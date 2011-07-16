Routley wins third Tour de White Rock Home Realty Hillclimb
Canadian Olympic favorite Laura Brown win's women's race in a Local Ride Racing sweep
Homelife Realty Hill Climb: White Rock -
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
Will Routley is back from Europe to race BC Superweek and a familiar spot at the historic Tour de White Rock: Atop the podium at the Homelife Realty Hillclimb.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Spider Tech p/b C10)
|2
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|3
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R BLOCK)
|4
|Bailey McKnight (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|5
|Cameron MacKinnon (Independent)
|6
|Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|7
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:48
|8
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:51
|9
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|10
|Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:52
|11
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
|12
|David Gillam (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:01:53
|13
|David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
|14
|Jesse Reams (Garneau Evolution)
|15
|Bob Welbourn (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:01:54
|16
|Jeff Werner (Garneau Evolution)
|17
|Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|18
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:55
|19
|Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)
|0:01:56
|20
|Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)
|21
|Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:01:57
|22
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:58
|23
|Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|24
|Matthew OHagan (Team H&R BLOCK)
|25
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:59
|26
|Nick Friesen (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:02:00
|27
|Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|28
|Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:02:01
|29
|Bart Ludbrook (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|30
|Nathaniel Beams (Dallas Racing p/b Park Place Dearlerships)
|31
|David Gerth (Garneau Evolution)
|32
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:02:03
|33
|Mike Rothengatter (Garneau Evolution)
|0:02:05
|34
|Sean Mazic (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:06
|35
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R BLOCK)
|36
|Lachlan Holmes (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:02:07
|37
|Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution)
|0:02:08
|38
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R BLOCK)
|39
|Mackenzie Garvin (Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle)
|0:02:09
|40
|Cid Martinez-Arroyo (Team Coastal)
|41
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|42
|Zack Garland (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:02:11
|43
|Scott Inman (Independent)
|0:02:12
|44
|Dominik Roels (PG 13)
|0:02:14
|45
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:15
|46
|David Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|47
|John Perkins (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:02:17
|48
|Mike Laxdal (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|0:02:18
|49
|Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:20
|50
|Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
|0:02:24
|51
|James Larmer (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|52
|Bradley Clilfford (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:02:31
|53
|Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:34
|54
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:03:08
|55
|Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK)
|DNF
|Allan Prazsky (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|DNS
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|DNS
|Curtis Deardon (Garneau Evolution)
|DNS
|Alistair Howard (Garneau Evolution)
|DNS
|Tim Abercrombie (Garneau Evolution)
|DNS
|Andrew Kyle (Garneau Evolution)
|DNS
|Rory McAdams (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNS
|Chris Worsford (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|DNS
|Maurice Worsford (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|DNS
|Jason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|DNS
|Carlos Capella (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
|DNS
|Kevin Noiles (Independent)
|DNS
|Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Brown (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
|3
|Jenny Lehmann (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
|4
|Megan Rathwell (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|5
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|6
|Shani Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:26
|7
|Patricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback)
|0:02:27
|8
|Stephanie Roorda (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
|0:02:28
|9
|Alison Testroete (Skil)
|0:02:31
|10
|Noe Cooper (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:34
|11
|Elizabeth Nettles (Keller Rohrback)
|12
|Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback)
|0:02:35
|13
|Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:36
|14
|Annie Ewart (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:38
|15
|Stephanie Peters (Keller Rohrback)
|0:02:42
|16
|Erin Redl (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:02:43
|17
|Diane Campbell (CVC Racing)
|0:02:52
|18
|Tamasin Reno (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:02:54
|19
|Meghan Grant (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:02:56
|20
|Julia Garnet (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:03:01
|DNS
|Catherine Varland (Independent)
|DNS
|Jessica Hannah (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy