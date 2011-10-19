Image 1 of 17 Max Knox and Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Max Knox show a clean pair of heels to the field in stage 3 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 17 A rider crosses a river during stage 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 17 Sandro Soncin rides through Romanskraal Farm (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 17 Catherine Williamson and Ischen Stopforth of Team BIZ HUB during stage 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 17 Several riders fly through stage 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 17 Riders leave Riversdale (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 17 A rider crashes (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 17 The lead bunch (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 17 Kevin Evans and David George back after a flat stage 3 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 11 of 17 Kevin Evans rides past a protea in the mountains above Riversdal (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 12 of 17 Max Knox and Christoph Sauser in the lead (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 13 of 17 Max Knox and Christoph Sauser on their way to winning stage 3 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 14 of 17 The bunch just after the start in Riversdale (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 15 of 17 The group passes some lillies (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 16 of 17 The lead group after 50km (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 17 of 17 The leaders surprise a herd of cattle (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Switzerland's Christoph Sauser (Songo.info), the marathon world champion, set a personal record when he and his partner, Max Knox (Ghost), won the third stage of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek.

Sauser can now boast with four stage victories in three DCM Cape Pioneer Trek tours, and this is the first time he won two in one year.

During a cold and wet day in which a strong wind at times made life pure hell for the cyclists, Sauser and South African Knox executed their second consecutive stage victory with Swiss precision. They bided their time, waiting for the moment when the going got really tough.

When he was riding into one of the most technical sections, Sauser attacked. When he realized that Knox had the legs to follow, there was no way of stopping them. They really put the hammer down.

Unfortunately, Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life), overall leaders, were busy fixing a puncture when the attack took place. This meant that they had to play catch-up for the rest of the race.

Adrien Niyonshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) were the second team that was brought to an abrupt halt by a mechanical failure.

The cassette of Niyonshuti's back wheel broke, which meant that he had to stop every three kilometres to try to fix it.

At one stage, his desperate teammate, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, tried to fix it, using a rock and his multi tool as implements. Unfortunately it was to no avail.

Luckily Niyonshuti could change wheels at the next water point.

Sauser and Knox won the stage from Riversdale to Albertinia (107km) in four hours, 12 minutes and 24 seconds. This result means that they have moved up to the fifth position overall but, because of the 60-minute time penalty they received on the first day, they are still not in a position to win overall.

Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor) were second in 4:13:53. Because of their 22-minute lead on the third placed team, MTN-Qhubeka, they are now virtually assured of a second place overall

In spite of their third position finish in 4:17:22, Evans and George still have a comfortable overall lead of 20 minutes.

George was quite philosophical about their mishap.

"We are in good shape and we are here to win the tour. In stage racing the important thing is to gauge your efforts every day. On one day you end up on the back foot and on the next you are on the front foot. The trick is to even out your good and bad luck."

Evans said jokingly afterwards that they indirectly helped Swanepoel and Bell to secure the second overall position.

"We were really chasing hard to catch up, but because we were wearing the yellow leaders' jerseys, Ben-Melt and Nico must have thought that they were being chased by the MTN-Qhubeka riders who were also wearing yellow jerseys. There was no way they would allow them to catch up with them. Ben-Melt and Nico probably accelerated every time they saw us coming and, in doing so, they increased their lead."

Having won the first two stages, Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) won the third stage in the women's category as well.

Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH Hai Bike) caused an upset by outsprinting Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) to win the third stage in the mixed category.

The Kleinhans couple won the first two stages and they are the overall leaders in the mixed category.

Full Results

Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 4:12:24 2 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:01:29 3 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 0:04:58 4 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 0:14:58 5 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:22:17 6 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 0:35:05 7 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 0:36:55 8 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 1:01:56 9 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 1:02:23 10 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 1:03:19 11 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 1:12:41 12 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 1:17:32 13 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 1:20:10 14 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 1:30:34 15 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:33:49 16 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 1:38:09 17 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 1:47:43 18 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 1:50:28 19 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 20 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 1:55:28 21 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 2:02:12 22 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 2:06:35 23 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 2:08:46 24 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 2:14:00 25 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 2:19:12 26 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 2:19:13 27 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 2:22:44 28 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 2:24:09 29 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 2:28:47 30 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 2:42:13 31 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 2:47:29 32 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 2:56:26 33 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 3:01:38 34 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 3:14:03 35 Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2) 3:20:38 36 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows) 4:48:52 37 Gerhard Pretorius & Gerhard Pretorius (Warra-Warra Eish) 4:39:43 NYF Chris Viljoen & Grant Noble (Visual Edge) NYF Timo Cooper & Reniell Matthysen (Wilde 1)

Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 5:16:27 2 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 0:16:42 3 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 0:29:57 4 Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain) 0:31:26 5 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies) 2:04:10 NYF Petruschka Constancon & Amy Mcdougall (The Young And The Restless)

Mixed stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 5:08:47 2 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 0:00:01 3 Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) 0:12:58 4 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 0:16:11 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 0:36:00 6 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne) 0:38:57 7 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 0:55:39 8 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys) 1:15:52 9 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 1:24:26 10 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 1:44:06 11 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 1:57:46 12 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) 2:19:57 13 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 3:39:38

Veterans stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 5:08:13 2 Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs) 0:06:19 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 0:07:01 4 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:09:46 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:21:42 6 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 0:28:01 7 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 0:46:04 8 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 1:11:45 9 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 1:13:30 10 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 1:35:22 11 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 1:36:53 12 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 1:40:56 13 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 1:40:58 14 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 2:12:19 15 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 3:00:48 16 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 3:07:01 17 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 3:08:31 18 Otta Matouek & Josef Saska (Itchallenge Cyklo Zitny) 3:21:39 19 Hambly Quantrill & Jan Seemann (Lambs To The Slaughter) 3:28:45 20 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 3:31:39 21 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) 3:38:18 22 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) 3:39:55 NYF Amanda Wegner & Russell Wegner (D Squared)

Masters stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 5:38:14 2 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:00:42 3 Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes) 3:31:02 4 Ronny Smolders & Patrick Van Gelder (Moozes 1) 1:39:16

Solo men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 4:47:29 2 Jason Peach 0:21:24 3 Corne Swart 0:21:26 4 Peter Stopforth (1 Stop) 0:37:35 5 Alex Kruger (Recycles) 0:51:05 6 John Hayes 1:06:48 7 Christiaan Van Zyl 1:11:13 8 Willem Butler 1:12:45 9 Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi) 1:27:27 10 Colin Donian (F 2 R) 1:38:59 11 Stephan Du Plessis (Schpuk) 1:50:07 12 Emile Aldum (Oneserv) 13 Kenny Scheepers 2:03:18 14 Mike Frost 2:17:44 15 Robert Du Preez (Visarend) 3:28:58 16 Albert Van Niekerk 3:48:57 NYF Dirk Oerlemans (M T B Worx)

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 14:00:31 2 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:20:17 3 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:41:54 4 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 0:52:40 5 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 1:15:17 6 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 1:35:35 7 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 1:47:07 8 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 2:56:54 9 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 3:23:10 10 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 3:30:19 11 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 3:48:57 12 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 3:55:17 13 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 4:20:54 14 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 4:40:24 15 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 5:12:36 16 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 5:15:57 17 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 5:16:05 18 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 5:31:39 19 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 5:49:14 20 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 6:00:38 21 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 6:02:25 22 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 6:03:02 23 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 6:03:45 24 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 6:32:55 25 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 6:48:33 26 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 6:48:56 27 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 6:54:11 28 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 7:13:51 29 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 7:25:53 30 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 7:34:53 31 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 8:17:52 32 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 9:22:42 33 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 9:36:52 34 Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2) 9:37:47 35 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 9:39:10 36 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows) 12:54:36 37 Timo Cooper & Reniell Matthysen (Wilde 1) 38 Chris Viljoen & Grant Noble (Visual Edge) 39 Gerhard Pretorius & Gerhard Pretorius (Warra-Warra Eish)

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 16:50:32 2 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 1:30:25 3 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 1:34:59 4 Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain) 2:23:48 5 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies) 6:36:36 6 Petruschka Constancon & Amy Mcdougall (The Young And The Restless)

Mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 16:18:44 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 0:15:54 3 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 1:26:17 4 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne) 2:03:09 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 2:33:42 6 Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) 2:42:15 7 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 3:21:51 8 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys) 3:45:39 9 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 4:37:29 10 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 5:36:29 11 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 6:54:11 12 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) 7:29:47 13 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 7:44:42

Veterans general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 16:29:59 2 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:26:03 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 0:37:27 4 Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs) 0:41:52 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 1:04:31 6 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 2:40:51 7 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 2:51:58 8 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 3:56:35 9 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 4:52:21 10 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 4:54:14 11 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 5:03:06 12 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 6:17:50 13 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 6:35:30 14 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 6:44:24 15 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 7:17:39 16 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 8:53:09 17 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 9:39:51 18 Otta Matouek & Josef Saska (Itchallenge Cyklo Zitny) 10:02:55 19 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 10:09:51 20 Hambly Quantrill & Jan Seemann (Lambs To The Slaughter) 10:41:22 21 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) 11:07:44 22 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) 12:08:43 23 Amanda Wegner & Russell Wegner (D Squared)

Masters general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 18:10:39 2 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 1:31:17 3 Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes) 9:41:42 4 Ronny Smolders & Patrick Van Gelder (Moozes 1)

Solo men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 14:51:06 2 Jason Peach 2:42:24 3 Peter Stopforth (1 Stop) 2:45:13 4 Alex Kruger (Recycles) 3:28:51 5 Corne Swart 3:36:09 6 John Hayes 4:07:24 7 Christiaan Van Zyl 4:27:24 8 Willem Butler 4:48:02 9 Emile Aldum (Oneserv) 5:43:53 10 Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi) 5:53:23 11 Stephan Du Plessis (Schpuk) 6:10:05 12 Colin Donian (F 2 R) 6:26:24 13 Kenny Scheepers 6:40:33 14 Mike Frost 7:29:49 15 Robert Du Preez (Visarend) 10:39:24 16 Albert Van Niekerk 12:18:55 17 Dirk Oerlemans (M T B Worx)

sp;