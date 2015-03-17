Trending

Sauser/Kulhavy sail through windy stage in Cape Epic

Swiss/Czech pair extend lead as Hynek/Lakata move up

Jaro Kulhavy and Christophe Sauser in the lead

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Alban Lakata and Kristian Hynek on stage 2 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Christophe Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy, stage 2 winners

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Karl Platt and Urs Huber (Bulls) were third on the stage

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Platt, Huber, Hermida and Van Houts sprint for third

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Lakata and Hynek come in for second

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Christophe Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy win stage 2

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Christophe Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy dominated stage 2

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Christophe Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy in the lead

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy getting tricky on stage 2

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Riders on stage 2 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
The defending champions Lakata and Hynek lead on stage 2

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Riders on stage 2 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Riders on stage 2 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Lakata and Hynek on the chase

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
The lead group on stage 2 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)

Cape Epic leaders Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) extended their advantage to over six minutes on their nearest competitors on a cold and windy day in the Western Cape of South Africa.

Defending champions Kristian Hynek and Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) held onto the leading team when they attacked the Nuweberg climb 20km into the stage, but with 12km to go, they pair could no longer hold the furious pace of Kulhavy and eventually finished 2:18 behind.

"Jaro is a machine … it was amazing how he was working on the front," Hynek said, but still had aspirations to move back up the standings. "Jaro's engine is unbelievable, but even he can have a bad day."

Karl Platt and Urs Huber (Bulls) lost ground on the leaders, finishing fourth today at almost six minutes behind the stage winners and although they remain second overall, they now hold only 11 seconds on the new third placed team, Hynek and Lakata.

Platt said "conditions were unbelievable … the wind was very hard", admitting that he had a bad day and could not contribute much to the chase.

Mutivan Merida's Jose Hermida of Spain and Dutchman Rudi van Houts lost 4:40 on Hynek and Lakata to drop back into fourth place overall, 35 seconds behind the defending champions.

The women's race was overshadowed by drama that saw the overall leaders Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans penalized 1:13:39 for taking a wrong turn and unintentionally cutting 5km from the course.

"The route was clearly signposted at the point where RECM Specialized exited the course," lead official Peter Blakey said. "It was however deemed to not be a deliberate breach and therefore did not warrant a disqualification. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that they do not leave the course and therefore an hour penalty has been applied. This was based on the time penalties for other misdemeanors in the Absa Cape Epic rules."

The penalty included the one hour plus an advantage of 13:39, the pair's gain between water point 3 before their detour and the finish line.

Wednesday's Stage 3 is the longest of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic and takes the riders from Oak Valley to Worcester – some 128km and 2 200m of climbing. Riders will be relieved to hear that the wind is expected to drop from early morning, but temperatures might get up to the 30ºC mark in Worcester.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized4:06:51
2Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:02:18
3Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:05:58
4Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:05:59
5Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:09:54
6Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:11:39
7Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude0:11:53
8Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:12:05
9Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #10:15:22
10Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa0:17:16
11Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS0:17:29
12Tim Boehme (Ger) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 20:19:43
13Greg Saw (Aus) / Ola Kjøren (Nor) iHUS 20:20:22
14Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior0:22:27
15Simeon Niederer (Swi) / Florian Bolt (Swi) Sherpa Tensing - Pedalerie0:23:17
16Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan0:27:59
17Craig Boyes (RSA) / Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Asrin0:28:42
18Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM0:28:42
19Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike0:28:55
20Rick Reimann (Swi) / Louis Wolf (Ger) CUBE Factory Racing0:30:41
21Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation0:32:34
22Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 20:32:49
23Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain0:33:02
24Oliver Munnik (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Novus Pinners0:34:42
25Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen0:34:44

GC after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized9:41:13
2Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:06:45
3Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:06:56
4Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:07:31
5Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:20:41
6Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude0:28:41
7Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #10:31:42
8Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:33:15
9Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:33:50
10Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa0:36:58
11Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS0:41:36
12Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior0:44:22
13Tim Boehme (Ger) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 20:50:28
14Greg Saw (Aus) / Ola Kjøren (Nor) iHUS 20:53:35
15Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan0:55:08
16Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 20:57:10
17Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM1:00:48
18Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation1:01:29
19Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike1:01:32
20Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized1:13:35
21Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Meerendal Centurion Vaude 21:13:50
22Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain1:15:03
23Simeon Niederer (Swi) / Florian Bolt (Swi) Sherpa Tensing - Pedalerie1:16:35
24Rick Reimann (Swi) / Louis Wolf (Ger) CUBE Factory Racing1:21:26
25Craig Boyes (RSA) / Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Asrin1:25:22

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health5:02:48
2Sally Bigham (GBr) / Christina Kollmann (Aut) Sellaronda Hero0:00:57
3Milena Landtwing (Swi) / Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler C'dale0:03:15
4Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler0:06:59
5Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) / Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) World Bicycle Relief0:09:04
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS0:14:18
7Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing0:17:27
8Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro0:19:33
9Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized0:35:01
10Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 20:39:28
11Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized*0:48:22
12Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen1:01:38
13Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit1:10:01
14Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice1:29:36
15Joanie Kift (RSA) / Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Fresh to Go1:45:24
16Debra Doss (USA) / Melissa Ross (USA) Bitty Bitty2:06:30
17Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Lulu Ceronio (RSA) Beeld/Lipco2:16:18
18Elizma Kock (RSA) / Marelise Wilson (RSA) Ruwacon2:25:04
19Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) / Elena Perin (Ita) Titanium2:30:53
20Minione Lategan (RSA) / Sue Lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 22:33:27
21Danielle Nagaoka (Bra) / Juliana Cozzi (Bra) Legionárias Brasil AKSA2:41:45
22Sandra Aaden (Swe) / Britta Alstad (Swe) SPIF OffRoad2:46:20

GC after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health11:49:43
2Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler0:11:45
3Sally Bigham (GBr) / Christina Kollmann (Aut) Sellaronda Hero0:19:43
4Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized0:27:07
5Milena Landtwing (Swi) / Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler C'dale0:27:51
6Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing0:33:41
7Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS0:40:10
8Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) / Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) World Bicycle Relief0:45:54
9Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro1:10:36
10Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 21:23:27
11Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized1:43:44
12Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen2:20:52
13Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit2:57:53
14Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice3:31:10
15Joanie Kift (RSA) / Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Fresh to Go4:16:41
16Debra Doss (USA) / Melissa Ross (USA) Bitty Bitty4:36:53
17Elizma Kock (RSA) / Marelise Wilson (RSA) Ruwacon5:31:09
18Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) / Elena Perin (Ita) Titanium5:33:07
19Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Lulu Ceronio (RSA) Beeld/Lipco5:38:59
20Sandra Aaden (Swe) / Britta Alstad (Swe) SPIF OffRoad6:11:54
21Minione Lategan (RSA) / Sue Lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 26:16:55
22Danielle Nagaoka (Bra) / Juliana Cozzi (Bra) Legionárias Brasil AKSA6:31:32

 

