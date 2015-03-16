Trending

Gujan/Giger upset favourites in Cape Epic prologue

Kleinhans/Langvad dominate women's field

Fabian Giger

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans dominated the women's race

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Jeremiah Bishop and Robert Mennen (Topeak)

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Riders head off from the ramp for the Cape Epic prologue

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Christope Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy start the prologue

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Sauser and Kulhavy come in 18 seconds down

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Gujan and Giger celebrate their prologue victory

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The women's prologue podium at Cape Epic

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Swiss riders Martin Gujan and Fabian Giger staged an upset in the prologue of the 2015 Cape Epic, topping five time overall Cape Epic champion Karl Platt and his partner Urs Huber (Bulls) by 18 seconds, with 2013 winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy in third at 24 seconds.

Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad demolished the women's field, coming in a whopping 3:36 ahead of the next pair Jennie Stenerhag and Robyn Lee de Groot, with Milena Landtwing and Hielke Elferink a dozen seconds further behind.

Giger said the team benefitted from tackling the course earlier than the favourites, who started after the bulk of the field had churned up the course.

“I didn’t expect it at all but I’m very happy to get the win,” said Giger. “We left quite early (before the favourites for the stage) and had a good time out there.”

Platt said the team took it out steady and had one moment where the trail disappeared into a dust cloud. “I went ‘whoa! where’s the track?’, but then it was fine.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:46:18
2Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:00:18
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized0:00:24
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) / Brendon Davids (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB0:00:31
5Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:00:42
6Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #10:00:50
7Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:00:52
8Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:00:52
9Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 20:01:21
10Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:01:31
11Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude0:01:54
12Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM0:02:12
13Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa0:02:23
14Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior0:02:25
15Greg Saw (Aus) / Ola Kjøren (Nor) iHUS 20:03:17
16Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Meerendal Centurion Vaude 20:03:21
17Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan0:03:23
18Adriaan Louw (RSA) / Lourens Luus (RSA) CONTEGO Swift Carbon0:03:56
19Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS0:04:10
20Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation0:04:18
21Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 20:04:43
22Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen0:05:01
23Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike0:05:06
24Lucien Besancon (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Meerendal Wheeler 20:05:13
25Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) GACOSUR/SCOTT0:05:18

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized0:53:39
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:03:36
3Milena Landtwing (Swi) / Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler C'dale0:03:47
4Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler0:04:45
5Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing0:05:31
6Sally Bigham (GBr) / Christina Kollmann (Aut) Sellaronda Hero0:05:36
7Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) / Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) World Bicycle Relief0:06:39
8Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized0:07:33
9Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS0:07:36
10Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro0:07:58
11Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 20:08:58
12Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen0:12:48
13Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit0:15:41
14Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice0:16:47
15Debra Doss (USA) / Melissa Ross (USA) Bitty Bitty0:18:56
16Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) / Elena Perin (Ita) Titanium0:20:15
17Joanie Kift (RSA) / Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Fresh to Go0:24:14
18Minione Lategan (RSA) / Sue Lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 20:25:58
19Sandra Aaden (Swe) / Britta Alstad (Swe) SPIF OffRoad0:30:20
20Elizma Kock (RSA) / Marelise Wilson (RSA) Ruwacon0:32:12
21Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Lulu Ceronio (RSA) Beeld/Lipco0:34:35
22Danielle Nagaoka (Bra) / Juliana Cozzi (Bra) Legionárias Brasil AKSA0:38:39
23Maria Gumennaya (Rus) / Anna Fridlyanskaya (Rus) World Class Outdoor Girls0:38:56

 

