Sauser and Knox win stage 5
Evans and George enjoy comfortable overall lead
Stage 5: Mossel Bay - George
Christoph Sauser (Songo-info) outsprinted Kevin Evans to make sure that he and Max Knox (Ghost) won the fifth stage of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek on Friday.
This was by far the most exciting finish this year in the six-day mountain bike tour. With his victory over Evans, Sauser rectified a mistake that he and Silvio Bundi had made last year in exactly the same stage.
The two of them were at the time racing in front together with Knox and Thomas Zahnd (Switzerland). Unfortunately Sauser and Bundi missed a route marker which resulted in them getting lost. This time round Sauser made no mistake.
Sauser and Knox got away in a break with Evans and David George shortly after the king of the mountains hotspot.
The four riders combined well over the next 80 kilometres and built up a comfortable lead on the three chasing teams, namely Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor); Jacques Janse van Rensburg and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka); Neil MacDonald and Waylon Woolcock (RE:CM).
But when the riders entered George and started to race on tarred roads, the real fun began. The race developed into a game of chess on wheels. Evans made the first move by ordering George to attack.
"I did this because David used to be a good road cyclist. I also wanted to diminish the risk in the final sprint to the line," Evans said.
"With four of us sprinting to the line over the last 100 metres, there would always be a risk that something could go wrong. I knew that either Christoph or Max would counter when David attacked.
"Max reacted first. This meant that the sprint between Christoph and me would determine who the winner of the stage would be.
"Christoph had just that little bit more power in his legs when it really mattered and he pipped me to the line. As far as I am concerned, there is no shame in being outsprinted by a world champion."
Sauser and Knox's winning time for the 127km stage from Mossel Bay to George was five hours, 20 minutes and 42 seconds. This was their third stage victory, but because of their misfortunes during stages 1 and 4, they cannot win overall.
Evans and George finished in the same time.
Niyonshuti and Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) were third in 5:28:46. They were followed by Swanepoel and Bell in 5:29:36 and MacDonald and Woolcock in 5:29:38.
Evans and George are 41 minutes ahead of Swanepoel and Bell overall.
Evans said afterwards that they were very satisfied with the way their tour played out.
"Thanks to our sponsors we had the opportunity to test all the equipment we are planning to use during next year's Cape Epic. The exciting news is that everything seems to work perfectly."
Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) were again the first mixed team to finish.
Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) are still unbeaten in the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek's women's tour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)
|5:20:42
|2
|Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )
|0:08:04
|4
|Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)
|0:08:54
|5
|Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)
|0:08:56
|6
|Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)
|0:44:25
|7
|Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)
|0:45:52
|8
|Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)
|1:06:41
|9
|Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)
|1:21:59
|10
|Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)
|1:26:58
|11
|Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)
|1:30:03
|12
|George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)
|1:34:47
|13
|Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)
|1:51:36
|14
|Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)
|2:01:30
|15
|Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)
|2:02:14
|16
|Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)
|2:11:16
|17
|Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)
|2:13:59
|18
|Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)
|2:14:00
|19
|Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)
|2:14:27
|20
|Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)
|2:18:17
|21
|Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)
|2:31:02
|22
|Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)
|2:31:40
|23
|Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)
|2:38:37
|24
|Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)
|2:41:51
|25
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)
|2:43:25
|26
|Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)
|2:53:53
|27
|Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)
|2:58:01
|28
|Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)
|2:59:21
|29
|Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)
|3:02:47
|30
|Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)
|3:03:41
|31
|Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)
|3:18:58
|32
|Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)
|3:21:50
|33
|Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)
|3:26:29
|34
|Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)
|3:49:46
|NYF
|Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)
|NYF
|Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)
|6:35:04
|2
|Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )
|0:12:20
|3
|Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)
|0:20:10
|4
|Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)
|2:21:31
|NYF
|Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)
|6:14:04
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)
|0:28:36
|3
|Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)
|4
|Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)
|0:40:06
|5
|Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)
|1:20:24
|6
|Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)
|1:27:12
|7
|Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)
|1:53:16
|8
|Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)
|2:01:11
|9
|Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)
|2:38:26
|10
|Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)
|3:13:02
|NYF
|Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)
|NYF
|Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)
|NYF
|Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)
|6:18:39
|2
|Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)
|0:20:38
|3
|Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)
|0:23:47
|4
|Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)
|0:28:43
|5
|Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)
|0:36:35
|6
|Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)
|1:04:44
|7
|Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)
|1:31:40
|8
|Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)
|1:37:12
|9
|Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)
|1:40:38
|10
|Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)
|2:08:24
|11
|Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)
|2:21:00
|12
|Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)
|2:21:33
|13
|Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)
|2:40:13
|NYF
|Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)
|NYF
|Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)
|NYF
|John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)
|NYF
|Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)
|NYF
|Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)
|NYF
|Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)
|6:54:23
|2
|Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)
|0:03:04
|NYF
|Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Du Preez (Visarend)
|2
|Mike Frost
|3
|Willem Butler
|4
|Kenny Scheepers
|5
|Emile Aldum (Oneserv)
|6
|John Hayes
|7
|Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)
|8
|Alex Kruger (Recycles)
|9
|Christiaan Van Zyl
|10
|Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)
|11
|Matthys Beukes
|12
|Jason Peach
|13
|Corne Swart
|NYF
|Albert Van Niekerk
|NYF
|Colin Donian (F 2 R)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)
|23:19:06
|2
|Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)
|0:31:29
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )
|0:52:22
|4
|Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)
|1:03:57
|5
|Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)
|2:32:55
|6
|Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)
|2:44:39
|7
|Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)
|2:57:36
|8
|Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)
|5:09:57
|9
|Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)
|5:25:26
|10
|Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)
|5:44:14
|11
|Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)
|6:10:36
|12
|Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)
|6:49:28
|13
|Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)
|7:02:37
|14
|George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)
|7:52:22
|15
|Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)
|8:27:35
|16
|Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)
|8:43:11
|17
|Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)
|8:53:06
|18
|Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)
|9:08:03
|19
|Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)
|9:23:04
|20
|Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)
|9:47:16
|21
|Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)
|10:19:28
|22
|Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)
|10:39:05
|23
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)
|10:49:34
|24
|Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)
|11:10:25
|25
|Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)
|11:27:07
|26
|Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)
|11:43:27
|27
|Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)
|11:51:41
|28
|Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)
|12:02:17
|29
|Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)
|12:04:33
|30
|Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)
|12:38:28
|31
|Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)
|13:51:30
|32
|Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)
|15:45:41
|33
|Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)
|15:53:50
|34
|Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)
|16:06:42
|35
|Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)
|36
|Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)
|28:16:51
|2
|Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )
|1:45:24
|3
|Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)
|2:02:35
|4
|Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)
|5:34:58
|5
|Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)
|27:02:04
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)
|0:59:55
|3
|Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)
|2:29:40
|4
|Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)
|3:49:39
|5
|Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)
|4:35:22
|6
|Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)
|6:04:19
|7
|Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)
|8:03:57
|8
|Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)
|9:22:34
|9
|Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)
|11:34:14
|10
|Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)
|11
|Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)
|12
|Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)
|13
|Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)
|27:33:58
|2
|Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)
|0:50:48
|3
|Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)
|1:02:42
|4
|Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)
|2:01:26
|5
|Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)
|3:24:07
|6
|Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)
|4:11:47
|7
|Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)
|6:15:25
|8
|Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)
|7:45:30
|9
|Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)
|7:50:01
|10
|Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)
|8:40:01
|11
|Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)
|10:18:36
|12
|Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)
|10:54:36
|13
|Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)
|12:59:24
|14
|Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)
|15
|Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)
|16
|Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)
|17
|John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)
|18
|Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)
|19
|Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)
|30:10:48
|2
|Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)
|1:23:20
|3
|Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)
|6:03:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthys Beukes
|25:07:51
|2
|Jason Peach
|3:20:17
|3
|Corne Swart
|4:05:33
|4
|Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)
|4:09:07
|5
|Alex Kruger (Recycles)
|5:09:05
|6
|Christiaan Van Zyl
|6:11:56
|7
|John Hayes
|6:37:27
|8
|Willem Butler
|8:11:01
|9
|Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)
|8:31:47
|10
|Emile Aldum (Oneserv)
|9:21:43
|11
|Kenny Scheepers
|10:25:54
|12
|Mike Frost
|12:43:02
|13
|Robert Du Preez (Visarend)
|16:41:14
|14
|Colin Donian (F 2 R)
|15
|Albert Van Niekerk
