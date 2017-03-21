Trending

Sauser/Kulhavy claim heat-shortened stage 2

Fumic, Avancini continue in race laed

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) punches the air

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
The Spur Songo Specialized team campervan

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Howard Grotts (Spur Songo Specialized)

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
The TV camera gets footage of Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) bombing down the descent

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) going solo

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) during the hot stage

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) checks the distance before celebrating

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) finishes the stage

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
More beautiful light for Cape Epic

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) start to open up their lead

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) exits the camper van

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Hot dry conditions for stage 2

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
A smiling Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Banana or watermelon?

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
The hundreds of Cape Epic tents for the riders

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Cape Epic by night

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Stage 2 winners Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Extreme heat and humidity forced organisers of the Cape Epic to truncate stage 2, ending the race at the first water station at 62km. The stage had been scheduled to be 102km and finish in Greyton but race medics warned that a combination of heat and humidity on Tuesday could endanger the health of riders.

"This is a big decision for us and we have never done it before in 14 years of staging the race, but the safety of our riders is paramount," said Absa Cape Epic CEO Lynn Naudé.

"We made the call after extensive discussions with the medical team and key stakeholders. We considered various options but decided this was the fairest and safest option."

The shorter, less arduous stage still contained 1500m of vertical gain, down from 2350m on the original route. The top three men's teams finished within seconds of each other, with Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy taking the win over Nino Schurter and Matthias Stimermann. Race leaders Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini finished third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized2:33:16
2Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing0:00:01
3Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:00:02
4Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:02:08
5Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:02:57
6Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:03:02
7Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel0:03:46
8Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:04:30
8Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing
10Frans Claes (Bel) / Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Claes - Carabin0:05:33

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Meerendal CBC3:05:52
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:00:06
3Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:05:03
4Carmen Buchacher (RSA) / Michelle Vorster (Nam) Hollard-Velocity Sports Lab0:07:04
5Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:08:10
6Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:09:58
7Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants0:10:09
8Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 20:18:00
9Fienie Barnard (RSA) / Dalene van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond0:19:32
10Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation0:24:47

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle2:57:02
2Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory0:00:01
3Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team0:00:03
4Henrik Kirk (Den) / Thomas Noerup (Den) AGU-DESIGNYOUROWN.CC0:06:28
5Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jorge Lopez Janeiro (Spa) GACOSUR IEDES CENTAURO0:07:07
6Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Max Friedrich (Ger) ROCKY MOUNTAIN - toMotion0:07:42
7Igna de Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder0:09:43
8Fanie Venter (RSA) / Kobus Barnard (RSA) BusinessPrint0:09:46
9Christian Poos (Lux) / Franck Sertic (Fra) Asport Luxembourg0:10:08
10Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital0:12:43

General classification Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC8:00:46
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:02:40
3Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing0:05:23
4Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:09:32
5Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:11:19
6Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:12:13
7Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:14:16
8Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:14:41
9Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:18:23
10Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel0:21:14

General classification Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Meerendal CBC9:32:02
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:08:58
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:21:17
4Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:28:04
5Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:41:24
6Carmen Buchacher (RSA) / Michelle Vorster (Nam) Hollard-Velocity Sports Lab0:49:37
7Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 20:50:18
8Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants0:54:11
9Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation1:25:02
10Fienie Barnard (RSA) / Dalene van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond1:29:14

General classification Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory8:58:01
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle0:11:36
3Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team0:18:39
4Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jorge Lopez Janeiro (Spa) GACOSUR IEDES CENTAURO0:44:28
5Henrik Kirk (Den) / Thomas Noerup (Den) AGU-DESIGNYOUROWN.CC0:45:23
6Igna de Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder0:50:36
7Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @400:55:22
8Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Max Friedrich (Ger) ROCKY MOUNTAIN - toMotion0:55:41
9Fanie Venter (RSA) / Kobus Barnard (RSA) BusinessPrint0:56:13
10Michael Creedon (Irl) Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital0:59:44

