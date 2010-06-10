Image 1 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates a stage win in the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 27 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his win in the Dauphine. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 27 Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) still in yellow after stage 4. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 27 Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) dons another yellow jersey at the Dauphine. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium at the Dauphine. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 27 Ben Hermans (Radioshack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 27 Ben Hermans (Radioshack) gets help after the stage (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 27 Denis Menchov (Rabobank) lets out a sigh after finishing the stage in 10th. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 27 Denis Menchov (Rabobank) makes it to the line (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 27 Roman Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 27 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finishes the stage in seventh. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins the Dauphine stage in Risoul (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 27 Under 23 road race world champion Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) kept his yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) finishes up stage four. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) leads Alberto Contador (Astana) across the finish line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 27 Brajkovic tried to shake Contador loose on the final climb. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 27 Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) is shadowed by Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) enjoyed some time to celebrate. (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium after winning a stage in the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is delighted with his stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is the winner of stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 27 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) raises his arms to celebrate a stage win in the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Sirotti)

Nicolas Vogondy of Bbox Bouygues Telecom delivered a win for France today on the Critérium du Dauphiné's first day in the mountains. The former French national champion, whose career was in jeopardy early this season due to cardiac arrhythmia problems, attacked an elite selection of riders 1.5km from the mountaintop finish in Risoul and soloed to victory 12 seconds ahead of Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and 15 seconds up on race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack).

Alberto Contador (Astana) finished fourth in the same time as Brajkovic while Estonian national champion Reine Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) followed three seconds later for fifth place.

"The more we rode, the better I felt," said Vogondy. "At 3km from the finish, [directeur sportif] Didier Rous said to try my luck if I have a bit of strength and to not regret anything. I attacked sharply and it worked. I really enjoyed the final metres.

"I proved today that I am not finished on the bike, I'm still a cyclist. I also want to thank Jean-Rene Bernaudeau for having recruited and trusted me early in the season."

Brajkovic remains in the yellow jersey and gained some breathing room on general classification. Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) lost time but retained second place, 1:15 behind the Slovenian, while Contador lies in third, 1:41 back. David Millar (Garmin-Transitions), who started the day second on GC only 36 seconds down, fell to fourth overall at 1:56 after being dropped from the lead group on the upper slopes of the finishing ascent.

At 210km, the Critérium du Dauphiné's fourth stage from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Risoul was the longest of the race, but that didn't stop a pair of intrepid riders from breaking away early. Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) and Stephan Denifl (Cervélo TestTeam) escaped after 30km and soon built a lead of nearly nine minutes.

Neither rider posed a general classification threat and the peloton was content to bide their time knowing the day's only classified climb remained at the stage's conclusion, the 12.4km, category 1 ascent to the finish in Risoul.

Pate and Denifl were still off the front when they reached the base of the finishing climb, but their lead had been reduced to 3:35 with Rabobank putting in a strong effort approaching the climb for team leader Denis Menchov.

Pate cracked with 11.1km remaining, but the 22-year-old Denifl continued to knock out a steady tempo in the hope of earning the biggest victory of the young Austrian's career.

Several riders surged from the peloton in pursuit of Denifl, including Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Artem Ovechkin (Katusha) and Sylvain Calzati (Sky), but the decisive move came with 3.6km remaining as Denis Menchov (Rabobank) put in a serious attack.

The Russian was immediately joined by Oscar Pujol (Cervélo TestTeam) while Astana led the pursuit and drew out an elite selection of riders from an already depleted peloton.

With only 2.4km remaining Denifl's brave effort was neutralised after spending nearly 178km off the front. The Austrian was first caught by Menchov, Pujol and Ovechkin and then soon after by a small group led by race leader Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) and Alberto Contador (Astana). Notable absences in the elite selection included the riders who started the day second and third on general classification, David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), respectively.

While the general classification contenders in this lead group looked around to assess the situation, France's Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took advantage of the momentary lull to attack with 1.5km remaining. Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), the U23 world road race champion, was the first to react, followed by Contador.

Vogondy, however, continued his inspired ride to the summit finish and the 32-year-old Frenchman earned his first victory of the season in spectacular fashion. Sicard finished alone in second, while Brajkovic, who had bridged to Contador, bested the Spaniard for third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6:03:25 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:12 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:15 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 5 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:18 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 9 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:23 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 11 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:27 12 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:29 13 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 14 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:34 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:40 16 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:43 17 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:49 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:55 23 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:59 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:01 25 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:05 26 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 27 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 28 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 30 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:09 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 32 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:17 33 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:18 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 36 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 38 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 40 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:01:30 41 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 42 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 43 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:33 44 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 45 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:35 46 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 47 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:39 49 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:42 50 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:53 51 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 52 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:23 55 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 56 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 57 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:47 58 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:52 59 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:54 60 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:20 64 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 65 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:55 66 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 67 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:10 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 69 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:22 70 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 0:04:24 72 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 73 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:19 75 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:05:34 76 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 78 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:52 79 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 80 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:06:07 81 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 82 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 83 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:51 85 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:17 86 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:34 87 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:43 88 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:33 89 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:19 90 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:29 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 92 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 93 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 94 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 95 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 96 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:01 97 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 98 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:55 99 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 100 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 101 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 102 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 103 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 104 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 105 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 107 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 109 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 110 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 111 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 112 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 113 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 114 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 115 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 116 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 117 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 118 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 120 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 121 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 122 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 123 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 124 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 125 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 127 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 129 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 130 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 131 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 132 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 133 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 134 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 135 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:13:03 136 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:25 137 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:08 138 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 139 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 140 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 141 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 142 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 143 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 144 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 145 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 146 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 147 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 148 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 149 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 150 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 151 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 152 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 153 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 154 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 155 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 156 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 157 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 158 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 159 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 160 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 161 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:17:38 162 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack DNF Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram DNF Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram DNF Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team DNF Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNS Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Rosans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 1

Sprint 2 - Chorges # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 20 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 18 5 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 16 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 13 9 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 12 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 11 11 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 12 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 9 13 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 8 14 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 7 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 6 16 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 17 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 19 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain - Risoul # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 11 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 9 5 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18:11:32 2 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:29 3 Team Katusha 0:01:11 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:43 6 Astana 0:01:46 7 Quick Step 0:02:40 8 Française Des Jeux 0:02:47 9 Garmin - Transitions 0:02:54 10 Saur - Sojasun 0:03:03 11 Footon-Servetto 0:03:17 12 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:17 13 Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:21 14 Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:57 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:04 16 Team Radioshack 0:05:37 17 Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:25 18 Team Milram 0:07:32 19 Rabobank 0:09:22 20 Cervelo Test Team 0:14:54 21 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:06 22 Team Saxo Bank 0:31:09

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 16:25:44 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:15 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:41 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:56 5 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:43 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:55 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:06 8 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:10 9 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:28 10 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:29 11 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:43 13 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:48 14 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:53 15 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:04:03 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:15 17 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:25 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:38 20 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:04:43 21 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:44 22 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:57 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:05:09 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:32 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:44 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:58 29 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:01 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 31 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:10 32 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:12 33 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:16 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:22 35 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:33 36 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:39 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:44 38 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:06:48 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:07:07 41 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:08 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:07:09 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:07:24 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:07:27 45 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:29 46 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:32 47 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:07:58 48 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:08:14 49 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:28 50 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:40 51 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:51 52 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:04 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:12 54 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:13 56 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:22 57 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:28 58 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:09:52 59 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:57 60 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 61 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:17 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:26 63 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:30 64 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:44 65 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:31 66 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:52 67 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:20 68 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:13:12 69 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:19 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:24 71 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:26 73 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:31 74 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:45 75 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:52 76 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 77 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:55 79 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:05 80 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:07 81 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:15:11 82 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:31 83 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:43 84 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:14 86 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:09 87 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 88 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 0:17:48 89 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:49 90 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:18:00 91 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:11 92 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:18:32 93 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:41 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:18:52 95 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:18:56 96 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:03 97 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:19:17 98 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:19 99 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:28 100 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:37 101 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:19:41 102 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:48 103 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:54 104 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:20:09 105 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:11 106 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:20:46 107 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:20:59 108 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:22 109 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:31 110 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:21:38 111 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:55 112 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:23:00 113 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:02 114 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:21 115 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:23:26 116 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:24:07 117 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:24:32 118 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:24:40 119 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 120 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:24:41 121 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:24:47 122 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:24:49 123 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:25:02 124 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:25:08 125 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:26 126 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:25:30 127 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:25:32 128 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:37 129 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:25:41 130 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:25:43 131 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:51 132 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:26:08 133 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:26:09 134 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:26:23 135 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:26:26 136 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:28 137 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:26:33 138 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:43 139 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 0:26:46 140 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:26:48 141 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:16 142 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 143 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:35 144 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:27:55 145 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:27:59 146 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:28:00 147 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:28:01 148 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:15 149 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:28:22 150 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:28:23 151 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:28:28 152 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:28:48 153 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:57 154 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:29:58 155 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:01 156 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:02 157 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:30 158 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:43 159 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:11 160 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:34:59 161 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:35:12 162 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 65 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 58 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 52 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 46 6 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 38 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 33 8 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 27 11 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 27 12 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 26 14 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 24 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 19 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 22 20 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 20 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 19 23 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 24 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 17 25 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 16 26 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 16 27 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 28 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 29 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 15 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 31 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 13 34 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 35 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 36 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 12 37 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 38 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 39 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 40 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 9 41 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 42 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 43 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 8 44 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 7 45 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 46 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 6 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 48 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 6 49 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 50 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 5 51 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5 52 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 53 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 55 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 56 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 57 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 58 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 59 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 3 60 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3 61 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 62 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 63 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 2 64 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 65 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 66 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1 68 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 1 69 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 70 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 23 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 4 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 5 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 15 7 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 9 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 12 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 12 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 5 16 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 4 17 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 3 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3 19 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 2 21 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 22 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 23 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 24 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 25 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 26 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 27 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1