Image 1 of 28 Slovenia's Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) on the podium in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) wins on L'Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates on L'Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) was always in control (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) had a bad day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 Pete Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) and Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Alberto Contador (Astana) and Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) battle it out on L'Alpe' d'Huez (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 With seven kilometres left to ride to Alpe d'Huez, the last man on the road is Nikolai Trusov (Team Katusha). (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 14 of 28 The view down Hairpin Nine of the approaching lead group on the climb to Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 15 of 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Astana) leads Janez Brajkovic (Team Radioshack) with just over six and a half kilometres to Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 16 of 28 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) and J (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 17 of 28 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) and Christopher Horner (Team Radioshack). (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 18 of 28 Samuel S (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 19 of 28 Finding his legs, Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) would finish sixth in Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 20 of 28 A group of eight chasing riders led by the Euskaltel - Euskadi team on the climb to Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 21 of 28 Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step) rides alone to Alpe d'Huez. Samoilau would finish 17th at the ski resort. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 22 of 28 Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 23 of 28 Denis Menchov (Rabobank) would finish 41st in Alpe d'Huez, over nine minutes behind the winner. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 24 of 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team HTC - Columbia) (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 25 of 28 Still smiling from the stage victory the day before Daniel Navarro Garcia (Astana) climbs to Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 26 of 28 Two Euskaltel - Euskadi riders lead a group 10 minutes down on the leaders. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 27 of 28 A back group climbs to Alpe d'Huez, over 17 minutes down on the leaders. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 28 of 28 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Astana) rides up the climb of Alpe d'Huez in the final group on the road. (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)

Alberto Contador of Astana won at L'Alpe d'Huez after a tensely fought sixth stage at the Criterium du Dauphine, but he was unable to break away from Janez Brajkovic of RadioShack, who doggedly stayed with the Spaniard and defended his overall lead.

Contador and Brajkovic crossed the finish line in the same time, needing more than 45 minutes to reach the top. Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo), who had tried to attack the two, eventually struggled to hold on and finished second 17 seconds back, with Jerome Coppel of Saur-Sojasun taking fourth at 24 seconds.

Brajkovic remained in first position in the overall standings, while Contador climbed to second at 1:41. HTC-Columbia's Tejay van Garderen was unable to stay with them on the climb to L'Alpe d'Huez but he fought all the way to the finish. He finished 11th at 1:26, after some help from Chris Horner (RadioShack) and slipped only to third place overall at 2:41.

Before the explosive racing on the hairpins of L'Alpe d'Huez, the stage was marked by a 20-man escape group but the riders never built up a large lead and never had much chance of securing a stage victory. The Astana-led chase group ground its way along all day, dropping riders from its group and eventually catching those falling out of the lead group, as they all started their way up the Alpe d'Huez, the fourth and final climb of the day after the Cotes des Fontaines, the Col du Grand Cucheron and the Col du Glandon in just 151km.





A great day of racing

159 riders were at the start in Crolles, with Quick Step's Kevin Seeldraeyers the only one missing from the previous day.

The peloton stayed together for the first climb, the category three Cote des Fontaines, but it didn't stay that way long. A group got away on the immediate following climb, the category two Col de Grand Cucheron. It turned into a 19-man group taking 2:25 over the top.

David Le Lay (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ruben Plaza Molina (Caisse d’Epargne, Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Julien El Fares (Cofidis), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma Lotto), Stephan Denifl (Cervelo Test Team), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Transitions), Cyril Gautier (Bouygues Telecom), Guillaume Levarlet (Saur Sojasun), Remi Di Gregorio (Francaise des Jeux), Dario Cataldo and Branislau Samoilau (Quick Step), Thomas Rohregger (Milram), Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam), Danny Pate (Garmin Transitions), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Amael Moinard (Cofidis), and Laurent Lefèvre (Bouygues Telecom) were joined on the descent by Dmitri Champion of Ag2r La Mondiale.

After a short breathing spell, the road went up again, up the Hors Category Col du Glandon, and just over halfway through the stage, the gap had grown to over three minutes.

The Glandon is not the steepest climb in the Alps but it is long and tiring. Many riders struggled as they fought their laborious way up the seemingly endless climb. Numerous riders were dropped out of the lead group and out of the peloton, including Britain's David Millar (Garmin-Transitions). He eventually finished at 24:39.

A group of nine approached the crest of the Glandon and Cervelo's Pujol slipped out to be first over the top. Martinez nipped him at the last moment, though, to take the 20 points. The chase group came over the top about 1:25 later. Pujol and Martinez stayed away on the descent, and as they pulled away, Bouet, Denifl and Di Gregorio jumped to go after them. They caught and passed the duo, and built up their own lead. Denifl then pulled away on the rapid descent.

Astana had taken over the lead of the chase group, hoping to isolate and perhaps later drop overall leader Janez Brajkovic. However the Slovenian hung doggedly on Contador' rear wheel, supported by Astana teammate Chris Horner. Pujol was able to take off at the start of L'Alpe d'Huez but he became just a hare for the strongest riders to chase.

Sylvester Szmyd of Liquigas tired to jump from the yellow jersey group, where Astana continued to grind away on the front. The leaders caught and passed those who had fallen out of the lead group, as the gap on Pujol dropped to under a minute.

Denis Menchov of Rabobank was the first big named to fall back. Brajkovic lost Horner too, while Contador still had three teammates around him. With 10 km to go, Pujol was caught and just one kilometre later, Contador took off, dancing on the pedals in his unique style. Brajkovic was easily able to follow and catch the Spaniard, making Contador aware that he was in control of the race.

The Tour de France winner didn't give up however, and keep accelerating time and time again. Yet it was to no avail. Every attack was countered quite easily by Brajkovic, who seemed to be using his power metre to gauge his effort.

As they two eased after the attacks, Szmyd was able to get across and join the two leaders, and with five kilometres to go, Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Coppel were able to join them too. Szmyd tried to get away and in the stage but Contador was behind him and once again, Brajkovic was able to catch them and soon the five were together again in a thrilling game of cat and mouse on the L'Alpe d'Huez.

With 4 km to go, Contador and Brajkovic took off again, but yet again, they were eventually joined by Szmyd and eventually Coppel. It was a four way fight up the final few kilometres, and with just over two kilometres, Contador took off again, with his constant companion Brajkovic with him.

This time the RadioShack rider moved to the front and did some work. The duo stayed together through the L'Alpe d'Huez ski resort with Contador coming off Brajkovic's wheel on the uphill finish to win the sprint and stage. He celebrated with his 'Pistolero' winning salute but failed in his attempt to take the race lead. This was as much, if not more, Brajkovic's day of victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 4:31:01 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:17 4 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:24 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:17 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:26 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:53 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 16 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:02:55 18 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:17 20 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:34 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:49 22 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:04:06 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:21 25 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 26 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:28 27 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:04:35 28 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:34 29 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:29 30 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:06:38 31 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:50 33 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:07:29 37 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:04 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 39 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:44 40 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:04 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:09:27 42 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 43 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:30 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:09:35 45 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:40 46 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:46 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 49 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:29 51 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 52 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:15 54 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:12:28 55 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:12:59 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:16:01 58 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 59 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 62 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 64 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 65 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 68 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:21 69 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:26 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:20:34 71 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:22:17 73 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:39 74 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 75 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 76 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 77 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 78 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 79 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 80 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 83 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 84 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 86 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 87 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 89 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 90 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 91 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 93 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 94 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 95 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 96 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 97 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 98 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 99 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:29:16 100 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 101 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 102 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 103 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 105 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 106 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 108 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 109 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 110 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 111 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 112 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 113 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 116 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 117 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 118 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 119 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 120 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 121 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:31:46 122 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 124 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 125 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 126 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 127 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 129 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 130 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 131 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 132 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 133 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 134 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 135 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 136 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 137 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 138 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 140 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 141 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 142 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 143 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 144 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 145 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 146 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:16 147 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:33:48 148 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 149 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:33:51 HD Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack DNF Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank DNF Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNS Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Saint-Etienne-de-Cuines # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 1

Sprint 2 - La Paute # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1

Sprint (final) - Alpes-d'Huez # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 25 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 22 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 20 4 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 15 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 9 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 11 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 10 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 15 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 17 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 4 18 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 19 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 20 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Fontaines # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 pts 2 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 4 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Grand Cucheron # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 9 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 8 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 6 6 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5

Mountain 3 - Col du Glandon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 pts 2 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 18 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 16 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 14 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 7 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 8 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 9 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 6 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 5

Mountain 4 - Alpes-d'Huez # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 20 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 18 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 16 4 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 10 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 9 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13:39:09 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 3 Française Des Jeux 0:02:38 4 Astana 0:08:04 5 Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:02 6 Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:44 7 Team Katusha 0:11:18 8 BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:13:06 9 Quick Step 0:15:08 10 Saur - Sojasun 0:16:33 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:06 12 Team Radioshack 0:17:37 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:05 14 Liquigas-Doimo 0:22:56 15 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:23:35 16 Rabobank 0:36:04 17 Team Milram 0:37:45 18 Cervelo Test Team 0:38:40 19 Garmin - Transitions 0:51:56 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:54:44 21 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:59:13 22 Footon-Servetto 0:59:17

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 24:26:05 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:41 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:41 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:46 5 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:01 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:17 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:54 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:06:10 10 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:33 11 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:06:58 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:59 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:45 14 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:07:49 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:09 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:21 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:20 18 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:09 19 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:10 20 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:14 21 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:17 22 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:10:33 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:28 24 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:30 25 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:12:22 26 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 27 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:34 28 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:11 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:22 30 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 31 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:20 32 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:14:27 33 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:57 34 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:15:48 35 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:56 36 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:47 37 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:16:51 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:16:59 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:27 40 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:19 41 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:18:44 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:30 43 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:39 44 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:09 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:10 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:28 47 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:33 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:04 49 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:24:15 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:22 51 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:27 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:24:38 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:13 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:25:43 55 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:25:58 56 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:26:35 57 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:26:40 58 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:09 59 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:30 60 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:29:12 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:37 62 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:52 63 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:31:48 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:31:51 65 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:32:11 66 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:33:55 67 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:20 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:36:04 69 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:36:39 70 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:18 71 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:37:31 72 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:38:31 73 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 0:39:07 74 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:39:12 75 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:17 76 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:40:53 77 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:42:39 78 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:42:55 79 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:43:17 80 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:43:20 81 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:26 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:44:27 83 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:45:56 84 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:46:41 85 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:47:13 86 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:47:30 87 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:47:41 88 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:48:12 89 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:48:36 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:49:07 91 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:49:09 92 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:50:02 93 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:50:49 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:51:07 95 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:52:05 96 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:52:26 97 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:53:35 98 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:53:57 99 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:54:23 100 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:55:27 101 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:55:31 102 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:55:38 103 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:55:51 104 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:56:11 105 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:56:19 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:56:30 107 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:56:48 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:56:53 109 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:56:56 110 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:57:45 111 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:58:19 112 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:58:38 113 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:00:12 114 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 1:00:30 115 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1:01:07 116 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:01:33 117 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:02:07 118 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:02:36 119 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 1:04:15 120 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:04:16 121 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 1:04:24 122 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:39 123 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:05:26 124 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 1:05:27 125 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:05:31 126 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 1:05:49 127 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:07:24 128 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:07:36 129 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1:08:08 130 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:09:05 131 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:09:25 132 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:10:15 133 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:10:28 134 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:10:53 135 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:10:54 136 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:11:13 137 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 1:12:23 138 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 1:12:45 139 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:12:47 140 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 1:13:48 141 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:15:10 142 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:17:13 143 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:17:19 144 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:17:32 145 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:18:17 146 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:18:45 147 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:21:56 148 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 1:22:14 149 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:22:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 87 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 83 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 56 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 45 8 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 42 9 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 39 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 38 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 35 13 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 14 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 33 15 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 17 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 27 18 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 27 19 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 27 20 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 26 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 25 23 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 24 24 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 24 25 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 26 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 22 27 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 22 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 29 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 30 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 31 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 32 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 17 33 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 34 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 16 35 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 16 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 37 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 38 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 15 39 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 40 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 42 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 43 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 46 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 47 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 12 48 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 11 49 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 11 50 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 10 51 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 52 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 53 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 54 Davide Appollino (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 8 55 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 58 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 6 59 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 61 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 6 62 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 6 63 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 5 64 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 66 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 67 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 4 69 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 70 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 71 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 73 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 74 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 2 75 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 76 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 77 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 1 78 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 1 79 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 80 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1 81 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 33 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 32 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 31 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 29 6 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 26 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 24 8 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 23 9 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 10 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 22 11 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 12 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 13 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 21 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 20 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 17 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 18 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 19 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 16 20 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 15 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 14 22 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 24 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 13 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 11 26 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 27 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 30 Reine Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 31 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 33 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 34 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 35 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 36 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 6 37 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 6 38 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5 39 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 40 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 3 41 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 42 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3 43 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 2 44 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 45 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 46 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 47 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1 48 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 49 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1