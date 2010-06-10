Vogondy climbs to stage win in Risoul
Contador and Brajkovic go head-to-head on hilltop finish
Stage 4: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Risoul
Nicolas Vogondy of Bbox Bouygues Telecom delivered a win for France today on the Critérium du Dauphiné's first day in the mountains. The former French national champion, whose career was in jeopardy early this season due to cardiac arrhythmia problems, attacked an elite selection of riders 1.5km from the mountaintop finish in Risoul and soloed to victory 12 seconds ahead of Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and 15 seconds up on race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack).
Alberto Contador (Astana) finished fourth in the same time as Brajkovic while Estonian national champion Reine Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) followed three seconds later for fifth place.
"The more we rode, the better I felt," said Vogondy. "At 3km from the finish, [directeur sportif] Didier Rous said to try my luck if I have a bit of strength and to not regret anything. I attacked sharply and it worked. I really enjoyed the final metres.
"I proved today that I am not finished on the bike, I'm still a cyclist. I also want to thank Jean-Rene Bernaudeau for having recruited and trusted me early in the season."
Brajkovic remains in the yellow jersey and gained some breathing room on general classification. Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) lost time but retained second place, 1:15 behind the Slovenian, while Contador lies in third, 1:41 back. David Millar (Garmin-Transitions), who started the day second on GC only 36 seconds down, fell to fourth overall at 1:56 after being dropped from the lead group on the upper slopes of the finishing ascent.
At 210km, the Critérium du Dauphiné's fourth stage from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Risoul was the longest of the race, but that didn't stop a pair of intrepid riders from breaking away early. Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) and Stephan Denifl (Cervélo TestTeam) escaped after 30km and soon built a lead of nearly nine minutes.
Neither rider posed a general classification threat and the peloton was content to bide their time knowing the day's only classified climb remained at the stage's conclusion, the 12.4km, category 1 ascent to the finish in Risoul.
Pate and Denifl were still off the front when they reached the base of the finishing climb, but their lead had been reduced to 3:35 with Rabobank putting in a strong effort approaching the climb for team leader Denis Menchov.
Pate cracked with 11.1km remaining, but the 22-year-old Denifl continued to knock out a steady tempo in the hope of earning the biggest victory of the young Austrian's career.
Several riders surged from the peloton in pursuit of Denifl, including Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Artem Ovechkin (Katusha) and Sylvain Calzati (Sky), but the decisive move came with 3.6km remaining as Denis Menchov (Rabobank) put in a serious attack.
The Russian was immediately joined by Oscar Pujol (Cervélo TestTeam) while Astana led the pursuit and drew out an elite selection of riders from an already depleted peloton.
With only 2.4km remaining Denifl's brave effort was neutralised after spending nearly 178km off the front. The Austrian was first caught by Menchov, Pujol and Ovechkin and then soon after by a small group led by race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) and Alberto Contador (Astana). Notable absences in the elite selection included the riders who started the day second and third on general classification, David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), respectively.
While the general classification contenders in this lead group looked around to assess the situation, France's Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took advantage of the momentary lull to attack with 1.5km remaining. Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), the U23 world road race champion, was the first to react, followed by Contador.
Vogondy, however, continued his inspired ride to the summit finish and the 32-year-old Frenchman earned his first victory of the season in spectacular fashion. Sicard finished alone in second, while Brajkovic, who had bridged to Contador, bested the Spaniard for third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6:03:25
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:12
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:00:15
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|5
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:18
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|9
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:23
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|12
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:29
|13
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|14
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:34
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:40
|16
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:43
|17
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:49
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:55
|23
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:59
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:01
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:05
|26
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|27
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|28
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|30
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:09
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|32
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:17
|33
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:18
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|36
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|38
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|40
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:01:30
|41
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|42
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|43
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:33
|44
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|45
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:35
|46
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:39
|49
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:42
|50
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:53
|51
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|52
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:23
|55
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|56
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:47
|58
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|59
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:54
|60
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:20
|64
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|65
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:55
|66
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:10
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|69
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:22
|70
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|71
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|0:04:24
|72
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|73
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|75
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:05:34
|76
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|78
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:52
|79
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|80
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:06:07
|81
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|82
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|83
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:51
|85
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:17
|86
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:34
|87
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:43
|88
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:33
|89
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:19
|90
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:29
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|92
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|93
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|94
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|95
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|96
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:01
|97
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|98
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:55
|99
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|100
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|101
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|102
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|103
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|104
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|105
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|107
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|109
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|110
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|111
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|112
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|113
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|114
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|115
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|116
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|117
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|118
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|120
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|121
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|122
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|123
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|124
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|125
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|127
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|129
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|132
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|133
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|135
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:13:03
|136
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:25
|137
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:08
|138
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|139
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|142
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|143
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|144
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|145
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|146
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|147
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|148
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|149
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|150
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|151
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|153
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|154
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|155
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|156
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|157
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|158
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|159
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|160
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|161
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:17:38
|162
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNS
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|20
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|18
|5
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|13
|9
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|12
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|11
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|12
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|13
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|8
|14
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|16
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|17
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|19
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|11
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|9
|5
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18:11:32
|2
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:29
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:43
|6
|Astana
|0:01:46
|7
|Quick Step
|0:02:40
|8
|Française Des Jeux
|0:02:47
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:54
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:03
|11
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:17
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:21
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:57
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:04
|16
|Team Radioshack
|0:05:37
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:25
|18
|Team Milram
|0:07:32
|19
|Rabobank
|0:09:22
|20
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:54
|21
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:06
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|16:25:44
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:15
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:41
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:56
|5
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:43
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:55
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:06
|8
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:10
|9
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:28
|10
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:29
|11
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:43
|13
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:48
|14
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:53
|15
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:04:03
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:15
|17
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:25
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|20
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:43
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:44
|22
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:57
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:05:09
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:32
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:58
|29
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:01
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|31
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:10
|32
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:12
|33
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:16
|34
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:22
|35
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:33
|36
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:39
|37
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:44
|38
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:48
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:07
|41
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:08
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:09
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:07:24
|44
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:07:27
|45
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:29
|46
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:32
|47
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:07:58
|48
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:08:14
|49
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:28
|50
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:40
|51
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:51
|52
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:12
|54
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:09:13
|56
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:22
|57
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:28
|58
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:09:52
|59
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:57
|60
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|61
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:17
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:26
|63
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:30
|64
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:44
|65
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:31
|66
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:52
|67
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:20
|68
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:13:12
|69
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:19
|70
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:24
|71
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:26
|73
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:31
|74
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:45
|75
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:52
|76
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|77
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:55
|79
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:05
|80
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:07
|81
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:15:11
|82
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:31
|83
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:43
|84
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:14
|86
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:09
|87
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|88
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|0:17:48
|89
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:49
|90
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:18:00
|91
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:11
|92
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:32
|93
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:41
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:18:52
|95
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:18:56
|96
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:03
|97
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:19:17
|98
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:19
|99
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:28
|100
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:37
|101
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:41
|102
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|103
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:54
|104
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:09
|105
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:11
|106
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:46
|107
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:20:59
|108
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:22
|109
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:31
|110
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:21:38
|111
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:55
|112
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:00
|113
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:02
|114
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:21
|115
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:26
|116
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:24:07
|117
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:24:32
|118
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:24:40
|119
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|120
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:41
|121
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:24:47
|122
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:24:49
|123
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:25:02
|124
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:25:08
|125
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:26
|126
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:25:30
|127
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:25:32
|128
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:37
|129
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:25:41
|130
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:25:43
|131
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:51
|132
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:26:08
|133
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:09
|134
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:26:23
|135
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:26:26
|136
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:28
|137
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:26:33
|138
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:43
|139
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:26:46
|140
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:26:48
|141
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:16
|142
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|143
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:35
|144
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:27:55
|145
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:27:59
|146
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:28:00
|147
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:28:01
|148
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:28:15
|149
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:22
|150
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:23
|151
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:28:28
|152
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:28:48
|153
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:57
|154
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:29:58
|155
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:01
|156
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:02
|157
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:30
|158
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:43
|159
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:11
|160
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:34:59
|161
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:35:12
|162
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|65
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|58
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|52
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|6
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|8
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|27
|11
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|27
|12
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|26
|14
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|19
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|20
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|20
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|22
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|23
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|24
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|25
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|26
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|27
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|28
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|29
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|15
|30
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|31
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|13
|34
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|35
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|36
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|12
|37
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|38
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|39
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|40
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|41
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|42
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|43
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|44
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|45
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|46
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|48
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|49
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|50
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|51
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|52
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|53
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|54
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|55
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|56
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|57
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|59
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|60
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3
|61
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|62
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|63
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|64
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|65
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|66
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1
|68
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|1
|69
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|70
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|4
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|5
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|15
|7
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|9
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|12
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|12
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|5
|16
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|17
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|19
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|21
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|22
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|23
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|24
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|25
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|26
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|27
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|28
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|49:28:21
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|3
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:32
|4
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Astana
|0:00:54
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:04
|7
|Quick Step
|0:02:17
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:59
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:41
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:38
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:30
|14
|Française Des Jeux
|0:08:44
|15
|Team Radioshack
|0:09:37
|16
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:03
|17
|Rabobank
|0:10:08
|18
|Team Milram
|0:10:44
|19
|Footon-Servetto
|0:13:09
|20
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:27
|21
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:00
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:35
