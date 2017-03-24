Trending

Van der Heijden and Frischknecht take victory on Cape Epic stage 4

Suss and Stenerhag continue domination in women's competition

Image 1 of 4

The young guns celebrate their victory

The young guns celebrate their victory
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 2 of 4

The riders on a rare flat section of the course

The riders on a rare flat section of the course
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 3 of 4

There was some lush scenery along the way

There was some lush scenery along the way
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 4 of 4

Candice Lill (RSA) and Vera Adrian (Nam) of the DormaKaba SA team

Candice Lill (RSA) and Vera Adrian (Nam) of the DormaKaba SA team
(Image credit: Cape Epic)

Race debutants Andri Frischknecht and Michiel Van der Heijden took a surprise victory for the Scott-SRAM Young Guns team, out-sprinting their elder counterparts Nino Schurter and partner Matthias Stirnemann (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing). 

"We never ride with a plan - we just like to ride," said Schurter. "Today it worked out very well for both our teams, so that's fantastic. The last big climb was terrible, very sandy, but both our teams seemed to manage it best and we were able to get away."

Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini claimed third place on the day to keep hold on their lead in the overall classification while double stage winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy battled with mechanical issues and finished fourth. 

In the women's competition Esther Suss and Jennie Stenerhag were back on the top step of the podium, padding out their already comfortable lead in the overall standings. Cadel Evans and George Hincapie took their second win in a row in the masters competition, but it is still Tomi Misser and Ibon Zugasti (Orbea Factory) that still lead overall, despite losing some time. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns4:10:00
2Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing
3Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:02:36
4Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:03:17
5Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:04:22
6Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:04:57
7Karl Platt (Ger)/ Urs Huber (Sui) Bulls0:05:16
8Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:06:38
9Nico Bell (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:06:39
10Frans Claes (Bel)/ Sebastien Carabin (RSA) Claes-Carabin0:06:45

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro5:05:58
2Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:03:02
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:03:42
4Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:07:37
5Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:08:44
6Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab0:08:48
7Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 20:12:05
8Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants0:16:08
9Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond0:23:37
10Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation0:30:11

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team4:38:28
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle0:00:45
3Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory0:02:32
4Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Friedrich Max (Ger) Rocky Mountain - toMotion0:22:35
5Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder0:23:32
6Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital0:23:56
7Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @400:24:01
8Fanie Venter (RSA) / Kobus Barnard (RSA) BusinessPrint0:25:21
9Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports0:31:02
10Richard Laurie (RSA) / Brent Russel (RSA) Eurocasa Gaggenau0:31:35

General Classification men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC15:18:13
2Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing0:01:42
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:02:15
4Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:11:33
5Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:12:44
6Karl Platt (Ger)/ Urs Huber (Sui) Bulls0:18:50
7Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:22:13
8Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:25:10
9Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:27:27
10Frans Claes (Bel)/ Sebastien Carabin (RSA) Claes-Carabin0:34:47

General Classification women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro18:19:21
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:12:40
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:27:24
4Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:50:49
5Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:56:12
6Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab1:09:44
7Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 21:14:14
8Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants1:23:00
9Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond2:19:14
10Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation2:20:02

General Classification masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory17:09:17
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle0:03:23
3Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team0:09:23
4Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Friedrich Max (Ger) Rocky Mountain - toMotion1:23:32
5Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jorge Lopez Janeiro (Spa) Gacosur Iedes Centauro1:26:44
6Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder1:28:47
7Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @401:32:25
8Richard Laurie (RSA) / Brent Russel (RSA) Eurocasa Gaggenau1:54:09
9Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports
10Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital2:08:07

 

