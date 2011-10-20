Image 1 of 12 The media vehicle got sucked in by quicksand and was eventually dug out after a 6 hour ordeal (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 12 The lead group in the farmlands surrounding Albertinia (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 12 Kevin Evans of Team 360LIFE (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 12 The group soon after the start (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 12 Solo race leader Matthys Beukes (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 12 Knox and Niyonshuti discussing the day ahead (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 12 The group still compact before the first major climb (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 8 of 12 Race overall leader Kevin Evans (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 9 of 12 A rider begins the St. Blaze Trail on his way to Pinnacle Point during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 12 Riders cross the Gouritz river during stage 4 of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 12 Riders during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 12 Riders leave Albertinia during stage 4 of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

All the other pre-race favourites had stories to tell of how things went wrong for them at crucial moments. It cost them valuable minutes.

The day's biggest losers were undoubtedly Christoph Sauser (Songo-info) , Switzerland's world champion in the marathon discipline, and Max Knox (Ghost). They finished an hour and a half behind Team Nedbank 360Life.

The moment a rock sliced through one of Sauser's tyres, everything started to go wrong for them. Fixing the tyre was no problem, but in their haste to catch up with the leaders, they began to take risks.

Their worst mistake was to race right through a thorn bush. Five kilometres further on, they were really in trouble when the tyres on both mountain bikes were flat. Knox said they could not fix them because they did not have enough spare tubes with them.

"We tried to pull out as many thorns as we could and then rode on. The problem was that the tyres kept on going flat and we had to stop and pump every time before we could continue.

"We soon realized that we were fighting a losing battle and decided to settle into a nice comfortable rhythm until the finish."

Stage winner George said it was high time that "Lady Luck" sided with them again.

"We had only one puncture, and it was probably a blessing in disguise because, while we were fixing it, two teams raced past us," said George.

Neil MacDonald (RE:CM), in one of these teams, said he thought that for once they were in the pound seats. "I was the first to race into a technical section. Unfortunately I misjudged one of the corners and my bike began to slide. While I was battling to stay upright, I missed one of the route markers and took a wrong turn."

Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor) blindly followed them.

In the meantime, Evans and George made sure that they stayed on track and, slowly but surely, they increased their lead.

The next small drama happened when Teams MTN-Qhubeka, RE:CM and Team Need Sponsor sprinted for the second position.

One of the route marshals was caught napping, and he pointed Adrien Niyonshuti, who was leading and racing at nearly 60kph at the time, in the wrong direction.

As a result of this, Niyonshuti, MacDonald, Waylon Woolcock, Swanepoel and Bell crossed the road in which they were supposed to turn off.

This enabled Jacques Janse van Rensburg, who was behind and saw what was happening, to make the correct turn and win the bunch sprint.

Unfortunately, Niyonshuti was the slowest to turn around to resume his sprint to the line. This meant that Swanepoel and Bell were the second team to finish and MacDonald and Woolcock the third.

Only six seconds separated these three teams.

The winning time of Evans and George for the 98km stage from Albertinia to Mossel Bay was three hours, 57 minutes and 53 seconds.

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) were the first mixed team to finish, whereas Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) were the winning women's team.

What made yesterday's stage remarkable was that the riders had to ride through the Gondwana Game Reserve which boasts with the Big 5 and freely roaming lions.

Luckily none of the lions were interested in the "meals on wheels" that were on offer.

Full Results

Men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 3:57:53 2 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:02:18 3 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 0:02:21 4 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:02:24 5 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 0:24:37 6 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 0:24:39 7 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 0:43:00 8 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 0:48:26 9 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 0:50:07 10 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 0:52:41 11 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 0:54:41 12 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 0:59:05 13 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 1:01:30 14 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:12:18 15 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 1:14:58 16 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 1:17:38 17 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 1:19:50 18 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 1:25:53 19 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 1:30:27 20 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 1:33:12 21 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 1:33:14 22 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 1:34:10 23 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 1:42:52 24 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 1:44:41 25 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 1:44:47 26 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 1:49:05 27 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 2:05:34 28 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 2:07:09 29 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 2:21:17 30 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 2:21:18 31 Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2) 2:23:59 32 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 2:37:21 33 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 2:46:59 34 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 2:54:14 35 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 2:55:42 36 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows) 4:43:50

Women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 4:51:15 2 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 0:02:39 3 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 0:07:26 4 Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain) 0:49:39 5 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies) 2:06:19

Mixed stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 4:29:16 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 0:15:25 3 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 0:23:17 4 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 0:34:28 5 Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) 0:38:48 6 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys) 0:49:39 7 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne) 0:51:09 8 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 1:22:04 9 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 1:33:12 10 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 1:44:54 11 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 2:01:37 12 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 2:15:41 13 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) 2:30:53

Veterans stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 4:41:22 2 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 0:03:58 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 0:08:35 4 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 0:12:20 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:24:18 6 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 0:30:10 7 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 0:45:36 8 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 1:11:25 9 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 1:14:36 10 Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs) 1:17:02 11 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 1:19:13 12 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 1:26:04 13 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 1:52:37 14 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 2:13:58 15 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 2:57:09 16 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 3:26:51 17 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) 3:34:30 18 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 3:34:33 19 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 3:37:19 20 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) 3:51:07

Masters stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 4:57:49 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 0:04:53 3 Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes) 3:24:35

Solo men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 3:48:27 2 Jason Peach 0:41:49 3 Corne Swart 0:45:43 4 Peter Stopforth (1 Stop) 1:09:31 5 Alex Kruger (Recycles) 1:14:06 6 Christiaan Van Zyl 1:23:44 7 John Hayes 1:26:21 8 Colin Donian (F 2 R) 1:46:20 9 Willem Butler 1:48:48 10 Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi) 2:02:58 11 Emile Aldum (Oneserv) 2:20:16 12 Kenny Scheepers 2:20:28 13 Mike Frost 2:30:18 14 Robert Du Preez (Visarend) 3:17:20 15 Albert Van Niekerk 3:30:07

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 17:58:24 2 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:22:35 3 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:44:18 4 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 0:55:01 5 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 2:00:14 6 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 2:11:44 7 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 2:32:55 8 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 3:39:54 9 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 4:18:45 10 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 4:22:15 11 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 4:43:38 12 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 4:47:58 13 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 5:11:01 14 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 6:13:36 15 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 6:17:35 16 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 6:24:54 17 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 6:41:50 18 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 7:05:49 19 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 7:09:04 20 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 7:15:36 21 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 7:48:26 22 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 8:06:09 23 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 8:24:20 24 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 8:24:38 25 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 8:31:48 26 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 8:39:46 27 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 9:02:56 28 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 9:09:50 29 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 9:10:40 30 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 9:40:27 31 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 10:25:01 32 Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2) 12:01:46 33 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 12:16:56 34 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 12:23:51 35 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 12:34:52 36 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows) 17:38:26

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 21:41:47 2 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 1:33:04 3 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 1:42:25 4 Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain) 3:13:27 5 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies) 8:42:55

Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 20:48:00 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 0:31:19 3 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 1:49:34 4 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne) 2:54:18 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 3:08:10 6 Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) 3:21:03 7 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys) 4:35:18 8 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 4:43:55 9 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 6:10:41 10 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 7:21:23 11 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 8:55:48 12 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 10:00:23 13 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) 10:00:40

Veterans general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 21:15:19 2 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:22:05 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 0:42:04 4 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 1:24:51 5 Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs) 1:54:56 6 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 3:00:20 7 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 3:07:03 8 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 4:38:13 9 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 5:59:48 10 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 6:04:52 11 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 6:18:21 12 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 7:57:36 13 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 8:27:50 14 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 8:33:03 15 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 10:51:00 16 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 11:46:20 17 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 13:10:26 18 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 13:32:44 19 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) 14:38:16 20 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) 15:55:52

Masters general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 23:13:21 2 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 1:26:24 3 Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes) 13:01:24