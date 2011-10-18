Trending

Sauser and Knox speed to stage 2 win

George and Evans retain comfortable overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Max Knox on stage 2

Max Knox on stage 2
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 2 of 20

Matthys Beukes leads the solo men's category

Matthys Beukes leads the solo men's category
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 3 of 20

Father and Son team of Clement and Casper De Bruin from Ceres

Father and Son team of Clement and Casper De Bruin from Ceres
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 20

Some riders during stage 2

Some riders during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 20

A rider breaks away from the bunch on Rooiberg Pass during stage 2

A rider breaks away from the bunch on Rooiberg Pass during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 20

Riders leave Calitzdorp during stage 2

Riders leave Calitzdorp during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 20

A rider crosses a river during stage 2

A rider crosses a river during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 20

Christoph Sauser of Team 36One-Songo.info leads the chase group down Rooiberg Pass

Christoph Sauser of Team 36One-Songo.info leads the chase group down Rooiberg Pass
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 20

Chris van Zyl of Cape Town pushes his bike

Chris van Zyl of Cape Town pushes his bike
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 20

Matthys Beukes

Matthys Beukes
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 11 of 20

Max Knox passes some veld flowers

Max Knox passes some veld flowers
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 12 of 20

A rider on stage 2

A rider on stage 2
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 13 of 20

Racers slog through a water crossing

Racers slog through a water crossing
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 14 of 20

The lead group during stage 2

The lead group during stage 2
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 15 of 20

The race's leaders in a bunch

The race's leaders in a bunch
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 16 of 20

The leaders ascend the Rooiberg pass on stage 2

The leaders ascend the Rooiberg pass on stage 2
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 17 of 20

The favorites go up stage 2's major climb

The favorites go up stage 2's major climb
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 18 of 20

Tortoise shell en route

Tortoise shell en route
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 19 of 20

Christoph Sauser during stage 2 of the Cape Pioneer Trek

Christoph Sauser during stage 2 of the Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 20 of 20

Jacques Janse van Rensburg leads up the climb on stage 2

Jacques Janse van Rensburg leads up the climb on stage 2
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

By winning the second stage of the DCM Pioneer Trek on Tuesday, Max Knox (Ghost) and Christoph Sauser (Songo.info) proved that you can't keep a good team down. In what is undoubtedly one of the tour's toughest stages, they managed to ride away from the rest of the riders with a display of almost faultless mountain biking. Their winning time for the stage (from Calitzdorp to Riversdale) was 5 hours, 23 minutes and 25 seconds.

Kevin Evans and David George (Nedbank 360Life) finished second in 5:30:49 and Adrien Niyonshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) were third in 5:48:50. Ben-Melt Swanepoel and Nico Bell; (Team Need Sponsor) were fourth, also in 5:48:50.

Knox and Sauser's stage victory has no influence on the overall standings. They received a 60-minute time penalty after stage one because Sauser missed a route marker which resulted in him taking a short-cut.

This means that an overall win is no longer possible for them, because they were 86 minutes behind Evans and George before the second stage started.

All that is still at stake for them is their honour.

The deciding moment during stage two occurred when Knox attacked shortly after water point three with Sauser following suit. That was enough. It was game, set and match for the second stage.

Evans and George had the luxury of simply watching them ride away.

The pressure was on Janse van Rensburg and Niyonshuti and Neil MacDonald and Waylon Woolcock (RE:CM) to do the serious chasing, but unfortunately they were not able to do so. They were walking and pushing at that stage, because the terrain was just too rough to ride in some places.

Needless to say that this led to some swearing.

Afterward, Knox said jokingly that the reason why they won the stage was that there were no good looking girls nearby. This allowed Sauser to focus on where he was riding without looking around to appreciate the local beauties.

Evans "nearly drowned" early in the race when they were racing through a river.

While the other riders wisely decided to get off their mountain bikes and walk through the water that reached halfway up their bodies, Evans decided to do it his own way and he raced kamikaze style into the water. He managed to stay on his bike for a moment or two before he and the bike suddenly totally disappeared under water.

He joked afterwards that he did not realize that his sunglasses are under water goggles as well.

Evans also joked about Katot's route.

My dad, Leon, who is responsible for the layout of the Cape Epic route, is known as "Dr. Evil". I think Katot proved today that he is the Afrikaans version of Dr. Evil. It was very tough out there, and I feel sorry for the back markers.

Mixed

After winning the first stage in the mixed category of the Cape Pioneer Trek on Monday, Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (Contego/Giant/Sludge) also won the second stage (Calitzdorp to Riversdale).

But despite their victory, Erik Kleinhans was not in a celebrating mood. On the contrary, he was downright upset after finishing.

"The section that we had to ride between water points three and four was ridiculous. I fail to understand the logic behind the route planning. In my opinion, that section was just painful."

Things did not get much easier for team Kleinhans when, at long last, they were able to ride on tar.

The chain of Ariane Kleinhans' mountain bike became so entangled that she was unable to pedal. Erik Kleinhans had no other option but to tow her to the finish over the last seven kilometres.

The Kleinhans couple still managed to win the 128km stage from Calitzdorp to Riversdale in six hours, 23 minutes and 46 seconds. In doing so, they increased their overall lead in the mixed category by eight minutes.

Switzerland's Katherine Stirnemann and Sandro Soncin (BH Hai Bike) finished second in 6:31:03. Andreas Kuster and Thomas Holtkamp (Metz Davos) were third in 6:50:34.

According to Stirnemann, she had never before experienced such a tough route.

"At one stage we were barely moving at 6km/h."

Women

Ischen Stopforth (Bizhub) still managed to laugh while talking about her racing experience.

"What we experienced today (yesterday) is so typical of Katot (Meyer). For yesterday (Monday) he planned the perfect route, but today he gave us a racing experience from hell."

"Having to make your way through all those loose rocks while going uphill was certainly not easy and the descents were really scary."

By winning yesterday's stage in 6:39:00, Stopforth and Britain's Catherine Williamson (Bizhub) had all but ensured a victory in the Cape Pioneer Trek's women's category.

Hannele Steyn, one of the true legends of South African mountain biking, and her partner, Leanne Brown-Waterston (Display Ladies) are second overall in the women's category, 65 minutes behind.

The 45-year-old Steyn, who has won basically everything that can be won in South African mountain biking, admitted that the going between water points three and four was tough.

"As mountain bikers we should not really complain because that is what our sport is all about. But having said that, I think if we only had to walk three kilometres that would have been OK, but to expect us to walk six to eight kilometres is certainly too much."

Most riders agreed that riding through the Rooiberg Pass early on during the stage was a definite highlight.

It has probably rained recently because the veld was a kaleidoscope of yellow, orange, pink, purple, red, white and green colours.

Full Results

Men stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)5:23:25
2Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)0:07:24
3Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:25:25
4Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)
5Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)0:31:47
6Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)0:42:59
7Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)0:51:29
8Timo Cooper & Reniell Matthysen (Wilde 1)0:53:49
9Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)1:13:53
10Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)1:30:35
11Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)1:33:34
12Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)1:39:19
13Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)1:39:22
14Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)1:47:51
15Shane White & Lawrence Lindeque (Cycles Direct)1:49:27
16Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)1:49:34
17Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)2:03:14
18Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)
19Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)2:07:00
20George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)2:14:53
21Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)2:15:18
22Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)2:15:38
23Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)2:18:51
24Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)2:30:24
25Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)2:31:07
26Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)2:31:08
27Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)2:39:21
28Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)2:53:58
29Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)3:03:13
30Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)3:03:14
31Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)3:12:52
32Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)3:22:44
33Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)3:26:38
34Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)3:44:14
35Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)4:00:18
36Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)4:18:07
37Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)4:18:11
38Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)4:50:14
NYFChris Viljoen & Grant Noble (Visual Edge)
NYFGerhard Pretorius & Gerhard Pretorius (Warra-Warra Eish)
NYFPierre Billet & Rico Ruedisuehli (Www.Born In Africa.Org)

Women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)6:39:00
2Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)0:35:58
3Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )0:38:31
4Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)1:13:05
5Petruschka Constancon & Amy Mcdougall (The Young And The Restless)2:37:16
6Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)2:46:16

Mixed stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)6:23:46
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)0:07:17
3T670:26:48
4Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)0:39:00
5Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)0:44:46
6Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)1:01:09
7Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)1:17:04
8Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)1:18:25
9Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)1:56:38
10Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)2:09:34
11Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)2:10:37
12Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)2:45:17
13Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)2:58:33

Veterans stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)6:23:31
2Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:15:02
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)0:15:17
4Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs)0:21:41
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:23:34
6Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)0:50:45
7Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)1:07:51
8Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)1:44:36
9Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)1:53:51
10Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)2:03:06
11Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)2:21:55
12Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)2:28:30
13Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)2:28:32
14Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)2:34:45
15Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)2:51:22
16Amanda Wegner & Russell Wegner (D Squared)3:21:56
17Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)3:42:32
18Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)3:44:17
19Otta Matouek & Josef Saska (Itchallenge Cyklo Zitny)4:03:40
20John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)4:13:17
21Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)4:20:34
22Hambly Quantrill & Jan Seemann (Lambs To The Slaughter)4:23:17
23Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)4:36:22

Masters stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)7:14:24
2Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)0:53:04
3Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)3:26:00
NYFRonny Smolders & Patrick Van Gelder (Moozes 1)

Solo men stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes5:36:04
2Jason Peach1:05:52
3Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)1:17:58
4Dirk Oerlemans (M T B Worx)1:35:08
5Alex Kruger (Recycles)1:36:50
6Christiaan Van Zyl1:50:36
7John Hayes1:57:07
8Emile Aldum (Oneserv)2:15:32
9Willem Butler
10Colin Donian (F 2 R)2:41:33
11Stephan Du Plessis (Schpuk)2:41:42
12Corne Swart2:50:36
13Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)2:54:27
14Kenny Scheepers3:12:55
15Mike Frost3:15:57
16Robert Du Preez (Visarend)4:21:45
17Albert Van Niekerk4:54:33

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & David George (Nedbank 360 Life)9:43:09
2Ben Swanepoel & Nico Bell (Bells Cycling - Specialized)0:23:46
3Adrien Niyonshuti & Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (M T N Qhubeka )0:24:35
4Neil Macdonald & Waylon Woolcock (R E : C M)0:42:40
5Hannes Hanekom & Isak Hanekom (Contego)1:05:28
6Micha De Vries & Liwald Doornbos (Cube Nutswerk)1:15:10
7Christoph Sauser & Max Knox (36One-Songo.Info)1:20:15
8Timo Cooper & Reniell Matthysen (Wilde 1)1:22:27
9Wynand Mulder & Kobus Barnard (Klein Karoo)1:59:56
10Rene Stehr & Holger Neumann (Eo2 Sakse)2:25:45
11Wayne Champion & Pieter Seyffert (Berntel)2:31:58
12Craig Woods & Riaan Maintjies (First Ascent Duzi)2:41:14
13Chris De Wet & Nevelle Van Zyl (Circle Cycles)2:42:43
14Shane White & Lawrence Lindeque (Cycles Direct)2:59:42
15Etienne Jordaan & Jacques Van Deventer (Hermanus)3:05:42
16Francois Finlay & Andrew Ratcliffe (Big Ring Action)3:07:13
17Brian Lennox & Jan Van Der Westhuizen (Watson & Brink)3:30:27
18Dale Verran & Mark Pienaar (The Lama Brothers)3:35:00
19Casper De Bruin & Clement De Bruin (Father And Son)3:43:45
20Jacobus Diener & Chris Rohwer (Pandamonium)3:48:54
21George Nel & Andre Immelman (Klein Karoo)3:50:29
22Michael Curtis & Adrian De La Harpe (Hook Em)3:59:57
23Simon Francis & Jethro De Decker (The Titans)4:00:48
24Carel Bezuidenhoud & Bernard Kullen (Merrell 1)4:12:32
25Matthias Hoefer & Matthias Brust (Senza Limiti)4:15:08
26Brendan Harcourt-Wood & Andrew Cattell (W H A M)4:18:40
27Richard Stone & Mike Charlewood (Randcivils - Olive Tree Farms)4:24:44
28Marnus Swanepoel & Karl Kielblock (Scooters George)4:39:54
29Michael Jeffrey & Albert Swart (Gormic)4:56:05
30Johann Le Roux & George De Kock (Worcester X-Men)4:56:57
31Tonie Roux & Bredell Roux (Family Spirit)4:57:38
32Deon Kretzschmar & Jacques Le Roux (Dieselbrook)5:06:42
33Maartin Van Rensburg & Alex Van Rensburg (Pinky And The Brain)5:35:21
34Tim Frazer & Craig Lindeque (Merrell 2)6:22:07
35Werner Klingenberg & Pieter Naude (Dagga Boys)6:26:02
36Sivuyile Kepelele & Bongani Bhusakhawe (Songo.Info)6:27:47
37Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (Narcotix)6:47:42
38Martin Ciolkosz & Dennis Nathrass (Epic Cows)8:10:42
NYFGerhard Pretorius & Gerhard Pretorius (Warra-Warra Eish)

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ischen Stopforth & Catherine Williamson (Bizhub)11:34:05
2Leanne Brown-Waterson & Hannele Steyn (Display Mania - Sludge Ladies)1:05:02
3Katrin Neumann & Martina Miessgang (Mountain Heroes )1:13:43
4Heletje Van Staden & Leana De Jager (Howard & Chamberlain)1:52:22
5Petruschka Constancon & Amy Mcdougall (The Young And The Restless)3:43:01
6Theresa Horn & Elzaan Visser (First Ascent Ladies)4:32:26

Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego Mixed)11:09:56
2Kathrin Stirnemann & Sandro Soncin (B H - Hai - Bike - Giraffes)0:15:55
3Johan Labuschagne & Yolande De Villiers (Cycle Lab K T M Mixed)1:10:07
4Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (Aim For Payne)1:24:13
5Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (Pepto Sport)1:57:43
6Alberto Prins & Joritha Prins (C P R)2:26:13
7T672:29:18
8Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (Eleven Whise Monkeys)2:29:48
9Lyle Baldwin & Belinda Van Der Riet (Cathedral Peak)3:13:04
10Maryke Van Zyl & Theuns Botha (First Ascent Mixed)3:52:24
11Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (B - E - N)4:05:05
12Graeme Johnstone & Hilary Johnstone (Scott-Free H J C T C)4:56:26
13Ronel Ferreira & Robbie Mcintosh (Progressive Wealth)5:09:51

Veterans general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Kehnel & Jens Scholze (Fahrrad-Schmidt)11:21:46
2Rex Benson & Koos Klopper (Cycle Lab Pta - Lynnwood)0:16:17
3Chris Roux & Grey Van Tonder (Dokkie En Grys)0:30:26
4Pieter Van Rooyen & George Oertel (Makgadi Cubs)0:35:33
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles)0:42:49
6Guy Jennings & Kurt Von Buddenbrock (Steel Hips And Doughnut Ring)1:54:47
7Urs Getensperger & Marcel Frei (Bueli Bike Tigers)2:23:57
8Paul Lochner & Julian Conrad (Goess)2:44:50
9Robert Vogel & Ralton Roebert (Table Mountain Bikers)3:11:23
10Johan Malherbe & Natie Ferreira (M Race)3:18:52
11Pieter Van Wyk & Robert King (Wilde 2)3:26:13
12Paul Steyn & Steve Heywood (Crank Bullets)3:46:00
13Eric Marshall & Jaco Liebenberg (Idube)4:05:31
14Craig Wapnick & Glen Haw (Joberg2C)4:54:34
15Erik Goeleven & Guy Lemmens (Moozes 2)5:30:54
16Amanda Wegner & Russell Wegner (D Squared)5:45:09
17Blackie Swart & Johan Botha (Trishop)5:46:08
18Thys Botha & Charl Anderson (Msingi)6:39:03
19Otta Matouek & Josef Saska (Itchallenge Cyklo Zitny)6:41:16
20John Grobler & Colin Venables (Sand Spider)7:01:20
21Hambly Quantrill & Jan Seemann (Lambs To The Slaughter)7:12:37
22Prop Goosen & Hanno Kruger (Prop Kru)7:29:26
23Klaus Raeymaekers & Marc Daenen (Raeymaekers)8:28:48

Masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (Rola-Volkswagen-Hermanus)12:32:25
2Henry Fagan & Deon Wilkins (Henry Fagan & Partners)1:30:35
3Altus Muller & Tess De Wet (Birdhaven Buffaloes)6:10:40

Solo men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes10:03:37
2Peter Stopforth (1 Stop)2:07:38
3Jason Peach2:21:00
4Alex Kruger (Recycles)2:37:46
5Dirk Oerlemans (M T B Worx)2:42:27
6John Hayes3:00:36
7Corne Swart3:14:43
8Christiaan Van Zyl3:16:11
9Willem Butler3:35:17
10Emile Aldum (Oneserv)3:53:46
11Stephan Du Plessis (Schpuk)4:19:58
12Michael Coomans (Kappi Kappi)4:25:56
13Kenny Scheepers4:37:15
14Colin Donian (F 2 R)4:47:25
15Mike Frost5:12:05
16Robert Du Preez (Visarend)7:10:26
17Albert Van Niekerk8:29:58

Solo women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
115197:32:23

