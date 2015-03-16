Image 1 of 8 Fabian Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 8 Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans dominated the women's race (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 8 Jeremiah Bishop and Robert Mennen (Topeak) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 8 Riders head off from the ramp for the Cape Epic prologue (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 8 Christope Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy start the prologue (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 8 Sauser and Kulhavy come in 18 seconds down (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 8 Gujan and Giger celebrate their prologue victory (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 8 of 8 The women's prologue podium at Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Swiss riders Martin Gujan and Fabian Giger staged an upset in the prologue of the 2015 Cape Epic, topping five time overall Cape Epic champion Karl Platt and his partner Urs Huber (Bulls) by 18 seconds, with 2013 winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy in third at 24 seconds.

Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad demolished the women's field, coming in a whopping 3:36 ahead of the next pair Jennie Stenerhag and Robyn Lee de Groot, with Milena Landtwing and Hielke Elferink a dozen seconds further behind.

Giger said the team benefitted from tackling the course earlier than the favourites, who started after the bulk of the field had churned up the course.

“I didn’t expect it at all but I’m very happy to get the win,” said Giger. “We left quite early (before the favourites for the stage) and had a good time out there.”

Platt said the team took it out steady and had one moment where the trail disappeared into a dust cloud. “I went ‘whoa! where’s the track?’, but then it was fine.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro 0:46:18 2 Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:00:18 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized 0:00:24 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) / Brendon Davids (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB 0:00:31 5 Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:00:42 6 Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #1 0:00:50 7 Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon 0:00:52 8 Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend 0:00:52 9 Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 2 0:01:21 10 Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:01:31 11 Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude 0:01:54 12 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 0:02:12 13 Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa 0:02:23 14 Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior 0:02:25 15 Greg Saw (Aus) / Ola Kjøren (Nor) iHUS 2 0:03:17 16 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Meerendal Centurion Vaude 2 0:03:21 17 Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan 0:03:23 18 Adriaan Louw (RSA) / Lourens Luus (RSA) CONTEGO Swift Carbon 0:03:56 19 Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS 0:04:10 20 Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:04:18 21 Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 2 0:04:43 22 Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen 0:05:01 23 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike 0:05:06 24 Lucien Besancon (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Meerendal Wheeler 2 0:05:13 25 Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) / Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) GACOSUR/SCOTT 0:05:18