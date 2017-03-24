Stage win propels Schurter/Stirnemann into Cape Epic lead
Suss/Stenerhag continue to lead women's race
Stage 5: Oak Valley - Oak Valley
Stage 5 victory for SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing duo Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann has elevated them into the overall Cape Epic race lead. Stage 4 winners Michiel Van der Heijden and Andri Frischknecht came in second while Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) were third to move into second overall.
Meanwhile, Cannondale Factory Racing XC's Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini slip from first to third.
"The stage win feels great, especially after the start I had," said Stirnemann. "In the beginning I was really struggling for rhythm. It took me quite a while to get started, but I think after the first climb of the day I started feeling much better. It was fast again from the start. In fact the whole stage was hard going…"
"It's absolutely amazing to win the stage," Olympic cross-country gold medallist and teammate Schurter added. "On the first big climb of the day I noticed that Christoph was struggling; that's when we decided to go for it. Both the SCOTT teams were feeling good, so it's great that we have now taken two stages for the team."
With stage 6 set to shake up the standings once again, Sauser explained he is anticipating another tough day of racing.
"I wouldn't say we are favourites," said Sauser. "Everyone has shown that they are so strong this week; and the terrain is super rough out there. The potential for mechanicals is very high. Tomorrow is another wait and see day."
In the women's race, Sabine Spitz and Robyn De Groot took the spoils ahead of Ester Suss, who suffered a late crash, and Jennie Stenerhag. While De Groot and Spitz continued their stage winning run, they still trail Suss and Stenerhag.
"We had no choice but to do our best to put them under pressure today. We have time to make up and we did our best. It was a really hard stage … from the start it was pretty intense," De Groot said. "We hoped we would get away and we got did away a couple of times, but not enough to make them stay away."
In the masters category, Cadel Evans and George Hincapie (BMC Absa Racing Team) made it two wins on a trot as they continue to climb up the standings. However, Tomi Misser and Ibon Zugasti (Orbea Factory) still lead the former road professionals.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing
|3:50:38
|2
|Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns
|3
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized
|0:00:17
|4
|Damiano FerraroItaly (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 2
|0:03:44
|5
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon
|0:04:40
|6
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2
|0:07:07
|7
|Nico Bell (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:08:20
|8
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:09:33
|9
|Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel
|10
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:10:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:04:29
|2
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro
|3
|Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur
|0:02:52
|4
|Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab
|0:04:11
|5
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro
|0:08:40
|6
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA
|0:15:23
|7
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2
|0:17:01
|8
|Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants
|0:22:01
|9
|Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond
|0:31:37
|10
|Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation
|0:34:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team
|4:11:53
|2
|Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory
|0:03:38
|3
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle
|0:04:38
|4
|David Evans (Aus) / Anthony Shippard (GBr) SRAM PYGA
|0:20:31
|5
|Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital
|0:22:52
|6
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @40
|0:22:55
|7
|Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Max Friedrich (Ger) ROCKY MOUNTAIN - toMotion
|8
|Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder
|0:23:08
|9
|Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports
|0:27:01
|10
|Fanie Venter (RSA) / Kobus Barnard (RSA) BusinessPrint
|0:29:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing
|19:10:34
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized
|0:00:50
|3
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:09:12
|4
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon
|0:14:30
|5
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2
|0:18:08
|6
|Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns
|0:20:31
|7
|Karl Platt (Ger)/ Urs Huber (Sui) Bulls
|0:26:41
|8
|Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude
|0:44:41
|9
|Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel
|0:44:58
|10
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:46:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro
|22:48:12
|2
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:12:39
|3
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro
|0:36:04
|4
|Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur
|0:53:40
|5
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA
|1:11:35
|6
|Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab
|1:13:55
|7
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2
|1:31:15
|8
|Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants
|1:45:01
|9
|Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond
|2:50:50
|10
|Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation
|2:54:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory
|21:24:49
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle
|0:04:06
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team
|0:05:43
|4
|Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Friedrich Max (Ger) Rocky Mountain - toMotion
|1:42:48
|5
|Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder
|1:48:16
|6
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @40
|1:51:41
|7
|Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jorge Lopez Janeiro (Spa) Gacosur Iedes Centauro
|2:01:43
|8
|Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports
|2:20:47
|9
|Richard Laurie (RSA) / Brent Russel (RSA) Eurocasa Gaggenau
|2:22:08
|10
|Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital
|2:27:20
