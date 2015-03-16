Trending

Sauser/Kulhavy surge to Cape Epic lead

Kleinhans/Langvad extend lead in women's race

Image 1 of 15

Christophe Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy win stage 1

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 15

Riders leave Oak Valley during stage 1 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Oak Valley Wine Estate in Elgin, South Africa

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 15

Sauser and Kulhavy stop to fix a flat

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 15

Sauser leads the front group

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 15

Defending champions Lakata and Hynek on the rocky descent

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 15

Stage 1 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 15

Martin Gujan exhausted after losing the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 15

Christophe Sauser

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 15

Rudi van Houts and Jose Hermida

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 15

Urs Huber and Karl Platt finish stage 1

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 15

Women's leaders Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad (RECM Specialized)

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 15

Stage 1 of the 2015 Cape Epic

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 15

The lead riders begin the Groenlandberg climb during stage 1 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 15

The lead bunch during stage 1 of the 2015 Absa Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 15

The riders head out for the first stage of Cape Epic

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Chrisophe Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy overcame a mid-stage puncture to surge to the lead in the 2015 Cape Epic as the defending champions Kristian Hynek and Alban Lakata fell further behind thanks to double flats in the opening full stage.

Karl Platt and Urs Huber were second on the stage, and now trail Sauser and Kulhavy by 51 seconds, with Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts moving up into third overall. Lakata and Hynek rallied to finish fourth on the day.

Prologue winners Fabian Giger and Martin Gujan dropped back to fifth place after taking the questionable decision to ride a hardtail, making the descent off the Groenlandberg very rough. “Towards the end the course wasn’t so bumpy, so it got better,” Giger said.

“It’s cool being in yellow zebra jersey after the first stage,” said Sauser. “It was my first real test of the season and everything went well. My legs were good today and we were able to put the Bulls under pressure at times.”

“I felt under pressure today because I didn’t have a good prologue. I felt super comfortable going over Groenlandberg (the major climb of the day). I was in control.” Soon, however, Sauser would suffer a cut in his sidewall that forced his team to stop for a quick repair. While working they were passed by Platt and Huber, but quickly caught back up.

“Fortunately we caught them, recovered and attacked,” Sauser said. “I’m glad to be riding with Jaro again. He’s a powerhouse.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized4:47:40
2Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:00:51
3Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:01:15
4Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:04:10
5Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:11:10
6Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude0:15:17
7Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #10:15:55
8Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa0:17:43
9Tim Boehme (Ger) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 20:19:54
10Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior0:19:54
11Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:20:02
11Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 2
13Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS0:20:20
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Meerendal Centurion Vaude 20:20:22
15Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:21:42
16Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan0:24:10
17Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation0:25:01
18Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike0:27:55
19Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM0:30:18
20Greg Saw (Aus) / Ola Kjøren (Nor) iHUS 20:30:18
20Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized
22Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain0:36:35
23Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 20:39:04
24Lucien Besancon (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Meerendal Wheeler 20:39:21
25Rick Reimann (Swi) / Louis Wolf (Ger) CUBE Factory Racing0:45:36

GC Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Investec-Songo-Specialized5:34:22
2Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:00:46
3Jose Hermida (Spa) / Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:01:33
4Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:04:38
5Martin Gujan (Swi) / Fabian Giger (Swi) Novus OMX Pro0:10:46
6Rourke Croeser (RSA) / Travis Walker (RSA) USN #10:16:21
7Jochen Kaess (Ger) / Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Meerendal Centurion Vaude0:16:47
8Gawie Combrinck (RSA) / Johann Rabie (RSA) EAI South Africa0:19:42
9Philip Buys (RSA) / Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:21:09
10Jan Jobanek (Cze) / Filip Adel (Cze) Mitas Superior0:21:55
11Darren Lill (RSA) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) RED-E Blend0:22:11
12Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Meerendal Centurion Vaude 20:23:19
13Lars Granberg (Nor) / Soren Nissen (Den) iHUS0:24:07
14Gert Heyns (RSA) / Arno Du Toit (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 20:24:21
15Kevin Evans (RSA) / Max Knox (RSA) Biogen-Volcan0:27:09
16Stefan Sahm (Ger) / Timo Cooper (RSA) JAG Foundation0:28:55
17Tim Boehme (Ger) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 20:30:45
18Erik Kleinhans (RSA) / Nico Bell (RSA) RECM0:32:06
19Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) / Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) Specialized Martombike0:32:37
20Greg Saw (Aus) / Ola Kjøren (Nor) iHUS 20:33:12
21Shaun Lewis (Aus) / Andrew Blair (Aus) Enduro Mag/Specialized0:35:14
22Robert Mennen (Ger) / Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon 20:40:02
23Michiel van Aelbroeck (Bel) / Robby De Bock (Bel) Meerendal Rocky Mountain0:42:01
24Lucien Besancon (Swi) / Konny Looser (Swi) Meerendal Wheeler 20:44:11
25Rick Reimann (Swi) / Louis Wolf (Ger) CUBE Factory Racing0:50:45

Women stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized5:32:01
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:17:39
3Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler0:21:16
4Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing0:31:57
5Sally Bigham (GBr) / Christina Kollmann (Aut) Sellaronda Hero0:34:24
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS0:39:31
7Milena Landtwing (Swi) / Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler C'dale0:42:04
8Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) / Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) World Bicycle Relief0:51:26
9Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 20:56:16
10Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro1:04:20
11Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized1:22:26
12Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen1:27:41
13Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit1:53:26
14Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice2:06:02
15Joanie Kift (RSA) / Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Fresh to Go2:28:18
16Debra Doss (USA) / Melissa Ross (USA) Bitty Bitty2:32:43

GC women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) / Annika Langvad (Den) RECM Specialized6:25:39
2Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Robyn Lee de Groot (RSA) Ascendis Health0:21:15
3Esther Suss (Swi) / Alice Pirard (Bel) Meerendal Wheeler0:26:01
4Yolande de Villiers (RSA) / Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) SasolRacing0:37:29
5Sally Bigham (GBr) / Christina Kollmann (Aut) Sellaronda Hero0:40:00
6Milena Landtwing (Swi) / Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler C'dale0:45:52
7Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Jeannie Bomford (RSA) RBS0:47:07
8Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) / Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) World Bicycle Relief0:58:05
9Leana de Jager (RSA) / Yolandi du Toit (RSA) SasolRacing 21:05:15
10Mariske Strauss (RSA) / Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus OMX Pro1:12:17
11Sanne van Paassen (Ned) / Jolien Janssen (Ned) Lovechock Specialized1:29:59
12Ann Harrison (RSA) / Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing/Momsen1:40:29
13Kathrin Muller (Ger) / Maud Golsteyn (Ned) Skinfit2:09:08
14Genevieve Weber (RSA) / Wanda Tattersall (Nam) Central Family Practice2:22:49
15Debra Doss (USA) / Melissa Ross (USA) Bitty Bitty2:51:38
16Joanie Kift (RSA) / Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Fresh to Go2:52:32

 

