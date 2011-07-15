MacKinnon triumphs at Giro di Burnaby
Garnet solos to victory in women's race
Giro di Burnaby: Burnaby -
Image 1 of 25
Image 2 of 25
Image 3 of 25
Image 4 of 25
Image 5 of 25
Image 6 of 25
Image 7 of 25
Image 8 of 25
Image 9 of 25
Image 10 of 25
Image 11 of 25
Image 12 of 25
Image 13 of 25
Image 14 of 25
Image 15 of 25
Image 16 of 25
Image 17 of 25
Image 18 of 25
Image 19 of 25
Image 20 of 25
Image 21 of 25
Image 22 of 25
Image 23 of 25
Image 24 of 25
Image 25 of 25
|1
|Cameron MacKinnon (Can) Team H&R Block
|1:12:51
|2
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|3
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R Block
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech p/b C10
|0:00:01
|5
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Michael Smith Larsen (Den) Socalcycling team
|7
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|8
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|10
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|11
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|12
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team H&R Block
|13
|Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
|14
|Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
|15
|Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
|16
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|17
|Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
|18
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|19
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|20
|Cid Martinez-Arroyo (Can) Team Coastal
|21
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|22
|Nick Friesen (Can) Team H&R Block
|23
|Chris Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|24
|John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|25
|Owen Harrison (Can) Team H&R Block
|26
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
|27
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:10
|28
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:00:11
|29
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
|30
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R Block
|31
|Mike Laxdal (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
|32
|Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
|33
|Maurice Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|0:00:15
|34
|Dustin Macburnie (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:00:25
|35
|James Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
|0:00:28
|36
|Dominik Roels (Ger) PG 13
|0:00:29
|37
|Will Routley (Can) Spider Tech p/b C10
|0:00:32
|38
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|39
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:34
|40
|David Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|41
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
|0:00:48
|42
|Bryson Bowers (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:52
|43
|Matt Potma (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
|0:01:34
|44
|Sean Mazic (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:49
|45
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:01:56
|DNF
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Alistair Howard (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|David Gerth (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Zack Garland (Can) Team H&R Block
|DNF
|Bradley Clilfford (Can) Team H&R Block
|DNF
|Matthew OHagan (Can) Team H&R Block
|DNF
|Rory McAdams (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Colter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|DNF
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/TOP GEAR
|DNF
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus) Team H&R Block
|DNF
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|DNF
|Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle
|DNF
|Russell Stead (Can) Daryl Evans Racing
|DNF
|Julian Base (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b vision sports
|DNF
|Jakub Wasiela (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|DNF
|James Neil (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|1
|Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:54:50
|2
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|0:00:44
|3
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:02:09
|4
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|6
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|7
|Krista Rawlings (Can) Mount Royal Bagel Factory/Edelweiss Granola
|8
|Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|9
|Lisa Howard (Can) Escape Velocity
|10
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|11
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|12
|Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|13
|Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|14
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|15
|Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|16
|Jennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|0:02:15
|17
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy