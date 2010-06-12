Contador wins at L'Alpe d'Huez
But Brajkovic matches him and holds the race lead
Stage 6: Crolles - Alpe-d’Huez
Alberto Contador of Astana won at L'Alpe d'Huez after a tensely fought sixth stage at the Criterium du Dauphine, but he was unable to break away from Janez Brajkovic of RadioShack, who doggedly stayed with the Spaniard and defended his overall lead.
Related Articles
Contador and Brajkovic crossed the finish line in the same time, needing more than 45 minutes to reach the top. Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo), who had tried to attack the two, eventually struggled to hold on and finished second 17 seconds back, with Jerome Coppel of Saur-Sojasun taking fourth at 24 seconds.
Brajkovic remained in first position in the overall standings, while Contador climbed to second at 1:41. HTC-Columbia's Tejay van Garderen was unable to stay with them on the climb to L'Alpe d'Huez but he fought all the way to the finish. He finished 11th at 1:26, after some help from Chris Horner (RadioShack) and slipped only to third place overall at 2:41.
Before the explosive racing on the hairpins of L'Alpe d'Huez, the stage was marked by a 20-man escape group but the riders never built up a large lead and never had much chance of securing a stage victory. The Astana-led chase group ground its way along all day, dropping riders from its group and eventually catching those falling out of the lead group, as they all started their way up the Alpe d'Huez, the fourth and final climb of the day after the Cotes des Fontaines, the Col du Grand Cucheron and the Col du Glandon in just 151km.
A great day of racing
159 riders were at the start in Crolles, with Quick Step's Kevin Seeldraeyers the only one missing from the previous day.
The peloton stayed together for the first climb, the category three Cote des Fontaines, but it didn't stay that way long. A group got away on the immediate following climb, the category two Col de Grand Cucheron. It turned into a 19-man group taking 2:25 over the top.
David Le Lay (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ruben Plaza Molina (Caisse d’Epargne, Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Julien El Fares (Cofidis), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma Lotto), Stephan Denifl (Cervelo Test Team), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Transitions), Cyril Gautier (Bouygues Telecom), Guillaume Levarlet (Saur Sojasun), Remi Di Gregorio (Francaise des Jeux), Dario Cataldo and Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step), Thomas Rohregger (Milram), Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam), Danny Pate (Garmin Transitions), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Amael Moinard (Cofidis), and Laurent Lefèvre (Bouygues Telecom) were joined on the descent by Dmitri Champion of Ag2r La Mondiale.
After a short breathing spell, the road went up again, up the Hors Category Col du Glandon, and just over halfway through the stage, the gap had grown to over three minutes.
The Glandon is not the steepest climb in the Alps but it is long and tiring. Many riders struggled as they fought their laborious way up the seemingly endless climb. Numerous riders were dropped out of the lead group and out of the peloton, including Britain's David Millar (Garmin-Transitions). He eventually finished at 24:39.
A group of nine approached the crest of the Glandon and Cervelo's Pujol slipped out to be first over the top. Martinez nipped him at the last moment, though, to take the 20 points. The chase group came over the top about 1:25 later. Pujol and Martinez stayed away on the descent, and as they pulled away, Bouet, Denifl and Di Gregorio jumped to go after them. They caught and passed the duo, and built up their own lead. Denifl then pulled away on the rapid descent.
Astana had taken over the lead of the chase group, hoping to isolate and perhaps later drop overall leader Janez Brajkovic. However the Slovenian hung doggedly on Contador' rear wheel, supported by Astana teammate Chris Horner. Pujol was able to take off at the start of L'Alpe d'Huez but he became just a hare for the strongest riders to chase.
Sylvester Szmyd of Liquigas tired to jump from the yellow jersey group, where Astana continued to grind away on the front. The leaders caught and passed those who had fallen out of the lead group, as the gap on Pujol dropped to under a minute.
Denis Menchov of Rabobank was the first big named to fall back. Brajkovic lost Horner too, while Contador still had three teammates around him. With 10 km to go, Pujol was caught and just one kilometre later, Contador took off, dancing on the pedals in his unique style. Brajkovic was easily able to follow and catch the Spaniard, making Contador aware that he was in control of the race.
The Tour de France winner didn't give up however, and keep accelerating time and time again. Yet it was to no avail. Every attack was countered quite easily by Brajkovic, who seemed to be using his power metre to gauge his effort.
As they two eased after the attacks, Szmyd was able to get across and join the two leaders, and with five kilometres to go, Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Coppel were able to join them too. Szmyd tried to get away and in the stage but Contador was behind him and once again, Brajkovic was able to catch them and soon the five were together again in a thrilling game of cat and mouse on the L'Alpe d'Huez.
With 4 km to go, Contador and Brajkovic took off again, but yet again, they were eventually joined by Szmyd and eventually Coppel. It was a four way fight up the final few kilometres, and with just over two kilometres, Contador took off again, with his constant companion Brajkovic with him.
This time the RadioShack rider moved to the front and did some work. The duo stayed together through the L'Alpe d'Huez ski resort with Contador coming off Brajkovic's wheel on the uphill finish to win the sprint and stage. He celebrated with his 'Pistolero' winning salute but failed in his attempt to take the race lead. This was as much, if not more, Brajkovic's day of victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|4:31:01
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:17
|4
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:24
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|6
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:17
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:01:26
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:53
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|16
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:02:55
|18
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:17
|20
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:34
|21
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:49
|22
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:06
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:21
|25
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|26
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:28
|27
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:04:35
|28
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:34
|29
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:29
|30
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:38
|31
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|33
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:07:29
|37
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:04
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|39
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:44
|40
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:04
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:09:27
|42
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|43
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:30
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:09:35
|45
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:40
|46
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:46
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|49
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:29
|51
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|52
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:15
|54
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:12:28
|55
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:59
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:16:01
|58
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|59
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|62
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|64
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|65
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|68
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:21
|69
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:26
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:20:34
|71
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:22:17
|73
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:39
|74
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|75
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|77
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|78
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|79
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|80
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|83
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|84
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|85
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|86
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|87
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|90
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|91
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|93
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|94
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|95
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|96
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|97
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|98
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|99
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:29:16
|100
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|102
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|103
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|105
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|106
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|108
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|109
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|116
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|117
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|118
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|119
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|120
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|121
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:31:46
|122
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|125
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|126
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|127
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|129
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|131
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|132
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|133
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|134
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|136
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|137
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|138
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|139
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|140
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|141
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|142
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|143
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|144
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|145
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|146
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:16
|147
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:33:48
|148
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|149
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:33:51
|HD
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNS
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|25
|pts
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|22
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|4
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|6
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|9
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|11
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|15
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|17
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|4
|18
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|19
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|20
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|4
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|6
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|pts
|2
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|4
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|14
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|7
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|8
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|9
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|6
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|20
|pts
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|18
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|4
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|6
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|9
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:39:09
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|3
|Française Des Jeux
|0:02:38
|4
|Astana
|0:08:04
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:02
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:44
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:11:18
|8
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:06
|9
|Quick Step
|0:15:08
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:33
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:06
|12
|Team Radioshack
|0:17:37
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:05
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:22:56
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:35
|16
|Rabobank
|0:36:04
|17
|Team Milram
|0:37:45
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:38:40
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:51:56
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:44
|21
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:59:13
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|0:59:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|24:26:05
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:41
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:41
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:46
|5
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:01
|6
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:17
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:54
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:06:10
|10
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:33
|11
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:06:58
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:59
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:45
|14
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:49
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:09
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:21
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:09:20
|18
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:09
|19
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:10
|20
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:14
|21
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:17
|22
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:33
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|24
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:30
|25
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:12:22
|26
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|27
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|28
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:11
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:22
|30
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|31
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:20
|32
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:14:27
|33
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:57
|34
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:48
|35
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:56
|36
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:47
|37
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:16:51
|38
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:16:59
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:27
|40
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:19
|41
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:18:44
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:30
|43
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:39
|44
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:09
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:10
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:28
|47
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:33
|48
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:04
|49
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:24:15
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:24:22
|51
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:27
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:24:38
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:13
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:25:43
|55
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:25:58
|56
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:26:35
|57
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:26:40
|58
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:09
|59
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:30
|60
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:29:12
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:37
|62
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:52
|63
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:48
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:31:51
|65
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:32:11
|66
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:33:55
|67
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:20
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:04
|69
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:36:39
|70
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:18
|71
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:37:31
|72
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:38:31
|73
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|0:39:07
|74
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:39:12
|75
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:39:17
|76
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:40:53
|77
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:42:39
|78
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:42:55
|79
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:43:17
|80
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:43:20
|81
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:26
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|83
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:45:56
|84
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:46:41
|85
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:13
|86
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:47:30
|87
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:47:41
|88
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:48:12
|89
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:48:36
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:49:07
|91
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:49:09
|92
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:50:02
|93
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:50:49
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:51:07
|95
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:52:05
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:52:26
|97
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:53:35
|98
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:53:57
|99
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:54:23
|100
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:55:27
|101
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:55:31
|102
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:55:38
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:55:51
|104
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:56:11
|105
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:56:19
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:56:30
|107
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:56:48
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:56:53
|109
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:56:56
|110
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:57:45
|111
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:58:19
|112
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:58:38
|113
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:00:12
|114
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|1:00:30
|115
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1:01:07
|116
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:01:33
|117
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:02:07
|118
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:02:36
|119
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|1:04:15
|120
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:04:16
|121
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|1:04:24
|122
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:39
|123
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:05:26
|124
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|1:05:27
|125
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:05:31
|126
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|1:05:49
|127
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:07:24
|128
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:07:36
|129
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1:08:08
|130
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:09:05
|131
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:09:25
|132
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:10:15
|133
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:10:28
|134
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:10:53
|135
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:10:54
|136
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:11:13
|137
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|1:12:23
|138
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:12:45
|139
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:12:47
|140
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|1:13:48
|141
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:15:10
|142
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1:17:13
|143
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:17:19
|144
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:17:32
|145
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:18:17
|146
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:18:45
|147
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:21:56
|148
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|1:22:14
|149
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:22:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|87
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|83
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|63
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|56
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|45
|8
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|42
|9
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|35
|13
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|14
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|15
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|17
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|18
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|27
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|27
|20
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|26
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|25
|23
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|24
|24
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|25
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|26
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|27
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|28
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|29
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|30
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|31
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|32
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|33
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|34
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|35
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|37
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|38
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|15
|39
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|40
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|42
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|43
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|46
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|47
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|12
|48
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|11
|49
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|50
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|51
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|52
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|53
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|54
|Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|55
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|58
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|59
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|61
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|62
|Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|63
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|64
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|65
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|66
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|67
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|69
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|70
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|71
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|73
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|74
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|75
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|76
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|77
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|78
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|1
|79
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|80
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1
|81
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|pts
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|33
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|32
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|31
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|6
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|26
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|8
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|9
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|10
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|11
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|12
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|13
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|21
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|20
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|17
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|18
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|19
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|20
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|14
|22
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|24
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|11
|26
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|30
|Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|31
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|33
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|34
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|35
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|36
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|6
|37
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|38
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|39
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|40
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|41
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|42
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|43
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|44
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|45
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|46
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|47
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|48
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|73:37:04
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|3
|Astana
|0:04:20
|4
|Française Des Jeux
|0:07:18
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:32
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:09:44
|7
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:40
|8
|Quick Step
|0:15:51
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:04
|10
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:24
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:40
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:41
|13
|Team Radioshack
|0:26:04
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:29:00
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:26
|16
|Rabobank
|0:44:38
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:50:18
|18
|Team Milram
|0:51:11
|19
|Footon-Servetto
|1:08:22
|20
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:12:30
|21
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:24:55
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:41:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy