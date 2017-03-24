Trending

Stage win propels Schurter/Stirnemann into Cape Epic lead

Suss/Stenerhag continue to lead women's race

Image 1 of 17

The stage 5 podium

The stage 5 podium
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 2 of 17

The Cape Epic peloton on stage 5

The Cape Epic peloton on stage 5
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 3 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 4 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) in the forest

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) in the forest
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 5 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 6 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 7 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 8 of 17

Twisty riding through the rocks

Twisty riding through the rocks
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 9 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) blend into the landscape

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) blend into the landscape
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 10 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 11 of 17

The riders out on course

The riders out on course
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 12 of 17

The stage 5 riders

The stage 5 riders
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 13 of 17

Congratulations for Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Congratulations for Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 14 of 17

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) take a breath after the stage

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) take a breath after the stage
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 15 of 17

Another day of amazing scenery at Cape Epic

Another day of amazing scenery at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 16 of 17

Stage 5 of Cape Epic

Stage 5 of Cape Epic
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 17 of 17

Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized)

Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Stage 5 victory for SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing duo Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann has elevated them into the overall Cape Epic race lead. Stage 4 winners Michiel Van der Heijden and Andri Frischknecht came in second while Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) were third to move into second overall.

Meanwhile, Cannondale Factory Racing XC's Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini slip from first to third.

"The stage win feels great, especially after the start I had," said Stirnemann. "In the beginning I was really struggling for rhythm. It took me quite a while to get started, but I think after the first climb of the day I started feeling much better. It was fast again from the start. In fact the whole stage was hard going…"

"It's absolutely amazing to win the stage," Olympic cross-country gold medallist and teammate Schurter added. "On the first big climb of the day I noticed that Christoph was struggling; that's when we decided to go for it. Both the SCOTT teams were feeling good, so it's great that we have now taken two stages for the team."

With stage 6 set to shake up the standings once again, Sauser explained he is anticipating another tough day of racing.

"I wouldn't say we are favourites," said Sauser. "Everyone has shown that they are so strong this week; and the terrain is super rough out there. The potential for mechanicals is very high. Tomorrow is another wait and see day."

In the women's race, Sabine Spitz and Robyn De Groot took the spoils ahead of Ester Suss, who suffered a late crash, and Jennie Stenerhag. While De Groot and Spitz continued their stage winning run, they still trail Suss and Stenerhag.

"We had no choice but to do our best to put them under pressure today. We have time to make up and we did our best. It was a really hard stage … from the start it was pretty intense," De Groot said. "We hoped we would get away and we got did away a couple of times, but not enough to make them stay away."

In the masters category, Cadel Evans and George Hincapie (BMC Absa Racing Team) made it two wins on a trot as they continue to climb up the standings. However, Tomi Misser and Ibon Zugasti (Orbea Factory) still lead the former road professionals.

Brief Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing3:50:38
2Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:00:17
4Damiano FerraroItaly (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 20:03:44
5Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:04:40
6Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:07:07
7Nico Bell (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:08:20
8Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:09:33
9Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel
10Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:10:54

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:04:29
2Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro
3Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:02:52
4Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab0:04:11
5Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:08:40
6Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:15:23
7Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 20:17:01
8Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants0:22:01
9Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond0:31:37
10Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation0:34:08

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team4:11:53
2Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory0:03:38
3Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle0:04:38
4David Evans (Aus) / Anthony Shippard (GBr) SRAM PYGA0:20:31
5Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital0:22:52
6Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @400:22:55
7Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Max Friedrich (Ger) ROCKY MOUNTAIN - toMotion
8Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder0:23:08
9Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports0:27:01
10Fanie Venter (RSA) / Kobus Barnard (RSA) BusinessPrint0:29:58

General Classification men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing19:10:34
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:00:50
3Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:09:12
4Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:14:30
5Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:18:08
6Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:20:31
7Karl Platt (Ger)/ Urs Huber (Sui) Bulls0:26:41
8Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:44:41
9Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel0:44:58
10Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:46:57

General Classification women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro22:48:12
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:12:39
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:36:04
4Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:53:40
5Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA1:11:35
6Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab1:13:55
7Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 21:31:15
8Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants1:45:01
9Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond2:50:50
10Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation2:54:10

General Classification masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory21:24:49
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle0:04:06
3Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team0:05:43
4Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Friedrich Max (Ger) Rocky Mountain - toMotion1:42:48
5Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder1:48:16
6Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @401:51:41
7Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jorge Lopez Janeiro (Spa) Gacosur Iedes Centauro2:01:43
8Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports2:20:47
9Richard Laurie (RSA) / Brent Russel (RSA) Eurocasa Gaggenau2:22:08
10Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital2:27:20

