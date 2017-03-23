Trending

Sauser and Kulhavy double up on stage 3 of Cape Epic

Pair edges out Schurter and Stirnemann for second day

Image 1 of 5

The stage 3 podium at Cape Epic

The stage 3 podium at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 2 of 5

The podium after stage 3 of the Cape Epic

The podium after stage 3 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Cape Epic)
Image 3 of 5

Beautiful early morning light

Beautiful early morning light
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 4 of 5

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized)
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)
Image 5 of 5

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) washes off

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) washes off
(Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy claimed their second stage win in as many days after edging out Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann on stage 3 of the Cape Epic. 

Related Articles

Christoph Sauser: Why should we hold back?

Christoph Sauser: This is far from over

Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini finished fourth on the day, more than a minute behind Sauser and Kulhavy but retained their lead in the overall standings. 

"That was a good day for us," said Sauser after the stage. "We managed to make good progress and win the stage. It was only a short day so we weren't expecting to eat too much time into the Cannondale Factory Racing XC guys, but we did so we'll take the win and that little bonus. Our plan was always to put in some extra effort up the last climb of the day in the hope that we could split the bunch, and that seemed to work.

"The Cannondale guys were chasing hard, but we could tell that they were on the rivet. We were then able to go down nice and conservatively; there are some horrible, sharp rocks there and the last thing we wanted was a flat or a crash."

In the women's competition, Sabine Spitz and Robyn De Groot had the bettering of Ester Suss and Jennie Stenerhag, however the later sill holds a lead of over eight minutes on the Spitz and De Groot in the GC.

Cadel Evans and George Hincapie claimed the stage win in the masters competition, and clawed back a considerable amount of time in the overall standings, although still lie in third. Tomi Misser and Ibon Zugasti still lead the way in the masters classification but saw their lead trimmed down after finishing third on stage three. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized3:03:46
2Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing
3Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:00:08
4Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:01:19
5Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon
6Karl Platt (Ger)/ Urs Huber (Sui) Bulls0:02:35
7Philip Buys (RSA) Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel0:06:56
8Frans Claes (Bel)/ Sebastien Carabin (RSA) Claes-Carabin0:07:30
9Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:07:31
10Ismael Ventura (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) Buff Scott0:07:32

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health3:41:20
2Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:03:05
4Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:06:04
5Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab0:11:19
6Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 20:11:52
7Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants0:12:42
8Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:15:07
9Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation0:24:50
10Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond0:26:23

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team3:23:31
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle0:00:02
3Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory0:06:45
4Henrik Kirk (Den) / Thomas Noerup (Den) AGU-DESIGNYOUROWN.CC0:14:08
5Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Friedrich Max (Ger) Rocky Mountain - toMotion0:14:32
6Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jorge Lopez Janeiro (Spa) Gacosur Iedes Centauro0:18:32
7Richard Laurie (RSA) / Brent Russel (RSA) Eurocasa Gaggenau0:21:29
8Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @400:22:18
9Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports0:22:28
10Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder0:23:55

General Classification men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC11:05:51
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:01:20
3Nino Schurter (Swi) / Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing0:04:04
4Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) / Max Knox (RSA) Kansai Plascon0:09:32
5Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 20:10:08
6Karl Platt (Ger)/ Urs Huber (Sui) Bulls0:15:56
7Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Centurion0:18:29
8Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:20:54
9Michiel Van der Heijden (Ned) / Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Young Guns0:24:35
10Philip Buys (RSA) Matthys Beukes (RSA) PYGA Euro Steel0:26:52

General Classification women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Suss (Swi) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro13:13:23
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Robyn De Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:08:57
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Annie Last (GBr) Hansgrohe Cadence OMX Pro0:24:22
4Ariane Luthi (Swi) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Spur0:43:11
5Candice Lill (RSA) / Vera Adrian (Nam) DormaKaba SA0:47:28
6Carmen Bachacher (Aut) / Michelle Vorster ( Nam) Hollard-Velocity SportLab1:00:56
7Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Cornelia Hug (Swi) Meerendal CBC 21:02:09
8Jeannie Bomford (RSA) / Samantha Sanders (RSA) Merchants1:06:52
9Alice Pirard (Bel) / Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Spur Foundation1:49:51
10Fienie Bernard (RSA) / Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) LIVBeyond1:55:36

General Classification masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomi Misser (Spa) / Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Orbea Factory12:28:17
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) / Abraao Azevedo (Bra) CST Sandd American Eagle0:04:53
3Cadel Evans (Aus) / George Hincapie (USA) BMC Absa Racing Team0:11:54
4Henrik Kirk (Den) / Thomas Noerup (Den) AGU-DESIGNYOUROWN.CC0:52:47
5Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jorge Lopez Janeiro (Spa) Gacosur Iedes Centauro0:56:16
6Thorsten Keller (Ger) / Friedrich Max (Ger) Rocky Mountain - toMotion1:03:28
7Igna De Villiers (RSA) / Paul Theron (RSA) LGE Midas/Slender-Wonder1:07:47
8Hannes Hanekom (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) @401:10:56
9Richard Laurie (RSA) / Brent Russel (RSA) Eurocasa Gaggenau1:25:05
10Nic Lamond (RSA) / Simon Lamond (RSA) Podium Sports1:28:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews