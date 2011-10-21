Trending

Sauser and Knox win stage 5

Evans and George enjoy comfortable overall lead

Christoph Sauser (Songo-info) outsprinted Kevin Evans to make sure that he and Max Knox (Ghost) won the fifth stage of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek on Friday.

This was by far the most exciting finish this year in the six-day mountain bike tour. With his victory over Evans, Sauser rectified a mistake that he and Silvio Bundi had made last year in exactly the same stage.

The two of them were at the time racing in front together with Knox and Thomas Zahnd (Switzerland). Unfortunately Sauser and Bundi missed a route marker which resulted in them getting lost. This time round Sauser made no mistake.

Sauser and Knox got away in a break with Evans and David George shortly after the king of the mountains hotspot.

The four riders combined well over the next 80 kilometres and built up a comfortable lead on the three chasing teams, namely Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor); Jacques Janse van Rensburg and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka); Neil MacDonald and Waylon Woolcock (RE:CM).

But when the riders entered George and started to race on tarred roads, the real fun began. The race developed into a game of chess on wheels. Evans made the first move by ordering George to attack.

"I did this because David used to be a good road cyclist. I also wanted to diminish the risk in the final sprint to the line," Evans said.

"With four of us sprinting to the line over the last 100 metres, there would always be a risk that something could go wrong. I knew that either Christoph or Max would counter when David attacked.

"Max reacted first. This meant that the sprint between Christoph and me would determine who the winner of the stage would be.

"Christoph had just that little bit more power in his legs when it really mattered and he pipped me to the line. As far as I am concerned, there is no shame in being outsprinted by a world champion."

Sauser and Knox's winning time for the 127km stage from Mossel Bay to George was five hours, 20 minutes and 42 seconds. This was their third stage victory, but because of their misfortunes during stages 1 and 4, they cannot win overall.

Evans and George finished in the same time.

Niyonshuti and Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) were third in 5:28:46. They were followed by Swanepoel and Bell in 5:29:36 and MacDonald and Woolcock in 5:29:38.

Evans and George are 41 minutes ahead of Swanepoel and Bell overall.

Evans said afterwards that they were very satisfied with the way their tour played out.

"Thanks to our sponsors we had the opportunity to test all the equipment we are planning to use during next year's Cape Epic. The exciting news is that everything seems to work perfectly."

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) were again the first mixed team to finish.

Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) are still unbeaten in the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek's women's tour.

Men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)5:20:42
2Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)
3Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:08:04
4Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:08:54
5Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)0:08:56
6Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)0:44:25
7Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)0:45:52
8Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)1:06:41
9Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)1:21:59
10Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)1:26:58
11Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)1:30:03
12George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)1:34:47
13Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)1:51:36
14Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)2:01:30
15Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)2:02:14
16Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)2:11:16
17Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)2:13:59
18Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)2:14:00
19Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)2:14:27
20Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)2:18:17
21Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)2:31:02
22Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)2:31:40
23Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)2:38:37
24Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)2:41:51
25Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)2:43:25
26Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)2:53:53
27Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)2:58:01
28Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)2:59:21
29Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)3:02:47
30Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)3:03:41
31Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)3:18:58
32Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)3:21:50
33Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)3:26:29
34Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)3:49:46
NYFTim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)
NYFMartin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)

Women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)6:35:04
2Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )0:12:20
3Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)0:20:10
4Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)2:21:31
NYFTheresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)

Mixed stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)6:14:04
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)0:28:36
3Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)
4Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)0:40:06
5Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)1:20:24
6Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)1:27:12
7Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)1:53:16
8Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)2:01:11
9Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)2:38:26
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)3:13:02
NYFRonel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)
NYFDerek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)
NYFNicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)

Veteran stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)6:18:39
2Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)0:20:38
3Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)0:23:47
4Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:28:43
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:36:35
6Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)1:04:44
7Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)1:31:40
8Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)1:37:12
9Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)1:40:38
10Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)2:08:24
11Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)2:21:00
12Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)2:21:33
13Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)2:40:13
NYFThys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)
NYFEric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)
NYFJohn Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)
NYFKlaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)
NYFProp Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)
NYFBlackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)

Masters stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)6:54:23
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)0:03:04
NYFAltus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)

Solo men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Du Preez (Visarend)
2Mike Frost
3Willem Butler
4Kenny Scheepers
5Emile Aldum (Oneserv)
6John Hayes
7Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)
8Alex Kruger (Recycles)
9Christiaan Van Zyl
10Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)
11Matthys Beukes
12Jason Peach
13Corne Swart
NYFAlbert Van Niekerk
NYFColin Donian (F 2 R)

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)23:19:06
2Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:31:29
3Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:52:22
4Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)1:03:57
5Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)2:32:55
6Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)2:44:39
7Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)2:57:36
8Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)5:09:57
9Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)5:25:26
10Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)5:44:14
11Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)6:10:36
12Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)6:49:28
13Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)7:02:37
14George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)7:52:22
15Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)8:27:35
16Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)8:43:11
17Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)8:53:06
18Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)9:08:03
19Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)9:23:04
20Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)9:47:16
21Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)10:19:28
22Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)10:39:05
23Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)10:49:34
24Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)11:10:25
25Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)11:27:07
26Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)11:43:27
27Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)11:51:41
28Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)12:02:17
29Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)12:04:33
30Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)12:38:28
31Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)13:51:30
32Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)15:45:41
33Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)15:53:50
34Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)16:06:42
35Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)
36Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)

Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)28:16:51
2Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )1:45:24
3Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)2:02:35
4Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)5:34:58
5Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)

Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)27:02:04
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)0:59:55
3Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)2:29:40
4Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)3:49:39
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)4:35:22
6Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)6:04:19
7Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)8:03:57
8Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)9:22:34
9Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)11:34:14
10Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)
11Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)
12Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)
13Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)

Veterans general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)27:33:58
2Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:50:48
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)1:02:42
4Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)2:01:26
5Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)3:24:07
6Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)4:11:47
7Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)6:15:25
8Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)7:45:30
9Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)7:50:01
10Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)8:40:01
11Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)10:18:36
12Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)10:54:36
13Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)12:59:24
14Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)
15Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)
16Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)
17John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)
18Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)
19Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)

Masters general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)30:10:48
2Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)1:23:20
3Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)6:03:57

Solo men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes25:07:51
2Jason Peach3:20:17
3Corne Swart4:05:33
4Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)4:09:07
5Alex Kruger (Recycles)5:09:05
6Christiaan Van Zyl6:11:56
7John Hayes6:37:27
8Willem Butler8:11:01
9Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)8:31:47
10Emile Aldum (Oneserv)9:21:43
11Kenny Scheepers10:25:54
12Mike Frost12:43:02
13Robert Du Preez (Visarend)16:41:14
14Colin Donian (F 2 R)
15Albert Van Niekerk

 

