Carlos Alzate wins the inaugural UBC Grand Prix
Alzate and Cooper contest finish alone after stage long break
UBC Grand Prix: University of British Columbia -
Image 1 of 39
Image 2 of 39
Image 3 of 39
Image 4 of 39
Image 5 of 39
Image 6 of 39
Image 7 of 39
Image 8 of 39
Image 9 of 39
Image 10 of 39
Image 11 of 39
Image 12 of 39
Image 13 of 39
Image 14 of 39
Image 15 of 39
Image 16 of 39
Image 17 of 39
Image 18 of 39
Image 19 of 39
Image 20 of 39
Image 21 of 39
Image 22 of 39
Image 23 of 39
Image 24 of 39
Image 25 of 39
Image 26 of 39
Image 27 of 39
Image 28 of 39
Image 29 of 39
Image 30 of 39
Image 31 of 39
Image 32 of 39
Image 33 of 39
Image 34 of 39
Image 35 of 39
Image 36 of 39
Image 37 of 39
Image 38 of 39
Image 39 of 39
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|1:15:08
|2
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:00:03
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) SpiderTech
|0:00:40
|4
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|5
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
|6
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Michael Smith Larsen (DEN) Socalcycling team
|8
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|10
|Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
|11
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Isorex
|12
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|13
|Sean Mazic (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|14
|Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
|15
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|16
|Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|17
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|18
|Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
|19
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|20
|Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
|21
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|22
|Alistair Howard (Can) Garneau Evolution
|23
|Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|24
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|25
|Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|26
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:00:50
|27
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|28
|Cameron MacKinnon (Can) Independent
|0:00:54
|29
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:00:56
|30
|John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:00:57
|31
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:58
|32
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:01:06
|33
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:08
|34
|Dustin Macburnie (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:16
|35
|Nick Friesen (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:30
|36
|Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
|37
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:31
|38
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|39
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:44
|40
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Zack Garland (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Bradley Clilfford (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Matthew O’Hagan (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|David Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Bryson Bowers (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Rory McAdams (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Colter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|DNF
|James Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|DNF
|Mike Laxdal (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|DNF
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/TOP GEAR
|DNF
|Dominik Roels (Ger) PG 13
|DNF
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|DNF
|Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle
|DNF
|Erik Mulder (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Julian Base (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b vision sports
|DNF
|Jakub Wasiela (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Paul Berry (Can) Spoke Bike and Ski
|DNF
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|DNF
|James Neil (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Matt Potma (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|DNF
|Mark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|1:04:11
|2
|Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|3
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:45
|4
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|5
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|6
|Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|7
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|8
|Diane Campbell (Can) CVC Racing
|9
|Amy Dearden (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|10
|Sarah Coney (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|11
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|0:00:49
|12
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|0:00:52
|13
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|0:01:20
|DNF
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|DNF
|Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Tamasin Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Jennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy