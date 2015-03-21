Trending

Sauser and Kulhavy continue Cape Epic dominance

Kleinhans and Langvad retain lead in women's race

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized3:15:25
2Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon
3Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:02:42

Men - General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized27:30:55
2Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:10:51
3Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:29:10
4Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:48:34
5Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing1:03:26
6Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend1:09:03
7Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa1:11:51
8Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN1:15:49
9Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude1:17:18
10Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro1:18:04

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized3:55:49
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:17:08
3Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro0:19:38

Women - General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized33:00:31
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health1:10:50
3Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing1:56:21
4Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS2:12:55
5Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler2:31:57
6Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX ProNovus OMX Pro3:56:30
7Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 25:01:19
8Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen7:12:57
9Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized7:40:02
10Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice9:57:21

Latest on Cyclingnews