Navarro rocks to Grenoble win
Astana rider solos from Chamrousse
Stage 5: Serre-Chevalier - Grenoble
Spain's David Navarro (Astana) won his first race as a professional at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Friday, finishing alone in Grenoble after jumping past the break of the day on the final Chamrousse climb.
He finished 34 seconds ahead of Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), Thibault Pinot (Francaise des Jeux). The remains of the break finished further back, with the overall contenders and race leader Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) at 3:04. The overall classification remained unchanged, with the USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) second at 1:15, Alberto Contador (Astana) at 1:41 and David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) fourth at 1:56.
Navarro took advantage as the overall contenders saved their legs for Saturday's decisive mountain stage to the summit of L'Alpe d'Huez. He has been a professional for six years and finally got his day of glory.
"I’m really happy to get my first win here at the Dauphiné,” Navarro said.
“I usually focus on being a good domestique for good leaders in good teams. But today Alberto told me to try and go for it myself. He’s racing here with a lot of tranquility, so I tried my luck and it worked out. Even though I’m not a great cyclist downhill, I managed to stay away.”
The relatively short stage was perfectly suited for an aggressive breakaway attempt and the battle to get in the move was fierce as soon as the peloton left the start in Serre-Chevalier.
They opened a gap of 5:15 but with RadioShack riding tempo on the front, the gap fell to just 2:20 at the start of the Chamrousse. Capecchi, Pinot and Martinez emerged as the strongest climber and probably thought they would fight for the stage victory. However Navarro jumped out of the bunch, with permission from team leader Alberto Contador to ride for himself. Other riders tried a similar move but failed, while Navarro caught the trio with seven kilometres of the climb remaining. Being much fresher, he dropped them and managed to open a 50 second gap at the summit.
Behind Contador and Brajkovic were happy to tackle the climb at a steady pace and chatted as the racing went on up front. They both know things will be very different on the slopes of L'Alpe d'Huez on Saturday.
Capecchi and Pinot tried to chase Navarro on the sweeping descent but only pulled back 20 seconds before the finish and had to be content with second and third. Champion won the sprint for fourth at 1:39, ahead of Martinez and Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne).
The peloton finished fast as riders fought for the final points on offer but all the overall contenders were together. Bole won the sprint for 13th place, to score a further eight points. He is now third, just four points behind Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and two down on Brajkovic.
Saturday's sixth stage is another short but mountainous stage. It starts in Crolles and finishes at the summit of L'Alpe d'Huez after 151.5km of racing but also includes the Col du Grand Cucheron and the Col du Glandon. The 13.8'km final climb on the testing slopes of L'Alpe d'Huez will surely decide who goes on to win this year's Critérium du Dauphiné.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|3:26:16
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:34
|3
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|5
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:04
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|15
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|27
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|28
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|32
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|33
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|39
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|43
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|44
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|45
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|46
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|49
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|51
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|53
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|54
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|55
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|56
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|57
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|58
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|59
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|62
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|65
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|66
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|67
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|70
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|75
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:03:28
|76
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:44
|77
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:56
|78
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|80
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|81
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:20
|82
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|84
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|85
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|86
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|89
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|90
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|91
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|93
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|94
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|95
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|0:07:35
|96
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|98
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|99
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:10:45
|100
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:53
|101
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|102
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|103
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:29
|104
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|105
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|108
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|111
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|112
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|113
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|115
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|116
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|117
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|118
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:18:33
|119
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|120
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|121
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|122
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|124
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|125
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|126
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|127
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|128
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|132
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|133
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|134
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|135
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|136
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|137
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|138
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|139
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|140
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|142
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|143
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|144
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|145
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|146
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|148
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|149
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|150
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|151
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|152
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|153
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|154
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|155
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|156
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|157
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|158
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|159
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNS
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|pts
|2
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|25
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|22
|3
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|20
|4
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|5
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|6
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|9
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|12
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|15
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|20
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|10
|pts
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|3
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|4
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|6
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|16
|4
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|5
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|6
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|9
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|10
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana
|10:24:56
|2
|Footon-Servetto
|0:00:34
|3
|Française Des Jeux
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|5
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:39
|7
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:40
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|10
|Rabobank
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Quick Step
|13
|Team Katusha
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Team Radioshack
|0:03:28
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:56
|19
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:20
|20
|Team Milram
|21
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:29
|22
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:18:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|19:55:04
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:15
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:41
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:56
|5
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:43
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:55
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:05
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:06
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:10
|10
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:28
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:29
|12
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:43
|13
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:48
|14
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:53
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:01
|16
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:04:03
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:15
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:18
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:04:23
|20
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:33
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|22
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:43
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:44
|24
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:05:09
|25
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:32
|26
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|29
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|32
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|33
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:12
|34
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:16
|35
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:33
|36
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:43
|37
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:44
|38
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:07
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:09
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:07:24
|43
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:32
|44
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:07:58
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:03
|46
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:08:14
|47
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:28
|48
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:40
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:46
|50
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:51
|51
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|52
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:12
|53
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:09:52
|55
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:57
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:24
|57
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:55
|58
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:31
|59
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:54
|60
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:24
|61
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:52
|62
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|0:14:28
|64
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:33
|65
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:55
|66
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:00
|67
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:15:11
|68
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:14
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:18
|70
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:57
|71
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:18:00
|72
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:41
|73
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:18:47
|74
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:18:52
|75
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:47
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:51
|78
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:17
|79
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:22
|80
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:21:25
|81
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:21:30
|82
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:21:33
|83
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:45
|84
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:22:37
|85
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:49
|86
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:56
|87
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|88
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:02
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:10
|90
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:33
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:23:57
|92
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:30
|93
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:25:02
|94
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:25:13
|95
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:51
|96
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:25:59
|97
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:26:11
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:26:26
|99
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:26:52
|100
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:54
|101
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:27:03
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:14
|103
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|104
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:27:37
|105
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:29
|106
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:28:44
|107
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:28:48
|108
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:28:56
|109
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:29:03
|110
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:29:18
|111
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:56
|112
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:30:59
|113
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:12
|114
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:32
|115
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:32:17
|116
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:30
|117
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:32:38
|118
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:51
|119
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:33:40
|120
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:34:01
|121
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:34:25
|122
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:57
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:06
|124
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:23
|125
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:35:38
|126
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35:50
|127
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:36:11
|128
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:36:15
|129
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:36:28
|130
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:38:29
|131
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:39:36
|132
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:40:09
|133
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:40:37
|134
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40:55
|135
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:40:59
|136
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:41:01
|137
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:08
|138
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:41:10
|139
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:41:12
|140
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:41:37
|141
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:38
|142
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:57
|143
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:42:02
|144
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:42:17
|145
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:43:04
|146
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:43:24
|147
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:43:28
|148
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:43:29
|149
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:43:51
|150
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:43:52
|151
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:43:57
|152
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:44:26
|153
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:45:27
|154
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:30
|155
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:46
|156
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:46:31
|157
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:59
|158
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:40
|159
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:50:28
|160
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:50:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|pts
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|65
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|63
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|58
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|7
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|38
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|35
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|11
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|12
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|27
|14
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|27
|15
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|26
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|25
|18
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|19
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|23
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|22
|24
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|25
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|20
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|28
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|29
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|30
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|31
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|32
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|33
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|35
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|36
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|37
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|38
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|15
|39
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|40
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|42
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|43
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|12
|44
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|45
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|46
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|47
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|48
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|50
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|51
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|53
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|54
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|55
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|57
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|58
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|59
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|60
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|61
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|62
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|64
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|66
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|67
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|68
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|69
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3
|70
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|71
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|72
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|73
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|74
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|75
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|1
|76
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|77
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1
|78
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|1
|79
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|31
|pts
|2
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|26
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|4
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|5
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|20
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|8
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|9
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|10
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|15
|12
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|15
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|12
|17
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|18
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|20
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|22
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|24
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|25
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|26
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|27
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|28
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|29
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|31
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|32
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana
|59:54:11
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:06
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:10
|4
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:18
|5
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:42
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:14
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:44
|9
|Quick Step
|0:04:27
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|11
|Française Des Jeux
|0:08:24
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:51
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:48
|14
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:24
|15
|Team Radioshack
|0:12:11
|16
|Rabobank
|0:12:18
|17
|Footon-Servetto
|0:12:49
|18
|Team Milram
|0:17:10
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:05
|20
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:29:26
|21
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:37:34
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:50:37
