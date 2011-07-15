Trending

MacKinnon triumphs at Giro di Burnaby

Garnet solos to victory in women's race

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and US criterium champion Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) comparing notes.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Karlee Gendron sprinting for third.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Jenny Lehmann finishes in second place.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Women's Giro di Burnaby winner Julia Garnet (Trek/Red Truck).

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +) sprinting for a prime.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Action in the pack.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Julia Garnet (Trek/Red Truck) breaks away alone.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The breakaway and the chase half a lap apart.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Rachel Canning (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +) on the front.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The winning breakaway: Jenny Lehmann (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +) and Julia Garnet (Trek/Red Truck).

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The women's podium (l-r): Jenny Lehmann, 2nd; Julia Garnet, 1st; Karlee Gendron, 3rd.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The men's podium (l-r): Bailey McKnight (Trek/Red Truck) 2nd, Cam MacKinnon (H&R Block) 1st and Justin Kerr (H&R Block) 3rd.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The sprint to the line with Cameron MacKinnon (H&R Block) taking the win.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Dominik Roels (PG 13)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) and the Jelly Belly team.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Will Routley (Spider Tech p/b C10)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Justin Kerr (H&R Block) would finish in 3rd place.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Dominik Roels (PG 13) was a member of Team Milram.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Guy Biggar (Garneau Evolution)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Will Routley (Spider Tech p/b C10)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The men’s field is away.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution) is the youngest rider in the race at 17.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The champagne celebration.

(Image credit: Doug Brons)

Elite men
1Cameron MacKinnon (Can) Team H&R Block1:12:51
2Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
3Justin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R Block
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech p/b C100:00:01
5Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team
6Michael Smith Larsen (Den) Socalcycling team
7Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
8Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
10Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
11Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
12Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team H&R Block
13Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
14Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
15Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
16Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
17Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
18Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
19Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
20Cid Martinez-Arroyo (Can) Team Coastal
21Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
22Nick Friesen (Can) Team H&R Block
23Chris Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
24John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
25Owen Harrison (Can) Team H&R Block
26Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
27Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:10
28Mike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution0:00:11
29Kyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
30Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R Block
31Mike Laxdal (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
32Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
33Maurice Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco0:00:15
34Dustin Macburnie (Can) Team H&R Block0:00:25
35James Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S0:00:28
36Dominik Roels (Ger) PG 130:00:29
37Will Routley (Can) Spider Tech p/b C100:00:32
38Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
39Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:34
40David Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
41Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S0:00:48
42Bryson Bowers (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:52
43Matt Potma (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S0:01:34
44Sean Mazic (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:49
45Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution0:01:56
DNFDavid Stephens (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFAlistair Howard (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFTim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFDavid Gerth (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFJeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFZack Garland (Can) Team H&R Block
DNFBradley Clilfford (Can) Team H&R Block
DNFMatthew OHagan (Can) Team H&R Block
DNFRory McAdams (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFColter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
DNFDavid Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFStephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/TOP GEAR
DNFLachlan Holmes (Aus) Team H&R Block
DNFMark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFMackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle
DNFRussell Stead (Can) Daryl Evans Racing
DNFJulian Base (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b vision sports
DNFJakub Wasiela (Can) Independent
DNFMarvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
DNFJames Neil (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes

Elite women
1Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:54:50
2Jenny Lehmann (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+0:00:44
3Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:02:09
4Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
5Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
6Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
7Krista Rawlings (Can) Mount Royal Bagel Factory/Edelweiss Granola
8Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
9Lisa Howard (Can) Escape Velocity
10Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
11Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
12Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
13Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
14Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
15Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
16Jennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports0:02:15
17Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
DNFMeghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

