Kiwi Kerr bests Cooper and Stephens men's criterium
Gendron first over the line in women's event
Choices Market Criterium: White Rock -
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|1:11:16
|2
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|3
|David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karlee Gendron (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:42:03
|2
|Laura Brown (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+)
