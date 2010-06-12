Trending

Contador wins at L'Alpe d'Huez

But Brajkovic matches him and holds the race lead

Image 1 of 28

Slovenia's Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium in the leader's yellow jersey.

Slovenia's Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana) wins on L'Alpe d'Huez

Alberto Contador (Astana) wins on L'Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates on L'Alpe d'Huez

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates on L'Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 28

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) was always in control

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) was always in control
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 28

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack)

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 28

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 28

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) had a bad day

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) had a bad day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 28

Pete Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Pete Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 28

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack)

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 28

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) battle it out on L'Alpe' d'Huez

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) battle it out on L'Alpe' d'Huez
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 28

With seven kilometres left to ride to Alpe d'Huez, the last man on the road is Nikolai Trusov (Team Katusha).

With seven kilometres left to ride to Alpe d'Huez, the last man on the road is Nikolai Trusov (Team Katusha).
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 14 of 28

The view down Hairpin Nine of the approaching lead group on the climb to Alpe d'Huez.

The view down Hairpin Nine of the approaching lead group on the climb to Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 15 of 28

Alberto Contador Velasco (Astana) leads Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack) with just over six and a half kilometres to Alpe d'Huez.

Alberto Contador Velasco (Astana) leads Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack) with just over six and a half kilometres to Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 16 of 28

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) and J

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) and J
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 17 of 28

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) and Christopher Horner (Team Radioshack).

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) and Christopher Horner (Team Radioshack).
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 18 of 28

Samuel S

Samuel S
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 19 of 28

Finding his legs, Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) would finish sixth in Alpe d'Huez.

Finding his legs, Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) would finish sixth in Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 20 of 28

A group of eight chasing riders led by the Euskaltel - Euskadi team on the climb to Alpe d'Huez.

A group of eight chasing riders led by the Euskaltel - Euskadi team on the climb to Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 21 of 28

Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step) rides alone to Alpe d'Huez. Samoilau would finish 17th at the ski resort.

Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step) rides alone to Alpe d'Huez. Samoilau would finish 17th at the ski resort.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 22 of 28

Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Doimo)

Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 23 of 28

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) would finish 41st in Alpe d'Huez, over nine minutes behind the winner.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) would finish 41st in Alpe d'Huez, over nine minutes behind the winner.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 24 of 28

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team HTC - Columbia)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team HTC - Columbia)
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 25 of 28

Still smiling from the stage victory the day before Daniel Navarro Garcia (Astana) climbs to Alpe d'Huez.

Still smiling from the stage victory the day before Daniel Navarro Garcia (Astana) climbs to Alpe d'Huez.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 26 of 28

Two Euskaltel - Euskadi riders lead a group 10 minutes down on the leaders.

Two Euskaltel - Euskadi riders lead a group 10 minutes down on the leaders.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 27 of 28

A back group climbs to Alpe d'Huez, over 17 minutes down on the leaders.

A back group climbs to Alpe d'Huez, over 17 minutes down on the leaders.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 28 of 28

Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Astana) rides up the climb of Alpe d'Huez in the final group on the road.

Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Astana) rides up the climb of Alpe d'Huez in the final group on the road.
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)

Alberto Contador of Astana won at L'Alpe d'Huez after a tensely fought sixth stage at the Criterium du Dauphine, but he was unable to break away from Janez Brajkovic of RadioShack, who doggedly stayed with the Spaniard and defended his overall lead.

Contador and Brajkovic crossed the finish line in the same time, needing more than 45 minutes to reach the top. Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo), who had tried to attack the two, eventually struggled to hold on and finished second 17 seconds back, with Jerome Coppel of Saur-Sojasun taking fourth at 24 seconds.

Brajkovic remained in first position in the overall standings, while Contador climbed to second at 1:41. HTC-Columbia's Tejay van Garderen was unable to stay with them on the climb to L'Alpe d'Huez but he fought all the way to the finish. He finished 11th at 1:26, after some help from Chris Horner (RadioShack) and slipped only to third place overall at 2:41.

Before the explosive racing on the hairpins of L'Alpe d'Huez, the stage was marked by a 20-man escape group but the riders never built up a large lead and never had much chance of securing a stage victory. The Astana-led chase group ground its way along all day, dropping riders from its group and eventually catching those falling out of the lead group, as they all started their way up the Alpe d'Huez, the fourth and final climb of the day after the Cotes des Fontaines, the Col du Grand Cucheron and the Col du Glandon in just 151km.

A great day of racing

159 riders were at the start in Crolles, with Quick Step's Kevin Seeldraeyers the only one missing from the previous day.

The peloton stayed together for the first climb, the category three Cote des Fontaines, but it didn't stay that way long. A group got away on the immediate following climb, the category two Col de Grand Cucheron. It turned into a 19-man group taking 2:25 over the top.

David Le Lay (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ruben Plaza Molina (Caisse d’Epargne, Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Julien El Fares (Cofidis), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma Lotto), Stephan Denifl (Cervelo Test Team), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Transitions), Cyril Gautier (Bouygues Telecom), Guillaume Levarlet (Saur Sojasun), Remi Di Gregorio (Francaise des Jeux), Dario Cataldo and Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step), Thomas Rohregger (Milram), Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam), Danny Pate (Garmin Transitions), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Amael Moinard (Cofidis), and Laurent Lefèvre (Bouygues Telecom) were joined on the descent by Dmitri Champion of Ag2r La Mondiale.

After a short breathing spell, the road went up again, up the Hors Category Col du Glandon, and just over halfway through the stage, the gap had grown to over three minutes.

The Glandon is not the steepest climb in the Alps but it is long and tiring. Many riders struggled as they fought their laborious way up the seemingly endless climb. Numerous riders were dropped out of the lead group and out of the peloton, including Britain's David Millar (Garmin-Transitions). He eventually finished at 24:39.

A group of nine approached the crest of the Glandon and Cervelo's Pujol slipped out to be first over the top. Martinez nipped him at the last moment, though, to take the 20 points. The chase group came over the top about 1:25 later. Pujol and Martinez stayed away on the descent, and as they pulled away, Bouet, Denifl and Di Gregorio jumped to go after them. They caught and passed the duo, and built up their own lead. Denifl then pulled away on the rapid descent.

Astana had taken over the lead of the chase group, hoping to isolate and perhaps later drop overall leader Janez Brajkovic. However the Slovenian hung doggedly on Contador' rear wheel, supported by Astana teammate Chris Horner. Pujol was able to take off at the start of L'Alpe d'Huez but he became just a hare for the strongest riders to chase.

Sylvester Szmyd of Liquigas tired to jump from the yellow jersey group, where Astana continued to grind away on the front. The leaders caught and passed those who had fallen out of the lead group, as the gap on Pujol dropped to under a minute.

Denis Menchov of Rabobank was the first big named to fall back. Brajkovic lost Horner too, while Contador still had three teammates around him. With 10 km to go, Pujol was caught and just one kilometre later, Contador took off, dancing on the pedals in his unique style. Brajkovic was easily able to follow and catch the Spaniard, making Contador aware that he was in control of the race.

The Tour de France winner didn't give up however, and keep accelerating time and time again. Yet it was to no avail. Every attack was countered quite easily by Brajkovic, who seemed to be using his power metre to gauge his effort.

As they two eased after the attacks, Szmyd was able to get across and join the two leaders, and with five kilometres to go, Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Coppel were able to join them too. Szmyd tried to get away and in the stage but Contador was behind him and once again, Brajkovic was able to catch them and soon the five were together again in a thrilling game of cat and mouse on the L'Alpe d'Huez.

With 4 km to go, Contador and Brajkovic took off again, but yet again, they were eventually joined by Szmyd and eventually Coppel. It was a four way fight up the final few kilometres, and with just over two kilometres, Contador took off again, with his constant companion Brajkovic with him.

This time the RadioShack rider moved to the front and did some work. The duo stayed together through the L'Alpe d'Huez ski resort with Contador coming off Brajkovic's wheel on the uphill finish to win the sprint and stage. He celebrated with his 'Pistolero' winning salute but failed in his attempt to take the race lead. This was as much, if not more, Brajkovic's day of victory.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana4:31:01
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:17
4Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:24
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:17
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:26
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:53
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
16Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:02:55
18Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:17
20Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:34
21Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:03:49
22Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:04:06
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:21
25Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
26David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:28
27Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:04:35
28Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:34
29Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:29
30Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:06:38
31Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:50
33Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:07:29
37Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:04
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
39Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:08:44
40Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:04
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:09:27
42Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
43Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:30
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:09:35
45Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:10:40
46Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:46
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
49Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
50Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:29
51Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
52Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:15
54Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:12:28
55Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:12:59
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:16:01
58Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
59Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
62Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
64Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
65Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
66Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
68Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:21
69Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:26
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:20:34
71Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:22:17
73Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:24:39
74Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
75Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
77Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
78Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
79Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
80Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
81Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
82Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
83Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
84Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
86Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
87Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
88Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
90Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
91Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
93Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
94Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
95Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
96Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
97Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
98David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
99Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:29:16
100Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
101Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
102Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
103Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
105Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
106Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
107Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
108Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
109John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
110Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
112Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
113Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
114Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
116Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
117Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
118Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
119Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
120Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
121Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:31:46
122Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
123Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
124Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
125Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
126Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
127Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
129André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
130Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
131David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
132Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
133Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
134Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
135Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
136Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
137Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
138Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
140Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
141Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
142Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
143Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
144Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
145Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
146Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:16
147Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:33:48
148Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
149Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:33:51
HDManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFVincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFPierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
DNFJurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFEnrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFBaden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNSKevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Saint-Etienne-de-Cuines
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions1

Sprint 2 - La Paute
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
3Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1

Sprint (final) - Alpes-d'Huez
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana25pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack22
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo20
4Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne15
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
9Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
10Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack11
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia10
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux9
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
15Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
17Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step4
18Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
19Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
20Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Fontaines
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4pts
2Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Col du Grand Cucheron
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom9
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team8
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step6
6Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5

Mountain 3 - Col du Glandon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20pts
2Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team18
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team16
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram14
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux10
7Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
8David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
9Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step6
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step5

Mountain 4 - Alpes-d'Huez
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana20pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack18
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo16
4Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne10
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
9Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
10Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi13:39:09
2AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
3Française Des Jeux0:02:38
4Astana0:08:04
5Team HTC - Columbia0:10:02
6Caisse d'Epargne0:10:44
7Team Katusha0:11:18
8BBox Bouygues Telecom0:13:06
9Quick Step0:15:08
10Saur - Sojasun0:16:33
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:06
12Team Radioshack0:17:37
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:05
14Liquigas-Doimo0:22:56
15Sky Professional Cycling Team0:23:35
16Rabobank0:36:04
17Team Milram0:37:45
18Cervelo Test Team0:38:40
19Garmin - Transitions0:51:56
20Team Saxo Bank0:54:44
21Lampre-Farnese Vini0:59:13
22Footon-Servetto0:59:17

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack24:26:05
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:41
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:41
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:46
5Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:01
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:17
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:54
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:06:10
10Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:33
11Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:06:58
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:06:59
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:45
14Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:07:49
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:09
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:21
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:20
18Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:09
19Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:10
20David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:14
21Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:17
22Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:10:33
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:28
24Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:30
25Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:12:22
26Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
27Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:34
28Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:11
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:22
30Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
31Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:20
32Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:14:27
33Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:57
34Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:15:48
35Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:56
36Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:47
37Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:16:51
38Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:16:59
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:27
40Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:19
41Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:18:44
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:30
43Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:19:39
44Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:09
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:10
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:28
47Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:33
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:04
49David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:24:15
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:24:22
51Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:24:27
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:24:38
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:13
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:25:43
55Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:25:58
56David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:26:35
57Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:26:40
58Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:28:09
59Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:30
60Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:29:12
61Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:30:37
62Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:52
63Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:31:48
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:31:51
65Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:32:11
66Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:33:55
67Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:20
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:36:04
69Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:36:39
70Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:18
71Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:37:31
72Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:38:31
73Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha0:39:07
74Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:39:12
75Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:17
76Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:40:53
77Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:42:39
78Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:42:55
79Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:43:17
80Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:43:20
81Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:26
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:44:27
83Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:45:56
84Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:46:41
85Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:47:13
86Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:47:30
87Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:47:41
88Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:48:12
89Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:48:36
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:49:07
91Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:49:09
92Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:50:02
93Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:50:49
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:51:07
95Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:52:05
96Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:52:26
97Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:53:35
98Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:53:57
99Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:54:23
100Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:55:27
101Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:55:31
102Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:55:38
103Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:55:51
104Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:56:11
105Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:56:19
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:56:30
107Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:56:48
108Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:56:53
109Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:56:56
110Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:57:45
111David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:58:19
112Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:58:38
113Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:00:12
114Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team1:00:30
115Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack1:01:07
116Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:01:33
117John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:02:07
118Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:02:36
119Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step1:04:15
120Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:04:16
121Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step1:04:24
122Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:39
123Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:05:26
124Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank1:05:27
125Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:05:31
126Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack1:05:49
127Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:07:24
128Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:07:36
129Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1:08:08
130Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:09:05
131Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:09:25
132Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:10:15
133Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:10:28
134Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:10:53
135Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:10:54
136Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:11:13
137Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram1:12:23
138Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha1:12:45
139Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:12:47
140Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram1:13:48
141Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:15:10
142Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:17:13
143Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:17:19
144André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:17:32
145Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:18:17
146Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:18:45
147Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha1:21:56
148Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack1:22:14
149David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:22:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack87pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana83
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team67
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini63
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia56
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale55
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom45
8Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom42
9Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne39
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
11Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram38
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto35
13Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun33
14David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions33
15Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi30
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi30
17Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo27
18Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne27
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank27
20Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step26
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana25
23Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step24
24Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia24
25Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux23
26Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team22
27Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team22
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
29Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne19
30Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
31Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
32Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha17
33Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto16
34Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne16
35Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram16
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
37Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
38Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step15
39Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
40Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
42Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
43Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
46Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
47Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha12
48Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack11
49Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team11
50Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions10
51Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha10
52David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
53Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha8
54Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team8
55Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux7
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
58Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team6
59Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
61Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank6
62Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank6
63Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions5
64Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne5
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
66Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
67Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank4
69Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
70Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
71Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
72Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha3
73Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
74Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia2
75Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
76Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
77Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions1
78Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha1
79Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
80Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack1
81Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi55pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack33
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana32
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto31
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom29
6Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux26
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team24
8Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank23
9Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
10Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne22
11Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
12Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
13Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team21
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana20
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
17Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
18Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
19Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo16
20Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne15
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram14
22Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
24Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step11
26Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux10
27Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux9
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
30Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
31Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
33Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
34David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
35Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne7
36Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step6
37Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions6
38Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack5
39Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
40Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha3
41Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3
42David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3
43Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia2
44Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
45Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
47Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1
48Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
49Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi73:37:04
2AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
3Astana0:04:20
4Française Des Jeux0:07:18
5Team HTC - Columbia0:09:32
6Team Katusha0:09:44
7BBox Bouygues Telecom0:11:40
8Quick Step0:15:51
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:04
10Caisse d'Epargne0:17:24
11Saur - Sojasun0:21:40
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:24:41
13Team Radioshack0:26:04
14Liquigas-Doimo0:29:00
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:26
16Rabobank0:44:38
17Garmin - Transitions0:50:18
18Team Milram0:51:11
19Footon-Servetto1:08:22
20Cervelo Test Team1:12:30
21Lampre-Farnese Vini1:24:55
22Team Saxo Bank1:41:37

 

