Image 1 of 20 Max Knox on stage 2 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 20 Matthys Beukes leads the solo men's category (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 20 Father and Son team of Clement and Casper De Bruin from Ceres (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 20 Some riders during stage 2 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 20 A rider breaks away from the bunch on Rooiberg Pass during stage 2 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 20 Riders leave Calitzdorp during stage 2 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 20 A rider crosses a river during stage 2 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 20 Christoph Sauser of Team 36One-Songo.info leads the chase group down Rooiberg Pass (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 20 Chris van Zyl of Cape Town pushes his bike (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 20 Matthys Beukes (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 11 of 20 Max Knox passes some veld flowers (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 12 of 20 A rider on stage 2 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 13 of 20 Racers slog through a water crossing (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 14 of 20 The lead group during stage 2 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 15 of 20 The race's leaders in a bunch (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 16 of 20 The leaders ascend the Rooiberg pass on stage 2 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 17 of 20 The favorites go up stage 2's major climb (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 18 of 20 Tortoise shell en route (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 19 of 20 Christoph Sauser during stage 2 of the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 20 of 20 Jacques Janse van Rensburg leads up the climb on stage 2 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

By winning the second stage of the DCM Pioneer Trek on Tuesday, Max Knox (Ghost) and Christoph Sauser (Songo.info) proved that you can't keep a good team down. In what is undoubtedly one of the tour's toughest stages, they managed to ride away from the rest of the riders with a display of almost faultless mountain biking. Their winning time for the stage (from Calitzdorp to Riversdale) was 5 hours, 23 minutes and 25 seconds.

Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) finished second in 5:30:49 and Adrien Niyonshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) were third in 5:48:50. Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell; (Team Need Sponsor) were fourth, also in 5:48:50.

Knox and Sauser's stage victory has no influence on the overall standings. They received a 60-minute time penalty after stage one because Sauser missed a route marker which resulted in him taking a short-cut.

This means that an overall win is no longer possible for them, because they were 86 minutes behind Evans and George before the second stage started.

All that is still at stake for them is their honour.

The deciding moment during stage two occurred when Knox attacked shortly after water point three with Sauser following suit. That was enough. It was game, set and match for the second stage.

Evans and George had the luxury of simply watching them ride away.

The pressure was on Janse van Rensburg and Niyonshuti and Neil MacDonald and Waylon Woolcock (RE:CM) to do the serious chasing, but unfortunately they were not able to do so. They were walking and pushing at that stage, because the terrain was just too rough to ride in some places.

Needless to say that this led to some swearing.

Afterward, Knox said jokingly that the reason why they won the stage was that there were no good looking girls nearby. This allowed Sauser to focus on where he was riding without looking around to appreciate the local beauties.

Evans "nearly drowned" early in the race when they were racing through a river.

While the other riders wisely decided to get off their mountain bikes and walk through the water that reached halfway up their bodies, Evans decided to do it his own way and he raced kamikaze style into the water. He managed to stay on his bike for a moment or two before he and the bike suddenly totally disappeared under water.

He joked afterwards that he did not realize that his sunglasses are under water goggles as well.

Evans also joked about Katot's route.

My dad, Leon, who is responsible for the layout of the Cape Epic route, is known as "Dr. Evil". I think Katot proved today that he is the Afrikaans version of Dr. Evil. It was very tough out there, and I feel sorry for the back markers.

Mixed

After winning the first stage in the mixed category of the Cape Pioneer Trek on Monday, Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) also won the second stage (Calitzdorp to Riversdale).

But despite their victory, Erik Kleinhans was not in a celebrating mood. On the contrary, he was downright upset after finishing.

"The section that we had to ride between water points three and four was ridiculous. I fail to understand the logic behind the route planning. In my opinion, that section was just painful."

Things did not get much easier for team Kleinhans when, at long last, they were able to ride on tar.

The chain of Ariane Kleinhans' mountain bike became so entangled that she was unable to pedal. Erik Kleinhans had no other option but to tow her to the finish over the last seven kilometres.

The Kleinhans couple still managed to win the 128km stage from Calitzdorp to Riversdale in six hours, 23 minutes and 46 seconds. In doing so, they increased their overall lead in the mixed category by eight minutes.

Switzerland's Katherine Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH Hai Bike) finished second in 6:31:03. Andreas Kuster and Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) were third in 6:50:34.

According to Stirnemann, she had never before experienced such a tough route.

"At one stage we were barely moving at 6km/h."

Women

Ischen Stopforth (Bizhub) still managed to laugh while talking about her racing experience.

"What we experienced today (yesterday) is so typical of Katot (Meyer). For yesterday (Monday) he planned the perfect route, but today he gave us a racing experience from hell."

"Having to make your way through all those loose rocks while going uphill was certainly not easy and the descents were really scary."

By winning yesterday's stage in 6:39:00, Stopforth and Britain's Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) had all but ensured a victory in the Cape Pioneer Trek's women's category.

Hannele Steyn, one of the true legends of South African mountain biking, and her partner, Leanne Brown-Waterston (Display Ladies) are second overall in the women's category, 65 minutes behind.

The 45-year-old Steyn, who has won basically everything that can be won in South African mountain biking, admitted that the going between water points three and four was tough.

"As mountain bikers we should not really complain because that is what our sport is all about. But having said that, I think if we only had to walk three kilometres that would have been OK, but to expect us to walk six to eight kilometres is certainly too much."

Most riders agreed that riding through the Rooiberg Pass early on during the stage was a definite highlight.

It has probably rained recently because the veld was a kaleidoscope of yellow, orange, pink, purple, red, white and green colours.

Full Results

Men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 5:23:25 2 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 0:07:24 3 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:25:25 4 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 5 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 0:31:47 6 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 0:42:59 7 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 0:51:29 8 Timo Cooper & Reniell Matthysen (Wilde 1) 0:53:49 9 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 1:13:53 10 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 1:30:35 11 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 1:33:34 12 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 1:39:19 13 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 1:39:22 14 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 1:47:51 15 Shane White & Lawrence Lindeque (Cycles Direct) 1:49:27 16 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 1:49:34 17 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 2:03:14 18 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 19 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 2:07:00 20 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 2:14:53 21 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 2:15:18 22 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 2:15:38 23 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 2:18:51 24 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 2:30:24 25 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 2:31:07 26 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 2:31:08 27 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 2:39:21 28 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 2:53:58 29 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 3:03:13 30 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 3:03:14 31 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 3:12:52 32 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 3:22:44 33 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 3:26:38 34 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 3:44:14 35 Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2) 4:00:18 36 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 4:18:07 37 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 4:18:11 38 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows) 4:50:14 NYF Chris Viljoen & Grant Noble (Visual Edge) NYF Gerhard Pretorius & Gerhard Pretorius (Warra-Warra Eish) NYF Pierre Billet & Rico Ruedisuehli (Www.Born In Africa.Org)

Women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 6:39:00 2 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 0:35:58 3 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 0:38:31 4 Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain) 1:13:05 5 Petruschka Constancon & Amy Mcdougall (The Young And The Restless) 2:37:16 6 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies) 2:46:16

Mixed stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 6:23:46 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 0:07:17 3 T67 0:26:48 4 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 0:39:00 5 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne) 0:44:46 6 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 1:01:09 7 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 1:17:04 8 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys) 1:18:25 9 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 1:56:38 10 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 2:09:34 11 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 2:10:37 12 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 2:45:17 13 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) 2:58:33

Veterans stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 6:23:31 2 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:15:02 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 0:15:17 4 Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs) 0:21:41 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:23:34 6 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 0:50:45 7 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 1:07:51 8 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 1:44:36 9 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 1:53:51 10 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 2:03:06 11 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 2:21:55 12 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 2:28:30 13 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 2:28:32 14 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 2:34:45 15 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 2:51:22 16 Amanda Wegner & Russell Wegner (D Squared) 3:21:56 17 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 3:42:32 18 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 3:44:17 19 Otta Matouek & Josef Saska (Itchallenge Cyklo Zitny) 4:03:40 20 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 4:13:17 21 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) 4:20:34 22 Hambly Quantrill & Jan Seemann (Lambs To The Slaughter) 4:23:17 23 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) 4:36:22

Masters stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 7:14:24 2 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 0:53:04 3 Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes) 3:26:00 NYF Ronny Smolders & Patrick Van Gelder (Moozes 1)

Solo men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 5:36:04 2 Jason Peach 1:05:52 3 Peter Stopforth (1 Stop) 1:17:58 4 Dirk Oerlemans (M T B Worx) 1:35:08 5 Alex Kruger (Recycles) 1:36:50 6 Christiaan Van Zyl 1:50:36 7 John Hayes 1:57:07 8 Emile Aldum (Oneserv) 2:15:32 9 Willem Butler 10 Colin Donian (F 2 R) 2:41:33 11 Stephan Du Plessis (Schpuk) 2:41:42 12 Corne Swart 2:50:36 13 Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi) 2:54:27 14 Kenny Scheepers 3:12:55 15 Mike Frost 3:15:57 16 Robert Du Preez (Visarend) 4:21:45 17 Albert Van Niekerk 4:54:33

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life) 9:43:09 2 Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized) 0:23:46 3 Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka ) 0:24:35 4 Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M) 0:42:40 5 Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego) 1:05:28 6 Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk) 1:15:10 7 Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info) 1:20:15 8 Timo Cooper & Reniell Matthysen (Wilde 1) 1:22:27 9 Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo) 1:59:56 10 Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse) 2:25:45 11 Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel) 2:31:58 12 Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi) 2:41:14 13 Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles) 2:42:43 14 Shane White & Lawrence Lindeque (Cycles Direct) 2:59:42 15 Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus) 3:05:42 16 Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action) 3:07:13 17 Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink) 3:30:27 18 Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers) 3:35:00 19 Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son) 3:43:45 20 Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium) 3:48:54 21 George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo) 3:50:29 22 Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em) 3:59:57 23 Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans) 4:00:48 24 Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1) 4:12:32 25 Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti) 4:15:08 26 Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M) 4:18:40 27 Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms) 4:24:44 28 Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George) 4:39:54 29 Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic) 4:56:05 30 Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men) 4:56:57 31 Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit) 4:57:38 32 Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook) 5:06:42 33 Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain) 5:35:21 34 Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2) 6:22:07 35 Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys) 6:26:02 36 Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info) 6:27:47 37 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix) 6:47:42 38 Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows) 8:10:42 NYF Gerhard Pretorius & Gerhard Pretorius (Warra-Warra Eish)

Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) 11:34:05 2 Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies) 1:05:02 3 Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes ) 1:13:43 4 Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain) 1:52:22 5 Petruschka Constancon & Amy Mcdougall (The Young And The Restless) 3:43:01 6 Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies) 4:32:26

Mixed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed) 11:09:56 2 Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes) 0:15:55 3 Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed) 1:10:07 4 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne) 1:24:13 5 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport) 1:57:43 6 Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R) 2:26:13 7 T67 2:29:18 8 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys) 2:29:48 9 Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak) 3:13:04 10 Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed) 3:52:24 11 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N) 4:05:05 12 Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C) 4:56:26 13 Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth) 5:09:51

Veterans general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt) 11:21:46 2 Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood) 0:16:17 3 Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys) 0:30:26 4 Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs) 0:35:33 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles) 0:42:49 6 Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring) 1:54:47 7 Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers) 2:23:57 8 Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess) 2:44:50 9 Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers) 3:11:23 10 Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race) 3:18:52 11 Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2) 3:26:13 12 Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets) 3:46:00 13 Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube) 4:05:31 14 Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C) 4:54:34 15 Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2) 5:30:54 16 Amanda Wegner & Russell Wegner (D Squared) 5:45:09 17 Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop) 5:46:08 18 Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi) 6:39:03 19 Otta Matouek & Josef Saska (Itchallenge Cyklo Zitny) 6:41:16 20 John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider) 7:01:20 21 Hambly Quantrill & Jan Seemann (Lambs To The Slaughter) 7:12:37 22 Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru) 7:29:26 23 Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers) 8:28:48

Masters general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus) 12:32:25 2 Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners) 1:30:35 3 Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes) 6:10:40

Solo men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 10:03:37 2 Peter Stopforth (1 Stop) 2:07:38 3 Jason Peach 2:21:00 4 Alex Kruger (Recycles) 2:37:46 5 Dirk Oerlemans (M T B Worx) 2:42:27 6 John Hayes 3:00:36 7 Corne Swart 3:14:43 8 Christiaan Van Zyl 3:16:11 9 Willem Butler 3:35:17 10 Emile Aldum (Oneserv) 3:53:46 11 Stephan Du Plessis (Schpuk) 4:19:58 12 Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi) 4:25:56 13 Kenny Scheepers 4:37:15 14 Colin Donian (F 2 R) 4:47:25 15 Mike Frost 5:12:05 16 Robert Du Preez (Visarend) 7:10:26 17 Albert Van Niekerk 8:29:58