Kiwi Kerr bests Cooper and Stephens men's criterium

Gendron first over the line in women's event

Sebastian Salas (H&R Block) leading the pack into turn 1

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) crosses the line for the win

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Keller Rohrback team always active in the race

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Trek/Red Truck Racing controlling the group

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The short climb on the back side of the course

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Alison Testroete (Skil)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Trek/Red Truck leading the pack into the finish

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Marsh Cooper pulling away from the breakaway

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Justin Kerr (H&R Block) on his way to the win

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Tim Abercrombie (GarneauEvolution) breaks away for a pack prime

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Marsh Cooper (KBS) and Curtis Deardon (GarneauEvolution)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Who's going to chase?

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Curtis Deardon and Marsh Cooper in the break

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Will Routley (Spidertech p/b C10)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The podium: Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods +) 3rd, Laura Brown (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods +) 2nd , Karlee Gendron 1st

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The chase group

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Alison Testroete (Skil)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Curtis Deardon (GarneauEvolution)

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Dave Stephens (GarneauEvolution) in the break

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
The podium: Dave Stephens (GarneauEvolution) 3rd, Marsh Cooper (KBS) 2nd, Justin Kerr (H&R Block) 1st

(Image credit: Doug Brons)

Brief results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)1:11:16
2Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
3David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:42:03
2Laura Brown (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
3Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)

