Carlos Alzate wins the inaugural UBC Grand Prix

Alzate and Cooper contest finish alone after stage long break

Ryan Anderson (Spidertech)

Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Daniel Holloway (KBS) US Criterium Champion

Marsh Cooper (KBS) and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)

Sean Mazic (Jelly Belly's

Local teams Trek/Red Truck, GarneauEvolution and H&R Block

Jeff Werner (GarneauEvolution) following a Jelly Belly's rider

The breakaway – Carlos Alzate and Marsh Cooper

The chase cresting the small climb

Marsh Cooper (KBS)

Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly's) winning a prime

H&R Block and Jelly Belly's tring to bring back the break

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) gaps his breakaway partner for the win

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) celebrates the win

Marsh Cooper acknowledges the hometown crowd

The sprint for 3rd place won by Ryan Anderson (Spidertech)

The Women's podium: 3rd – Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck), 2nd – Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +) 1st – Shani Laxson (Trek/Red Truck)

Carlos Alzate in the corner

The break – Carlos Alzate and Marsh Cooper

Trek/Red Truck leading the pack

The early break courtesy of Trek/Red Truck and Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +

The group chasing with Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) on the front

Steph Roorda (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +)

Christine Brynjolfson (Trek/Red Truck)

Jasmine Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +)

Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck)

Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods + on the front

The breakaway that stuck: Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +) and Shani Laxson (Trek/Red Truck)

Another chase group with Diane Campbell (CVC Racing) on the front

Jasmin Glaesser sprinting for a prime

The two leaders, Laura Brown and Shani Laxson, digging to extend their lead

Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) sprints for 3rd place

Shani Laxson (Trek Red/Truck) happy about her win

Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) Dave Stephens, Jeff Werner (GarneauEvolution)

Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly's)

Marsh Cooper (KBS) and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) ahead of the pack

The Podium: 3rd – Ryan Anderson, 2nd – Marsh Cooper, 1st – Carlos Alzate

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy1:15:08
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:03
3Ryan Anderson (Can) SpiderTech0:00:40
4Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
5Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
6Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team
7Michael Smith Larsen (DEN) Socalcycling team
8Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
10Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
11Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Isorex
12Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
13Sean Mazic (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
14Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
15Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
16Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
17Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
18Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
19Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
20Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
21Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
22Alistair Howard (Can) Garneau Evolution
23Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
24Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
25Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
26Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:50
27Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
28Cameron MacKinnon (Can) Independent0:00:54
29Justin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R BLOCK0:00:56
30John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:00:57
31Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy0:00:58
32Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:06
33Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:08
34Dustin Macburnie (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:16
35Nick Friesen (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:30
36Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
37Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:31
38Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
39Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:44
40Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFDavid Stephens (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFTim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFGuy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFMike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFKyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFZack Garland (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFBradley Clilfford (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFMatthew O’Hagan (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFDavid Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBryson Bowers (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFTyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFRory McAdams (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFDan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFColter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
DNFJames Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
DNFMike Laxdal (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
DNFBart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFDavid Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFStephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/TOP GEAR
DNFDominik Roels (Ger) PG 13
DNFLachlan Holmes (Aus) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFMark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFMackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle
DNFErik Mulder (Can) Independent
DNFJesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFRemi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
DNFConor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
DNFJulian Base (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b vision sports
DNFJakub Wasiela (Can) Independent
DNFPaul Berry (Can) Spoke Bike and Ski
DNFMarvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
DNFJames Neil (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFMatt Potma (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
DNFMark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes1:04:11
2Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
3Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:45
4Jenny Lehmann (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
5Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
6Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
7Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
8Diane Campbell (Can) CVC Racing
9Amy Dearden (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
10Sarah Coney (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
11Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+0:00:49
12Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+0:00:52
13Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+0:01:20
DNFJessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
DNFJulia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFMeghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFTamasin Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFJennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFJennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports

