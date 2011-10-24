Image 1 of 15 Christoph Sauser and Max Knox of 36ONE Songo.info cross the finish line to win stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 15 Kevin Evans and David George chase Christoph Sauser and Max Knox up a stony ascent. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 15 Kevin Evans reflects on Team Nedbank 360Life's stage 1 win. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 15 Kevin Evans and David George raced 29-inch Scott bikes (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 15 Kevin Evans confirmed he's fully recovered from a season that was interrupted by illness and injury. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 15 David George has made a complete transition from road racer to mountain bike racer. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 15 Matthys Beukes and Christoph Sauser make their way up Montagu pass (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 8 of 15 Melt Swanepoel sets the tempo for the chase group after the scenic Montagu pass out of George (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 9 of 15 Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH Hai Bike) experienced the adventure of a lifetime during the fourth stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek when they were attacked by a heard of zebras (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 10 of 15 Waylon Woolcock and Neil Macdonald (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 11 of 15 Mathys Beukes leads the race during stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 15 Max Knox leads the break away while Christoph Sauser of Team 36ONE Songo.info looks behind to see their lead (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 15 Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360 LIFE Win the overall first place during stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 15 Overall winners Cape Pioneer Trek Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360 LIFE (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 15 Riders pass by an ostrich that was caught in a fence during stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360 Life) won the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek overall, but during the last stage on Saturday, there were moments when the team was one man down.

The little mishap occurred while Evans was riding through one of the technical sections. A cameraman was running next to him, trying to talk to him.

The moment the conversation was finished, Evans crashed heavily onto some rocks. He was back on his mountain bike in no time, but for some minutes he grimaced with pain with every pedal stroke.

"I cannot believe what happened. I really thought that my run of bad luck was over, but apparently it was not. I think I have probably cracked a rib. Luckily this was my last race of the season, but I would have loved to have started my holiday without this pain."

For Evans and George their victory in the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek was a case of "mission accomplished".

"It was our goal to win right from the start and that is exactly what we did. The fact that we have also won two stages in the process, is a bonus.

"It is a good way to finish our season," George said.

It should be no surprise that Christoph Sauser (Songo.info), Switzerland's world champion, and Max Knox (Ghost), winner of last year's Cape Pioneer Trek, won the 98km last stage (George to Oudtshoorn as well.

This was their fourth stage victory and one cannot help wondering what would have happened if it had not been for their bad luck during stages 1 and 4. They lost a total of 150 minutes in these two stages.

Knox was quick to point out that words like "if" and "what" are irrelevant in mountain biking.

"Whatever happened, happened and it cannot be changed. Yes, we did have some bad luck, but that is mountain biking. Next time we could have a near perfect race. As a mountain biker you learn to take the bad with the good."

According to Sauser they did not plan to win the last stage. "I was not having a good day, so I wheelsucked behind Mathys Beukes (MTB Destination.com) for kilometres on end to save my energy. It helped because towards the end of the race I became stronger. When Mathys dropped out and we were in the lead, we decided to go for the stage win."

Their winning time was 3:31:50. Neil MacDonald and Waylon Woolcock (RE:CM) finished second in 3:34:30 and Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor) third in 3:34:36.

Sauser and Knox described their six days of racing as great fun.

Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka) is undoubtedly one of the tour's unsung heroes. He did his utmost to achieve a podium finish every day, but it was not to be. However, racing up the old Outeniqua Pass, which was built in 1847, during the last stage, he had some consolation.

Niyonshuti attacked at the foot of the pass and managed to ride away from everybody else to win the king of the mountain hotspot. Then, he had to sit up and wait for his teammate, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, shortly afterwards.

Janse van Rensburg said, "I feel bad. Adrien was so strong throughout the tour. There is nothing I would have loved more than to be able to keep up with him, but I just did not have the legs.

"Adrien asked me before the sixth stage whether I would mind if he went out hard to try and win the king of the mountain hotspot. He was worried that, in doing so, he would jeopardize our overall third-place position. I immediately encouraged Adrien to go for it."

Beukes, who won the tour's solo category, said he hoped that this would be the beginning of great things for him. "I have been battling for years when I raced marathons. I think it probably was because I did not believe in my own abilities.

"But this has changed now. I have proven to myself over the last six days that I am good enough to be competitive over longer distances. So watch this space."

The fact that Swanepoel and Bell finished second overall is another amazing result of the tour. They are actually two amateurs who have to work to support themselves.

Bell, who owns a cycle shop in Nelspruit, works six or more hours a day. During these hours, he has to stand on his feet. Many evenings when he goes home, his feet are swollen, but he does not complain about it. He is doing what he enjoys most to do, which is to encourage people to take up cycling as a sport and to start racing.

However, to find time for training, is a major frustration. "I am lucky if I manage to ride for three hours a day."

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) won the mixed category and Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) were the winners of the women's category.

Full Results

Men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 3:31:50 2 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 0:02:40 3 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:02:46 4 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 0:02:54 5 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:08:14 6 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 0:45:13 7 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 0:45:40 8 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 0:49:23 9 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 0:52:07 10 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 0:56:42 11 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 0:59:28 12 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 1:03:19 13 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 1:05:11 14 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 1:12:01 15 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 1:12:08 16 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 1:15:14 17 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 1:16:18 18 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 1:24:21 19 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 1:27:37 20 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 1:36:32 21 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 1:36:33 22 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 1:38:43 23 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 1:48:44 24 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 1:55:16 25 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 2:08:12 26 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 2:08:21 27 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 2:16:55 28 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 2:19:15 29 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 2:25:48 30 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 2:28:01 31 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 32 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 2:36:22 33 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 2:59:58 34 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 3:33:26 35 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows) 3:57:55

Women stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 4:22:50 2 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 0:00:04 3 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 0:11:26 4 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies) 2:15:54

Mixed stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 4:13:19 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 0:01:27 3 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 0:25:08 4 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 0:30:37 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 0:41:21 6 Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) 0:42:09 7 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 1:11:04 8 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 1:21:34 9 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 1:34:46 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 1:51:58 11 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) 2:33:07

Veterans stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 4:16:09 2 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 0:04:10 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 0:05:07 4 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:05:10 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:07:29 6 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 0:41:15 7 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 0:42:40 8 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 1:05:34 9 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 1:11:38 10 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 1:37:28 11 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 1:39:31 12 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 1:41:28 13 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 1:42:16 14 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 2:06:37 15 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 2:35:50 16 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) 2:58:18 17 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 2:59:30 18 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 4:15:25 19 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)

Masters stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 4:37:09 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 0:04:31

Solo men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 3:32:37 2 Corne Swart 0:35:35 3 Jason Peach 0:43:31 4 Peter Stopforth (1 Stop) 0:43:33 5 Alex Kruger (Recycles) 1:05:58 6 Christiaan Van Zyl 1:08:59 7 John Hayes 1:28:40 8 Kenny Scheepers 1:30:53 9 Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi) 1:31:20 10 Emile Aldum (Oneserv) 1:37:18 11 Willem Butler 1:38:56 12 Colin Donian (F 2 R) 1:57:04 13 Mike Frost 2:00:32 14 Robert Du Preez (Visarend) 2:58:13 15 Albert Van Niekerk 3:43:02

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 26:53:50 2 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:31:21 3 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:57:42 4 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 1:03:43 5 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 2:30:01 6 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 3:33:52 7 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 3:39:55 8 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 5:52:43 9 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 6:11:55 10 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 6:44:39 11 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 7:04:24 12 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 7:51:45 13 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 8:14:57 14 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 9:01:29 15 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 10:01:14 16 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 10:06:30 17 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 10:07:54 18 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 10:17:17 19 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 10:43:50 20 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 10:56:42 21 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 11:55:17 22 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 12:00:32 23 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 12:35:24 24 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 13:24:26 25 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 13:48:54 26 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 13:52:14 27 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 13:56:55 28 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 14:07:35 29 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 14:16:48 30 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 14:54:49 31 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 17:22:02 32 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 18:16:44 33 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 18:19:09 34 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 19:03:46 35 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows) 26:03:52

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 32:39:45 2 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 1:56:46 3 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 2:02:31 4 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies) 13:53:05

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 31:15:23 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 1:01:22 3 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 2:54:48 4 Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) 4:31:48 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 5:16:43 6 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 6:34:56 7 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 9:15:01 8 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 10:44:08 9 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 13:09:00 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 15:05:23 11 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) 16:10:19

Veterans final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 31:50:07 2 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:55:58 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 1:07:49 4 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 2:08:55 5 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 3:28:17 6 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 4:53:02 7 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 7:20:59 8 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 8:32:41 9 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 9:25:01 10 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 10:17:29 11 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 12:00:04 12 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 12:06:14 13 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 13:48:28 14 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 14:41:40 15 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 18:14:20 16 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 20:44:59 17 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 21:12:31 18 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) 22:54:02 19 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) 23:06:40

Masters final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 34:52:28 2 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 1:18:49