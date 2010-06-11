Image 1 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) wins the Grenoble stage of the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 50 - A group rides together with two kilometers to the ski resort of Chamrousse (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 3 of 50 - Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini pushes hard on the climb to Chamrousse (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 4 of 50 - A group rides together with two kilometers to Chamrousse (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 5 of 50 - Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 6 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) fuels up on his solo escape. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 50 Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) wins staeg 5 in Grenoble. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 50 Chris Honer riders for the Radioshack team's leader Jani Brajkovic. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 50 Radioshack controlled the peloton. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 11 of 50 The Astana team was able to sit back and rest with Navarro up the road. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 50 Egoin Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was in the escape (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 50 Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) won the mountains jersey in the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) gets zipped up for his first pro win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 50 The second chase group is led home by Dimitri Champion, the French champion. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 50 Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 50 Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 50 Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) in yellow at the Dauphine. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 50 Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) receives his yellow jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) salutes in Grenoble (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) suffers his way through to the finish in Grenoble. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) celebrates his stage win in the Dauphine. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 50 Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) in the move. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 50 Brjakovic put Astana under pressure when he followed an attack by Saur Sojasun. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 50 - The group containing the overall contenders near the ski resort of Chamrousse (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 27 of 50 Denis Menchov (Rabobank) sits in on stage 5. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 50 An attack from AG2R (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 50 The Astana team reacts to the attack of Brajkovic. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 50 Geraint Thomas (Sky) wore green, but moved into the actual lead of the points competition in Grenoble. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 50 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) fought to keep the mountains jersey but lost it to Eros Capecchi. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 50 Alberto Contador rides in the peloton on stage 5 of the Dauphine. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 33 of 50 The Astana team awaits the start of stage 5. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 34 of 50 The route to Grenoble was quite scenic. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 35 of 50 The snow-capped Alps loom ahead of the peloton. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 36 of 50 The peloton heads into the Alps during the Dauphine. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 37 of 50 - Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 38 of 50 - Stage winner Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana rides alone with two kilometers to Chamrousse (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 39 of 50 - Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux and Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto chase the lone leader (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 40 of 50 - Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto would finish second on the stage (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 41 of 50 - Riding to fifth place in Grenoble, Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 42 of 50 - Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne and Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 43 of 50 - David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 44 of 50 The favourites group on the Chamrousse. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 50 - Riding amongst the cars, the Green Jersey Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 46 of 50 - Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 47 of 50 Eros Capecchi (Footon-Sevetto) tops Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) for second. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) celebrates his stage win in Grenoble. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 50 Daniel Navarro (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 50 Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) still holds the overall lead in the Dauphine after stage 5 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Spain's David Navarro (Astana) won his first race as a professional at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Friday, finishing alone in Grenoble after jumping past the break of the day on the final Chamrousse climb.

He finished 34 seconds ahead of Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), Thibault Pinot (Francaise des Jeux). The remains of the break finished further back, with the overall contenders and race leader Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) at 3:04. The overall classification remained unchanged, with the USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) second at 1:15, Alberto Contador (Astana) at 1:41 and David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) fourth at 1:56.

Navarro took advantage as the overall contenders saved their legs for Saturday's decisive mountain stage to the summit of L'Alpe d'Huez. He has been a professional for six years and finally got his day of glory.

"I’m really happy to get my first win here at the Dauphiné,” Navarro said.

“I usually focus on being a good domestique for good leaders in good teams. But today Alberto told me to try and go for it myself. He’s racing here with a lot of tranquility, so I tried my luck and it worked out. Even though I’m not a great cyclist downhill, I managed to stay away.”





The relatively short stage was perfectly suited for an aggressive breakaway attempt and the battle to get in the move was fierce as soon as the peloton left the start in Serre-Chevalier.





They opened a gap of 5:15 but with RadioShack riding tempo on the front, the gap fell to just 2:20 at the start of the Chamrousse. Capecchi, Pinot and Martinez emerged as the strongest climber and probably thought they would fight for the stage victory. However Navarro jumped out of the bunch, with permission from team leader Alberto Contador to ride for himself. Other riders tried a similar move but failed, while Navarro caught the trio with seven kilometres of the climb remaining. Being much fresher, he dropped them and managed to open a 50 second gap at the summit.

Behind Contador and Brajkovic were happy to tackle the climb at a steady pace and chatted as the racing went on up front. They both know things will be very different on the slopes of L'Alpe d'Huez on Saturday.

Capecchi and Pinot tried to chase Navarro on the sweeping descent but only pulled back 20 seconds before the finish and had to be content with second and third. Champion won the sprint for fourth at 1:39, ahead of Martinez and Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne).

The peloton finished fast as riders fought for the final points on offer but all the overall contenders were together. Bole won the sprint for 13th place, to score a further eight points. He is now third, just four points behind Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and two down on Brajkovic.

Saturday's sixth stage is another short but mountainous stage. It starts in Crolles and finishes at the summit of L'Alpe d'Huez after 151.5km of racing but also includes the Col du Grand Cucheron and the Col du Glandon. The 13.8'km final climb on the testing slopes of L'Alpe d'Huez will surely decide who goes on to win this year's Critérium du Dauphiné.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 3:26:16 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:34 3 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 9 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 12 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:04 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 15 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 20 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 21 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 22 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 27 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 28 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 32 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 33 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 39 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 43 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 44 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 45 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 46 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 49 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 51 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 53 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 54 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 55 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 56 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 57 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 59 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 62 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 65 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 66 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 67 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 70 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:03:28 76 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:44 77 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:56 78 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 79 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 80 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 81 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:20 82 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 83 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 84 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 85 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 86 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 88 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 89 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 91 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 93 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 94 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 95 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 0:07:35 96 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 98 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 99 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:10:45 100 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:53 101 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 102 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 103 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:29 104 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 105 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 108 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 110 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 111 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 112 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 113 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 114 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 115 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 116 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 117 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:15 118 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:18:33 119 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 120 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 121 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 122 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 124 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 125 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 126 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 127 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 128 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 130 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 132 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 133 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 134 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 135 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 136 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 137 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 138 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 139 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 140 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 142 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 143 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 144 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 145 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 146 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 148 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 149 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 150 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 151 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 152 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 153 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 154 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 155 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 156 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 157 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 158 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 159 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNS Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Bourg-d'Oisans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 pts 2 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint 2 - Vaulnaveys-Le-Bas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 25 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 22 3 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 20 4 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 15 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 9 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 10 12 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 15 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 6 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 17 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 19 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 20 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Lautaret # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 10 pts 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 3 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 8 4 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5

Mountain 2 - Chamrousse 1750 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 20 pts 2 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 3 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 16 4 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 5 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 12 6 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 9 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 6 10 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana 10:24:56 2 Footon-Servetto 0:00:34 3 Française Des Jeux 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 5 Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:39 7 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:40 8 Garmin - Transitions 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:04 10 Rabobank 11 Liquigas-Doimo 12 Quick Step 13 Team Katusha 14 Team HTC - Columbia 15 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 16 Saur - Sojasun 17 Team Radioshack 0:03:28 18 Team Saxo Bank 0:05:56 19 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:20 20 Team Milram 21 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:29 22 Cervelo Test Team 0:18:01

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 19:55:04 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:15 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:41 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:56 5 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:43 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:55 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:06 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:10 10 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:28 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:29 12 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:43 13 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:48 14 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:53 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:01 16 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:04:03 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:15 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:04:18 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:04:23 20 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:33 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:38 22 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:04:43 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:44 24 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:05:09 25 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:32 26 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:44 29 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 32 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:04 33 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:12 34 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:16 35 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:33 36 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:43 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:44 38 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 39 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:07:07 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:07:09 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:07:24 43 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:32 44 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:07:58 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:03 46 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:08:14 47 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:28 48 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:40 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:46 50 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:51 51 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:04 52 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:12 53 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:09:52 55 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:57 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:24 57 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:55 58 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:31 59 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:54 60 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:24 61 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:52 62 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 0:14:28 64 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:33 65 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:55 66 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:00 67 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:15:11 68 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:14 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:18 70 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:57 71 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:18:00 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:41 73 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:18:47 74 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:18:52 75 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:47 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:48 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:51 78 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:17 79 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:22 80 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:21:25 81 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:21:30 82 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:21:33 83 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:45 84 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:22:37 85 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:49 86 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:56 87 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 88 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:02 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:10 90 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:23:33 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:23:57 92 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:30 93 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:25:02 94 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:25:13 95 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:51 96 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:59 97 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:26:11 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:26:26 99 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:26:52 100 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:26:54 101 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:27:03 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:14 103 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 104 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:27:37 105 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:29 106 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:28:44 107 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:28:48 108 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:56 109 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:29:03 110 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:29:18 111 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:30:56 112 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:30:59 113 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:12 114 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:31:32 115 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:32:17 116 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:32:30 117 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:32:38 118 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:32:51 119 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:33:40 120 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:34:01 121 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:34:25 122 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:34:57 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:06 124 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:23 125 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:35:38 126 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:35:50 127 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 0:36:11 128 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:36:15 129 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:36:28 130 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:38:29 131 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:39:36 132 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:40:09 133 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:40:37 134 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:40:55 135 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:40:59 136 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:41:01 137 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:08 138 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:41:10 139 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:41:12 140 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:41:37 141 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:41:38 142 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:57 143 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:42:02 144 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:42:17 145 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:43:04 146 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:43:24 147 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:43:28 148 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:43:29 149 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:43:51 150 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:43:52 151 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:43:57 152 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:44:26 153 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:45:27 154 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:30 155 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:46 156 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:46:31 157 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:59 158 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:40 159 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:50:28 160 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:50:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 65 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 58 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 46 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 7 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 38 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 38 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 35 10 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 33 11 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 12 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 27 14 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 27 15 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 26 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 25 18 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 19 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 24 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 24 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 23 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 22 24 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 22 25 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 20 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 19 28 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 29 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 30 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 31 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 17 32 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 16 33 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 34 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 16 35 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 36 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 37 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 38 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 15 39 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 40 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 42 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 43 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 12 44 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 45 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 10 46 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 47 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 48 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 50 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 8 51 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 7 52 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 53 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 54 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 7 55 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 6 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 57 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 6 58 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 6 59 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 5 60 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5 61 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 62 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 64 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 4 66 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 67 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 68 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 69 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3 70 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 71 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 72 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 73 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 2 74 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 75 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 1 76 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 77 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1 78 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 1 79 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 31 pts 2 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 26 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 23 4 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 20 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 8 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 9 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 10 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 15 12 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 15 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 15 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 12 17 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 12 18 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 19 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 20 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 22 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 24 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 25 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 6 26 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 4 27 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 3 28 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3 29 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 2 31 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 32 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 34 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1