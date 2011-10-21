Image 1 of 23 World champion Christoph Sauser crosses the Brak River (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 23 Christoph Sauser with the sun on his back on his way to another stage win (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 23 Kevin Evans and David George of 360LIFE ride the singletrack (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 23 A view of the racing action from high above (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 23 The media helicopter hovers over the riders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 23 Riders during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 23 Cyclists ride on Dias beach during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 23 Christoph Sauser and Max Knox of 36ONE Songo.info (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 23 Sunrise on the beach (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 10 of 23 The day saw riders climb a total of 3000m (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 11 of 23 The four leaders (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 12 of 23 The race passes by a farmer in his field (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 13 of 23 Adrien Niyonshuti from MTN Qhubeka (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 14 of 23 Bath tub in a field (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 15 of 23 Early leader and King of the Mountains winner Matthys Beukes (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 16 of 23 Kevin Evans and David George don the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 17 of 23 Kevin Evans tries to stay dry (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 18 of 23 Max Knox (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 19 of 23 Max Knox at speed (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 20 of 23 One of the many river crossings in the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 21 of 23 Race leader Cadel Evans (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 22 of 23 Riders shortly after the start in Mossel (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 23 of 23 Riding on a stretch of the beach at the start (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Christoph Sauser (Songo-info) outsprinted Kevin Evans to make sure that he and Max Knox (Ghost) won the fifth stage of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek on Friday.

This was by far the most exciting finish this year in the six-day mountain bike tour. With his victory over Evans, Sauser rectified a mistake that he and Silvio Bundi had made last year in exactly the same stage.

The two of them were at the time racing in front together with Knox and Thomas Zahnd (Switzerland). Unfortunately Sauser and Bundi missed a route marker which resulted in them getting lost. This time round Sauser made no mistake.

Sauser and Knox got away in a break with Evans and David George shortly after the king of the mountains hotspot.

The four riders combined well over the next 80 kilometres and built up a comfortable lead on the three chasing teams, namely Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor); Jacques Janse van Rensburg and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka); Neil MacDonald and Waylon Woolcock (RE:CM).

But when the riders entered George and started to race on tarred roads, the real fun began. The race developed into a game of chess on wheels. Evans made the first move by ordering George to attack.

"I did this because David used to be a good road cyclist. I also wanted to diminish the risk in the final sprint to the line," Evans said.

"With four of us sprinting to the line over the last 100 metres, there would always be a risk that something could go wrong. I knew that either Christoph or Max would counter when David attacked.

"Max reacted first. This meant that the sprint between Christoph and me would determine who the winner of the stage would be.

"Christoph had just that little bit more power in his legs when it really mattered and he pipped me to the line. As far as I am concerned, there is no shame in being outsprinted by a world champion."

Sauser and Knox's winning time for the 127km stage from Mossel Bay to George was five hours, 20 minutes and 42 seconds. This was their third stage victory, but because of their misfortunes during stages 1 and 4, they cannot win overall.

Evans and George finished in the same time.

Niyonshuti and Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) were third in 5:28:46. They were followed by Swanepoel and Bell in 5:29:36 and MacDonald and Woolcock in 5:29:38.

Evans and George are 41 minutes ahead of Swanepoel and Bell overall.

Evans said afterwards that they were very satisfied with the way their tour played out.

"Thanks to our sponsors we had the opportunity to test all the equipment we are planning to use during next year's Cape Epic. The exciting news is that everything seems to work perfectly."

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) were again the first mixed team to finish.

Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) are still unbeaten in the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek's women's tour.

Full Results

Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 5:20:42 2 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 3 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:08:04 4 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:08:54 5 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 0:08:56 6 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 0:44:25 7 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 0:45:52 8 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 1:06:41 9 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 1:21:59 10 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 1:26:58 11 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 1:30:03 12 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 1:34:47 13 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 1:51:36 14 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 2:01:30 15 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 2:02:14 16 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 2:11:16 17 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 2:13:59 18 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 2:14:00 19 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 2:14:27 20 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 2:18:17 21 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 2:31:02 22 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 2:31:40 23 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 2:38:37 24 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 2:41:51 25 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 2:43:25 26 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 2:53:53 27 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 2:58:01 28 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 2:59:21 29 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 3:02:47 30 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 3:03:41 31 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 3:18:58 32 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 3:21:50 33 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 3:26:29 34 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 3:49:46 NYF Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2) NYF Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)

Women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 6:35:04 2 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 0:12:20 3 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 0:20:10 4 Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain) 2:21:31 NYF Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)

Mixed stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 6:14:04 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 0:28:36 3 Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) 4 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 0:40:06 5 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 1:20:24 6 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 1:27:12 7 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 1:53:16 8 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 2:01:11 9 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 2:38:26 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 3:13:02 NYF Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) NYF Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys) NYF Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)

Veteran stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 6:18:39 2 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 0:20:38 3 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 0:23:47 4 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:28:43 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:36:35 6 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 1:04:44 7 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 1:31:40 8 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 1:37:12 9 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 1:40:38 10 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 2:08:24 11 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 2:21:00 12 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 2:21:33 13 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 2:40:13 NYF Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) NYF Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) NYF John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) NYF Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) NYF Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) NYF Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)

Masters stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 6:54:23 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 0:03:04 NYF Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)

Solo men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Du Preez (Visarend) 2 Mike Frost 3 Willem Butler 4 Kenny Scheepers 5 Emile Aldum (Oneserv) 6 John Hayes 7 Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi) 8 Alex Kruger (Recycles) 9 Christiaan Van Zyl 10 Peter Stopforth (1 Stop) 11 Matthys Beukes 12 Jason Peach 13 Corne Swart NYF Albert Van Niekerk NYF Colin Donian (F 2 R)

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 23:19:06 2 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:31:29 3 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:52:22 4 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 1:03:57 5 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 2:32:55 6 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 2:44:39 7 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 2:57:36 8 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 5:09:57 9 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 5:25:26 10 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 5:44:14 11 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 6:10:36 12 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 6:49:28 13 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 7:02:37 14 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 7:52:22 15 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 8:27:35 16 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 8:43:11 17 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 8:53:06 18 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 9:08:03 19 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 9:23:04 20 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 9:47:16 21 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 10:19:28 22 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 10:39:05 23 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 10:49:34 24 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 11:10:25 25 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 11:27:07 26 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 11:43:27 27 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 11:51:41 28 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 12:02:17 29 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 12:04:33 30 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 12:38:28 31 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 13:51:30 32 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 15:45:41 33 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 15:53:50 34 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 16:06:42 35 Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2) 36 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)

Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 28:16:51 2 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 1:45:24 3 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 2:02:35 4 Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain) 5:34:58 5 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)

Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 27:02:04 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 0:59:55 3 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 2:29:40 4 Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) 3:49:39 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 4:35:22 6 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 6:04:19 7 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 8:03:57 8 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 9:22:34 9 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 11:34:14 10 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne) 11 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys) 12 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 13 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)

Veterans general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 27:33:58 2 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:50:48 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 1:02:42 4 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 2:01:26 5 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 3:24:07 6 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 4:11:47 7 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 6:15:25 8 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 7:45:30 9 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 7:50:01 10 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 8:40:01 11 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 10:18:36 12 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 10:54:36 13 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 12:59:24 14 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 15 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 16 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 17 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 18 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) 19 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)

Masters general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 30:10:48 2 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 1:23:20 3 Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes) 6:03:57