Image 1 of 11 Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory in Saint-Laurent-du-Pont. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 11 Prologue winner Alberto Contador (Astana) defended his yellow jersey in the Critérium du Dauphiné's opening road stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 11 Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the leader's jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 11 Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) shows off his hardware for winning the Dauphiné's first road stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 11 Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium after winning stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 11 Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) catches his breath after winning a chaotic finale. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 11 Alberto Contador (Astana) gets a post-race drink from his soigneur. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 11 Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) edges Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) to win stage one. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 11 Stage winner Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) make contact. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 11 Slovenia's Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) outsprinted Peter Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win the Dauphiné's first stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 11 Overnight race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won a chaotic sprint on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné with Peter Velits (Team HTC – Columbia) in second and Geraint Thomas (Sky Professional Cycling Team) in third. Alberto Contador kept his lead in the overall despite a late threatening flurry from Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack).

Related Articles Bole eyes Tour after Dauphiné win

Bole took advantage of a tricky run-in into Saint-Laurent-du-Pont with most of the sprinters eliminated on the day’s final climb with 6 kilometres remaining.

“I had a long time off after a nasty crash at Paris-Nice I came to this race with good legs. On the last descent I was blocked by a crash that happened in front of me but I managed to get back to the peloton in the final kilometre. Two Team Sky riders launched the sprint and I took advantage," he said.

The stage began in Evian-les-Bains with Contador claiming he and his Astana team would not defend the Spaniard’s overall lead. And they were good to their word, with Biel Kadri (Ag2r), Cyril Gautier (Bbox), Dominique Rollin (Cervelo), Sebastien Minard (Cofidis) and Matthieu Ladagnous (Francaise des Jeux) allowed to break free and build up a substantial lead.

The four Frenchmen and Canadian established a gap of over 9 minutes and with Astana calling everyone’s bluff and sitting within the peloton, it was up to other teams with overall aspirations to chase. A response finally came from Garmin-Transitions, Saxo Bank and Cofidis, with Astana and Contador willing to keep a watchful eye as they protected the Spaniard in the bunch.

The gap slowly began to slip over the energy-sapping terrain and with 40 kilometres to go it was down to 3:30. Twenty kilometres later it had come down further to 2:16 and the writing was on the wall for the day’s break when they reached the foot of the final climb of the Côte de Miribel-les-Echelles with a gap of just thirty seconds.

Behind them though the bunch had split, with a pile-up causing havoc and 40 riders going clear.

Rollin set the pace on the lower slopes in a do-or-die bid to hold off the inevitable but with Contador’s men finally showing themselves on the front, it wasn’t long before the group were absorbed by the peloton with Gautier the final rider to throw in the towel.

Sylvain Calzati (Sky Professional Cycling Team) was amongst the first to try his luck before Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) launched the most dangerous move and crested the top of the climb first. A handful of riders bridged up to the Belgian on the descent but the most worrying for Contador was Janez Brajkovic who weaved through the lead group and set about on a daring solo escape.

Despite his heroics he was caught by Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), who served more as a hindrance than a help as the pair never settled into a rhythm and with the bunch bearing down, they were swept up in the final kilometre.

Without any teammates in the lead group Bole was forced to act alone and in the frantically messy sprint he had enough to hold of a late charge from Velits to take the win.

Full results 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:47:24 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 13 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 15 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 21 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 24 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 26 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 27 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 28 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 29 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 32 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 33 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 35 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 39 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 41 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 44 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 48 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 51 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 53 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 55 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:06 56 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:00:20 57 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:00 58 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:11 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 60 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 62 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 64 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 66 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 67 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 68 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 70 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 73 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 74 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 75 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 76 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 77 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 79 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 80 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 81 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 82 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 83 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 85 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 86 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 88 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 89 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 90 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 91 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 92 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 93 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 94 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 97 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 98 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 100 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 101 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 102 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 103 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:34 104 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:37 105 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:40 106 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 107 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:01:51 108 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 109 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 110 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 111 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 112 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 113 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 114 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 115 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 116 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 117 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:02:06 118 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 119 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:24 120 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:37 121 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:49 122 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 123 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 124 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 125 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 126 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:22 127 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 128 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 129 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 130 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 133 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 134 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 135 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 136 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 137 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 138 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 139 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 140 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 141 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 142 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:37 143 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 144 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 145 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 146 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 147 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 148 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 150 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 151 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 152 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 153 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 154 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 155 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 156 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 157 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 158 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 159 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 160 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 161 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:07:03 162 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 163 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 164 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 165 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 166 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:10:02 167 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:56 168 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 169 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 170 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 171 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 172 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 173 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 174 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 175 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:41

Points sprint 1 - Cruseilles 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Points sprint 2 - Les Echelles 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Finish sprint - Saint-Laurent-du-Pont 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 22 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 4 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 6 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 15 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 14 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 9 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 10 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 9 13 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 14 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 7 15 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 20 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountains 1 - Côte de Mornex 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountains 2 - Côte de Sallenôves 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 pts 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountains 3 - Côte de Chilly 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountains 4 - Côte de Miribel-les-Echelles 1 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Teams 1 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14:22:12 2 Ag2R-La Mondiale 3 Quick Step Cycling Team 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Francaise Des Jeux 6 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 7 Garmin - Transitions 8 Astana 9 Team Htc - Columbia 0:01:00 10 Cervelo Test Team 0:01:11 11 Caisse D'epargne 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto 13 Team Milram 14 Saur-Sojasun 15 Footon-Servetto 16 Katusha Team 17 Liquigas-Doimo 18 Team Sky 0:01:17 19 Lampre - Farnese 0:02:22 20 Rabobank 0:02:45 21 Team Saxo Bank 0:04:00 22 Team Radioshack 0:07:03

General classfication after stage 1 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 4:55:58 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:02 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:05 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:12 6 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 10 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:16 13 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:17 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:18 17 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:19 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:20 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:21 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:23 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:24 24 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:25 25 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 27 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:26 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:28 29 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:29 30 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:30 31 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:00:31 32 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 33 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:32 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:00:33 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:34 41 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 43 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:00:36 45 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:37 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:38 47 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 48 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:40 50 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 52 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 53 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:49 54 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 56 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:01:14 57 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:23 58 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:24 59 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:26 60 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:01:27 61 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:33 62 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 63 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 64 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:35 65 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:37 66 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:01:39 68 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:40 69 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:41 70 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:44 73 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:45 74 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:46 75 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:47 76 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 77 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 78 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 79 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:49 81 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 82 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:51 83 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:53 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 85 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 86 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:54 87 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:55 88 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:56 89 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 90 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 92 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 93 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:01:58 94 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 95 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:03 97 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 98 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:04 99 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:05 100 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:06 101 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:07 102 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:08 103 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 104 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:13 105 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:14 106 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:19 107 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:22 108 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:25 109 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:26 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:29 111 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:33 112 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:02:37 113 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:02:44 114 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:02:45 115 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:02:50 116 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 117 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:57 118 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:05 119 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:13 120 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 121 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:18 122 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:24 123 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:26 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:43 125 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:53 126 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:47 127 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:51 128 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 129 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:57 130 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:01 131 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 132 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:06 133 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 134 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 135 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 136 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:07 137 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:09 138 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:12 139 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:13 140 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:05:32 141 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:05:45 142 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:06 143 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:08 144 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:09 145 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:10 146 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:11 148 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:17 149 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:21 150 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:22 151 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:25 152 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:27 153 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 154 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:30 155 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:34 156 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 157 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:38 158 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:42 159 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 160 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 161 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:07:21 162 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:07:40 163 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:42 164 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 165 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:07:51 166 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:10:19 167 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:25 168 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:26 169 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 170 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:27 171 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:37 172 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:40 173 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:43 174 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:21 175 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:04

Points classification 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 38 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 25 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 25 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 22 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 22 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 20 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 19 10 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 11 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 15 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 14 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 12 17 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 18 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 19 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 11 20 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 22 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 23 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 24 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 7 25 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 6 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 27 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 28 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 6 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 30 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 32 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 3 33 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 34 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 35 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1