Image 1 of 19 The riders roll out for stage 6 of Cape Epic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 2 of 19 A mechanic enjoys a laugh at stage 6 (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 3 of 19 Christoph Sauser hanging out (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 4 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 5 of 19 Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 6 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) bomb on (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 7 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) from the helicopter (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 8 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 9 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) during the sixth stage (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 10 of 19 Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 11 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) speed downhill (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 12 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 13 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 14 of 19 Helicopters are vital to cover the Cape Epic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 15 of 19 Another scenic day of racing at Cape Epic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 16 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) in the group (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 17 of 19 The riders out on the course (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 18 of 19 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) at the trailer (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 19 of 19 Christoph Sauser gets a kiss (Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann made it back-to-back wins at Cape Epic with the Swiss duo in a commanding position as overall leaders with one stage to come. The SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing riders covered the 103 km course 16 seconds faster than Hector Leonardo Paez Leon and Max Knox (Kansai Plascon), with Nicola Rohrbach and Daniel Geismayr (Centurion Vaude 2) third at 1:13 minutes.

Schurter and Stirnemann are on the cusp of their first Cape Epic victory as they lead Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) by 6:49 minutes ahead of the seventh and final 85km stage from Oak Valley to Val de Vie in Paarl.

"I don't know what happened today, but it was much less suffering than yesterday! It was a good day on the bike," said Stirnemann. "Every day I feel like I am getting stronger on the bike. I recovered well last night; that showed this morning when I could get my rhythm a lot quicker."

In the women's race, Mariske Strauss and Annie Last (Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro) took out the victory 30 seconds ahead of leader's Esther Suss and Jennie Stenerhag (Team Meerendal CBC). With one stage to come, Suss and Stenerhag hold a massive 35 minute lead over the stage 6 winners.

"I am extremely happy and it is nice that we have the bigger gap but we know with their handlebar that broke that it can happen to us as well. We still have to be safe until the finish line," Suss said.

Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing 4:26:38 2 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon 0:00:16 3 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2 0:01:13 4 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:05:58 5 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 2 0:10:35 6 Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns 0:13:59 7 Philip Buys (RSA) Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel 0:14:45 8 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:15:54 9 Jose Hermida (Esp) / Joaquim Rodriguez (Esp) MERIDA FACTORY RACING 0:16:23 10 Calle Friberg (Swe) / Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Bioracer-Apollo Sports 0:16:52

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 5:16:18 2 Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 0:00:30 3 Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab 0:05:51 4 Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA 0:08:23 5 Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur 0:10:47 6 Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants 0:28:52 7 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health 0:35:08 8 Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond 0:37:48 9 Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation 0:39:20 10 Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2 0:42:47

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team 4:48:11 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle 0:01:42 3 Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory 0:03:00 4 David Evans (Aus) / Anthony Shippard (GBr) SRAM PYGA 0:24:44 5 Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital 0:30:48 6 Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Friedrich Max (Ger) Rocky Mountain - toMotion 0:34:22 7 Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder 0:35:13 8 Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports 0:40:03 9 John van de Wouw (Ned) / Freddie van der Schoot (Ned) MTB van de Haterd 0:41:57 10 Richard Laurie (RSA) / Brent Russel (RSA) Eurocasa Gaggenau 0:44:57

General Classification men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing 22:37:13 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:06:49 3 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon 0:14:46 4 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2 0:19:21 5 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:25:06 6 Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns 0:34:30 7 Karl Platt (Ger)/ Urs Huber (Sui) Bulls 0:49:25 8 Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel 0:59:43 9 Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing 1:05:51 10 Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude 1:12:03

General Classification women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 28:05:01 2 Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 0:35:33 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health 0:47:17 4 Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur 1:03:57 5 Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab 1:19:16 6 Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA 1:19:27 7 Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants 1:13:22 8 Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2 1:13:31 9 Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond 3:28:08 10 Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation 3:32:59