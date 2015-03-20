Another day, another Cape Epic stage win for Sause/Kulhavy
Kleinhans/Langvad add another 23 minutes to GC lead
Stage 5: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized
|5:10:10
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:00:54
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend
|0:01:58
|4
|Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa
|0:02:49
|5
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon
|0:03:30
|6
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #1
|0:09:53
|7
|Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro
|0:11:58
|8
|Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:12:55
|9
|Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:13:55
|10
|Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:13:55
|11
|Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude
|0:15:20
|12
|Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS
|0:20:37
|13
|Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior
|0:21:17
|14
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized
|0:24:19
|15
|Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 2
|0:27:33
|16
|Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 2
|0:27:38
|17
|Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen
|0:41:48
|18
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike
|0:42:25
|19
|Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain
|0:42:53
|20
|Simeon Niederer (Swi) / Florian Bolt (Swi) Sherpa Tensing - Pedalerie
|0:45:13
|21
|Rick Reimann (Swi) / Louis Wolf (Ger) CUBE Factory Racing
|0:47:36
|22
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM
|0:49:42
|23
|Renay Groustra (RSA) / Jurgens Uys (RSA) Novus Pro
|0:51:12
|24
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Novus Pinners
|0:53:11
|25
|Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan
|0:53:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized
|24:15:30
|2
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon
|0:10:51
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:15:44
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:26:40
|5
|Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend
|0:51:52
|6
|Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro
|0:56:09
|7
|Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|1:00:44
|8
|Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude
|1:02:47
|9
|Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa
|1:05:37
|10
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #1
|1:07:41
|11
|Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS
|1:42:38
|12
|Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior
|1:48:10
|13
|Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation
|2:23:19
|14
|Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 2
|2:32:09
|15
|Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 2
|2:36:40
|16
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized
|3:04:03
|17
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike
|3:06:28
|18
|Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain
|3:15:01
|19
|Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan
|3:20:56
|20
|Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen
|3:26:48
|21
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Novus Pinners
|3:42:46
|22
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM
|4:11:15
|23
|Renay Groustra (RSA) / Jurgens Uys (RSA) Novus Pro
|4:16:20
|24
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) Gear Dunkeld Cycles
|4:21:07
|25
|Michael Posthumus (RSA) / Derrin Smith (RSA) William Simpson A
|4:22:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized
|6:05:34
|2
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:23:47
|3
|Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing
|0:24:46
|4
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:31:04
|5
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS
|0:32:20
|6
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro
|0:52:20
|7
|Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 2
|1:08:45
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen
|1:27:47
|9
|Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice
|2:04:24
|10
|Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit
|2:08:56
|11
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized
|2:20:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized
|29:04:42
|2
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health
|0:53:41
|3
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler
|1:08:51
|4
|Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing
|1:34:30
|5
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS
|1:45:42
|6
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro
|3:36:53
|7
|Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 2
|4:18:14
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen
|6:12:02
|9
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized
|6:53:37
|10
|Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice
|8:42:19
|11
|Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit
|8:50:51
