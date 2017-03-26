Image 1 of 13 The 2017 Cape Epic podium (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 2 of 13 Stage 7 is underway (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 3 of 13 Howard Grotts crosses the line for the final day (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 4 of 13 Christoph Sauser (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 5 of 13 Christoph Sauser and and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) cross the line (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 6 of 13 Christoph Sauser and and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) finish their last Cape Epic stage together (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 7 of 13 Christoph Sauser and and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) for one final stage (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 8 of 13 Christoph Sauser and and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 9 of 13 Nino Schurter leading the bunch during stage 7 (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 10 of 13 An aerial shot of stage 7 (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 11 of 13 Christoph Sauser and and Jaroslav Kulhavy and the Investec-Songo-Specialized set up post-stage 7 (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 12 of 13 Congratulations post-stage (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 13 of 13 Christoph Sauser and and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) (Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann sealed their first Cape Epic overall victory as the Scott-SRAM duo crossed the line in fourth place as Scott-SRAM Young Guns duo Michiel Van der Heijden and Andri Frischknecht grabbed their second stage win of the race. In the women's race, Esther Suss and Jennie Stenerhag sealed their overall victory while Cadel Evans and George Hincapie (BMC Absa Racing Team) held on for the masters win

"The plan was to come here in 2018 and win, but we are a year early!" said Schurter. "This is very special. To win the Olympics and then come to South Africa and win the Absa Cape Epic, that is great. After Rio it was always my intention to come and win the race, but this has taken us by surprise. I thought next year would be our year. We are ahead of schedule."

The duo did even extended their lead over Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) in their final race together. The final place on the podium went to Nicola Rohrbach and Daniel Geismayr (Centurion Vaude 2).

For Stenerhag, it was a particularly emotional victory coming a year after she abandoned the race before undergoing heart surgery.

"I can't stop crying. I am so happy … it is just unbelievable," said Stenerhag. "I don't know what date it is today, but I think it is four days until exactly a year after my heart operation.

"Since that day my biggest goal was to try and come back to win this race. To pull it through is something completely unreal. I cannot believe that I am standing here as the winner.

"I think we won by keeping everything smooth and consistent. We just kept calm and never thought we could win until now when we crossed the line. I think that helped because we never stressed about anything – just kept it smooth.

"It is a fairytale. I put so much into it. Everything I have done for the last three months has been to just with this as a goal. It is just amazing."

Evans and Hincapie capped off their debut at the race as they took out the seventh stage to ensure overall victory in the masters category.

"We didn't have many time checks so we didn't really know where we were," said Evans "We knew we were at least three or four minutes up but you can't be sure until you cross the line, so we just kept pressure on right to the line.

"George had a bad moment mid-way when we came off on a descent. When he dropped it, it unsettled him a bit … but otherwise we were pretty good. I rode nine Tours de France and 16 Grand Tours in my career, so those ones mentally are much more taxing because of the duration. But the Epic is hard for your legs."

Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns 2:57:14 2 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco 2 0:00:17 3 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing 0:00:38 4 Filip Adel (Cze) / Tomas Visnovsky (Svk) Mitas Superior 0:00:49 5 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2 0:00:51 6 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:01:56 7 Philip Buys (RSA) Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel 0:02:00 8 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:05:22 9 Matthew Beers (RSA) / Konny Looser (Sui) Ryder/RED-E 0:05:52 10 Nico Bell (RSA) / Gawie Combrinck (RSA) NAD Pro MTB 0:05:53

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health 3:34:27 2 Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 3 Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 0:00:14 4 Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab 0:03:57 5 Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2 0:04:00 6 Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants 0:04:25 7 Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur 0:06:23 8 Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond 0:14:47 9 Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) LIVBeyond 0:15:21 10 Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA 0:16:04

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team 3:10:12 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle 0:07:05 3 Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory 0:08:04 4 David Evans (Aus) / Anthony Shippard (GBr) SRAM PYGA 0:13:18 5 Michael Creedon (Irl) / Andrew Cairns (RSA) Oakhaven Capital 0:14:57 6 John van de Wouw (Ned) / Freddie van der Schoot (Ned) MTB van de Haterd 0:16:41 7 Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Friedrich Max (Ger) Rocky Mountain - toMotion 0:17:01 8 Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports 0:19:36 9 Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder 0:20:51 10 Richard Laurie (RSA) / Brent Russel (RSA) Eurocasa Gaggenau 0:21:26

Final general classification men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing 26:35:06 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:08:07 3 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 2 0:19:34 4 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon 0:20:32 5 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:29:50 6 Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns 0:33:52 7 Philip Buys (RSA) Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel 1:01:06 8 Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing 1:13:38 9 Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion Vaude 1:17:34 10 Frans Claes (Bel) / Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Claes - Carabin 1:28:14

Final general classification women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 31:39:43 2 Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro 0:35:19 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health 0:47:02 4 Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur 1:10:05 5 Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab 1:22:59 6 Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA 1:35:17 7 Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 2 2:17:16 8 Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants 2:17:33 9 Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond 3:42:41 10 Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation 3:54:37