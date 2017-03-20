Trending

Image 1 of 24

The stage 1 podium of the top-three

The stage 1 podium of the top-three
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 2 of 24

Another scenic day of racing at Cape Epic

Another scenic day of racing at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 3 of 24

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) gets the foot out

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) gets the foot out
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 4 of 24

Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 5 of 24

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB)

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 6 of 24

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB)

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 7 of 24

The bidon station was a busy stop

The bidon station was a busy stop
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 8 of 24

Nino Schurter tries to squeeze in and grab a bidon

Nino Schurter tries to squeeze in and grab a bidon
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 9 of 24

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 10 of 24

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) finish

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) finish
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 11 of 24

Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 12 of 24

Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized)

Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 13 of 24

Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized)

Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 14 of 24

Beautiful light on stage 1

Beautiful light on stage 1
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 15 of 24

The kids cheered on the riders

The kids cheered on the riders
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 16 of 24

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 17 of 24

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) recovers

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) recovers
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 18 of 24

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB) hydrate post-stage

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB) hydrate post-stage
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 19 of 24

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB)

Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 20 of 24

An important post race ritual

An important post race ritual
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 21 of 24

A smiling Paolo Cesar Montoya

A smiling Paolo Cesar Montoya
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 22 of 24

Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized)

Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 23 of 24

Tools and spares are essential at Cape Epic

Tools and spares are essential at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 24 of 24

A mechanic makes sure everything is ticking along

A mechanic makes sure everything is ticking along
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) extended their Cape Epic lead on stage 1 as Jaroslav Kulhavy fell with 5km to race but was able to remount and cross the line with Investec-Songo-Specialized teammate Christoph Sauser in second place. Third place went to Jochen Kaess and Markus Kauffmann (Centurion Vaude).

In the women's race, Esther Suss and Jennie Stenerhag (Meerendal CBC) proved too strong for Ascendis Health duo Robyn de Groot and Sabine Spitz by almost nine minutes.

"Our plan was to get to the front and stay there. That way we could control the pace," Fumic said. "The plan worked very well for us today. It was hot out there, very hot, but we came out on top and are very pleased."

Fumic and Avancini now hold a 2:41 minute lead over Kulhavy and Sauser with Schurter and Stirnemann third at 5:24 minutes.

Suss and Stenerhag hold a substantial lead of 8:52 minutes over de Groot and Spitz while pre-race favourites Ariane Lüthi and Adelheid Morath (Spur) are well down at over 23 minutes on GC. However, Suss and Stenerhag aren't counting their chickens just yet.

"We are now in the lead but so much can happen through the whole race. We must look after ourselves and not worry about the other riders and how they are riding," said Suss.

Stage 2 of Cape Epic was due to take place from Hermanus to Greyton over 102km with 2350 metres of climbing. Due to "projected" extreme heat, the stage has been shortened to 62km and will now finish in Caledon.

Brief Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:04:25
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:00:54
3Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:03:46
4Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirneman (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing0:03:47
5Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:04:26
6Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:04:27
7Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:05:34
8Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:05:35
9Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:10:30
10Manuel Pliem (Aut) / David Schöggl (Aut) KTM Pro Team0:11:45

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:05:27
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:02:41
3Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirneman (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing0:05:24
4Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:07:25
5Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:07:45
6Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:08:24
7Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:08:57
8Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:09:47
9Samuele Porro (Ita) / Alexey Medvede (Rus) Trek-Selle San Marco0:14:50
10Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:15:22

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Meerendal CBC0:05:10
2Sabine Spitz (RSA) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:09:31
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:11:57
4Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:21:22
5Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 20:25:02
6Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:27:14
7Carmen Buchacher (RSA) / Michelle Vorster (Nam) Hollard-Velocity Sports Lab0:32:30
8Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants0:39:26
9Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Bel) Spur Foundation0:47:53
10Fienie Barnard (RSA) / Dalene van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond0:58:46

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Meerendal CBC0:06:26
2Sabine Spitz (RSA) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:08:52
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:13:07
4Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:23:01
5Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:31:26
6Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC0:32:18
7Carmen Buchacher (RSA) / Michelle Vorster (Nam) Hollard-Velocity Sports Lab0:42:23
8Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants0:44:02
9Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Bel) Spur Foundation1:00:14
10Fienie Barnard (RSA) / Dalene van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond1:09:42

 

