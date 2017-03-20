Image 1 of 24 The stage 1 podium of the top-three (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 2 of 24 Another scenic day of racing at Cape Epic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 3 of 24 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) gets the foot out (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 4 of 24 Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 5 of 24 Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 6 of 24 Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 7 of 24 The bidon station was a busy stop (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 8 of 24 Nino Schurter tries to squeeze in and grab a bidon (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 9 of 24 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 10 of 24 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) finish (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 11 of 24 Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 12 of 24 Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 13 of 24 Paolo Cesar Montoya and Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 14 of 24 Beautiful light on stage 1 (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 15 of 24 The kids cheered on the riders (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 16 of 24 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 17 of 24 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) recovers (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 18 of 24 Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB) hydrate post-stage (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 19 of 24 Nico Bell and Gawie Combrinck (NAD Pro MTB) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 20 of 24 An important post race ritual (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 21 of 24 A smiling Paolo Cesar Montoya (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 22 of 24 Howard Grotts (Spur-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 23 of 24 Tools and spares are essential at Cape Epic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 24 of 24 A mechanic makes sure everything is ticking along (Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) extended their Cape Epic lead on stage 1 as Jaroslav Kulhavy fell with 5km to race but was able to remount and cross the line with Investec-Songo-Specialized teammate Christoph Sauser in second place. Third place went to Jochen Kaess and Markus Kauffmann (Centurion Vaude).

In the women's race, Esther Suss and Jennie Stenerhag (Meerendal CBC) proved too strong for Ascendis Health duo Robyn de Groot and Sabine Spitz by almost nine minutes.

"Our plan was to get to the front and stay there. That way we could control the pace," Fumic said. "The plan worked very well for us today. It was hot out there, very hot, but we came out on top and are very pleased."

Fumic and Avancini now hold a 2:41 minute lead over Kulhavy and Sauser with Schurter and Stirnemann third at 5:24 minutes.

Suss and Stenerhag hold a substantial lead of 8:52 minutes over de Groot and Spitz while pre-race favourites Ariane Lüthi and Adelheid Morath (Spur) are well down at over 23 minutes on GC. However, Suss and Stenerhag aren't counting their chickens just yet.

"We are now in the lead but so much can happen through the whole race. We must look after ourselves and not worry about the other riders and how they are riding," said Suss.

Stage 2 of Cape Epic was due to take place from Hermanus to Greyton over 102km with 2350 metres of climbing. Due to "projected" extreme heat, the stage has been shortened to 62km and will now finish in Caledon.

Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:04:25 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:00:54 3 Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude 0:03:46 4 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirneman (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing 0:03:47 5 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2 0:04:26 6 Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:04:27 7 Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:05:34 8 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon 0:05:35 9 Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns 0:10:30 10 Manuel Pliem (Aut) / David Schöggl (Aut) KTM Pro Team 0:11:45

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:05:27 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:02:41 3 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirneman (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing 0:05:24 4 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon 0:07:25 5 Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude 0:07:45 6 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2 0:08:24 7 Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:08:57 8 Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:09:47 9 Samuele Porro (Ita) / Alexey Medvede (Rus) Trek-Selle San Marco 0:14:50 10 Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns 0:15:22

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Meerendal CBC 0:05:10 2 Sabine Spitz (RSA) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health 0:09:31 3 Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 0:11:57 4 Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur 0:21:22 5 Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2 0:25:02 6 Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA 0:27:14 7 Carmen Buchacher (RSA) / Michelle Vorster (Nam) Hollard-Velocity Sports Lab 0:32:30 8 Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants 0:39:26 9 Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Bel) Spur Foundation 0:47:53 10 Fienie Barnard (RSA) / Dalene van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond 0:58:46