Cape Pioneer Trek Past Winners

2010 - present

2011
Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)
Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)

2010
Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA)
Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi)

