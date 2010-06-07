Bole blows everyone away
Contador remains in lead
Stage 1: Evian-les-Bains - Saint-Laurent-du-Pont
Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won a chaotic sprint on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné with Peter Velits (Team HTC – Columbia) in second and Geraint Thomas (Sky Professional Cycling Team) in third. Alberto Contador kept his lead in the overall despite a late threatening flurry from Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack).
Bole took advantage of a tricky run-in into Saint-Laurent-du-Pont with most of the sprinters eliminated on the day’s final climb with 6 kilometres remaining.
“I had a long time off after a nasty crash at Paris-Nice I came to this race with good legs. On the last descent I was blocked by a crash that happened in front of me but I managed to get back to the peloton in the final kilometre. Two Team Sky riders launched the sprint and I took advantage," he said.
The stage began in Evian-les-Bains with Contador claiming he and his Astana team would not defend the Spaniard’s overall lead. And they were good to their word, with Biel Kadri (Ag2r), Cyril Gautier (Bbox), Dominique Rollin (Cervelo), Sebastien Minard (Cofidis) and Matthieu Ladagnous (Francaise des Jeux) allowed to break free and build up a substantial lead.
The four Frenchmen and Canadian established a gap of over 9 minutes and with Astana calling everyone’s bluff and sitting within the peloton, it was up to other teams with overall aspirations to chase. A response finally came from Garmin-Transitions, Saxo Bank and Cofidis, with Astana and Contador willing to keep a watchful eye as they protected the Spaniard in the bunch.
The gap slowly began to slip over the energy-sapping terrain and with 40 kilometres to go it was down to 3:30. Twenty kilometres later it had come down further to 2:16 and the writing was on the wall for the day’s break when they reached the foot of the final climb of the Côte de Miribel-les-Echelles with a gap of just thirty seconds.
Behind them though the bunch had split, with a pile-up causing havoc and 40 riders going clear.
Rollin set the pace on the lower slopes in a do-or-die bid to hold off the inevitable but with Contador’s men finally showing themselves on the front, it wasn’t long before the group were absorbed by the peloton with Gautier the final rider to throw in the towel.
Sylvain Calzati (Sky Professional Cycling Team) was amongst the first to try his luck before Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) launched the most dangerous move and crested the top of the climb first. A handful of riders bridged up to the Belgian on the descent but the most worrying for Contador was Janez Brajkovic who weaved through the lead group and set about on a daring solo escape.
Despite his heroics he was caught by Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), who served more as a hindrance than a help as the pair never settled into a rhythm and with the bunch bearing down, they were swept up in the final kilometre.
Without any teammates in the lead group Bole was forced to act alone and in the frantically messy sprint he had enough to hold of a late charge from Velits to take the win.
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:47:24
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|13
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|21
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|24
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|26
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|27
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|32
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|33
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|35
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|39
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|41
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|43
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|51
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|53
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|55
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|56
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:00:20
|57
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:00
|58
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:11
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|60
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|62
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|63
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|64
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|66
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|67
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|68
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|70
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|73
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|76
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|77
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|80
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|81
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|82
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|83
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|85
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|86
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|89
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|90
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|91
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|92
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|93
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|94
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|97
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|98
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|100
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|102
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:34
|104
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:37
|105
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:40
|106
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|107
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:01:51
|108
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|109
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|110
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|111
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|112
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|113
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|114
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|115
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|116
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|117
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:06
|118
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|119
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:24
|120
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:37
|121
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:49
|122
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|123
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|125
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|126
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:22
|127
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|128
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|129
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|130
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|133
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|134
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|135
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|136
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|137
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|138
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|139
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|140
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|141
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|142
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:37
|143
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|144
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|145
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|146
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|147
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|148
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|150
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|151
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|153
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|155
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|157
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|158
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|159
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|160
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|161
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:07:03
|162
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|163
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|164
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|165
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|166
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:10:02
|167
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:56
|168
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|169
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|170
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|171
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|172
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|173
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|174
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|175
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:41
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|9
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|10
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|9
|13
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|14
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|15
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|20
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14:22:12
|2
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Francaise Des Jeux
|6
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Astana
|9
|Team Htc - Columbia
|0:01:00
|10
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:11
|11
|Caisse D'epargne
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Team Milram
|14
|Saur-Sojasun
|15
|Footon-Servetto
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Team Sky
|0:01:17
|19
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:02:22
|20
|Rabobank
|0:02:45
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:00
|22
|Team Radioshack
|0:07:03
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|4:55:58
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:02
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:00:05
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:12
|6
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:16
|13
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:17
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:18
|17
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:19
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:20
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:21
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:23
|23
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:24
|24
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:25
|25
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:26
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:28
|29
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|30
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:30
|31
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:00:31
|32
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:32
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:00:33
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:34
|41
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|43
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:00:36
|45
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:37
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:38
|47
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|48
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:40
|50
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|52
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|53
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:49
|54
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|56
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:14
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:23
|58
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:24
|59
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:26
|60
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:01:27
|61
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:33
|62
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|63
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|64
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:35
|65
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:37
|66
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:39
|68
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:40
|69
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:41
|70
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:44
|73
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:45
|74
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:46
|75
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:47
|76
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|77
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|78
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|79
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:49
|81
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|82
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|83
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:53
|84
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|85
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|86
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:54
|87
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:55
|88
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:56
|89
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|92
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|93
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:58
|94
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:03
|97
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|98
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|99
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:05
|100
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:06
|101
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:07
|102
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|103
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|104
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:13
|105
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:14
|106
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:19
|107
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:22
|108
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:25
|109
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:26
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:29
|111
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|112
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:37
|113
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:44
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:45
|115
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:02:50
|116
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|117
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:57
|118
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:05
|119
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:13
|120
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:18
|122
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:24
|123
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:26
|124
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:43
|125
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:53
|126
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:47
|127
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:51
|128
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|129
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|130
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:01
|131
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|132
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:06
|133
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|134
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|135
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|136
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:07
|137
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:09
|138
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:12
|139
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:13
|140
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:05:32
|141
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:05:45
|142
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|143
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:08
|144
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:09
|145
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:10
|146
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:11
|148
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:17
|149
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:21
|150
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:22
|151
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:25
|152
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:27
|153
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|154
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:30
|155
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:34
|156
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|157
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:38
|158
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:42
|159
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|160
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|161
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:07:21
|162
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:07:40
|163
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:42
|164
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|165
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:07:51
|166
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:10:19
|167
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:25
|168
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:26
|169
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|170
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:27
|171
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:37
|172
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:40
|173
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:43
|174
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:21
|175
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:04
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|25
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|25
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|20
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|10
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|11
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|15
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|12
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|18
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|19
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|20
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|22
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|23
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|24
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|25
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|27
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|28
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|30
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|32
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|3
|33
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|34
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|35
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1
|1
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|14:48:47
|2
|Astana
|0:00:08
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:09
|4
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|5
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:19
|6
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:24
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:29
|8
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:38
|9
|Team Htc - Columbia
|0:00:42
|10
|Caisse D'epargne
|0:01:08
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:26
|12
|Team Sky
|0:01:28
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:01:29
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Team Milram
|0:01:34
|16
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:37
|17
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:48
|18
|Footon-Servetto
|0:02:18
|19
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:02:29
|20
|Rabobank
|0:04:35
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:48
|22
|Team Radioshack
|0:06:50
