death defying antics," he said."Tomorrow I'll give everything and after that we'll decide how we'll tackle the rest of the race."

The peloton tackles the Critérium du Dauphiné's longest stage tomorrow, 210km from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Risoul, and with it the first taste of the mountains. The stage gradually gains in elevation for the entire day, culminating with the only classified climb, the 12.4km, category 1 climb to the finish in Risoul.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack1:01:51
2David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:26
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:43
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:53
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:55
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:46
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:56
8Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:09
9Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:02:14
10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:15
11Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:16
12Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:02:27
13Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:31
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:34
15Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:39
16Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:44
17Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
19Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:52
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:54
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:02:56
22Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:03
23Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:04
24Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:07
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:09
26Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:11
27Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:16
28Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:03:17
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:03:19
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:21
31Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:24
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:28
33Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
34Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:03:33
35Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:39
36Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:41
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
38Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:03:47
39Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank0:03:48
40Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:51
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:53
43Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:57
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:59
45Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:08
46Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:04:09
47Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:11
48Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:14
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:15
50Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
51Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:04:17
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:20
53Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:04:26
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:27
55Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
56Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:29
57David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
59Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:33
60Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:40
61Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:04:42
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:43
63Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:45
64Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:04:47
65Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:04:48
66Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:50
67Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
69Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:53
70Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:04:57
71Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:05:01
72Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:05:15
73Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
75Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:17
76Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
77Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:20
79Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:21
80Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:22
81Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:05:26
82Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
83Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:05:27
84Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:28
85Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:31
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:05:38
87Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:05:39
88Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:05:41
89Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:05:43
91Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
92Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:05:44
93Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:49
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:05:51
95Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
96Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:52
97Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:05:56
98Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:58
99Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
100Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:59
101Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:00
102Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:04
103Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:09
104Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:06:10
106Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:06:11
107Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:13
108Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:16
109Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
110Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:19
111Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:06:21
112Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:26
113David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:06:27
114Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:28
115Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:06:31
116Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:06:34
117Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:37
118Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:43
119Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
120Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:48
121Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:50
122Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:06:54
123Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:06:58
124Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:02
125Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:07:03
126Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:07:04
127Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
128Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:07:05
129Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:07:09
130Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
131Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:10
132Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:07:17
133Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:07:25
134Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
135Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:07:28
136Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:34
137Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:07:38
138Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:07:39
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:44
140Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
141Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
142David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:07:45
143Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
144Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:49
145Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:50
146Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:51
147Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:59
148Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
149Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
150Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:07
151Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:08:11
152Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:12
153Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:16
154David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:17
155Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
156John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:21
157Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:27
158Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:37
159Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram0:08:38
161Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:49
162Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:08:51
163Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:08:55
164Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:09:57
165Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:10:32
166André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:05
167Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:13:02
HDJuan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNSPeter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack25pts
2David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions22
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia18
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank16
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana15
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
8Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram13
9Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha12
10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia11
11Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia10
12Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step9
13Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha8
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha7
15Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
16Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
17Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
19Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step1

Côte de la Roque-sur-Pernes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack4pts
2David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia2
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia3:10:57
2Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:30
3Team Radioshack0:01:45
4Garmin - Transitions0:01:52
5Team Katusha0:01:55
6Rabobank0:02:37
7Astana0:03:35
8Quick Step0:04:12
9Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:04:19
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:43
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:22
12Caisse d'Epargne0:06:05
13Team Milram0:06:13
14AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
15Liquigas-Doimo0:06:23
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:35
17Saur - Sojasun0:06:36
18Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:00
19Cervelo Test Team0:08:20
20Française Des Jeux0:09:54
21Footon-Servetto0:12:09
22Team Saxo Bank0:14:13

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack10:22:04
2David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:36
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:50
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:41
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:01
6Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:20
7Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:45
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:47
9Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:49
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
11Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:58
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:03:01
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:03
14Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:05
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:21
16Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:25
17Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:34
19Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:35
20Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:03:37
21Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:03:49
22Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:53
23Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:54
24Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:58
25Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:03
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:04
28Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:04:05
29Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:20
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:22
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:04:30
32Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:41
33Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:04:42
34Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:44
35David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
36Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:04:53
37Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
38Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:05:01
39Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:04
40Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:09
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:05:12
43Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:17
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:20
45Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
46Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:21
47Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:05:29
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:35
49Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:40
50Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:05:41
51Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
52Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:50
53Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:57
54Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:59
55Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:01
56Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:06:08
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:06:09
59Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:06:12
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
62Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:06:16
63Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:06:23
64Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:26
65Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:28
66Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:29
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:31
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:33
69Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:06:37
70Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:06:39
71Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:43
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:06:45
73Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:48
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:55
75Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:57
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:08
77David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:07:11
78Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:07:20
79Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:26
80Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:07:29
81Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:31
82Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:32
83Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:36
84Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:07:47
85Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:48
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:07:49
87Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:07:55
88Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
89Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:57
90Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:07:58
91Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:08:00
92Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:05
93Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:06
94Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:08:09
95Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:08:15
96Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:08:18
97Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:22
98Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:08:28
99Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:08:37
100Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:46
101Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:08:50
102Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:51
103Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:08:58
104Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:15
105Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:16
106Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:35
107Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:36
108Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:09:52
110Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank0:09:53
111Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
112Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:10:09
113Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:20
114Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:10:30
115Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:10:33
116Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:39
117Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:10:42
118John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:46
119Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:50
120Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:11:05
121Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:06
122Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:11:07
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:22
124Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:11:27
125Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:29
126Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:11:30
127Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:51
128David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:52
129Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:55
130Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:12:00
131Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:12:01
132Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:04
133Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:07
134Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:14
135Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:46
136Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:12:50
137Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:52
138Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:12:57
139Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:13:01
140Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:13:05
141Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:13:08
142Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:24
143Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:28
144Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram0:13:39
145Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:43
146Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:13:46
147Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:13:51
148Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:13:53
149Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:03
150Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:09
151Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:36
152Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:50
153Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:15:12
154Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:15:15
155Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:21
156Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:15:40
157Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:01
158Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:16:28
159Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:17:36
160David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:18:19
161Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:50
162Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:03
163Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:44
164Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:19:46
165Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:31
166André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:28:53
167Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:38:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team64pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini52
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack45
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana40
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia40
6Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram38
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions33
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
9Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step26
11Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25
12Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia24
13Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team22
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
15Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank16
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram16
18Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
19Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne15
20Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step15
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team14
23Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
25Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
26Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step12
27Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
28Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha12
29Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
30Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne11
31Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia10
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
33Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha10
34Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne9
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha8
36Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
37Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
38Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team8
39Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha7
40Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
41Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team6
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank6
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
44Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
45Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne5
46Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
47Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
48Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
49Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
50Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank3
53Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
55Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia2
56Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
57Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
58Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha1
60Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank23pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
4Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
6Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux9
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack4
9Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step4
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana3
11Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha3
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3
13Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia2
15Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
16Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
17Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
18Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
20Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
21Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
22Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia31:12:56
2Garmin - Transitions0:01:19
3Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:16
4Team Katusha0:02:42
5Astana0:03:01
6Quick Step0:03:30
7Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:56
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:25
9Rabobank0:04:39
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:09
11AG2R La Mondiale0:05:51
12Caisse d'Epargne0:06:31
13Team Milram0:07:05
14Liquigas-Doimo0:07:10
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:19
16Saur - Sojasun0:07:31
17Team Radioshack0:07:53
18Cervelo Test Team0:09:26
19Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:47
20Française Des Jeux0:09:50
21Footon-Servetto0:13:45
22Team Saxo Bank0:18:19

