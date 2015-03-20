Trending

Another day, another Cape Epic stage win for Sause/Kulhavy

Kleinhans/Langvad add another 23 minutes to GC lead

Image 1 of 13

Image 1 of 13

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Investec-Songo-Specialized celebrate winning 121km stage 5 and their 4th stage victory at this years race

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 13

Image 2 of 13

Riders on stage 5 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 13

Image 3 of 13

Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad celebrate their stage 5 win

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 13

Image 4 of 13

Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad celebrate their stage 5 win

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 13

Image 5 of 13

Christophe Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy win stage 5

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 13

Image 6 of 13

A rider walks on stage 5 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 13

Image 7 of 13

Yellow Zebra Jersey of Overall Race leaders Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Investec-Songo-Specialized

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 13

Image 8 of 13

Gawie Combrinck and Johann Rabie of EAI South Africa wash off after stage 5

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 13

Image 9 of 13

Alban Lakata of Topeak Ergon washes off after stage 5

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 13

Image 10 of 13

Waylon Woolcock and Darren Lill of RED-E Blend after finishing 3rd on stage 5

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 13

Image 11 of 13

Urs Huber of the Bulls after finishing 2nd with partner Karl Platt of the Bulls during stage 5

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 13

Image 12 of 13

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls finish in 2nd place

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 13

Image 13 of 13

Ariane Kleinhans (front) Annika Langvad (rear) during stage 5

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized5:10:10
2Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:00:54
3Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:01:58
4Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa0:02:49
5Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:03:30
6Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #10:09:53
7Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:11:58
8Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:12:55
9Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:13:55
10Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation0:13:55
11Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude0:15:20
12Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS0:20:37
13Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior0:21:17
14Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized0:24:19
15Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 20:27:33
16Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 20:27:38
17Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen0:41:48
18Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike0:42:25
19Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain0:42:53
20Simeon Niederer (Swi) / Florian Bolt (Swi) Sherpa Tensing - Pedalerie0:45:13
21Rick Reimann (Swi) / Louis Wolf (Ger) CUBE Factory Racing0:47:36
22Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM0:49:42
23Renay Groustra (RSA) / Jurgens Uys (RSA) Novus Pro0:51:12
24Oliver Munnik (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Novus Pinners0:53:11
25Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan0:53:17

Men GC after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized24:15:30
2Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:10:51
3Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:15:44
4Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:26:40
5Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:51:52
6Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:56:09
7Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing1:00:44
8Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude1:02:47
9Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa1:05:37
10Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #11:07:41
11Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS1:42:38
12Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior1:48:10
13Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation2:23:19
14Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 22:32:09
15Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 22:36:40
16Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized3:04:03
17Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike3:06:28
18Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain3:15:01
19Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan3:20:56
20Nic Lamond (RSA) / Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAWEB Biogen3:26:48
21Oliver Munnik (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Novus Pinners3:42:46
22Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM4:11:15
23Renay Groustra (RSA) / Jurgens Uys (RSA) Novus Pro4:16:20
24Andrew Grobler (RSA) / Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) Gear Dunkeld Cycles4:21:07
25Michael Posthumus (RSA) / Derrin Smith (RSA) William Simpson A4:22:46

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized6:05:34
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:23:47
3Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing0:24:46
4Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler0:31:04
5Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS0:32:20
6Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro0:52:20
7Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 21:08:45
8Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen1:27:47
9Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice2:04:24
10Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit2:08:56
11Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized2:20:45

Women GC after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized29:04:42
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:53:41
3Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler1:08:51
4Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing1:34:30
5Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS1:45:42
6Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro3:36:53
7Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 24:18:14
8Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen6:12:02
9Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized6:53:37
10Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice8:42:19
11Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit8:50:51

