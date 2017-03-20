Fumic and Avancini continue Cape Epic winning run on stage 1
Stage win for Suss and Stenerhag moves duo into women's GC lead
Stage 1: Hermanus - Hermanus
Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) extended their Cape Epic lead on stage 1 as Jaroslav Kulhavy fell with 5km to race but was able to remount and cross the line with Investec-Songo-Specialized teammate Christoph Sauser in second place. Third place went to Jochen Kaess and Markus Kauffmann (Centurion Vaude).
Related Articles
In the women's race, Esther Suss and Jennie Stenerhag (Meerendal CBC) proved too strong for Ascendis Health duo Robyn de Groot and Sabine Spitz by almost nine minutes.
"Our plan was to get to the front and stay there. That way we could control the pace," Fumic said. "The plan worked very well for us today. It was hot out there, very hot, but we came out on top and are very pleased."
Fumic and Avancini now hold a 2:41 minute lead over Kulhavy and Sauser with Schurter and Stirnemann third at 5:24 minutes.
Suss and Stenerhag hold a substantial lead of 8:52 minutes over de Groot and Spitz while pre-race favourites Ariane Lüthi and Adelheid Morath (Spur) are well down at over 23 minutes on GC. However, Suss and Stenerhag aren't counting their chickens just yet.
"We are now in the lead but so much can happen through the whole race. We must look after ourselves and not worry about the other riders and how they are riding," said Suss.
Stage 2 of Cape Epic was due to take place from Hermanus to Greyton over 102km with 2350 metres of climbing. Due to "projected" extreme heat, the stage has been shortened to 62km and will now finish in Caledon.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:04:25
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized
|0:00:54
|3
|Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude
|0:03:46
|4
|Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirneman (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing
|0:03:47
|5
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2
|0:04:26
|6
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:04:27
|7
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:05:34
|8
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon
|0:05:35
|9
|Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns
|0:10:30
|10
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) / David Schöggl (Aut) KTM Pro Team
|0:11:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:05:27
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized
|0:02:41
|3
|Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirneman (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing
|0:05:24
|4
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon
|0:07:25
|5
|Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude
|0:07:45
|6
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2
|0:08:24
|7
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:08:57
|8
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:09:47
|9
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Alexey Medvede (Rus) Trek-Selle San Marco
|0:14:50
|10
|Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns
|0:15:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Meerendal CBC
|0:05:10
|2
|Sabine Spitz (RSA) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:09:31
|3
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro
|0:11:57
|4
|Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur
|0:21:22
|5
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2
|0:25:02
|6
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA
|0:27:14
|7
|Carmen Buchacher (RSA) / Michelle Vorster (Nam) Hollard-Velocity Sports Lab
|0:32:30
|8
|Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants
|0:39:26
|9
|Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Bel) Spur Foundation
|0:47:53
|10
|Fienie Barnard (RSA) / Dalene van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond
|0:58:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Meerendal CBC
|0:06:26
|2
|Sabine Spitz (RSA) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:08:52
|3
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro
|0:13:07
|4
|Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur
|0:23:01
|5
|Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA
|0:31:26
|6
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC
|0:32:18
|7
|Carmen Buchacher (RSA) / Michelle Vorster (Nam) Hollard-Velocity Sports Lab
|0:42:23
|8
|Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants
|0:44:02
|9
|Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Bel) Spur Foundation
|1:00:14
|10
|Fienie Barnard (RSA) / Dalene van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond
|1:09:42
