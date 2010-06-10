Trending

Vogondy climbs to stage win in Risoul

Contador and Brajkovic go head-to-head on hilltop finish

Image 1 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates a stage win in the Critérium du Dauphiné

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates a stage win in the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 27

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his win in the Dauphine.

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his win in the Dauphine.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 27

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) still in yellow after stage 4.

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) still in yellow after stage 4.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 27

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) dons another yellow jersey at the Dauphine.

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) dons another yellow jersey at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium at the Dauphine.

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 27

Ben Hermans (Radioshack)

Ben Hermans (Radioshack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 27

Ben Hermans (Radioshack) gets help after the stage

Ben Hermans (Radioshack) gets help after the stage
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 27

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) lets out a sigh after finishing the stage in 10th.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) lets out a sigh after finishing the stage in 10th.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 27

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) makes it to the line

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) makes it to the line
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 27

Roman Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Roman Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 27

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finishes the stage in seventh.

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finishes the stage in seventh.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins the Dauphine stage in Risoul

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins the Dauphine stage in Risoul
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 27

Under 23 road race world champion Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Under 23 road race world champion Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 27

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) kept his yellow jersey for another day

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) kept his yellow jersey for another day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 27

Race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) finishes up stage four.

Race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) finishes up stage four.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 27

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) leads Alberto Contador (Astana) across the finish line.

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) leads Alberto Contador (Astana) across the finish line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 27

Brajkovic tried to shake Contador loose on the final climb.

Brajkovic tried to shake Contador loose on the final climb.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 27

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) is shadowed by Alberto Contador (Astana)

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) is shadowed by Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) enjoyed some time to celebrate.

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) enjoyed some time to celebrate.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium after winning a stage in the Critérium du Dauphiné

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium after winning a stage in the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is delighted with his stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is delighted with his stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is the winner of stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is the winner of stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 27

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) raises his arms to celebrate a stage win in the Critérium du Dauphiné

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) raises his arms to celebrate a stage win in the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Nicolas Vogondy of Bbox Bouygues Telecom delivered a win for France today on the Critérium du Dauphiné's first day in the mountains. The former French national champion, whose career was in jeopardy early this season due to cardiac arrhythmia problems, attacked an elite selection of riders 1.5km from the mountaintop finish in Risoul and soloed to victory 12 seconds ahead of Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and 15 seconds up on race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack).

Alberto Contador (Astana) finished fourth in the same time as Brajkovic while Estonian national champion Reine Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) followed three seconds later for fifth place.

"The more we rode, the better I felt," said Vogondy. "At 3km from the finish, [directeur sportif] Didier Rous said to try my luck if I have a bit of strength and to not regret anything. I attacked sharply and it worked. I really enjoyed the final metres.

"I proved today that I am not finished on the bike, I'm still a cyclist. I also want to thank Jean-Rene Bernaudeau for having recruited and trusted me early in the season."

Brajkovic remains in the yellow jersey and gained some breathing room on general classification. Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) lost time but retained second place, 1:15 behind the Slovenian, while Contador lies in third, 1:41 back. David Millar (Garmin-Transitions), who started the day second on GC only 36 seconds down, fell to fourth overall at 1:56 after being dropped from the lead group on the upper slopes of the finishing ascent.

At 210km, the Critérium du Dauphiné's fourth stage from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Risoul was the longest of the race, but that didn't stop a pair of intrepid riders from breaking away early. Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) and Stephan Denifl (Cervélo TestTeam) escaped after 30km and soon built a lead of nearly nine minutes.

Neither rider posed a general classification threat and the peloton was content to bide their time knowing the day's only classified climb remained at the stage's conclusion, the 12.4km, category 1 ascent to the finish in Risoul.

Pate and Denifl were still off the front when they reached the base of the finishing climb, but their lead had been reduced to 3:35 with Rabobank putting in a strong effort approaching the climb for team leader Denis Menchov.

Pate cracked with 11.1km remaining, but the 22-year-old Denifl continued to knock out a steady tempo in the hope of earning the biggest victory of the young Austrian's career.

Several riders surged from the peloton in pursuit of Denifl, including Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Artem Ovechkin (Katusha) and Sylvain Calzati (Sky), but the decisive move came with 3.6km remaining as Denis Menchov (Rabobank) put in a serious attack.

The Russian was immediately joined by Oscar Pujol (Cervélo TestTeam) while Astana led the pursuit and drew out an elite selection of riders from an already depleted peloton.

With only 2.4km remaining Denifl's brave effort was neutralised after spending nearly 178km off the front. The Austrian was first caught by Menchov, Pujol and Ovechkin and then soon after by a small group led by race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) and Alberto Contador (Astana). Notable absences in the elite selection included the riders who started the day second and third on general classification, David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), respectively.

While the general classification contenders in this lead group looked around to assess the situation, France's Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took advantage of the momentary lull to attack with 1.5km remaining. Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), the U23 world road race champion, was the first to react, followed by Contador.

Vogondy, however, continued his inspired ride to the summit finish and the 32-year-old Frenchman earned his first victory of the season in spectacular fashion. Sicard finished alone in second, while Brajkovic, who had bridged to Contador, bested the Spaniard for third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6:03:25
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:12
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:15
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
5Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:18
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
9Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:23
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:27
12Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:29
13Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
14Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:34
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:40
16Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:43
17Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
19Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:49
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:55
23Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:59
24Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:01
25Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:01:05
26Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
27Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
28Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
30Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:09
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
32Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:17
33Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:18
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
35David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
36Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
38Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
39Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
40Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:01:30
41Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
42Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
43Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:33
44Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
45Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:01:35
46David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
47David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:39
49Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:42
50Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:01:53
51Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
52Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:23
55Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
56Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
57Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:02:47
58Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:52
59Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:54
60Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:20
64Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
65Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:55
66Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
67Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:10
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
69Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:22
70Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram0:04:24
72Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
73Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:19
75Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:05:34
76Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
77Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
78Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:52
79Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
80Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:06:07
81Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
82Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
83Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:06:51
85Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:17
86Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:34
87Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:43
88Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:33
89Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:19
90Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:29
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
92Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
93Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
94Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
95Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
96Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:12:01
97Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
98Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:12:55
99Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
100Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
101Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
102Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
103Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
104Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
105Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
106Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
107Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
109Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
110Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
111John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
112Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
113Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
114Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
115Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
116Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
117Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
118Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
120Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
121Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
122Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
123Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
124Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
125Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
127Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
128Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
129Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
130David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
131Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
132Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
133Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
134Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
135Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:13:03
136Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:13:25
137André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:17:08
138Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
139Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
140Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
141Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
142Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
143Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
144David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
145Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
146Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
147Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
148Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
149Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
150Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
151Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
152Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
153Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
154Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
155Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
156Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
157Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
158Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
159Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
160Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
161Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:17:38
162Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
DNFMarkus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
DNFThomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
DNFJoaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
DNFBert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Rosans
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions2
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack1

Sprint 2 - Chorges
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions3pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team2
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom25pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack20
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana18
5Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne16
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto13
9Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne12
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank11
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha10
12Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team9
13Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step8
14Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo7
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia6
16Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
17Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha3
19Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain - Risoul
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack11
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana9
5Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bbox Bouygues Telecom18:11:32
2Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:29
3Team Katusha0:01:11
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:43
6Astana0:01:46
7Quick Step0:02:40
8Française Des Jeux0:02:47
9Garmin - Transitions0:02:54
10Saur - Sojasun0:03:03
11Footon-Servetto0:03:17
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:17
13Liquigas-Doimo0:04:21
14Team HTC - Columbia0:04:57
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:04
16Team Radioshack0:05:37
17Caisse d'Epargne0:07:25
18Team Milram0:07:32
19Rabobank0:09:22
20Cervelo Test Team0:14:54
21Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:06
22Team Saxo Bank0:31:09

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack16:25:44
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:15
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:41
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:01:56
5Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:43
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:55
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:06
8Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:03:10
9Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:28
10Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:29
11Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:43
13Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
14Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:53
15Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:04:03
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:15
17Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:25
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:38
20Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:04:43
21Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:44
22Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:04:57
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:05:09
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:05:32
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
27Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:44
28Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:05:58
29Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:01
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
31David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:10
32Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:12
33Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:16
34Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:22
35Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:33
36Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:06:39
37Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:44
38Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:06:48
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:07:07
41Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:08
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:07:09
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:07:24
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:07:27
45Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:29
46Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:32
47Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:07:58
48David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:08:14
49Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:28
50Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:40
51Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:51
52Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:04
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:12
54Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:13
56Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:22
57Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:28
58Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:09:52
59Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:57
60Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
61Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:10:17
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:26
63Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:10:30
64Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:10:44
65Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:31
66Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:52
67Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:20
68Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:13:12
69Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:19
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:24
71Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:13:26
73Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:31
74Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:45
75Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:52
76Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
77Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:55
79Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:15:05
80Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:07
81Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:15:11
82Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:31
83Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:15:43
84Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
85Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:14
86Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:09
87Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
88Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram0:17:48
89Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:49
90Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:18:00
91Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:18:11
92Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:18:32
93Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:41
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:18:52
95Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:18:56
96Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:19:03
97Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:19:17
98Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:19:19
99Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:28
100Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:37
101Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:19:41
102Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:48
103Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:54
104Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:20:09
105Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:11
106Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:46
107Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:20:59
108Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:22
109Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:31
110Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:21:38
111Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:21:55
112Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:00
113Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:02
114Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:21
115John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:23:26
116Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:24:07
117David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:24:32
118Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:24:40
119Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
120Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:24:41
121Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:24:47
122Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:24:49
123Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:25:02
124Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:25:08
125Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:26
126Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:25:30
127Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:25:32
128Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:37
129Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:25:41
130Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:25:43
131Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:25:51
132Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:26:08
133Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:26:09
134Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:26:23
135Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:26:26
136Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:26:28
137Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:26:33
138Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:43
139Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank0:26:46
140Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:26:48
141Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:16
142Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
143Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:27:35
144Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:27:55
145Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:27:59
146Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:28:00
147Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:28:01
148Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:15
149Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:28:22
150Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:28:23
151Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:28:28
152Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:28:48
153Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:57
154Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:29:58
155Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:30:01
156Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:02
157Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:31:30
158Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:43
159Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:11
160Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:34:59
161David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:35:12
162André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:45:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack65pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team64
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana58
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini52
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia46
6Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram38
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions33
8Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom30
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank27
11Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne27
12Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step26
14Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom25
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia24
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
19Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team22
20Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step20
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team19
23Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
24Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha17
25Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne16
26Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram16
27Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
28Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
29Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step15
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
31Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto13
34Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
35Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
36Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha12
37Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne11
38Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10
39Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha10
40Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne9
41Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha8
42Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
43Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team8
44Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo7
45Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
46Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team6
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
48Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank6
49Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
50Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions5
51Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne5
52Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
53Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
55Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
56Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
57Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
58Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha3
59Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank3
60Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3
61Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
62Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
63Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia2
64Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
65Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
66Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
67Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack1
68Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha1
69Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
70Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank23pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
4Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
5Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack15
7Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
9Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana12
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux9
12Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto5
16Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step4
17Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha3
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3
19Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia2
21Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
22Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
23Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
24Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
25Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
26Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
27Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha49:28:21
2Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
3Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:32
4Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
5Astana0:00:54
6Team HTC - Columbia0:01:04
7Quick Step0:02:17
8Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:40
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:59
10AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
11Saur - Sojasun0:06:41
12Liquigas-Doimo0:07:38
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:30
14Française Des Jeux0:08:44
15Team Radioshack0:09:37
16Caisse d'Epargne0:10:03
17Rabobank0:10:08
18Team Milram0:10:44
19Footon-Servetto0:13:09
20Cervelo Test Team0:20:27
21Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:00
22Team Saxo Bank0:45:35

