Navarro rocks to Grenoble win

Astana rider solos from Chamrousse

Image 1 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana) wins the Grenoble stage of the Dauphine.

Daniel Navarro (Astana) wins the Grenoble stage of the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 50

A group rides together with two kilometers to the ski resort of Chamrousse

- A group rides together with two kilometers to the ski resort of Chamrousse
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 3 of 50

Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini pushes hard on the climb to Chamrousse

- Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini pushes hard on the climb to Chamrousse
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 4 of 50

A group rides together with two kilometers to Chamrousse

- A group rides together with two kilometers to Chamrousse
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 5 of 50

Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team

- Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 6 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana) fuels up on his solo escape.

Daniel Navarro (Astana) fuels up on his solo escape.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana) wins staeg 5 in Grenoble.

Daniel Navarro (Astana) wins staeg 5 in Grenoble.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Chris Honer riders for the Radioshack team's leader Jani Brajkovic.

Chris Honer riders for the Radioshack team's leader Jani Brajkovic.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Radioshack controlled the peloton.

Radioshack controlled the peloton.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 50

The Astana team was able to sit back and rest with Navarro up the road.

The Astana team was able to sit back and rest with Navarro up the road.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Egoin Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was in the escape

Egoin Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was in the escape
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 50

Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) won the mountains jersey in the Dauphine.

Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) won the mountains jersey in the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana) gets zipped up for his first pro win

Daniel Navarro (Astana) gets zipped up for his first pro win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 50

The second chase group is led home by Dimitri Champion, the French champion.

The second chase group is led home by Dimitri Champion, the French champion.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 50

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) pulls on the leader's jersey

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 50

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack)

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 50

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) in yellow at the Dauphine.

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) in yellow at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 50

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) receives his yellow jersey

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) receives his yellow jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana) salutes in Grenoble

Daniel Navarro (Astana) salutes in Grenoble
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana) suffers his way through to the finish in Grenoble.

Daniel Navarro (Astana) suffers his way through to the finish in Grenoble.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana)

Daniel Navarro (Astana)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana) celebrates his stage win in the Dauphine.

Daniel Navarro (Astana) celebrates his stage win in the Dauphine.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 50

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) in the move.

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) in the move.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 50

Brjakovic put Astana under pressure when he followed an attack by Saur Sojasun.

Brjakovic put Astana under pressure when he followed an attack by Saur Sojasun.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 50

The group containing the overall contenders near the ski resort of Chamrousse

- The group containing the overall contenders near the ski resort of Chamrousse
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 27 of 50

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) sits in on stage 5.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) sits in on stage 5.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 50

An attack from AG2R

An attack from AG2R
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 50

The Astana team reacts to the attack of Brajkovic.

The Astana team reacts to the attack of Brajkovic.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 50

Geraint Thomas (Sky) wore green, but moved into the actual lead of the points competition in Grenoble.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) wore green, but moved into the actual lead of the points competition in Grenoble.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 50

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) fought to keep the mountains jersey but lost it to Eros Capecchi.

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) fought to keep the mountains jersey but lost it to Eros Capecchi.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 50

Alberto Contador rides in the peloton on stage 5 of the Dauphine.

Alberto Contador rides in the peloton on stage 5 of the Dauphine.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 33 of 50

The Astana team awaits the start of stage 5.

The Astana team awaits the start of stage 5.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 34 of 50

The route to Grenoble was quite scenic.

The route to Grenoble was quite scenic.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 35 of 50

The snow-capped Alps loom ahead of the peloton.

The snow-capped Alps loom ahead of the peloton.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 36 of 50

The peloton heads into the Alps during the Dauphine.

The peloton heads into the Alps during the Dauphine.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team

- Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 38 of 50

Stage winner Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana rides alone with two kilometers to Chamrousse

- Stage winner Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana rides alone with two kilometers to Chamrousse
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 39 of 50

Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux and Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto chase the lone leader

- Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux and Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto chase the lone leader
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 40 of 50

Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto would finish second on the stage

- Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto would finish second on the stage
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 41 of 50

Riding to fifth place in Grenoble, Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

- Riding to fifth place in Grenoble, Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 42 of 50

Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne and Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

- Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne and Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 43 of 50

David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

- David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 44 of 50

The favourites group on the Chamrousse.

The favourites group on the Chamrousse.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 50

Riding amongst the cars, the Green Jersey Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team

- Riding amongst the cars, the Green Jersey Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 46 of 50

Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions

- Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
(Image credit: Russell Standring)
Image 47 of 50

Eros Capecchi (Footon-Sevetto) tops Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) for second.

Eros Capecchi (Footon-Sevetto) tops Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) for second.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana) celebrates his stage win in Grenoble.

Daniel Navarro (Astana) celebrates his stage win in Grenoble.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 50

Daniel Navarro (Astana)

Daniel Navarro (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 50

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) still holds the overall lead in the Dauphine after stage 5

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) still holds the overall lead in the Dauphine after stage 5
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Spain's David Navarro (Astana) won his first race as a professional at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Friday, finishing alone in Grenoble after jumping past the break of the day on the final Chamrousse climb.

He finished 34 seconds ahead of Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), Thibault Pinot (Francaise des Jeux). The remains of the break finished further back, with the overall contenders and race leader Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) at 3:04. The overall classification remained unchanged, with the USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) second at 1:15, Alberto Contador (Astana) at 1:41 and David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) fourth at 1:56.

Navarro took advantage as the overall contenders saved their legs for Saturday's decisive mountain stage to the summit of L'Alpe d'Huez. He has been a professional for six years and finally got his day of glory.

"I’m really happy to get my first win here at the Dauphiné,” Navarro said.

“I usually focus on being a good domestique for good leaders in good teams. But today Alberto told me to try and go for it myself. He’s racing here with a lot of tranquility, so I tried my luck and it worked out. Even though I’m not a great cyclist downhill, I managed to stay away.”

The relatively short stage was perfectly suited for an aggressive breakaway attempt and the battle to get in the move was fierce as soon as the peloton left the start in Serre-Chevalier.

They opened a gap of 5:15 but with RadioShack riding tempo on the front, the gap fell to just 2:20 at the start of the Chamrousse. Capecchi, Pinot and Martinez emerged as the strongest climber and probably thought they would fight for the stage victory. However Navarro jumped out of the bunch, with permission from team leader Alberto Contador to ride for himself. Other riders tried a similar move but failed, while Navarro caught the trio with seven kilometres of the climb remaining. Being much fresher, he dropped them and managed to open a 50 second gap at the summit.

Behind Contador and Brajkovic were happy to tackle the climb at a steady pace and chatted as the racing went on up front. They both know things will be very different on the slopes of L'Alpe d'Huez on Saturday.

Capecchi and Pinot tried to chase Navarro on the sweeping descent but only pulled back 20 seconds before the finish and had to be content with second and third. Champion won the sprint for fourth at 1:39, ahead of Martinez and Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne).

The peloton finished fast as riders fought for the final points on offer but all the overall contenders were together. Bole won the sprint for 13th place, to score a further eight points. He is now third, just four points behind Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and two down on Brajkovic.

Saturday's sixth stage is another short but mountainous stage. It starts in Crolles and finishes at the summit of L'Alpe d'Huez after 151.5km of racing but also includes the Col du Grand Cucheron and the Col du Glandon. The 13.8'km final climb on the testing slopes of L'Alpe d'Huez will surely decide who goes on to win this year's Critérium du Dauphiné.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana3:26:16
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:34
3Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
4Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
9Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
12David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:04
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
15Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
17Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
20Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
21André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
22Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
25Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
27Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
28Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
30Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
32Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
33Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
39Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
43Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
44Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
45Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
46Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
48Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
49Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
51Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
53David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
54Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
55Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
56Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
57Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
58Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
59Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
60Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
61Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
62Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
64Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
65Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
66David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
67Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
70Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:03:28
76Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:44
77Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:05:56
78Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
79Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
80Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
81Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:07:20
82Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
83Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
84Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
85Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
86Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
87Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
88Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
89Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
90Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
91Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
93Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
94Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
95Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha0:07:35
96Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
97Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
98David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
99Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:10:45
100Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:10:53
101Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
102Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
103Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:29
104Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
105Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
108Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
110Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
111Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
112Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
113Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
115Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
116Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
117Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:15
118Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:18:33
119Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
120Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
121Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
122Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
124Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
125Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
126Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
127Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
128Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
130Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
131Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
132Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
133Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
134Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
135Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
136Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
137Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
138Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
139Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
140Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
142Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
143Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
144Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
145Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
146Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
148Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
149Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
150Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
151Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
152Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
153Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
154Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
155Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
156Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
157Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
158Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
159Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
160Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNSRoy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Bourg-d'Oisans
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3pts
2Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint 2 - Vaulnaveys-Le-Bas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana25pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto22
3Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux20
4Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne15
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom13
9Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions10
12David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini8
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux7
15Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank6
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
17Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
19Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
20Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 1 - Col du Lautaret
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto10pts
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
3Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux8
4Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5

Mountain 2 - Chamrousse 1750
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana20pts
2Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto16
4Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
5Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne12
6Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne7
9Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions6
10Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana10:24:56
2Footon-Servetto0:00:34
3Française Des Jeux
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
5Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:39
7Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:40
8Garmin - Transitions
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:04
10Rabobank
11Liquigas-Doimo
12Quick Step
13Team Katusha
14Team HTC - Columbia
15Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
16Saur - Sojasun
17Team Radioshack0:03:28
18Team Saxo Bank0:05:56
19Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:20
20Team Milram
21Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:29
22Cervelo Test Team0:18:01

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack19:55:04
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:15
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:41
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:01:56
5Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:43
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:55
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:06
9Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:03:10
10Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:28
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:29
12Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:43
13Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
14Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:53
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:01
16Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:04:03
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:15
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:04:18
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:04:23
20Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:04:33
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:38
22Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:04:43
23Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:44
24Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:05:09
25Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:05:32
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:44
29David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
31Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
32Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:04
33Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:12
34Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:16
35Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:33
36Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:43
37Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:44
38Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
39Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:07:07
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:07:09
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:07:24
43Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:32
44Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:07:58
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:03
46David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:08:14
47Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:28
48Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:40
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:46
50Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:51
51Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:04
52Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:12
53Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:09:52
55Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:57
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:24
57Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:10:55
58Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:31
59Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:54
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:24
61Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:52
62Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha0:14:28
64Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:14:33
65Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:55
66Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:15:00
67Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:15:11
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:14
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:16:18
70Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:17:57
71Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:18:00
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:41
73Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:18:47
74Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:18:52
75Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:47
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:48
77Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:51
78Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:17
79Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:22
80Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:21:25
81Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:21:30
82Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:21:33
83Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:45
84Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:22:37
85Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:49
86Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:56
87Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
88Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:02
89Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:10
90Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:23:33
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:23:57
92Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:24:30
93Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:25:02
94Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:25:13
95Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:25:51
96Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:25:59
97Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:26:11
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:26:26
99Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:26:52
100Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:26:54
101Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:27:03
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:14
103Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
104Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:27:37
105Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:29
106Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:28:44
107Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:28:48
108Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:28:56
109David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:29:03
110Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:29:18
111Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:56
112Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:30:59
113Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:31:12
114Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:32
115Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:32:17
116Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:32:30
117Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:32:38
118John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:32:51
119Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:33:40
120Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:34:01
121Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:34:25
122Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:57
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:06
124Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:23
125Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:35:38
126Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:35:50
127Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank0:36:11
128Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:36:15
129Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:36:28
130Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:38:29
131Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:39:36
132Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:40:09
133Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:40:37
134Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:40:55
135Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:40:59
136Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:41:01
137Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:08
138Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:41:10
139Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:41:12
140Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:41:37
141Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:41:38
142Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:41:57
143Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:42:02
144Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:42:17
145Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:43:04
146Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:43:24
147Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:43:28
148Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:43:29
149Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:43:51
150Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:43:52
151Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:43:57
152Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:44:26
153Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:45:27
154Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:45:30
155André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:45:46
156Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:46:31
157Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:46:59
158Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:40
159Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:50:28
160David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:50:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team67pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack65
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini63
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana58
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia46
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41
7Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram38
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom38
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto35
10David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions33
11Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom30
12Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi27
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank27
14Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne27
15Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step26
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana25
18Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25
19Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne24
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia24
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
23Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux22
24Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team22
25Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step20
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team19
28Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
29Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne19
30Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
31Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha17
32Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne16
33Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto16
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram16
35Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
36Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
37Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
38Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step15
39Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
40Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
42Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
43Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha12
44Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne11
45Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions10
46Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10
47Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha10
48David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha8
50Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team8
51Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo7
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux7
53Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
54Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank7
55Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team6
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
57Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank6
58Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank6
59Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions5
60Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne5
61Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
62Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
64Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank4
66Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
67Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
68Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha3
69Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3
70Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
71Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
72Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
73Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia2
74Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
75Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha1
76Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
77Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack1
78Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack1
79Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto31pts
2Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux26
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank23
4Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi21
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana20
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
8Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
9Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
10Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack15
12Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne15
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
15Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana12
17Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne12
18Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux9
20Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
22Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
24Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne7
25Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions6
26Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step4
27Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha3
28David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3
29Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia2
31Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
32Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
34Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana59:54:11
2Garmin - Transitions0:02:06
3Team Katusha0:02:10
4Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:18
5Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:02:42
6Team HTC - Columbia0:03:14
7AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:44
9Quick Step0:04:27
10Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:50
11Française Des Jeux0:08:24
12Saur - Sojasun0:08:51
13Liquigas-Doimo0:09:48
14Caisse d'Epargne0:10:24
15Team Radioshack0:12:11
16Rabobank0:12:18
17Footon-Servetto0:12:49
18Team Milram0:17:10
19Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:05
20Lampre-Farnese Vini0:29:26
21Cervelo Test Team0:37:34
22Team Saxo Bank0:50:37

 

