Trending

Bole blows everyone away

Contador remains in lead

Image 1 of 11

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory in Saint-Laurent-du-Pont.

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory in Saint-Laurent-du-Pont.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 11

Prologue winner Alberto Contador (Astana) defended his yellow jersey in the Critérium du Dauphiné's opening road stage.

Prologue winner Alberto Contador (Astana) defended his yellow jersey in the Critérium du Dauphiné's opening road stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 11

Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the leader's jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the leader's jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 11

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) shows off his hardware for winning the Dauphiné's first road stage.

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) shows off his hardware for winning the Dauphiné's first road stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 11

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium after winning stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium after winning stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 11

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) catches his breath after winning a chaotic finale.

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) catches his breath after winning a chaotic finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 11

Alberto Contador (Astana) gets a post-race drink from his soigneur.

Alberto Contador (Astana) gets a post-race drink from his soigneur.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 11

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) edges Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) to win stage one.

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) edges Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) to win stage one.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 11

Stage winner Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) make contact.

Stage winner Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) make contact.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 11

Slovenia's Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) outsprinted Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win the Dauphiné's first stage.

Slovenia's Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) outsprinted Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win the Dauphiné's first stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 11

Overnight race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the yellow jersey.

Overnight race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won a chaotic sprint on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné with Peter Velits (Team HTC – Columbia) in second and Geraint Thomas (Sky Professional Cycling Team) in third. Alberto Contador kept his lead in the overall despite a late threatening flurry from Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack).

Related Articles

Bole eyes Tour after Dauphiné win

Bole took advantage of a tricky run-in into Saint-Laurent-du-Pont with most of the sprinters eliminated on the day’s final climb with 6 kilometres remaining.

“I had a long time off after a nasty crash at Paris-Nice I came to this race with good legs. On the last descent I was blocked by a crash that happened in front of me but I managed to get back to the peloton in the final kilometre. Two Team Sky riders launched the sprint and I took advantage," he said.

The stage began in Evian-les-Bains with Contador claiming he and his Astana team would not defend the Spaniard’s overall lead. And they were good to their word, with Biel Kadri (Ag2r), Cyril Gautier (Bbox), Dominique Rollin (Cervelo), Sebastien Minard (Cofidis) and Matthieu Ladagnous (Francaise des Jeux) allowed to break free and build up a substantial lead.

The four Frenchmen and Canadian established a gap of over 9 minutes and with Astana calling everyone’s bluff and sitting within the peloton, it was up to other teams with overall aspirations to chase. A response finally came from Garmin-Transitions, Saxo Bank and Cofidis, with Astana and Contador willing to keep a watchful eye as they protected the Spaniard in the bunch.

The gap slowly began to slip over the energy-sapping terrain and with 40 kilometres to go it was down to 3:30. Twenty kilometres later it had come down further to 2:16 and the writing was on the wall for the day’s break when they reached the foot of the final climb of the Côte de Miribel-les-Echelles with a gap of just thirty seconds.

Behind them though the bunch had split, with a pile-up causing havoc and 40 riders going clear.

Rollin set the pace on the lower slopes in a do-or-die bid to hold off the inevitable but with Contador’s men finally showing themselves on the front, it wasn’t long before the group were absorbed by the peloton with Gautier the final rider to throw in the towel.

Sylvain Calzati (Sky Professional Cycling Team) was amongst the first to try his luck before Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) launched the most dangerous move and crested the top of the climb first. A handful of riders bridged up to the Belgian on the descent but the most worrying for Contador was Janez Brajkovic who weaved through the lead group and set about on a daring solo escape.

Despite his heroics he was caught by Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), who served more as a hindrance than a help as the pair never settled into a rhythm and with the bunch bearing down, they were swept up in the final kilometre.

Without any teammates in the lead group Bole was forced to act alone and in the frantically messy sprint he had enough to hold of a late charge from Velits to take the win.

Full results
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:47:24
2Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
10Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
13Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
15Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
21Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
24Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
25Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
26Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
27Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
28Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
29David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
32Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
33Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
35Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
38Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
39Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
40Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
41Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
43Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
45Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
47Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
48Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
51David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
53Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
55Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:06
56Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:00:20
57Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:00
58Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:11
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
60Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
62Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
63Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
64Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
66Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
67Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
68Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
70Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
73Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
75Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
76Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
77Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
79Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
80Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
81Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
82Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
83Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
85Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
86Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
88Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
89Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
90Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
91Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
92Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
93Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
94Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
97Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
98Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
100Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
101Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
103Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:01:34
104Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:37
105Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:40
106Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
107Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:01:51
108Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
109Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
110Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
111Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
112Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
113Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
114Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
115Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
116Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
117Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:02:06
118Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
119David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:24
120Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:37
121Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:02:49
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
123Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
124Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
125Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
126Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:22
127Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
128Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
129Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
130Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
133Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
134Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
135Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
136Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
137Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
138Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
140Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
141Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
142Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:37
143Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
144Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
145Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
146Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
147Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
148Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
149Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
150Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
151Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
152Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
153Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
154David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
155Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
157Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
158Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
159Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
160Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
161Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:07:03
162Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
163Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
164Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
165Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
166Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:10:02
167André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:56
168Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
169Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
170Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
171Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
172Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
173Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
174Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
175Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:41

Points sprint 1 - Cruseilles
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Points sprint 2 - Les Echelles
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Finish sprint - Saint-Laurent-du-Pont
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini25pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia22
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
4Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram15
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team14
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
10Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne11
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step9
13Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
14Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne7
15Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
20Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountains 1 - Côte de Mornex
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux3pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountains 2 - Côte de Sallenôves
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3pts
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Mountains 3 - Côte de Chilly
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux4pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Mountains 4 - Côte de Miribel-les-Echelles
1Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step4pts
2Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3
3Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Teams
1Bbox Bouygues Telecom14:22:12
2Ag2R-La Mondiale
3Quick Step Cycling Team
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Francaise Des Jeux
6Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
7Garmin - Transitions
8Astana
9Team Htc - Columbia0:01:00
10Cervelo Test Team0:01:11
11Caisse D'epargne
12Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Team Milram
14Saur-Sojasun
15Footon-Servetto
16Katusha Team
17Liquigas-Doimo
18Team Sky0:01:17
19Lampre - Farnese0:02:22
20Rabobank0:02:45
21Team Saxo Bank0:04:00
22Team Radioshack0:07:03

General classfication after stage 1
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana4:55:58
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:02
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:05
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:10
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:00:12
6Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
7Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
10David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
11Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:00:16
13Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:17
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:18
17Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
18Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:19
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
20Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:20
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:21
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:23
23Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:00:24
24Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:00:25
25David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
27Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:26
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:28
29Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:29
30Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:30
31Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:00:31
32Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
33Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:00:32
35Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
37Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:00:33
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:34
41Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
43Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:00:36
45Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:37
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:38
47Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
48Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:40
50Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
52Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
53Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:49
54Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
56Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:01:14
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:23
58Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:24
59Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:26
60Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:01:27
61Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:33
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
63Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
64Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:35
65Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:37
66Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:01:39
68Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:40
69Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:41
70Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:44
73Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:45
74Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:46
75Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:47
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
77Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
78Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
79Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
80Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:01:49
81Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
82Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:51
83Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:53
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
85Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
86Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:54
87Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:55
88Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:56
89Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
90Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
92Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
93Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:01:58
94Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:03
97Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
98Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:04
99Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:05
100Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:06
101Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:07
102John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:08
103Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
104Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:13
105Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:14
106Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:02:19
107Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:22
108Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:02:25
109Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:02:26
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:29
111Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:33
112Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:02:37
113Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:02:44
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:02:45
115Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:02:50
116Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
117Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:57
118Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:05
119Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:13
120Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
121David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:18
122Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:24
123Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:26
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:43
125Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:53
126Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:47
127Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:04:51
128Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
129Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:57
130Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:01
131Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
132Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:06
133Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
134Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
135Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
136Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:07
137Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:09
138Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:12
139Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:05:13
140Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:05:32
141Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:05:45
142Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:06
143Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:08
144Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:06:09
145Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:10
146Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:11
148Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:17
149Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:21
150Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:06:22
151Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:06:25
152Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:27
153Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
154Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:30
155Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:34
156Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
157David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:38
158Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:42
159Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
160Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
161Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack0:07:21
162Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:07:40
163Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:42
164Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
165Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:07:51
166Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:10:19
167Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:25
168Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:26
169Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
170Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:12:27
171Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:37
172Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:40
173André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:43
174Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:13:21
175Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:04

Points classification
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team38pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana25
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step25
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia22
7Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia22
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack20
9Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram19
10Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
11Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne15
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team14
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
16Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank12
17Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
18Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
19David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions11
20Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne11
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
23Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
24Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne7
25Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team6
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
27Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
28Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank6
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
30Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
32Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step3
33Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
34Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
35Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1
36Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack1

Team classification
1Quick Step Cycling Team14:48:47
2Astana0:00:08
3Garmin - Transitions0:00:09
4Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:16
5Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:19
6Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:24
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:29
8Francaise Des Jeux0:00:38
9Team Htc - Columbia0:00:42
10Caisse D'epargne0:01:08
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:26
12Team Sky0:01:28
13Katusha Team0:01:29
14Liquigas-Doimo
15Team Milram0:01:34
16Saur-Sojasun0:01:37
17Cervelo Test Team0:01:48
18Footon-Servetto0:02:18
19Lampre - Farnese0:02:29
20Rabobank0:04:35
21Team Saxo Bank0:04:48
22Team Radioshack0:06:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews