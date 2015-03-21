Sauser and Kulhavy continue Cape Epic dominance
Kleinhans and Langvad retain lead in women's race
Stage 6: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized
|3:15:25
|2
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon
|3
|Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:02:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized
|27:30:55
|2
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon
|0:10:51
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:29:10
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:48:34
|5
|Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|1:03:26
|6
|Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend
|1:09:03
|7
|Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa
|1:11:51
|8
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN
|1:15:49
|9
|Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude
|1:17:18
|10
|Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro
|1:18:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized
|3:55:49
|2
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:17:08
|3
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro
|0:19:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized
|33:00:31
|2
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|1:10:50
|3
|Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing
|1:56:21
|4
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS
|2:12:55
|5
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler
|2:31:57
|6
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX ProNovus OMX Pro
|3:56:30
|7
|Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 2
|5:01:19
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen
|7:12:57
|9
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized
|7:40:02
|10
|Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice
|9:57:21
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy