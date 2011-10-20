Trending

Evans and George win stage 4

Comeback chances shredded for Sauser and Knox

Image 1 of 12

The media vehicle got sucked in by quicksand and was eventually dug out after a 6 hour ordeal

The media vehicle got sucked in by quicksand and was eventually dug out after a 6 hour ordeal
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 2 of 12

The lead group in the farmlands surrounding Albertinia

The lead group in the farmlands surrounding Albertinia
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 3 of 12

Kevin Evans of Team 360LIFE

Kevin Evans of Team 360LIFE
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 12

The group soon after the start

The group soon after the start
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 5 of 12

Solo race leader Matthys Beukes

Solo race leader Matthys Beukes
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 6 of 12

Knox and Niyonshuti discussing the day ahead

Knox and Niyonshuti discussing the day ahead
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 7 of 12

The group still compact before the first major climb

The group still compact before the first major climb
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 8 of 12

Race overall leader Kevin Evans

Race overall leader Kevin Evans
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 9 of 12

A rider begins the St. Blaze Trail on his way to Pinnacle Point during stage 4

A rider begins the St. Blaze Trail on his way to Pinnacle Point during stage 4
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 12

Riders cross the Gouritz river during stage 4 of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek

Riders cross the Gouritz river during stage 4 of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 12

Riders during stage 4

Riders during stage 4
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 12

Riders leave Albertinia during stage 4 of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek

Riders leave Albertinia during stage 4 of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

All the other pre-race favourites had stories to tell of how things went wrong for them at crucial moments. It cost them valuable minutes.

The day's biggest losers were undoubtedly Christoph Sauser (Songo-info) , Switzerland's world champion in the marathon discipline, and Max Knox (Ghost). They finished an hour and a half behind Team Nedbank 360Life.

The moment a rock sliced through one of Sauser's tyres, everything started to go wrong for them. Fixing the tyre was no problem, but in their haste to catch up with the leaders, they began to take risks.

Their worst mistake was to race right through a thorn bush. Five kilometres further on, they were really in trouble when the tyres on both mountain bikes were flat. Knox said they could not fix them because they did not have enough spare tubes with them.

"We tried to pull out as many thorns as we could and then rode on. The problem was that the tyres kept on going flat and we had to stop and pump every time before we could continue.

"We soon realized that we were fighting a losing battle and decided to settle into a nice comfortable rhythm until the finish."

Stage winner George said it was high time that "Lady Luck" sided with them again.

"We had only one puncture, and it was probably a blessing in disguise because, while we were fixing it, two teams raced past us," said George.

Neil MacDonald (RE:CM), in one of these teams, said he thought that for once they were in the pound seats. "I was the first to race into a technical section. Unfortunately I misjudged one of the corners and my bike began to slide. While I was battling to stay upright, I missed one of the route markers and took a wrong turn."

Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor) blindly followed them.

In the meantime, Evans and George made sure that they stayed on track and, slowly but surely, they increased their lead.

The next small drama happened when Teams MTN-Qhubeka, RE:CM and Team Need Sponsor sprinted for the second position.

One of the route marshals was caught napping, and he pointed Adrien Niyonshuti, who was leading and racing at nearly 60kph at the time, in the wrong direction.

As a result of this, Niyonshuti, MacDonald, Waylon Woolcock, Swanepoel and Bell crossed the road in which they were supposed to turn off.

This enabled Jacques Janse van Rensburg, who was behind and saw what was happening, to make the correct turn and win the bunch sprint.

Unfortunately, Niyonshuti was the slowest to turn around to resume his sprint to the line. This meant that Swanepoel and Bell were the second team to finish and MacDonald and Woolcock the third.

Only six seconds separated these three teams.

The winning time of Evans and George for the 98km stage from Albertinia to Mossel Bay was three hours, 57 minutes and 53 seconds.

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) were the first mixed team to finish, whereas Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) were the winning women's team.

What made yesterday's stage remarkable was that the riders had to ride through the Gondwana Game Reserve which boasts with the Big 5 and freely roaming lions.

Luckily none of the lions were interested in the "meals on wheels" that were on offer.

Full Results

Men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)3:57:53
2Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:02:18
3Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)0:02:21
4Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:02:24
5Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)0:24:37
6Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)0:24:39
7Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)0:43:00
8Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)0:48:26
9Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)0:50:07
10Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)0:52:41
11Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)0:54:41
12Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)0:59:05
13George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)1:01:30
14Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:12:18
15Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)1:14:58
16Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)1:17:38
17Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)1:19:50
18Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)1:25:53
19Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)1:30:27
20Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)1:33:12
21Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)1:33:14
22Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)1:34:10
23Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)1:42:52
24Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)1:44:41
25Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)1:44:47
26Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)1:49:05
27Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)2:05:34
28Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)2:07:09
29Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)2:21:17
30Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)2:21:18
31Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)2:23:59
32Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)2:37:21
33Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)2:46:59
34Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)2:54:14
35Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)2:55:42
36Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)4:43:50

Women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)4:51:15
2Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )0:02:39
3Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)0:07:26
4Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)0:49:39
5Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)2:06:19

Mixed stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)4:29:16
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)0:15:25
3Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)0:23:17
4Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)0:34:28
5Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)0:38:48
6Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)0:49:39
7Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)0:51:09
8Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)1:22:04
9Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)1:33:12
10Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)1:44:54
11Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)2:01:37
12Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)2:15:41
13Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)2:30:53

Veterans stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)4:41:22
2Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)0:03:58
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)0:08:35
4Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)0:12:20
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:24:18
6Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)0:30:10
7Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)0:45:36
8Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)1:11:25
9Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)1:14:36
10Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs)1:17:02
11Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)1:19:13
12Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)1:26:04
13Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)1:52:37
14Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)2:13:58
15Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)2:57:09
16John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)3:26:51
17Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)3:34:30
18Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)3:34:33
19Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)3:37:19
20Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)3:51:07

Masters stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)4:57:49
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)0:04:53
3Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)3:24:35

Solo men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes3:48:27
2Jason Peach0:41:49
3Corne Swart0:45:43
4Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)1:09:31
5Alex Kruger (Recycles)1:14:06
6Christiaan Van Zyl1:23:44
7John Hayes1:26:21
8Colin Donian (F 2 R)1:46:20
9Willem Butler1:48:48
10Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)2:02:58
11Emile Aldum (Oneserv)2:20:16
12Kenny Scheepers2:20:28
13Mike Frost2:30:18
14Robert Du Preez (Visarend)3:17:20
15Albert Van Niekerk3:30:07

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)17:58:24
2Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:22:35
3Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:44:18
4Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)0:55:01
5Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)2:00:14
6Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)2:11:44
7Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)2:32:55
8Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)3:39:54
9Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)4:18:45
10Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)4:22:15
11Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)4:43:38
12Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)4:47:58
13Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)5:11:01
14Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)6:13:36
15George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)6:17:35
16Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)6:24:54
17Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)6:41:50
18Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)7:05:49
19Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)7:09:04
20Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)7:15:36
21Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)7:48:26
22Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)8:06:09
23Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)8:24:20
24Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)8:24:38
25Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)8:31:48
26Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)8:39:46
27Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)9:02:56
28Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)9:09:50
29Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)9:10:40
30Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)9:40:27
31Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)10:25:01
32Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)12:01:46
33Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)12:16:56
34Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)12:23:51
35Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)12:34:52
36Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)17:38:26

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)21:41:47
2Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )1:33:04
3Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)1:42:25
4Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)3:13:27
5Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)8:42:55

Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)20:48:00
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)0:31:19
3Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)1:49:34
4Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)2:54:18
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)3:08:10
6Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)3:21:03
7Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)4:35:18
8Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)4:43:55
9Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)6:10:41
10Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)7:21:23
11Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)8:55:48
12Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)10:00:23
13Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)10:00:40

Veterans general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)21:15:19
2Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:22:05
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)0:42:04
4Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)1:24:51
5Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs)1:54:56
6Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)3:00:20
7Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)3:07:03
8Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)4:38:13
9Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)5:59:48
10Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)6:04:52
11Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)6:18:21
12Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)7:57:36
13Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)8:27:50
14Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)8:33:03
15Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)10:51:00
16Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)11:46:20
17Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)13:10:26
18John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)13:32:44
19Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)14:38:16
20Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)15:55:52

Masters general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)23:13:21
2Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)1:26:24
3Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)13:01:24

Solo men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes18:39:33
2Jason Peach3:24:13
3Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)3:54:44
4Corne Swart4:21:52
5Alex Kruger (Recycles)4:42:57
6John Hayes5:33:45
7Christiaan Van Zyl5:51:08
8Willem Butler6:36:50
9Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)7:56:21
10Colin Donian (F 2 R)7:56:33
11Emile Aldum (Oneserv)8:04:09
12Kenny Scheepers9:01:01
13Mike Frost10:00:07
14Robert Du Preez (Visarend)13:56:44
15Albert Van Niekerk15:49:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews