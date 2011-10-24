Trending

Evans and George clinch overall victory

Sauser and Knox win final stage

Image 1 of 15

Christoph Sauser and Max Knox of 36ONE Songo.info cross the finish line to win stage 6

Christoph Sauser and Max Knox of 36ONE Songo.info cross the finish line to win stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 15

Kevin Evans and David George chase Christoph Sauser and Max Knox up a stony ascent.

Kevin Evans and David George chase Christoph Sauser and Max Knox up a stony ascent.
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 3 of 15

Kevin Evans reflects on Team Nedbank 360Life's stage 1 win.

Kevin Evans reflects on Team Nedbank 360Life's stage 1 win.
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 4 of 15

Kevin Evans and David George raced 29-inch Scott bikes

Kevin Evans and David George raced 29-inch Scott bikes
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 5 of 15

Kevin Evans confirmed he's fully recovered from a season that was interrupted by illness and injury.

Kevin Evans confirmed he's fully recovered from a season that was interrupted by illness and injury.
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 6 of 15

David George has made a complete transition from road racer to mountain bike racer.

David George has made a complete transition from road racer to mountain bike racer.
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 7 of 15

Matthys Beukes and Christoph Sauser make their way up Montagu pass

Matthys Beukes and Christoph Sauser make their way up Montagu pass
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 8 of 15

Melt Swanepoel sets the tempo for the chase group after the scenic Montagu pass out of George

Melt Swanepoel sets the tempo for the chase group after the scenic Montagu pass out of George
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 9 of 15

Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH Hai Bike) experienced the adventure of a lifetime during the fourth stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek when they were attacked by a heard of zebras

Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH Hai Bike) experienced the adventure of a lifetime during the fourth stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek when they were attacked by a heard of zebras
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 10 of 15

Waylon Woolcock and Neil Macdonald

Waylon Woolcock and Neil Macdonald
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 11 of 15

Mathys Beukes leads the race during stage 6

Mathys Beukes leads the race during stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 15

Max Knox leads the break away while Christoph Sauser of Team 36ONE Songo.info looks behind to see their lead

Max Knox leads the break away while Christoph Sauser of Team 36ONE Songo.info looks behind to see their lead
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 15

Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360 LIFE Win the overall first place during stage 6

Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360 LIFE Win the overall first place during stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 15

Overall winners Cape Pioneer Trek Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360 LIFE

Overall winners Cape Pioneer Trek Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360 LIFE
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 15

Riders pass by an ostrich that was caught in a fence during stage 6

Riders pass by an ostrich that was caught in a fence during stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360 Life) won the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek overall, but during the last stage on Saturday, there were moments when the team was one man down.

The little mishap occurred while Evans was riding through one of the technical sections. A cameraman was running next to him, trying to talk to him.

The moment the conversation was finished, Evans crashed heavily onto some rocks. He was back on his mountain bike in no time, but for some minutes he grimaced with pain with every pedal stroke.

"I cannot believe what happened. I really thought that my run of bad luck was over, but apparently it was not. I think I have probably cracked a rib. Luckily this was my last race of the season, but I would have loved to have started my holiday without this pain."

For Evans and George their victory in the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek was a case of "mission accomplished".

"It was our goal to win right from the start and that is exactly what we did. The fact that we have also won two stages in the process, is a bonus.

"It is a good way to finish our season," George said.

It should be no surprise that Christoph Sauser (Songo.info), Switzerland's world champion, and Max Knox (Ghost), winner of last year's Cape Pioneer Trek, won the 98km last stage (George to Oudtshoorn as well.

This was their fourth stage victory and one cannot help wondering what would have happened if it had not been for their bad luck during stages 1 and 4. They lost a total of 150 minutes in these two stages.

Knox was quick to point out that words like "if" and "what" are irrelevant in mountain biking.

"Whatever happened, happened and it cannot be changed. Yes, we did have some bad luck, but that is mountain biking. Next time we could have a near perfect race. As a mountain biker you learn to take the bad with the good."

According to Sauser they did not plan to win the last stage. "I was not having a good day, so I wheelsucked behind Mathys Beukes (MTB Destination.com) for kilometres on end to save my energy. It helped because towards the end of the race I became stronger. When Mathys dropped out and we were in the lead, we decided to go for the stage win."

Their winning time was 3:31:50. Neil MacDonald and Waylon Woolcock (RE:CM) finished second in 3:34:30 and Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell (Team Need Sponsor) third in 3:34:36.

Sauser and Knox described their six days of racing as great fun.

Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka) is undoubtedly one of the tour's unsung heroes. He did his utmost to achieve a podium finish every day, but it was not to be. However, racing up the old Outeniqua Pass, which was built in 1847, during the last stage, he had some consolation.

Niyonshuti attacked at the foot of the pass and managed to ride away from everybody else to win the king of the mountain hotspot. Then, he had to sit up and wait for his teammate, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, shortly afterwards.

Janse van Rensburg said, "I feel bad. Adrien was so strong throughout the tour. There is nothing I would have loved more than to be able to keep up with him, but I just did not have the legs.

"Adrien asked me before the sixth stage whether I would mind if he went out hard to try and win the king of the mountain hotspot. He was worried that, in doing so, he would jeopardize our overall third-place position. I immediately encouraged Adrien to go for it."

Beukes, who won the tour's solo category, said he hoped that this would be the beginning of great things for him. "I have been battling for years when I raced marathons. I think it probably was because I did not believe in my own abilities.

"But this has changed now. I have proven to myself over the last six days that I am good enough to be competitive over longer distances. So watch this space."

The fact that Swanepoel and Bell finished second overall is another amazing result of the tour. They are actually two amateurs who have to work to support themselves.

Bell, who owns a cycle shop in Nelspruit, works six or more hours a day. During these hours, he has to stand on his feet. Many evenings when he goes home, his feet are swollen, but he does not complain about it. He is doing what he enjoys most to do, which is to encourage people to take up cycling as a sport and to start racing.

However, to find time for training, is a major frustration. "I am lucky if I manage to ride for three hours a day."

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) won the mixed category and Ischen Stopforth and Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) were the winners of the women's category.

Full Results

Men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)3:31:50
2Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)0:02:40
3Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:02:46
4Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)0:02:54
5Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:08:14
6Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)0:45:13
7Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)0:45:40
8Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)0:49:23
9Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)0:52:07
10Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)0:56:42
11Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)0:59:28
12Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)1:03:19
13Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)1:05:11
14George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)1:12:01
15Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)1:12:08
16Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)1:15:14
17Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)1:16:18
18Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)1:24:21
19Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)1:27:37
20Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)1:36:32
21Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)1:36:33
22Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)1:38:43
23Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)1:48:44
24Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)1:55:16
25Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)2:08:12
26Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)2:08:21
27Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)2:16:55
28Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)2:19:15
29Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)2:25:48
30Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)2:28:01
31Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)
32Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)2:36:22
33Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)2:59:58
34Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)3:33:26
35Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)3:57:55

Women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)4:22:50
2Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)0:00:04
3Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )0:11:26
4Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)2:15:54

Mixed stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)4:13:19
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)0:01:27
3Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)0:25:08
4Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)0:30:37
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)0:41:21
6Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)0:42:09
7Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)1:11:04
8Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)1:21:34
9Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)1:34:46
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)1:51:58
11Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)2:33:07

Veterans stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)4:16:09
2Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)0:04:10
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)0:05:07
4Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:05:10
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:07:29
6Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)0:41:15
7Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)0:42:40
8Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)1:05:34
9Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)1:11:38
10Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)1:37:28
11Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)1:39:31
12Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)1:41:28
13Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)1:42:16
14Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)2:06:37
15Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)2:35:50
16Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)2:58:18
17John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)2:59:30
18Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)4:15:25
19Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)

Masters stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)4:37:09
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)0:04:31

Solo men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes3:32:37
2Corne Swart0:35:35
3Jason Peach0:43:31
4Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)0:43:33
5Alex Kruger (Recycles)1:05:58
6Christiaan Van Zyl1:08:59
7John Hayes1:28:40
8Kenny Scheepers1:30:53
9Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)1:31:20
10Emile Aldum (Oneserv)1:37:18
11Willem Butler1:38:56
12Colin Donian (F 2 R)1:57:04
13Mike Frost2:00:32
14Robert Du Preez (Visarend)2:58:13
15Albert Van Niekerk3:43:02

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)26:53:50
2Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:31:21
3Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:57:42
4Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)1:03:43
5Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)2:30:01
6Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)3:33:52
7Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)3:39:55
8Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)5:52:43
9Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)6:11:55
10Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)6:44:39
11Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)7:04:24
12Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)7:51:45
13Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)8:14:57
14George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)9:01:29
15Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)10:01:14
16Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)10:06:30
17Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)10:07:54
18Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)10:17:17
19Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)10:43:50
20Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)10:56:42
21Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)11:55:17
22Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)12:00:32
23Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)12:35:24
24Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)13:24:26
25Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)13:48:54
26Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)13:52:14
27Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)13:56:55
28Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)14:07:35
29Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)14:16:48
30Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)14:54:49
31Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)17:22:02
32Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)18:16:44
33Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)18:19:09
34Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)19:03:46
35Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)26:03:52

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)32:39:45
2Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )1:56:46
3Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)2:02:31
4Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)13:53:05

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)31:15:23
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)1:01:22
3Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)2:54:48
4Andrea Kuster & Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos)4:31:48
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)5:16:43
6Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)6:34:56
7Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)9:15:01
8Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)10:44:08
9Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)13:09:00
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)15:05:23
11Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)16:10:19

Veterans final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)31:50:07
2Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:55:58
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)1:07:49
4Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)2:08:55
5Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)3:28:17
6Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)4:53:02
7Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)7:20:59
8Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)8:32:41
9Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)9:25:01
10Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)10:17:29
11Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)12:00:04
12Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)12:06:14
13Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)13:48:28
14Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)14:41:40
15Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)18:14:20
16John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)20:44:59
17Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)21:12:31
18Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)22:54:02
19Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)23:06:40

Masters final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)34:52:28
2Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)1:18:49

Solo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes24:12:55
2Jason Peach8:31:21
3Corne Swart9:08:41
4Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)9:20:13
5Alex Kruger (Recycles)10:42:36
6Christiaan Van Zyl11:48:28
7Willem Butler14:17:30
8Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)14:30:40
9Emile Aldum (Oneserv)15:26:34
10Colin Donian (F 2 R)15:44:29
11Kenny Scheepers16:24:20
12Mike Frost19:11:07
13Robert Du Preez (Visarend)24:07:00
14Albert Van Niekerk27:21:56

Latest on Cyclingnews