Cape Epic past winners
2004 - Present
2013
Men - Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo)
Ladies - Yolande Speedy & Catherine Williamson (Energas)
Mixed - Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM)
Masters - Nico Pfitzenmaier & Abraao Azevedo (Bridge)
Grand Masters - Bärti Bucher & Heinz Zoerweg (Songo.info)
2012
Men - Christoph Sauser & Burry Stander (36ONE-Songo-Specialized)
Ladies - Sally Bigham & Esther Süss (Wheels4Life)
Mixed - Erik Kleinhans & Ariane Kleinhans (Contego 28E)
Masters - Bart Brentjens & Jan Weevers (World Bicycle Relief)
2011
Men - Christoph Sauser & Burry Stander (36ONE-Songo-Specialized)
Ladies - Sally Bigham & Karien van Jaarsveld (USN)
Mixed - Barti Bucher & Esther Süss (Wheeler BiXS)
Masters - Carsten Bresser & Udo Boelts (Juwi)
2010
Men - Karl Platt & Stefan Sahm (Bulls 1)
Ladies - Kristine Noergaard & Anna-sofie Noergaard (Rothaus-CUBE)
Mixed - Yolande Speedy & Paul Cordes (MTN Business Quebeka)
Masters - Shan Wilson & Andrew Mclean (Cyclelab Toyta)
2009
Men - Karl Platt & Stefan Sahm (Bulls)
Ladies - Sharon Laws & Hanlie Booyens (Absa Ladies)
Mixed - Nico Pfitzenmaier & Alison Sydor (adidas Big Tree)
Masters - Doug Brown & Bärti Bucher (Absa Masters)
2008
Men - Roel Paulissen & Jakob Fuglsang (Cannondale Vredestein)
Ladies - Pia Sundstedt & Alison Sydor (Rocky Mountain)
Mixed - Ivonne Kraft & Nico Pfitzenmaier (Joybike guided by VMT and Maloja)
Masters - Doug Brown & Barti Bucher (ABSA Masters)
2007
Men - Karl Platt & Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls)
Ladies - Anke Erlank & Yolandè De Villiers (Duravit)
Mixed - Yolande Speedy & Paul Cordes (IMC/Mongoose)
Masters - Andrew Mclean & Damian Booth (Cycle lab)
2006
Men - Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Specialized)
Ladies - Sabine Grona & Kerstin Brachtendorf (adidas-Fiat-Rotwild)
Mixed - Dolores Maechler & Severin Rupp (radys.com)
Masters - Linus van Onselen & Geddan Ruddock (ABSA Business Banking Services 1)
2005
Men - Roel Paulissen & Bart Brentjens (Giant)
Ladies - Zoe Frost & Hannele Steyn-Kotze (Fiat/Bianchi/Adidas)
Mixed - Nic White & Anke Erlank (Team Microsoft)
Masters - Friedrich Coleske & Doug Brown (Getaway/Mongoos)
2004
Men - Mannie Heymans & Karl Platt (Focus/Rocky Mountain)
Ladies - Hanlie Booyens & Sharon Laws (Yellow Jacket)
Mixed - Kirsten Rösel & Robert Eder (HAI-Bike / Scott)
Masters - Frank Soll & Duncan English (Bowmans - Giant)
