Image 1 of 17 The stage 5 podium (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 2 of 17 The Cape Epic peloton on stage 5 (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 3 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 4 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) in the forest (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 5 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 6 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 7 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 8 of 17 Twisty riding through the rocks (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 9 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) blend into the landscape (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 10 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 11 of 17 The riders out on course (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 12 of 17 The stage 5 riders (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 13 of 17 Congratulations for Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 14 of 17 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) take a breath after the stage (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 15 of 17 Another day of amazing scenery at Cape Epic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 16 of 17 Stage 5 of Cape Epic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 17 of 17 Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Stage 5 victory for SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing duo Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann has elevated them into the overall Cape Epic race lead. Stage 4 winners Michiel Van der Heijden and Andri Frischknecht came in second while Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) were third to move into second overall.

Meanwhile, Cannondale Factory Racing XC's Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini slip from first to third.

"The stage win feels great, especially after the start I had," said Stirnemann. "In the beginning I was really struggling for rhythm. It took me quite a while to get started, but I think after the first climb of the day I started feeling much better. It was fast again from the start. In fact the whole stage was hard going…"

"It's absolutely amazing to win the stage," Olympic cross-country gold medallist and teammate Schurter added. "On the first big climb of the day I noticed that Christoph was struggling; that's when we decided to go for it. Both the SCOTT teams were feeling good, so it's great that we have now taken two stages for the team."

With stage 6 set to shake up the standings once again, Sauser explained he is anticipating another tough day of racing.

"I wouldn't say we are favourites," said Sauser. "Everyone has shown that they are so strong this week; and the terrain is super rough out there. The potential for mechanicals is very high. Tomorrow is another wait and see day."

In the women's race, Sabine Spitz and Robyn De Groot took the spoils ahead of Ester Suss, who suffered a late crash, and Jennie Stenerhag. While De Groot and Spitz continued their stage winning run, they still trail Suss and Stenerhag.

"We had no choice but to do our best to put them under pressure today. We have time to make up and we did our best. It was a really hard stage … from the start it was pretty intense," De Groot said. "We hoped we would get away and we got did away a couple of times, but not enough to make them stay away."

In the masters category, Cadel Evans and George Hincapie (BMC Absa Racing Team) made it two wins on a trot as they continue to climb up the standings. However, Tomi Misser and Ibon Zugasti (Orbea Factory) still lead the former road professionals.

Brief Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing 3:50:38 2 Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:00:17 4 Damiano FerraroItaly (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 2 0:03:44 5 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon 0:04:40 6 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2 0:07:07 7 Nico Bell (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) NAD Pro MTB 0:08:20 8 Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:09:33 9 Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel 10 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:10:54

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health 0:04:29 2 Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 3 Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur 0:02:52 4 Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab 0:04:11 5 Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 0:08:40 6 Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA 0:15:23 7 Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2 0:17:01 8 Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants 0:22:01 9 Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond 0:31:37 10 Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation 0:34:08

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team 4:11:53 2 Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory 0:03:38 3 Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle 0:04:38 4 David Evans (Aus) / Anthony Shippard (GBr) SRAM PYGA 0:20:31 5 Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital 0:22:52 6 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @40 0:22:55 7 Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Max Friedrich (Ger) ROCKY MOUNTAIN - toMotion 8 Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder 0:23:08 9 Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports 0:27:01 10 Fanie Venter (RSA) / Kobus Barnard (RSA) BusinessPrint 0:29:58

General Classification men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing 19:10:34 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:00:50 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:09:12 4 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon 0:14:30 5 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2 0:18:08 6 Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns 0:20:31 7 Karl Platt (Ger)/ Urs Huber (Sui) Bulls 0:26:41 8 Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude 0:44:41 9 Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel 0:44:58 10 Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:46:57

General Classification women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 22:48:12 2 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health 0:12:39 3 Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 0:36:04 4 Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur 0:53:40 5 Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA 1:11:35 6 Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab 1:13:55 7 Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2 1:31:15 8 Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants 1:45:01 9 Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond 2:50:50 10 Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation 2:54:10