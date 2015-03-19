Trending

Buys/Beukes surprise on stalemate day in Cape Epic

Kleinhans/Langvad pile on time over women's field

Image 1 of 14

Matthys Beukes and Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing celebrate winning the 111km Stage 4 during stage 4 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic

Matthys Beukes and Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing celebrate winning the 111km Stage 4 during stage 4 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 14

The top riders on stage 4

The top riders on stage 4
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 14

A helicopter hovers over riders on stage 4 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic

A helicopter hovers over riders on stage 4 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 14

stage 4 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic

stage 4 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 14

Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad look focussed at the starting line of stage 4 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic

Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad look focussed at the starting line of stage 4 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Sophie Smith/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Sophie Smith/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 14

Stage 4 of the Cape Epic

Stage 4 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 14

Stage 4 of the Cape Epic

Stage 4 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 14

Women's leaders Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans on stage 4

Women's leaders Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans on stage 4
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 14

Stage 4 of the Cape Epic

Stage 4 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 14

Urs Huber of the Bulls and Karl Platt of the Bulls after finishing stage 4

Urs Huber of the Bulls and Karl Platt of the Bulls after finishing stage 4
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 14

Overall Yellow Zebra Jersey Holders Jaroslav Kulhavy of Investec-Songo-Specialized and Christoph Sauser of Investec-Songo-Specialized during stage 4

Overall Yellow Zebra Jersey Holders Jaroslav Kulhavy of Investec-Songo-Specialized and Christoph Sauser of Investec-Songo-Specialized during stage 4
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 14

Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida after finishing stage 4

Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida after finishing stage 4
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 14

The leaders come to the finish

The leaders come to the finish
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 14

Ariane Kleinhans & Annika Langvad of Specialized win stage 4

Ariane Kleinhans & Annika Langvad of Specialized win stage 4
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) gave the host country its first stage win of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic with an audacious early attack that managed to succeed as the top hitters watched each other on the 111km stage.

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy, and rivals Kristian Hynek and Alban Lakata finished together, giving up 3:31 to the stage winners, who are seventh overall.

Buys said the attack was a “long shot ”that paid off. “We went hard from the start,” he said. “I said to Matthys that I couldn’t hold the pace for another three hours, so we backed off.”

“But then I started feeling better and the gap just kept growing. Towards the end we controlled it … accelerating when we felt good,” said Buys.

The pair held a six minute lead on the chasing quartet at one point, but the leaders almost halved the gap over the three closing “Skyscraper” climbs.

Sauser and Kulhavy remain in the lead with 7:22 on Hynek and Lakata, with Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida) in third. Karl Platt and Urs Huber are fourth conceded another 1:18 to the overall leaders, and are fourth at 14:50.

Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhands strengthened their grip on the orange leader's jersey in the women's category with another powerhouse display on the 111km loop of the Worcester countryside. They finished more than 20 minutes ahead of the second placed team, Jennie Stenerhag and Robyn Lee de Groot (Ascendis Health), and now have almost half an hour on the pair in the overall standings.

“It was really sandy again, and so rocky at the start,” said Kleinhans. “It was also real Karoo riding out there today, so you had to watch for thorns and sharp stones.” The pair are riding slightly heavier and thicker tyres than normal, and it’s a strategy that appears to be paying off.

“They are only slightly heavier than our usual tyres,” said Kleinhans, “but it really gives you the confidence to push on, especially when you are slightly tired towards the end of the day and you aren’t able to dodge obstacles quickly. With these you can go over stones feeling confident that you won’t puncture.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing4:19:19
2Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:03:31
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:03:32
4Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:04:49
5Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 20:05:24
6Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:05:25
7Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #10:08:23
8Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:08:33
9Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude0:08:45
10Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa0:10:03
11Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:13:32
12Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior0:14:46
13Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen0:20:29
14Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS0:24:16
15Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike0:24:39
16Renay Groustra (RSA) / Jurgens Uys (RSA) Novus Pro0:29:37
17Simeon Niederer (Swi) / Florian Bolt (Swi) Sherpa Tensing - Pedalerie0:31:25
18Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized0:32:37
19Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 20:32:48
20Bradley Stroberg (RSA) / Guylin van den Berg (RSA) IXU Cycling0:33:17
21Oliver Munnik (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Novus Pinners0:34:58
22Rick Reimann (Swi) / Louis Wolf (Ger) CUBE Factory Racing0:35:12
23Xavier Carnicer Roig (Spa) / Christian Vazquez Guerrero (Spa) CANSA Tarraco 10:37:02
24Craig Boyes (RSA) / Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Asrin0:38:00
25Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain0:40:27

Men GC after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized19:05:20
2Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:07:22
3Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:12:46
4Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:14:50
5Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:44:11
6Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude0:47:28
7Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:47:49
8Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:49:54
9Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #10:57:47
10Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa1:02:48
11Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS1:22:01
12Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior1:26:53
13Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 22:04:31
14Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 22:09:07
15Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation2:09:25
16Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike2:24:04
17Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan2:27:39
18Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain2:32:08
19Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized2:39:44
20Craig Boyes (RSA) / Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Asrin2:42:35
21Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen2:45:00
22Oliver Munnik (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Novus Pinners2:49:35
23Michael Posthumus (RSA) / Derrin Smith (RSA) William Simpson A3:16:54
24Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM3:21:33
25Xavier Carnicer Roig (Spa) / Christian Vazquez Guerrero (Spa) CANSA Tarraco 13:25:05

Stage 4 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized4:55:57
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:20:36
3Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler0:23:27
4Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS0:24:15
5Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing0:28:22
6Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro0:41:44
7Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 20:51:28
8Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen1:09:44
9Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice1:25:32
10Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized1:39:41
11Joanie Kift (RSA) / Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Fresh to Go1:59:31
12Debra Doss (USA) / Melissa Ross (USA) Bitty Bitty2:18:41
13Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) / Elena Perin (Ita) Titanium2:33:05
14Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit2:35:23
15Sandra Aaden (Swe) / Britta Alstad (Swe) SPIF OffRoad3:05:38
16Minione Lategan (RSA) / Sue Lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 23:16:02
17Danielle Nagaoka (Bra) / Juliana Cozzi (Bra) Legionárias Brasil AKSA3:20:27
18Elizma Kock (RSA) / Marelise Wilson (RSA) Ruwacon3:27:40
19Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Lulu Ceronio (RSA) Beeld/Lipco3:31:13

GC after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized22:59:08
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:29:55
3Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler0:37:47
4Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing1:09:44
5Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS1:13:22
6Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro2:44:33
7Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 23:09:29
8Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized4:32:52
9Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen4:44:15
10Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice6:37:55
11Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit6:41:56
12Joanie Kift (RSA) / Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Fresh to Go8:25:23
13Debra Doss (USA) / Melissa Ross (USA) Bitty Bitty9:44:48
14Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) / Elena Perin (Ita) Titanium11:08:34
15Elizma Kock (RSA) / Marelise Wilson (RSA) Ruwacon12:18:49
16Sandra Aaden (Swe) / Britta Alstad (Swe) SPIF OffRoad12:33:33
17Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Lulu Ceronio (RSA) Beeld/Lipco12:33:39
18Minione Lategan (RSA) / Sue Lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 212:44:18
19Danielle Nagaoka (Bra) / Juliana Cozzi (Bra) Legionárias Brasil AKSA13:08:06

 

