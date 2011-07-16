Trending

Routley wins third Tour de White Rock Home Realty Hillclimb

Canadian Olympic favorite Laura Brown win's women's race in a Local Ride Racing sweep

Image 1 of 17

Annie Ewart (Trek/Red Truck Racing)

Annie Ewart (Trek/Red Truck Racing)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 2 of 17

The men's finish as Will Routley squeaks by Nic Hamilton

The men's finish as Will Routley squeaks by Nic Hamilton
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 3 of 17

Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods+) happy to win

Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods+) happy to win
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 4 of 17

Jenny Lehmann and Laura Brown in the final

Jenny Lehmann and Laura Brown in the final
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 5 of 17

Jason Thompson (GarneauEvolution

Jason Thompson (GarneauEvolution
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 6 of 17

Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com)

Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 7 of 17

Nic Hamilton and Will Routley go head to head in the first heat

Nic Hamilton and Will Routley go head to head in the first heat
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 8 of 17

Jesse Reams (GarneauEvolution)

Jesse Reams (GarneauEvolution)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 9 of 17

Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 10 of 17

Cody Canning (Trek/Red Truck Racing)

Cody Canning (Trek/Red Truck Racing)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 11 of 17

Dominik Roels (PG 13)

Dominik Roels (PG 13)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 12 of 17

Meghan Grant (Glotman Simpson)

Meghan Grant (Glotman Simpson)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 13 of 17

Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)

Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 14 of 17

Megan Rathwell (Glotman Simpson)

Megan Rathwell (Glotman Simpson)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 15 of 17

Patricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback)

Patricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 16 of 17

Jennie Lehmann (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)

Jennie Lehmann (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 17 of 17

The men's podium: Sebastian Salas (H&R Block) 3rd, Nic Hamilton 2nd, Will Routley 1st

The men's podium: Sebastian Salas (H&R Block) 3rd, Nic Hamilton 2nd, Will Routley 1st
(Image credit: Doug Brons)

Will Routley is back from Europe to race BC Superweek and a familiar spot at the historic Tour de White Rock: Atop the podium at the Homelife Realty Hillclimb.

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Spider Tech p/b C10)
2Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
3Sebastian Salas (Team H&R BLOCK)
4Bailey McKnight (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
5Cameron MacKinnon (Independent)
6Colter Young (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
7Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:48
8Owen Harrison (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:51
9Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
10Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:52
11Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)
12David Gillam (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:01:53
13David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
14Jesse Reams (Garneau Evolution)
15Bob Welbourn (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:01:54
16Jeff Werner (Garneau Evolution)
17Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
18Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:55
19Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)0:01:56
20Mark Mcconnell (Synergy Racing)
21Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:57
22Justin Kerr (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:58
23Dan McDonald (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
24Matthew OHagan (Team H&R BLOCK)
25Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:59
26Nick Friesen (Team H&R BLOCK)0:02:00
27Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
28Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman LLP)0:02:01
29Bart Ludbrook (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
30Nathaniel Beams (Dallas Racing p/b Park Place Dearlerships)
31David Gerth (Garneau Evolution)
32Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:03
33Mike Rothengatter (Garneau Evolution)0:02:05
34Sean Mazic (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:06
35Dustin Andrews (Team H&R BLOCK)
36Lachlan Holmes (Team H&R BLOCK)0:02:07
37Kyle Buckosky (Garneau Evolution)0:02:08
38Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R BLOCK)
39Mackenzie Garvin (Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle)0:02:09
40Cid Martinez-Arroyo (Team Coastal)
41Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
42Zack Garland (Team H&R BLOCK)0:02:11
43Scott Inman (Independent)0:02:12
44Dominik Roels (PG 13)0:02:14
45Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:15
46David Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
47John Perkins (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:02:17
48Mike Laxdal (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:02:18
49Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:20
50Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:02:24
51James Larmer (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
52Bradley Clilfford (Team H&R BLOCK)0:02:31
53Bryson Bowers (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:34
54Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:03:08
55Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK)
DNFAllan Prazsky (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
DNSMarsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
DNSCurtis Deardon (Garneau Evolution)
DNSAlistair Howard (Garneau Evolution)
DNSTim Abercrombie (Garneau Evolution)
DNSAndrew Kyle (Garneau Evolution)
DNSRory McAdams (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNSChris Worsford (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
DNSMaurice Worsford (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
DNSJason Kilmartin (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
DNSCarlos Capella (Rideokanagan.com pb Norco)
DNSKevin Noiles (Independent)
DNSChris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Brown (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
2Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
3Jenny Lehmann (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
4Megan Rathwell (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
5Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
6Shani Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:26
7Patricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback)0:02:27
8Stephanie Roorda (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)0:02:28
9Alison Testroete (Skil)0:02:31
10Noe Cooper (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:34
11Elizabeth Nettles (Keller Rohrback)
12Jessica Cutler (Keller Rohrback)0:02:35
13Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:36
14Annie Ewart (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:38
15Stephanie Peters (Keller Rohrback)0:02:42
16Erin Redl (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:02:43
17Diane Campbell (CVC Racing)0:02:52
18Tamasin Reno (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:02:54
19Meghan Grant (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:02:56
20Julia Garnet (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:03:01
DNSCatherine Varland (Independent)
DNSJessica Hannah (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)

