Sauser and Knox take a windy stage 3 victory

Evans and George continue as overall leaders

Image 1 of 17

Max Knox and Christoph Sauser

Max Knox and Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 2 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Max Knox show a clean pair of heels to the field in stage 3

Christoph Sauser and Max Knox show a clean pair of heels to the field in stage 3
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 3 of 17

A rider crosses a river during stage 3

A rider crosses a river during stage 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 17

Sandro Soncin rides through Romanskraal Farm

Sandro Soncin rides through Romanskraal Farm
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 17

Catherine Williamson and Ischen Stopforth of Team BIZ HUB during stage 3

Catherine Williamson and Ischen Stopforth of Team BIZ HUB during stage 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 17

Several riders fly through stage 3

Several riders fly through stage 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 17

Riders leave Riversdale

Riders leave Riversdale
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 17

A rider crashes

A rider crashes
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 17

The lead bunch

The lead bunch
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 17

Kevin Evans and David George back after a flat stage 3

Kevin Evans and David George back after a flat stage 3
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 11 of 17

Kevin Evans rides past a protea in the mountains above Riversdal

Kevin Evans rides past a protea in the mountains above Riversdal
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 12 of 17

Max Knox and Christoph Sauser in the lead

Max Knox and Christoph Sauser in the lead
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 13 of 17

Max Knox and Christoph Sauser on their way to winning stage 3

Max Knox and Christoph Sauser on their way to winning stage 3
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 14 of 17

The bunch just after the start in Riversdale

The bunch just after the start in Riversdale
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 15 of 17

The group passes some lillies

The group passes some lillies
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 16 of 17

The lead group after 50km

The lead group after 50km
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 17 of 17

The leaders surprise a herd of cattle

The leaders surprise a herd of cattle
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Switzerland's Christoph Sauser (Songo.info), the marathon world champion, set a personal record when he and his partner, Max Knox (Ghost), won the third stage of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek.

Sauser can now boast with four stage victories in three DCM Cape Pioneer Trek tours, and this is the first time he won two in one year.

During a cold and wet day in which a strong wind at times made life pure hell for the cyclists, Sauser and South African Knox executed their second consecutive stage victory with Swiss precision. They bided their time, waiting for the moment when the going got really tough.

When he was riding into one of the most technical sections, Sauser attacked. When he realized that Knox had the legs to follow, there was no way of stopping them. They really put the hammer down.

Unfortunately, Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life), overall leaders, were busy fixing a puncture when the attack took place. This meant that they had to play catch-up for the rest of the race.

Adrien Niyonshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) were the second team that was brought to an abrupt halt by a mechanical failure.

The cassette of Niyonshuti's back wheel broke, which meant that he had to stop every three kilometres to try to fix it.

At one stage, his desperate teammate, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, tried to fix it, using a rock and his multi tool as implements. Unfortunately it was to no avail.

Luckily Niyonshuti could change wheels at the next water point.

Sauser and Knox won the stage from Riversdale to Albertinia (107km) in four hours, 12 minutes and 24 seconds. This result means that they have moved up to the fifth position overall but, because of the 60-minute time penalty they received on the first day, they are still not in a position to win overall.

Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor) were second in 4:13:53. Because of their 22-minute lead on the third placed team, MTN-Qhubeka, they are now virtually assured of a second place overall

In spite of their third position finish in 4:17:22, Evans and George still have a comfortable overall lead of 20 minutes.

George was quite philosophical about their mishap.

"We are in good shape and we are here to win the tour. In stage racing the important thing is to gauge your efforts every day. On one day you end up on the back foot and on the next you are on the front foot. The trick is to even out your good and bad luck."

Evans said jokingly afterwards that they indirectly helped Swanepoel and Bell to secure the second overall position.

"We were really chasing hard to catch up, but because we were wearing the yellow leaders' jerseys, Ben-Melt and Nico must have thought that they were being chased by the MTN-Qhubeka riders who were also wearing yellow jerseys. There was no way they would allow them to catch up with them. Ben-Melt and Nico probably accelerated every time they saw us coming and, in doing so, they increased their lead."

Having won the first two stages, Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) won the third stage in the women's category as well.

Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH Hai Bike) caused an upset by outsprinting Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) to win the third stage in the mixed category.

The Kleinhans couple won the first two stages and they are the overall leaders in the mixed category.

Full Results

Men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)4:12:24
2Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:01:29
3Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)0:04:58
4Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)0:14:58
5Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:22:17
6Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)0:35:05
7Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)0:36:55
8Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)1:01:56
9Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)1:02:23
10Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)1:03:19
11Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)1:12:41
12Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)1:17:32
13Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)1:20:10
14George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)1:30:34
15Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:33:49
16Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)1:38:09
17Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)1:47:43
18Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)1:50:28
19Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)
20Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)1:55:28
21Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)2:02:12
22Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)2:06:35
23Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)2:08:46
24Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)2:14:00
25Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)2:19:12
26Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)2:19:13
27Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)2:22:44
28Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)2:24:09
29Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)2:28:47
30Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)2:42:13
31Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)2:47:29
32Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)2:56:26
33Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)3:01:38
34Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)3:14:03
35Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)3:20:38
36Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)4:48:52
37Gerhard Pretorius & Gerhard Pretorius (Warra-Warra Eish)4:39:43
NYFChris Viljoen & Grant Noble (Visual Edge)
NYFTimo Cooper & Reniell Matthysen (Wilde 1)

Women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)5:16:27
2Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )0:16:42
3Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)0:29:57
4Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)0:31:26
5Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)2:04:10
NYFPetruschka Constancon & Amy Mcdougall (The Young And The Restless)

Mixed stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)5:08:47
2Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)0:00:01
3Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)0:12:58
4Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)0:16:11
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)0:36:00
6Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)0:38:57
7Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)0:55:39
8Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)1:15:52
9Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)1:24:26
10Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)1:44:06
11Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)1:57:46
12Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)2:19:57
13Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)3:39:38

Veterans stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)5:08:13
2Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs)0:06:19
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)0:07:01
4Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:09:46
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:21:42
6Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)0:28:01
7Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)0:46:04
8Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)1:11:45
9Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)1:13:30
10Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)1:35:22
11Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)1:36:53
12Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)1:40:56
13Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)1:40:58
14Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)2:12:19
15Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)3:00:48
16Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)3:07:01
17John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)3:08:31
18Otta Matouek & Josef Saska (Itchallenge Cyklo Zitny)3:21:39
19Hambly Quantrill & Jan Seemann (Lambs To The Slaughter)3:28:45
20Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)3:31:39
21Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)3:38:18
22Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)3:39:55
NYFAmanda Wegner & Russell Wegner (D Squared)

Masters stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)5:38:14
2Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)0:00:42
3Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)3:31:02
4Ronny Smolders & Patrick Van Gelder (Moozes 1)1:39:16

Solo men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes4:47:29
2Jason Peach0:21:24
3Corne Swart0:21:26
4Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)0:37:35
5Alex Kruger (Recycles)0:51:05
6John Hayes1:06:48
7Christiaan Van Zyl1:11:13
8Willem Butler1:12:45
9Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)1:27:27
10Colin Donian (F 2 R)1:38:59
11Stephan Du Plessis (Schpuk)1:50:07
12Emile Aldum (Oneserv)
13Kenny Scheepers2:03:18
14Mike Frost2:17:44
15Robert Du Preez (Visarend)3:28:58
16Albert Van Niekerk3:48:57
NYFDirk Oerlemans (M T B Worx)

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)14:00:31
2Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:20:17
3Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:41:54
4Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)0:52:40
5Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)1:15:17
6Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)1:35:35
7Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)1:47:07
8Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)2:56:54
9Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)3:23:10
10Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)3:30:19
11Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)3:48:57
12Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)3:55:17
13Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)4:20:54
14Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)4:40:24
15Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)5:12:36
16Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)5:15:57
17George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)5:16:05
18Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)5:31:39
19Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)5:49:14
20Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)6:00:38
21Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)6:02:25
22Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)6:03:02
23Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)6:03:45
24Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)6:32:55
25Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)6:48:33
26Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)6:48:56
27Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)6:54:11
28Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)7:13:51
29Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)7:25:53
30Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)7:34:53
31Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)8:17:52
32Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)9:22:42
33Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)9:36:52
34Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)9:37:47
35Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)9:39:10
36Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)12:54:36
37Timo Cooper & Reniell Matthysen (Wilde 1)
38Chris Viljoen & Grant Noble (Visual Edge)
39Gerhard Pretorius & Gerhard Pretorius (Warra-Warra Eish)

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)16:50:32
2Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )1:30:25
3Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)1:34:59
4Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)2:23:48
5Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)6:36:36
6Petruschka Constancon & Amy Mcdougall (The Young And The Restless)

Mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)16:18:44
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)0:15:54
3Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)1:26:17
4Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)2:03:09
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)2:33:42
6Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)2:42:15
7Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)3:21:51
8Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)3:45:39
9Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)4:37:29
10Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)5:36:29
11Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)6:54:11
12Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)7:29:47
13Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)7:44:42

Veterans general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)16:29:59
2Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:26:03
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)0:37:27
4Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs)0:41:52
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)1:04:31
6Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)2:40:51
7Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)2:51:58
8Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)3:56:35
9Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)4:52:21
10Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)4:54:14
11Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)5:03:06
12Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)6:17:50
13Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)6:35:30
14Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)6:44:24
15Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)7:17:39
16Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)8:53:09
17Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)9:39:51
18Otta Matouek & Josef Saska (Itchallenge Cyklo Zitny)10:02:55
19John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)10:09:51
20Hambly Quantrill & Jan Seemann (Lambs To The Slaughter)10:41:22
21Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)11:07:44
22Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)12:08:43
23Amanda Wegner & Russell Wegner (D Squared)

Masters general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)18:10:39
2Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)1:31:17
3Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)9:41:42
4Ronny Smolders & Patrick Van Gelder (Moozes 1)

Solo men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes14:51:06
2Jason Peach2:42:24
3Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)2:45:13
4Alex Kruger (Recycles)3:28:51
5Corne Swart3:36:09
6John Hayes4:07:24
7Christiaan Van Zyl4:27:24
8Willem Butler4:48:02
9Emile Aldum (Oneserv)5:43:53
10Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)5:53:23
11Stephan Du Plessis (Schpuk)6:10:05
12Colin Donian (F 2 R)6:26:24
13Kenny Scheepers6:40:33
14Mike Frost7:29:49
15Robert Du Preez (Visarend)10:39:24
16Albert Van Niekerk12:18:55
17Dirk Oerlemans (M T B Worx)

